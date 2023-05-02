Lil’ Nas X was half dressed in Dior and silver makeup at the Met Gala: amazing or stunt?


Lil’ Nas X was a bejeweled cat at the Met Gala in this Dior look, styled by Pat McGrath. Vogue reports that this look took 9 hours and that the pearls and crystals were sourced from all over the world by a team of people. His body was the main attraction and he looks like a fitness model. I tried to see if he’s talked about his fitness and nutrition and he sort-of has, just saying that he works out a few times a week and that rehearsals keep him fit. He’s also said he has a fast metabolism.

Lil’ Nas just meowed when he was asked about his look! I did lol

Miranda Kerr was also in Dior. She looked absolutely beautiful and I love the way the embroidered beads spread out down the skirt. This is a very staid gown but it works.

Embed from Getty Images

Alexandra Daddario was kind of washed out in this nude Dior with scalloped tiers. The coloring is all wrong. Her darker hair is kind of throwing off the look too. She’s so pretty though.

Embed from Getty Images

I’m including model Alton Mason, whom I wasn’t familiar with before last night. He’s walked the runway for Chanel. He described this as a Chanel bridal look and I definitely noticed him on the carpet. I loved this. It’s very Lil Nas!

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

photos credit: Cover Images, Getty and via Instagram

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to “Lil’ Nas X was half dressed in Dior and silver makeup at the Met Gala: amazing or stunt?”

  1. fishface says:
    May 2, 2023 at 7:05 am

    Lil Nas is exquisite.

    Reply
  2. Southern Fried says:
    May 2, 2023 at 7:06 am

    Lil nas X showed up looking like syphilis is a Twitter comment lol

    Reply
  3. B says:
    May 2, 2023 at 7:10 am

    LOVED the mask! The whole look was great.

    Reply
  4. Lili says:
    May 2, 2023 at 7:12 am

    i dont know why but Lil Nas is just one of those people i love regardless of what antics they get up too. and this is no exception. i applaud how unapologetic he is i love his creative energy. Go Nas

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment