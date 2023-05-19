Joe Alwyn ‘feels slighted & is distraught’ that Taylor Swift moved on with Matt Healy

When we first heard about Taylor Swift’s relationship with Matt Healy, I absolutely mentioned some of the terrible stories about Healy, many of which are only months old. Healy has big issues around race and racism, and he definitely has a sleazy reputation around his female fans too. This week, Buzzfeed did a deeper dive on some on-the-record comments Healy made about what kind of p0rn he enjoys, and it’s pretty sick and disturbing. None of Healy’s (recent) backstory has changed Taylor’s mind though. She’s going full-speed ahead with this romance, and they just did their first big pap stroll this week in New York.
Meanwhile, when the news of Swealy was first leaked to the Sun in early May, many of Taylor’s fans were pretty iffy on the timeline. Being generous, we could say that Taylor and Joe Alwyn broke up in early March, probably. But Taylor was “working” with Healy last year, and she appeared at The 1975’s concert in January. Plus, this boyfriend rollout definitely has the feel of something which has been happening for a while. So, did Taylor cheat? According to the Mail, Joe Alwyn is starting to suspect that she did.
Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn feels ‘distraught and slighted’ by her new romance with British singer Matty Healy – after putting his ‘trust in her’ when she told him that she was just ‘friends’ with The 1975 frontman. Rumors of Taylor, 33, and 34-year-old Matty’s relationship first surfaced earlier this month, just weeks after the news of her split from British actor Joe, 32 – whom she dated for six years – was made public.
According to a source with exclusive inside knowledge about the situation, Joe is very unhappy that his former partner has moved on so quickly – particularly after he put his ‘trust’ in Taylor when she began collaborating with Matty during the final months of their relationship.
‘Joe feels slighted and is distraught after seeing her budding relationship with Matt, but is doing his best to keep busy and focus on himself,’ a source close to the actor told DailyMail.com.
In November, Matty described Taylor as ‘amazing’ while revealing that the pair had spent some time working together on her album Midnights – which was released in October 2022 – something that the insider says Joe was in full support of at the time, putting his full ‘trust’ in his then-girlfriend. Two months later, on January 12, Taylor surprised fans when she gave an impromptu performance of her new hit song Anti-Hero during The 1975’s concert at the O2 Arena in London.
‘Joe was aware that Taylor and Matt were making music together and collaborating. She told him that they had become friends and he trusted her,’ the source continued, although they denied any suggested that there had been ‘overlap’ between Taylor’s two romances.
Guy who was dating the Snake-in-Chief for six years is suddenly surprised when she turns around and bites him? Classic Taylor, honestly. She can never get out of a relationship clean and drama-free. I always suspected that Taylor overlapped Tom Hiddleston and Joe as well. Honestly, if I was in Joe’s position, I would be mad as hell, especially since it really does look like Taylor was planning this out for a while.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
Team Joe on this one. He has every right to go to the press with this after Taylor tried to hint he was the bad guy in the break up with all the suggestions that he was uncomfortable/jealous of her fame, and the insinuations that his career is disappointing. That was already pretty crap to put out there and he didn’t fight back publicly. It appears he’s had enough, though, and I support him pushing back.
He’s actually talented too. I liked him in ‘The Favourite’. I think the years look good on him. He has a face that needed(still needs?) to age some to reach its prime, imo. I think if he keeps making interesting movies, he could really hit his stride in his 40s as an actor.
C’mon, he was at best serviceable in “The Favorite” and was eaten alive by Nick Hoult and Emma Stone. (I don’t remember if he had major scenes with Rachel or Olivia.)
It’s wild how people are pretending this dude is good-looking and talented now that he and Taylor broke up. Maybe she treated him badly but that doesn’t make him a movie star or a brilliant actor.
And do we think it was a coincidence that Taylor’s team broke the news of her split on April 8… the same date as Matt Healy’s birthday? Every single detail of the breakup and Taylor’s PR is so awful.
I don’t think she put any of those statements out there. Apparently the rumors started after there was a blind item on crazy days and nights about a guy who cheated on mega famous singer gf, but I can’t find any actual source origins. It was an obvious narrative.
Please can we call them Tatty instead? This new dude seems like messy era Pete Doherty but racist.
We’ve been calling them “Swilly Heaft” here.
Joe apparently was a co-author on some of her songs: Maybe he’ll be continuing as a songwriter for other musicians?
