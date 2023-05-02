Lil’ Nas X was half dressed in Dior and silver makeup at the Met Gala: amazing or stunt?



Lil’ Nas X was a bejeweled cat at the Met Gala in this Dior look, styled by Pat McGrath. Vogue reports that this look took 9 hours and that the pearls and crystals were sourced from all over the world by a team of people. His body was the main attraction and he looks like a fitness model. I tried to see if he’s talked about his fitness and nutrition and he sort-of has, just saying that he works out a few times a week and that rehearsals keep him fit. He’s also said he has a fast metabolism.

Lil’ Nas just meowed when he was asked about his look! I did lol

Miranda Kerr was also in Dior. She looked absolutely beautiful and I love the way the embroidered beads spread out down the skirt. This is a very staid gown but it works.

Alexandra Daddario was kind of washed out in this nude Dior with scalloped tiers. The coloring is all wrong. Her darker hair is kind of throwing off the look too. She’s so pretty though.

I’m including model Alton Mason, whom I wasn’t familiar with before last night. He’s walked the runway for Chanel. He described this as a Chanel bridal look and I definitely noticed him on the carpet. I loved this. It’s very Lil Nas!

