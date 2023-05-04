Prince William, Kate & the kids went to the coronation rehearsal at the Abbey

On Wednesday morning, senior royals went through a coronation rehearsal at Westminster Abbey. Princess Anne, King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Wales family were all in attendance. Photographers even got pics of Prince William and Prince Louis, and I’m simply going off reporting that Kate, Charlotte and George were there as well. George will be a page at the coronation, and one of the youngest pages in history, so I’m sure his parents wanted to make sure that he knows what to do and all of that.
You’ve got to wonder if William needed some rehearsal time too. William is the only one in the family who has to go up to King Charles and make a public oath as heir to the throne. William has to recite these words: “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.” I can just picture his tightly balled rage-fists when he makes that pledge. There still isn’t confirmation about what Kate will wear either, and whether she’ll get to borrow a tiara.
After the rehearsal, the Wales family got the f–k out of there and they weren’t seen for the rest of the day. Meanwhile, Charles and Camilla did a garden party at the palace later in the day. William and Kate had to rest up, the poor, overworked sausages! They’ve got an event together today at the Dog & Duck Pub in Soho. It’s being billed as their first appearance of “coronation week.”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Ugh I can’t stand their smug faces. Charles and Camilla surrounding themselves with black people at the garden party to try and erase their racism. Trash family!
From what I’ve seen and read the Wales aren’t doing any of the post-Conanation volunteer events on Sunday. Lazy, lazy, lazy.
According to Becky English their engagements will be announced later in the week.
How much later exactly? It’s already Thursday
I heard today these two are not going to de pre coronation banquet, due to George birthday ??
Charlotte’s birthday but her birthday was Tuesday. If they scheduled something for her birthday so they miss the pre coronation banquet, that seems very very deliberate IMO.
It would be funny after all this speculation if the women ended up wearing tiaras but it does seem like they won’t. Except for Camilla’s crown or whatever.
Charles really does seem to be trying to pull a curse down on his head.
If Kate, Char and Louis don’t have a role in the chubbly, what are they rehearsing?
I’m sure Kate wants to make sure George gets it right. And maybe they need to get Louis used to the situation so he don’t act a fool again.
Louis is too young. I hope they don’t have him sit through the whole thing and at certain point the nanny quietly leaves with him
Camera angles. Just guessing here.
Kate is there to scope out camera placement.
Gross. Charles really did ruin Diana just to be with that disgusting woman. Peg is beholden yo them and has no dignity at all. At least Diana has Harry to carry on her true legacy.
Apparently, none of these people live together. They all travel in separate cars.
That was my first thought!
Not to mention someone was using the helicopter yesterday–Elizabeth Holmes showed it in her stories on Instagram. No idea if it was William or if it was Kate, but it was at Kensington Palace.
My guess is whenever they leave windsor, they take a helicopter, even if just going from windsor to an engagement/event in London.
How much is being spent on this event? An event for a symbolic monarch at best. Once who also is head of the CoE and will his mistress-turned-wife next to him? Let’s call it what it is and stop insulting the masses.
@SERAPHINA, at the moment it’s £250,000,000 and going up every day 🤐
The word is that costs are spiralling but estimates are that it will be over £100m – all paid by taxpayers. It’s obscene given the whole thing is unnecessary. Charles is legally King without a ceremony to stick a hat on him.
Why did William and Louis arrive separately from Kate, Charlotte and George? I could see William and GEORGE arriving together, separate from the other three, since they have official roles and maybe needed to be there at an earlier time or needed to stay later etc. But William arriving with Louis seems….odd.
also I’m rolling my eyes that their first event of the coronation week is a visit to a pub. I feel like that’s always a “tell” for how much W&K are refusing to work…..if their first work event in a week (or longer) is to a pub or some sort of sporting event or activity….it feels they have to be bribed “come on, it wont be that bad, its at a pub!! You can have a beer afterwards!”
Poor sausages! They were overworked during their two days visit at Wales!! They deserve a treat!!
There are pictures of William and Kate walking in the Abbey with all the kids so the separate cars to get there is very interesting (and of course not reported).
As for their event at a pub in Soho, that’s clear they just want a crowd even though it would be like holding an event in Times Square and pretending the entire crowd is just for them.
@becks1: maybe they didn’t all fit in 1 car?
@Becks – they arrived separately because they didn’t want the two heirs in the same car. The reason given was security.
We already know that that rule is bullsh*t because George and William have ridden in the same car, and plane, before.
Ditto Chloe – that excuse is BS bc we have seen George and William in the same car before, and we’ve seen them on the same helicopter, and the same plane. We know Charles used to be in the same car as William; hell Harry talked about it just in Spare before he married Meghan, they were all in the same car together. William and George rolled up to KP together in 2019 by themselves for the “heirs only” photoshoot. So no, its not because they dont want the two heirs in the same car. That may be the official excuse, but its not the reason.