My brain went for Tatty Swealy, sounds gross bc it is gross, but also Swilly Heaft sounds nasty too.
First of all, Taylor (like her bff Selena) has the worst pick for guys. Joe was the most ‘drama-free and normal’ one of the bunch but he still should’ve known her record. Also, while it’s entirely possible she cheated it also is that she moved on the next second, and being bitter about that is just a tad pathetic. But hey, he should write a song about that (lol)!
Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised either way.
From your comment, you must find Taylor Swift, extremely pathetic and bitter since she never gets over her break ups and writes songs about them. Or does this just apply to Joe?
Also, if she dated so many bad guys, she should have known better right?
I don’t remember Tom Hiddleston being a bad guy or full of drama, nor was the teenager she stalked and dated while he was grieving.
Whining to the press that your ex moved on too fast is pathetic to me, no matter who says it.
I don’t care about her writing about exes in her song actually, and that’s why I jokingly added Joe could do the same.
Taylor doesn’t know better, clearly, when it comes to guys (although I actually like Tom Hiddleston) and she did some problematic stuff too -I’m not her fan but I don’t generally mind her.
What’s really pathetic is declaring a 33 year old woman “doesn’t know better when it comes to guys” like she’s a naive child who just ventured out into the world and has no accountability for her actions and decisions. Truly embarrassing.
“ Taylor doesn’t know better, clearly ”😂😂🤣🤣 please this is some BS right here.
You are a big fan of hers and it showing.
I see nothing wrong with having feelings about your ex of six years moving on so quickly and Joe is not the one who started the press briefing war. I think Taylor has actually been the “bad guy” in many of her relationships and her going all-in with such a terrible, racist misogynist pretty much confirms that.
I honestly don’t give a crap about her, never listened to her songs and I know maybe just 2. Let me be clear then : she has sh*t taste in men, better?
“Taylor doesn’t know any better”
And we are back to the usual “poor little Taylor don’t know any better, the guys are all bad”programming.
Also I don’t believe for a second Joe is behind this. He hasn’t said a word in 6 years, and his team has now denied this report.
More likely this is her PR trying to take the heat off the racism and misogyny by changing the narrative.
Conveniently this reports makes a point out of saying there was no cheating which is def coming from Taylor’s side. Lmao!
And it’s exactly what Taylor wants, Joe to be distraught. I’m not buying it. He hasn’t ever had people leak to the press. This has her fingerprints all over it.
I’ve been saying it in all these articles about this, but she’d rather people think she cheated than think he dumped her.
Are we believing that Joe really said all that? It is the Daily F-ing Mail.
She’s 33 and not 13. She’s dating a racist white guy. I am over people defending her. I hope her fans continue to lose it over this mess.
Wow, people really are dunking into Serena when I think she made a valid point.
Around 80% of her partners have problematic past, she has bad taste in men, she has no problem with dating people like this singer nasty dude, her minimum criteria is low, she has a blind eye for assholery.
She seems to adore the bad body jerk person falling for her. As a sag, I too dangle on this toxic trait.
Joe he has every right to be pissed, but he dodged a bullet there.
Messy Taylor is back.
I went and watched a bunch of Matty Healy interviews. He came across as super smart and funny. He doesn’t seem like an awful person. Not saying he hasn’t said problematic things – but he didn’t seem like a jerk. Also, I think he plays a character on stage.
gh—o g—–s.
Two words. I don’t care if he’s a nice guy. He gets off to black women being humiliated and tortured. Desperate, vulnerable women. F this dude.
@Susan
Stop with this BS and your racism is showing.
Funny how your down playing his Racism, sexism, antisemitism to “him being plays a character on stage”
He said these horrible things in interviews and on his social media.
No, we’re not doing this today. We’re not just gonna dismiss his misogynoir as a performance. BTW, he can play a jerk onstage and not be a f*cking racist. Performers do that all the time, actually.
Sincerely, STFU 😒
I mean, ok but that really doesn’t excuse casually mentioning you watch completely horrific and racist pr0n in an interview, or the racist stuff he said about Ice Spice, etc. A lot of toxic people can easily come across as likeable, charming, and funny. These two both grew up with considerable privilege and just seem like a couple of hateful, douchey, country club bros to me now and I can’t unsee it.
No. You don’t get to sexually assault people on stage and call it a performance. Not Matty Healy or David Walliams. It’s disgusting.
@Susan: This is what watching porn of Black women being brutalized means:
He pays real money to watch Black women get raped on demand.
Lol at Taylor’s fans trying to play this off as if he’s smart. When he literally comes across as an immature pretentious edgelord with the mental age of a 13 year old boy.
And that’s before the racism and misogyny.
You gotta be in a really bad parasocial RS to defend this idiot.
When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time. Abusive people have to be charming. If they don’t have that side of them, they have no one. It’s the game they play to make you doubt if they are as awful as all the evidence tells you they are.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/stephaniesoteriou/taylor-swift-fans-distancing-matty-healy-brutalize-women
Susan, most of the ick is from THIS year. Matty may be a great interview subject, but that doesn’t exclude him from being a cruddy human being as well. Saying problematic things in multiple different situations is a clue that this guy is a major douche.
Ugh so I looked him up on Wikipedia and he was raised in immense privilege (both parents celebs/ actors) and some rockstar is his godfather… that tracks for “a**hole…. Additionally what is SO messed up is that 2 of his past public relationships were with WOC. Recently FKA Twigs, and Halsey a while back.
This guy is absolutely vile. What a sick F.
You need to reexamine your entire life
I love that the racism isn’t enough for you cause you think he’s a nice guy.
Just stop. I don’t care how he came off in the interview you watched. Racists can in fact be charming and funny. He also was laughing when he talked about liking to watch Black women get brutalized in p0rn. But hey – he’s a nice and funny guy to you so that’s all that matters, right?? God… Taylor fans are the WORST. Y’all will make excuse for ANYTHING.
@Susan is this your first day on planet Earth? I don’t know how to break this to you but how people *seem* to be and how they actually are are not the same thing. Please stop being so gullible. Sociopaths and narcissists can be charming as hell when they want to be, it’s how they get away with it.
NO.
oh taylor…this is not how you “get back” at an ex. matt is not the guy for you to flaunt. pretty much everyone is team joe on this one. i feel like every so often she does this to generate buzz/reinvent herself. before it was look at my super adult stable private romance. her next album is going to be all about breakups, bad decisions, dating the wrong guy, bad boys etc.
I haven’t read Kaiser’s other Swift coverage on the breakup with Joe Alwyn, and I imagine the point has been made… But it’s def not a good sign if your new BF makes John Mayer seem like a beacon of chivalry and gentleman like behavior…
If this is his PR leak, it’s a brilliant tactic. Well played, sir. 👏
Ha! I don’t believe it for a second but yes it’s very clever, this angle is reaaally hard for her to respond to considering the current narrative.
Yeah. She’s a cheater who’s dating a racist misogynist. I kinda love it, actually.
Checkmate. Truly masterful tactic. Let’s see how Swift’s PR team navigates this one…
Taylor song “Bejeweled” was playing in the car. I didn’t get to hear the whole song but the end is terrible. It’s so smug, nasty, conceited, and elitist. But it’s so honest. She can try to pretty it up but that song says it all. Joe alwyn dodged a bullet. He would’ve been her “first husband”.
The song. Because she acted like someone who should be married, he should’ve married her. He wasted her time. now she is going to cheat with a “boy in the band”. Everybody wants Taylor because they instantly see how special she is.
Nobody wants Taylor for Taylor anymore. That shipped sailed with the Kennedy boy and John Meyer. She can only get guys who need a career boost. They are willing to risk it all.
This Matty Healy thing is obviously a set-up. She wants people to be CONCERNED for her. when they break-up she will blame him for everything. I hope he gets her back. His family are also professional victims. Taylor might have met her match.
Joe, you dodged a bullet. I’m a big fan of hers but my goodwill for her has drained so fast. My theory remains Joe dumped her and she’s rebounding hard and messy with Ratty to get under his skin. No one with two working eyes and a sense of smell would dump that Adonis for someone who looks like he just got used as a human toilet brush. He deserves all the dragging he’s getting just for the p0rn stuff. If you know what that shit is, you know why it’s irredeemable. Sick of these edgelord clowns 🤡 hiding behind “jokes” and “irony” to get away with being shitheads. Over it and over her until she drops him.
Matty screams self destructive rebound. He’s a pretentious racist.
Joe was a class act and will likely remain so while Taylor tries to paint him as a bad guy.
While I don’t have a hard time someone would feel slighted if your ex is moving on immediately after a long terms RS and making a big show out of it i call BS on this coming from Joe.
Have a hard time believing that this man who hasnt said a word in 6 years and is notoriously private, would give an exclusive to the DM of all sources.
