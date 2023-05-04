Prince William, Kate & the kids went to the coronation rehearsal at the Abbey

On Wednesday morning, senior royals went through a coronation rehearsal at Westminster Abbey. Princess Anne, King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Wales family were all in attendance. Photographers even got pics of Prince William and Prince Louis, and I’m simply going off reporting that Kate, Charlotte and George were there as well. George will be a page at the coronation, and one of the youngest pages in history, so I’m sure his parents wanted to make sure that he knows what to do and all of that.

You’ve got to wonder if William needed some rehearsal time too. William is the only one in the family who has to go up to King Charles and make a public oath as heir to the throne. William has to recite these words: “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.” I can just picture his tightly balled rage-fists when he makes that pledge. There still isn’t confirmation about what Kate will wear either, and whether she’ll get to borrow a tiara.

After the rehearsal, the Wales family got the f–k out of there and they weren’t seen for the rest of the day. Meanwhile, Charles and Camilla did a garden party at the palace later in the day. William and Kate had to rest up, the poor, overworked sausages! They’ve got an event together today at the Dog & Duck Pub in Soho. It’s being billed as their first appearance of “coronation week.”