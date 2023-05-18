A stalker was arrested outside of the Sussexes’ home at 2 am on Monday

I’m not in the habit of writing about the various arrests and security incidents in Montecito around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s property. Part of the reason why I avoid those stories is that most stalkers and obsessed nutjobs love the attention and love being publicly associated with the celebrities they’re stalking. Part of it is also that I’m simply unsettled with the comfort with which the British media and the tabloid media target the Sussexes and make it easier for people to track the Sussexes. The Mail regularly publishes detailed itineraries for Harry and Meghan’s activities and the Mail once published a f–king train schedule with details about where the Sussexes would be at various times in Manchester. For years now, it’s been clear that the British media openly wants harm to come to Harry and Meghan and the media will blatantly facilitate it. All of which to say, this Montecito security incident looks a lot different in the wake of the Sussexes’ near-catastrophic paparazzi swarm in New York:
A scary situation for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as a man was arrested at the couple’s home for stalking … TMZ has learned. A rep for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office tells us they got a call Monday morning, around 2 AM, from security staffers at Harry and Meghan’s Montecito mansion for a man near the property.
We’re told 29-year-old Kevin Garcia Valdovinos was placed under citizen’s arrest by Harry and Meghan’s security at the entrance to the property. Once cops arrived, they took him into custody and booked him for misdemeanor stalking. Valdovinos was later released on $2,500 bail.
The law under which Valdovinos was arrested indicates whatever he did, he’s done before … which makes sense because he never actually made it on the property. We know he told security something that triggered this arrest, though the sheriff is not saying what that was … it’s now up to prosecutors to decide the next steps.
It’s unclear if Harry and Meghan were home at the time of the incident, but it’s not the first time an intruder has been arrested at or near their home.
[From TMZ]
It happened at 2 am on Monday morning. Hm. We don’t know when the Sussexes left for New York, but I think it’s interesting that security staff alerted the police and the man was arrested as soon as he opened his mouth, basically. Now, does it follow that this is all some kind of coordinated operation against the Sussexes? The man prowling outside their property at 2am on a Monday morning, then the Sussexes are victims of what seems a lot like a coordinated “paparazzi” operation on Tuesday night in New York? It could be, but my guess is that the two things are not related. My other thought is that I would be willing to bet that this stalker probably has some really disturbing views about race and women.
The paparazzi were stalking them too. I think that should be the law under which the paparazzi who pursued them in New York are prosecuted. They were not behaving as journalists especially because the Sussexes have not been accused of committing any crime. That pursuit was purely about harassment and terrorization. Prosecute the paparazzi!
Exactly
I hope we get little truths about this EVERY DAY. I hope Harry and Meghan get proven right. I want heads to roll!!!
See this gets me. I noticed this yesterday after googling the paparazzi incident. So many news outlets, even the reputable ones, were using terms like ‘alleged’ & ‘claimed’ & ‘proven right’. Like doubting the Sussex statement. Of course the tabs said Meghan lied (Meghan, not Harry), etc. etc. I found that all very disturbing. The propaganda has been working, slowly but surely.
This is seriously worrying and making me (an unrelated person) extremely anxious about their safety.
The gaslighting is on another level. The aim I think was to take away their happiness at the successful outing of the award and create a new negative talking point.
I hope and pray they stay safe. I wish there was something I could do to help as an unrelated but concerned common citizen.
Me too. I’m sick at the thought of this. The way the press has stirred up hatred against them and continues to endanger them is appalling.
JFC these are two good people trying to live their lives. I hope they are surrounded by their inner circle and all their support right now. They must be so stressed, scared, and angry.
The problem is that this isn’t your run of the mill “celebrity” kind of thing.
We’ve heard about stalkers getting into celebrities houses before.
But this is beyond next level. The intent of this isn’t photos or attention from the celebrity.
It’s done with malicious intent to threaten, terrorize and harm.
Emotionally, psychologically, and physically.
This is an all out assault on their lives.
Im beyond horrified and honestly terrified for them. If they didn’t have such excellent security – who were able to maintain calm and contact with the police through out the whole assault and who were thoroughly versed in pursuit driving, evasive maneuvers AND had the stamina to use these skills for TWO FLIPPING HOURS AND NOT LET THEMSELVES BE CORRALLED BY BAD OPERATORS…. Anyway. The whole thing is an assault on their entire being and their freedom to live their lives.
@Moxylady, yes, this is terrorism!
Exactly how I feel too
They may not be connected but what a terrifying 24 hours for them.