And if the excuse is they dont all fit in the same car – what, they travel in two different cars every time they do something as a family? They should just invest in a minivan at this point FFS. Two cars every time they travel as the close knit family they are is not very environmentally friendly, Mr Earthshot.
@Chloe and Becks – Don’t shoot the messenger! Yes I know the rule is BS but, that’s the reason given to the world and the media. 😆
When I was growing up it was unheard of for the heir to travel with the monarch and would have been cause of great concern if they did. Over time that rule has slowly been eroded to the point where it’s now a shock when they do travel separately. I believe “they” reminded the public of the rule because the monarchy is no longer important to the lives of the people who are supposed to bow down to them!
Diana broke tradition and insisted William travel with her and Charles when they went to Australia. I assume it will go into effect at a certain age for George, possibly already has.
Sigh. Good. Whatever. I’m just so weary of everything and everyone pertaining to this Clowning.
I was combing through the photos looking for Rose and her son, but they either went in another door or didn’t need rehearsal? Either way things are getting fun.
I had to do a double take, that top picture of William is a dead ringer for a young Prince Phillip.
Though one always had a work ethic and the other wouldn’t know what one was, unless you count doing everything to avoid work as ‘work’.
Philip did not have the egg shaped head and hanoverian features. Like william does. Harry got Philips good looks imo. And he has the strong resemblance to philip. Philip never had that smug look will has.
William’s getting a look of the Duke of Kent about him
William is a gigolo, bought and paid for. Beholden to stolen wealth and unearned grandeur. He’d sell his soul and sell his kids out to keep the crown and all its properties for himself. And he has.
He called his mother paranoid now will read a speech about his devotion to Camilla. What a sellout
I saw a clip on Talk TV talking about this and presenter asked what’s Harry’s role in this? I can’t wait for Harry to overshadow this event.
I get that we come to this site for the tea, but just fyi, the coronation is problematic on SO MANY LEVELS, including apparently giving free reign to the UK police to crack down on protestors in ways that international rights groups have called out: https://twitter.com/libertyhq/status/1653777349563895809
So, like, for Charles & the monarchy it’s not just about optics (making it look like people care) but the actual infringement of rights, which is *much* more problematic and concerning
@Naomi I’ve been seeing some stories along those lines. It seems like the uk police are just looking for any excuse to crack down on protestors. I hope people planning to protest are taking whatever precautions they can.
What a great image to start Charles’ reign…..the police cracking down on people peacefully protesting…..
I know it’s uncharitable of me, but after Camilla’s hairdresser’s comments yesterday about William and his unfortunate monk’s tonsure that’s all I can see. It looks like 75 year old Charles has more hair than his 40 year old son. Is it just this photo?
Why does “coronation week” supposedly start on a Thursday???
Charles does comb overs
@JAY, Because it’s local elections today, and as the RF are tory puppets, they are trying to ONE hope people don’t get to vote, and TWO, take people’s eyes of the terrible anti demonstration, and right to strike bill that’s been pushed through parliament
And also the fact that they have introduced photo ID with very controversial rules i.e. only using old people can use their oyster photo ID card everyone else has to use their passport or driving license. They’ve clearly been reading from the GOP play book.
So going to have your picture taken at a pub is called work? Wonders never cease.
Camilla plays to the cameras. Will has a stupid look on his face. What a farce.
I hope Louis is not expected to sit through the whole thing. He is still too young. Will Kate dress him up in suit with shorts.
William is ddebatingabout leaving. I know that look. He is resolving himself to stay. If there was a way to get out of it he would.
Charles must have seen some hope in the crowd. Maybe a stylish face.
Anyway this coronation is going terrible. But it really is a tourism event. The u.k doesn’t have a lot going for it right now. The torys are destroying things and who wants to party with them. If outsiders don’t care about the monarchy then tourism dollars will shrink. English hotel package prices have climb since brexit.
For Kate’s Coronation outfit, I am predicting she will CopyKeen the emerald green Emilia Wickstead from Meghan’s So Long, Farewell! tour’s last appearance at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Service. It’s an iconic look that Kate has yet to bastardize. Photos of the Coronation will be quite historic, so Kate may be planning to expunge Meghan from the number one spot of wearing emerald green at the Abbey. Plus the cape; if Kate can’t have a tiara she’s going to need a dramatic cape. And gloves. Don’t forget the long gloves.
oh man we should take bets on what Kate wears. I could see emerald green. who do we think is going to design it? Catherine Walker or McQueen? Definitely a coat dress, right? some sort of dramatic headpiece and yes, I bet you we see gloves.