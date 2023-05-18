A stalker was arrested outside of the Sussexes’ home at 2 am on Monday

I’m not in the habit of writing about the various arrests and security incidents in Montecito around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s property. Part of the reason why I avoid those stories is that most stalkers and obsessed nutjobs love the attention and love being publicly associated with the celebrities they’re stalking. Part of it is also that I’m simply unsettled with the comfort with which the British media and the tabloid media target the Sussexes and make it easier for people to track the Sussexes. The Mail regularly publishes detailed itineraries for Harry and Meghan’s activities and the Mail once published a f–king train schedule with details about where the Sussexes would be at various times in Manchester. For years now, it’s been clear that the British media openly wants harm to come to Harry and Meghan and the media will blatantly facilitate it. All of which to say, this Montecito security incident looks a lot different in the wake of the Sussexes’ near-catastrophic paparazzi swarm in New York:

A scary situation for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as a man was arrested at the couple’s home for stalking … TMZ has learned. A rep for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office tells us they got a call Monday morning, around 2 AM, from security staffers at Harry and Meghan’s Montecito mansion for a man near the property. We’re told 29-year-old Kevin Garcia Valdovinos was placed under citizen’s arrest by Harry and Meghan’s security at the entrance to the property. Once cops arrived, they took him into custody and booked him for misdemeanor stalking. Valdovinos was later released on $2,500 bail. The law under which Valdovinos was arrested indicates whatever he did, he’s done before … which makes sense because he never actually made it on the property. We know he told security something that triggered this arrest, though the sheriff is not saying what that was … it’s now up to prosecutors to decide the next steps. It’s unclear if Harry and Meghan were home at the time of the incident, but it’s not the first time an intruder has been arrested at or near their home.

[From TMZ]

It happened at 2 am on Monday morning. Hm. We don’t know when the Sussexes left for New York, but I think it’s interesting that security staff alerted the police and the man was arrested as soon as he opened his mouth, basically. Now, does it follow that this is all some kind of coordinated operation against the Sussexes? The man prowling outside their property at 2am on a Monday morning, then the Sussexes are victims of what seems a lot like a coordinated “paparazzi” operation on Tuesday night in New York? It could be, but my guess is that the two things are not related. My other thought is that I would be willing to bet that this stalker probably has some really disturbing views about race and women.