Especially since their are children involved. Just imagine if they were already in NY. You get a call from your security that a stalker has been arrested at you house, where your babies were likely sleeping. And you are halfway across the country
I think he said something about the kids and that was what triggered the arrest, because the reporting makes it sound like he opened his mouth and security was like NOPE.
Also can anyone doubt at this point why they need the level of security they do?!?!
Yeah, there’s no earthly reason for anyone who doesn’t live in that same house to be lurking around someone else’s house at 2 in the morning. No GOOD reason anyway.
I would also bet that its not the first time this person has been arrested for being at their property and its likely that he’s known to their security. And I don’t think they are related – there has been several instances of this at their home.
Ken Wharfe was in the press last night flapping his gums about what happened in NY and slagging off their private security – can’t stand that guy. Another smug git.
This is the second time he’s been arrested for trespassing/stalking at H&M’s house. He’s likely on someone’s payroll and my first thought was that he may be part of a coordinated plan to harass, intimidate and scare the Sussexes. I wonder who paid his bail? Someone’s got to look into this dude’s background and put the pieces together.
I agree, Ken Wharfe needs to shut his pie-hole.
He slags off their private security, knowing FULL well that it’s Charles’ fault they had to arrange their own.
It’s like Ken Wharfe is rooting for the Sussexes’ demise. That’s how his comments about them read to me now. He’s as vile as the people who set the Sussexes up.
I had to wake up this morning to see Joe Scarborough on “Morning Joe” making FUN of what happened to Harry & Meghan in that car…LAUGHING AS IF THE PRINCESS DIANA HORROR NEVA HAPPENED!!!😡😩😡
And THEN to find out someone was arrested on their property?!? This has been…A LOT cause personally I ALWAYS feel a bit of doom regarding their safety due to EVERYTHING that went down and is going down with the lawsuits….
Harry is threatening a billion dollar industry by suing the tabloids. And when you are dealing with that kind of money. People are willing to kill for it. Hopefully after he testifies and hopefully after he wins. This will all die down. But there will still be some nutjobs who will blame him forever.
I like Joe. But sometimes he acts like a Marjorie Taylor Green Republican.
I hope they are all OK – physically and psychologically. I had a stalker in in my mid 20s. The scariest thing I ever dealt with because everyday you are on edge. I am sure it’s different with a security team around you but I believe they too are hyper aware of their surroundings – especially with the kids – which adds a different layer to the equation. I hope Chuck’s reign and his brother’s are filled with misery due to all the misery they have inflicted on their own son/brother.
@Seraphina
This happened to me too from 18-19. (back then it wasn’t stalking. It was just “an old boyfriend who won’t take no for an answer.” *shrug* (the sheriff no less) 😡) I went on 2 dates, just 2 and
was just so icked out by his behavior that I noped outta there.
It was the single most horrifying thing I have ever been thru.
It took some cousins and a couple of my uncles (all over 6’3″) to put a stop to it. I don’t know details to this day and I am fine with that
I’m not famous at all, nor did I consider myself to be that attractive, but it happened. I cannot fathom what Harry & Meghan go thru on the daily
Thankfully the police took mine seriously. Mine lasted for close to 5 years. He threatened to kill me – first my cat and then me. It was CRAZY. We went to court and he was thrown in jail. It is a bonkers story that changed the way I lived my life for YEARS. He was a man who lived in the neighborhood who I said hi to and he snapped. When he died, a criminal psychologist professor told me I was lucky because stalking cases tend to end badly for the victim. The professor also tried to convince me I needed therapy – and when I refused he asked: has it changed the way you live your life? If it has then you need to seek therapy.
I’m sorry that happened to you. My daughter’s roommate went through a similar thing. She met some guy and went on a few dates with him, then when she started to back away he got REALLY weird on her. When she canceled a date for dinner at his apartment, he taped himself pouring a whole bottle of wine down the drain and sent it to her with some bonkers emojis. Thankfully he stopped, but they were all kind of freaked out because he knew where they lived.
When I was in college there was a guy in a summer class I took that asked me out. I politely said no, and what followed was MONTHS of stalking. He got my email somehow, he got my AIM name and made dozens of accounts so he could keep reaching out to me when I blocked each one. He even managed to get my fall class schedule and signed up for all the same classes-and this was in the early 00’s when your internet presence was minimal. I was terrified that he’d find my address next. I got lucky as I was close friends with a guy who had the same major and we either had a lot of the same classes or at least classes near each other. I wore a fake ring and he walked me to all my classes for almost a year, and my stalker finally gave up. It’s wild how people build up so much entitlement in their minds from minimal contact, and how people think they have a right to you and your time. I got so lucky, and I feel for H+M and anyone else who goes through this.