My guess is it’s Taylor’s PR team. Big give away is how it makes a point out of saying “ he doesn’t think there was an overlap”. This article is meant to make it look like she didn’t cheat and also take the heat of the bad PR she is getting from dating the racist.
DM just ran an article on his preference for racist torture porn.
Her team is trying to take attention of that and Taylor always wants to win a break up so the whole Joe is “distraught” is the narrative she wants out there.
…so it’s HER PR spinning her as a cheater so he can be “distraught”? Ummm, I don’t think so. But if it is, Tree’s lost it
In Taylor’s mind, that’s better than being dumped. And the article specifically says there was no overlap. This is all her. Trying to control the narrative. As always.
She *wishes* he was distraught. She wants this reaction out of him. And she’s not getting it, so she’s manufacturing it on her own.
Exactly and now her unhinged fans are back to attacking Joe (as they were waiting for, cause they won’t blame Taylor) now that this article is up. And it’s deflecting from the article about how her new BF gets off on porn that brutalises black women.
Joes been spotted several times by random people in london looking perfectly happy. Funny how that one pap shot of him from a few weeks back he had him looking sad with enormous bags under his eyes. While other photos from the same day he showed him looking normal and without those bags under his eyes. It’s obvious that there’s a PR attempt to make him look devastated and that those photos were altered for dramatic effect. Might be DM doing that, hopefully Taylor’s team wouldn’t be that evil. Cause his looks is also a factor in his career.
I have a feeling Joe had no idea he was dating a snake. Taylor is VERY good at playing the victim- as evidenced by her entire career and song catalog.
Dear Joe Alwyn.
The gospel according to Granddaughter #1:
“You’re young, you’re HAWT and you got suuuuuper lucky you got out with minimal drama. Her loss.
Count your blessings, find yourself a real smoke show and live your bestest life.”
I didn’t think he was hot when they first started dating. But he’s definitely gotten hotter as he got older. He’s very attractive in that header photo.
@Lara
I saw some shots of him when he was younger and you’re absolutely right
My own thought is he’s one of those guys who only get hotter as they get older. He’s gonna be absolute 🔥in his later years
Yikes. Taylor’s image is going to take a hit here. I don’t consider myself a fan but I do think her success has been impressive and she has some good tunes. That said, my favorites of hers are the ones about being broken-hearted, pining for someone, innocent romance, that sort of thing. It’s going to be harder to take “All Too Well” quite as seriously now.
On the other hand, they’re just songs to me. It might be harder for her super fans to separate the music from the person.
I mean, it already became harder to take “All Too Well” seriously when she spent last year trying to buy herself an Oscan nom for that video of hers and failing miserably. And now we know that she was doing it while her relationships with Joe were breaking and Matty may have been (or may have not been) already in the picture.
As a hardcore Swiftie, this is making me rethink my stance altogether. I’ve dated some jerks in my time, but nothing like this. If Matty reflects her values, I’m done.
I never cared about Joe before but this whole mess is making me root for this guy in some way.
Joe should feel grateful he got away from that one. Her dating a trash heap, racist misogynist like ole Matt tells me it her, she’s the problem.
Joe absolutely did NOT go to the press and tell them how “distraught” he is. He’s always been very private and anti-media-attention. And he’s been a class act throughout this breakup. It only says in the article that a source close to him, gave them the quote—which could be anyone.
I honestly think it was probably Taylor/her team who gave them that quote, trying to make it look like Joe is all upset, when i honestly think he’s probably not.
I fully believe that he dumped Taylor, and she’s been the one pulling strings with the media, trying to direct the narrative as she always does. I believe that this whole “relationship” with this new douchebag is all just Taylor trying to show Joe, and the world, how moved-on she is and that she’s totally over Joe—when i’d be willing to bet that the opposite is true. I think she’s furious Joe dumped her and is hurting badly, and is just acting out. And making a complete fool of herself, and disappointing her fans. I’ve always thought she’s a lousy person, so i love to see it!
Absolutely all of this. She got dumped.
Given all that we know about the Mail, I rather doubt either party actually gave quotes. They know that the relationship is a heatscore right now, someone noticed a dearth of articles that took this angle rather than talk about what a d**che-canoe New Guy is, and pulled a “source” of out their ass.