I had a stalker too. The only reason I think the police took it seriously was because he confessed to multiple murders on my voicemail. And by seriously I mean they prosecuted him for phone harassment.
I used to be able to just be like – oh! I need something. And go run and errand. After my stalker I would spend a full day psyching myself up to go to the store. Or even to walk around downtown with friends. Ans this was after I moved cities.
The sheer weight of being your entire security system – is he on a roof? Is he in this crowd? How would I get away? Would he have a gun? Every. Single. Second.
I’m very glad they have excellent security. But I went through that as a single young person. And I have the mental scars still. To go through this with kids?!? Jesus Christ.
I cannot imagine living through this situation as you did, Moxylady, or Seraphina or MerlinsMom. I had one very tense & upsetting afternoon trying to shake off a guy who followed me after I had been out shopping. I just remember thinking, I cannot let this guy know where I live so I had to go left, right, left, circle back through yards (I was walking, not driving), I even took shelter in the public library ladies’ room for a bit. Why I chose the library instead of the cop shop which was just across the street, I don’t know (I was young then), but it was truly scary. To avoid a stalker for years, though? You have my utmost sympathy.
Yes.Seraphina. I also had a stalker and it was the most terrifying thing I ever dealt with as well. I was literally on high alert 24/7. I lost plenty of sleep over it. Matter fact, I can remember I rarely slept or slept well because I was scared to death. It affected my life tremendously.
I honestly think that Harry does stay on hyper alert quite often possibly even as much as his security guards. I have always thought that you can see Harry scanning and taking in his surroundings often when we see him as passenger in vehicles but also at engagements and events. I believe he even mentioned in his book that he military experience also caused him to be hyper aware.
I’m horrified by the number of women here who have been stalked, myself included. It was a LONG time ago, back in the mid-seventies. I met a man at a party and chatted with him briefly, and he asked me out for a drink the next night. I was skeeved out by him almost immediately so I made up some excuse that I wasn’t feeling well and politely departed. He found out where I worked and waited for me there day after day so I would duck out the back door and take a long, circuitous route home (on foot) constantly looking over my shoulder. This went on for about a month and then stopped, thankfully.
It’s amazing how many women have been traumatized by stalking and I am thankful we are opening up about it. Support systems are so important and I hope all who responded have healed or have begun the healing process. The impact it has on a person is life altering.
My heart hurts for them. Yesterday morning was such a high. Seeing Meghan in gold with Harry and Doria looking so happy. Knowing a stalker was caught and then they were chased is so much. Just as a supporter, the emotions are all over the place so I cannot imagine how the Sussexes are feeling. Wishing them to get all the support and love they need from those they trust. The awards were for a good cause and all the women honored were amazing.
The toll on them personally is too awful to even think about but I’m also really caught up thinking about how cruel it is for such a positive story about Meghan and the Ms Foundation to be immediately overshadowed by this darkness. It’s very calculated.
As usual the British media here in the U.K. have been DISGUSTING. The gaslighting is on another level. Like if you don’t believe what happened then maybe shut up about the them and focus on your own stupid face how’s been preening around for attention today 🙄
The British press know Harry and Meghan are telling the truth. If they didn’t the DM and the Express would not have deleted the photos they got yesterday. They want Harry and Meghan to play the game and the press won’t stop stalking them until they do.
This guy is probably lone wolf but no doubt that paparazzi stalk Harry and Meghan everyday because of the British press’ obsession with them.
I do not doubt for one moment that this was a coordinated attack on them by the British press in conjunction with the RF to cause intimidation and possible injury to prevent him from testifying. Too much is at stake here and extremely powerful individuals are getting desperate. Harry alone and he and Meghan as a couple constantly reinforce the idea that there is no need for a publicly funded monarchy. That alone threatens the existence of these corrupt grifters, who are more than likely involved in much more insidious things than just cash for honors scandals. You can be bff’s with someone like Jimmy Saville and have a brother like Andrew and fake ignorance about what is really occurring under your nose, in your realm, unless you’re co-signing off on it.
I wish Harry, Meghan, their children and Doria stay safe and protected ❤️
THIS. 100%.
I also wanted to say – they are worried about what else Harry could or would say.
Like maybe for example the multiple dead women found on royal properties adjacent to William….
That is insane. I was unaware of this. I’m going to try and Google the women found murdered… That is extremely suspicious.
Two women were found, one at Windsor and one at Kensington. The woman at Windsor was killed by her soon-to-be-ex husband and he’s now in jail. The other woman who was found in Kensington pond was never identified but had obvious signs of drug abuse.
@Jaded – there’s also the two women at Sandringham. One found dead on the grounds, another one who disappeared around the same time, never found. One was Latvian, one Estonian.