This must be her edgy Era. Probably hoping the songs that come out of this relationship break into the hard rock scene or something. 🙄
Except dating a racist, sexist, anti-supreme make it’s not edgy in anyway shape or form
Oh, brother, it looks like Taylor’s team planted this article- to distract from trashfire with this unwashed rat Matty. The thing is – it only makes her look worse.
So, she cheated on at least 3 of her boyfriends? It makes her serial cheater and kinda a nut case – not to mention she cheated on Joe with Matty? Yikes.
I go back to her surprise performance at The 1975 show before she and Joe officially broke up. I’d be feeling blindsided by that timeline too Joe. Because nothing to do with Taylor and her music happens on accident.
I think Matty is basking in the media attention he’s receiving from this relationship. I’ve only ever heard of his band because of his association with Taylor back in 2014 (when he said it would be emasculating to date her).
I really hoped this relationship with Matty was fake, alas.
I usually don’t care about celebrity romances, but knowing Taylor is entertaining this certifiable piece of shit does make me think less of her.
Like damn, TS if you wanted another gateway car, you couldn’t have at least picked a nicer model?
If they will do it with you, they will do it to you.
Joe is really glowing up and growing into his good looks. He looks fine af in that first pic.
And I think this will pan off well for Joe. The snake fam will leave him alone because he will come off looking like the no drama boyfriend cute guy. This will end poorly for Hatty Mealy.
I will never stan for this infantilized woman whose playbook is “forever middle school dusted in glitter and bad hair.” Matty Healy is a DISASTER and if that’s what she likes, she’s continuing to tell people who she really is.
“Dusted in glitter” reminds me of that clip of her explaining to Martin McDonagh how her throwing up (or bleeding?) blue glitter in her Anti-Hero video was symbolism for how she’s different and not normal 😅 and he had to sit there and discuss his actual Oscar contending movie with her like she was a serious director.
I choose to believe Joe finally saw the writing on the wall on what a trash human being Taylor Swift is and got out asap. Let Taylor Swift and her fellow uggo racist boyfriend make each other miserable and go live your life, you did good dumping her
Here comes her PR machine…yawn. And how Hiddleston was after her fame and money. Side note: he looks pretty damn happy and private with his fiancée/wife and baby.
I have never understood the fandom around her when she is so middle school and plants so many stories.
This new guy is gross and she hasn’t even acknowledged it. Pass. After she has dated him for a while she will pretend she just heard about it and found out he was awful at some point, and moved on and wrote songs. Predictable. Sad little girls look up to her.
yuck. much like unsolicited d–k pics, I don’t want to know anyone’s p-rn tastes, unless we’re picking some out to watch together.
Joe ended up dodging a bullet. Once he gets beyond the shock and fury of seeing her with her gross jump-off, I hope he goes on to bigger, better things and lots of fun. For someone so into image management, Taylor has screwed this up badly by showing us more of who she really is.
Team Joe here for the fact that she is now with a racist who gets his kicks watching black women be degraded. She’s an adult and she should know better than to be with someone who gets off on this. I’m sick of people defending her.
Looks like Taylor knows she’s the bigger star between herself and Joe. To me, it feels like she will not let their breakup story give any publicity to Joe, so she is eclipsing him and shutting him down completely with her new man story. Im surprised joe’s coming out to comment on her relationship, he was always so private, but maybe Taylor knows something we dont about Joe…
Well whatever “she knows about Joe that we don’t” (give me a break btw)…we all know everything we need to know about Hatty Mealy. And she’s perfectly fine with it.
Lol like Taylor has dirt on Joe that she’s holding back. Like she’s capable of not airing every bit of dirty laundry to try and vilify her exes in the public eye.
“ Taylor knows something we don’t about Joe… ”
Please stop with this excuse and before you say “I’m not excusing her, I’m holding her accountable “ it’s an excuse like that a But in an apology.
Taylor is so petty and vengeful, she would NEVER let Joe leak a story like this and not hit back with her own quotes implying he didn’t support her, or at least refuting “his” version of events.
I’m guessing we won’t get a response from her because he isn’t behind this nonsense, she is. He doesn’t leak to tabloids. She does. IMO, she got dumped but she wants the story to be that she left him. She wishes he was this upset about their breakup.
Never trust the Daily Fail. They always make stuff up. 🙄
@expatintheuk Except for that decade during the 00s when the story was sourced directly from their victim’s hacked voicemail…..
What was wrong with Joe? She was with him for 6 years. And why hook up with this racist dirt bag? You’re 33, Taylor. Do better.