British media started reporting on it in early 2012 – the selfsame year William was paid off by the tabloids, after which payment the tabloids mysteriously stopped reporting on it and the cops stopped investigating it, even though they still had leads.
I agree it’s obvious that it’s happening because the Chubbly’s over too, so Charles no longer needs Harry for any appearances. He’s clearly declared open season on his son now. (As he once clearly did to the man’s mother.) This is intentional. They are dangerous psychopaths and I’m very concerned for Harry and Meghan.
I agree HEYJUDE!
I am praying hard for Harry , Meghan, Doria and those beautiful babies safety. This is horrific what these people have to deal with so regularly. I don’t think us regular folks can truly understand the level of harassment and abuse this family gets . All for loving each other. Praying for them
I do not doubt for one moment that this was a coordinated attack on them by the British press in conjunction with the RF to cause intimidation and/or possible injury to prevent him from testifying. Too much is at stake here and extremely powerful individuals are getting desperate. Harry alone and he and Meghan as a couple constantly reinforce the idea that there is no need for a publicly funded monarchy. That alone threatens the existence of these corrupt grifters, who are more than likely involved in much more than just cash for honors scandals. You can be bff’s with someone like Jimmy Saville and have a brother like Andrew and fake ignorance about what is really occurring under your nose, in your realm, unless you’re co-signing off on it. In addition to that family being the middle man for some truly insidious things for politicians, the press and the aristocracy. His testimony could blow the lid off family secrets and cause the press and public to uncover things the RF can’t publicly recover from, which could trigger the end of the monarchy. I don’t know if people appreciate how brave Harry is and how dangerous this situation is.
I hope Harry, Meghan, their children and Doria stay safe and protected ❤️
I think this was “just” a stalker and was not connected with the chase in NYC. But even so – how terrifying. So they hear about that on Tuesday, so they’re probably already rattled, and then the pap chase happens. Just horrific.
“I would be willing to bet that this stalker probably has some really disturbing views about race and women”
I doubt it. I think it’s unrelated and he’s a known individual with delusions.
Where did you read that and how would being delusional mean he wasn’t radicalized by racism and sexism?
I still don’t understand how the NY paps were able to “chase” them for 2 hours without police or highway patrol intercepting them. Or were the paps just following them? It’s still disturbing but there is a difference between “chase” and “follow.”
If the paps were just following them, obeying speed limits & traffic signals, that’s probably not illegal so the cops couldn’t
do anything? If they were being chased by speeding vehicles, with attempts to cut off or intercept the Sussex’s vehicle, that’s very different & cops could interfere.
The police DID intercept them.
They weren’t obeying traffic laws, they were driving on the sidewalk & reversing onto oneway streets. No idea why there were no arrests, but I believe/hope there’s additional investigation today.
one of the Sussexes security guards said the paps ran at least 15 red lights.
So yes it was a chase.
And even being followed for 2 hours is creepy and scary as hell. I get unnerved if I”m driving and a car behind me makes the same turn as me twice in a row.
All this ballyhoo started when Harry returned to England. Then he left. Then the dangers/threats came. He should never return to England (except for his lawsuits, I guess, which may be the direct cause of the danger).
At least they have the stalker’s name. Many celebrities have to deal with this isht. I know Natalia Bryant (Kobe’s daughter) has a dedicated stalker. She got an order of protection against him. The Sussexes can do the same. And beef up/change their security. Who does Oprah use? Any suggestions from President Biden (ex Secret Service)?
The british tabloids are getting desperate. We all pointed out no one cares about the new royal family. Charles is about the only interesting one left. And we know about most of his hobbies and dirty dealings. So the press is trying to get harry.
They feel they have a right to harry because he got public funds for most of his life.
What they aren’t banking on is a lot of crazy Americans have infiltrated rich areas. Hey hey, Keep sneaking into Montecito and a neighbor or the police might take you for a threat.
I was stalked too by my ex hub. Had thrown him out and he decided I should die for it. The fact that I had a ten-year-old son didn’t matter. Until you’re in a police chase (I was in the cop car) chasing your own vehicle with the ex and your son who thankfully didn’t realize at the time he was being kidnapped it’s hard to fathom these realities, I think. This was just one instance of an ongoing 3-year ordeal and I can’t say who I was back then because I’m so different now. He put a hit out on me after that. Even after he was imprisoned for 40 years for this and other things I have to check MDOC every six months to make sure he’s still in there though he has no possibility for parole. I still have nightmares but am on good psychiatric care with anxiety meds because for some *strange* (/s) reason I have issues leaving my house. It changes people. I’m living proof.
Poor HM. This is criminal.