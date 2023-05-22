Page Six: The Sussexes were ‘too cheap’ to stay at a hotel, that’s what caused all of this!

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to America, they’ve traveled to New York several times for various awards ceremonies, United Nations speeches and charity appearances. Looking back on those previous visits to New York, I can see how their movements were tightly controlled, and how remarkable it was that we never did find out where they were staying. In all of those trips, there were never photos of the Sussexes entering or exiting a hotel or apartment building. There was a rumor going around for a while that they stayed in highly secure United Nations housing for visiting diplomats, which I half-way believe. I also believe that the NY paparazzi and NYC media are all really mad that they still don’t know exactly where the Sussexes stay when they’re in town, and that the pap chase was partly a power play and punishment. Speaking of, the media still doesn’t know where the Sussexes stayed. So they’re running with “the Sussexes were too cheap to pay for a hotel.”
Harry and Meghan’s “near-catastrophic car chase” happened because they were too cheap to pay for a hotel, sources have revealed. The entitled couple allegedly demanded the Carlyle — the late Princess Diana’s favorite hotel — give them a discounted room for their New York City visit this week.
According to law enforcement sources, bosses at the Carlyle refused the hefty discount, so the embattled pair instead stayed at a friend’s house on the Upper East Side.
But when the paparazzi began following them Tuesday night from the Ziegfeld theater — in what their spokesperson claimed was a “relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours” — the duo didn’t want to lead the photographers back to their friend’s home and reveal where they were staying.
A New York City law enforcement source told Page Six: “They should have just gotten a hotel for the safety of everyone. Instead, they were cheap and wanted a free place to stay.”
What’s up with NYPD sources openly disparaging the Sussexes? It’s definitely a weird vibe. Anyway, this is a common nonsensical talking point: that Harry and Meghan are insanely rich from “selling out” the Windsors yet simultaneously, they are always on the verge of being broke because they’re terribly unsuccessful. I don’t buy that the Sussexes asked for a huge discount to stay at a hotel because… they haven’t been staying at hotels during their multiple visits to New York. And because a hotel would be less secure, one would imagine (too many entrances and exits, too many people coming in and out, less control for their security people). Now, are they staying at a friend’s house? Maybe. Or maybe Page Six is still f–king mad because they still don’t know where the Sussexes are staying.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen after a visit to One World Observatory with Governor Hochul and Mayor de Blasio.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen after a visit to One World Observatory with Governor Hochul and Mayor de Blasio.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return from their duties in NYC. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Kathy Hochul at the World Trade Center to commemorate 9/11.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make a visit to the 1 World Trade in New York.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at a Harlem elementary school during their official visit to the Big Apple.
Pictured: Prince Harry
New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at a Harlem elementary school during their official visit to the Big Apple.
Pictured: Prince Harry
New York, NY – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave Melba's in Harlem after grabbing lunch. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in town paying a visit to a Harlem elementary school where they sat and read to school children.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stir up a media frenzy outside of the Hilton Hotel for a special event.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stir up a media frenzy outside of the Hilton Hotel for a special event.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Another f!cking story about the Sussex’s?
Another made up non story about the Sussex’s?
The tabloids are really just so happy to use Meghan Harry to get those clicks and make that money.
Harry’s suing the tabloids.
And now the chase by paps made the press, negatively.
You know they will all go after him and Meghan now, demonizing them as much as possible, because they all (tabloids and paps) operate on that thin line between legal and illegal, and they will cover for people in their own business, even if it’s competition. To them this is their bread and butter.
I know the chase was to threaten Harry to not testify. But did they not realize that the two of them allowed them to photograph them exiting the front of the building. They could have had their security take them out the back and they wouldn’t have any new pictures of the two of them. Which I’m sure is what will happen from now on. They just totally shot themselves in the foot.
It’s not good news at all that the entire right wing ecosystem on both sides of the Atlantic is now openly disparaging the Sussexes. That includes large elements of the NYPD. Also the New York Times which is usually considered left wing but is not, especially when it comes to politics. It may have started with Murdoch but it’s metasasizing.
Not one American is surprised by this. The NYT is openly disparaging Biden and VP Harris all the time. They are not our friends.
And the less I say about the NYPD, the better.
How much you wanna bet that “law enforcement source” is none other than…Donald Trump? It sounds like him in every way, and I’m sure he considers and fancies himself a LEO. Not that this couldn’t be NYPD, but I’ve got a feeling. He wanted them to stay in a Trump hotel.
So now the NYPD has to join in Sussex bashing to protect their own reputation. Why don’t people just do their jobs around the Sussexes?
It’s exactly that. NYPD came out looking pretty bad in all this, so now they’re trying to cover their asses.
Time to stop disaparaging NYPD on basis of Murdoch scented crap:
“According to law enforcement sources, bosses at the Carlyle refused the hefty discount,” doesn’t say NYPD to me; could be London transit ticket taker (i.e. someone with limited enforcement capability).
“A New York City law enforcement source told Page Six,” doesn’t say NYPD to me; could be lovely Rita meter maid.
Fine if you have legitimate gripe with NYPD. Just don’t conflate it with this noise.
O PLEASE🙄 these papers are dragging everybody into their stories to give it some credibility 🙄 even I can type right now that I spoke to my brother that’s a cop and he said THIS AND THAT, by the way I don’t even have a brother😏
This makes no sense. If the Sussexes went to a hotel, the paparazzi would surround that place for sure. And they would probably try to get inside and/ or pay people who worked there for access and/ or information.
Which is probably why the paps are so bad about it, because they can’t fly people for that information. They’re trying to shame them into staying at a hotel so they can bribe hotel workers for access
Of course, they want them to stay in a hotel. Hotels are very accessible. Just walk in the door.
Page 6 would be thrilled if the Sussexes stayed at a hotel. As would other media. Then they could do at least 10 stories that randomly itemize the cost of the pillows. And the nypd wouldn’t have to to do their jobs and run the risk of looking incompetent if they holed up in a hotel. That would then fall on hotel security.
What? This makes no sense. Sure, they should have stayed at a hotel so that they could have been papped coming and going? Lord.
Also a NYPD law enforcement official…there goes the talking points from yesterday with people saying they should have coordinated with NYPD on a statement.
Don’t believe the NYPD law enforcement story, not one bit. Anyone can claim that someone told them something.
People claim all the time that they spoke to God but never have Him on video and most of us give those kind of people the side eye.
Where’s the video. In this day and age of cellphone cameras, if there’s no video. there’s is no law enforcement officer.
This is Murdoch FFS
There is no NYPD source.
Right. So they have a mansion that’s worth eleventy billion dollars and belong to private clubs like Soho House but they’re “too cheap” to stay at a hotel…Sure Jan.
How about they want to stay somewhere secure that the paps can’t pay off the staff for stories and photos of them… Just a thought.
If this is an actual source, the NYPD could be trying to deflect blame for their incompetence at not arresting the paps who repeatedly endangered the public with their recklessness. And how does he know that the Sussexes stayed with a friend on the Upper East Side?
It’s interesting that Page 6 is using the same reasoning that I and many Celebitches had- they refused to lead the paps back to their safe and secure location, likely staying with a friend. None of the press originally assumed they were staying with friends. For all we know, they could own additional property in a gated community in NY. This could also be the NYPD and Page 6 deflecting from the “attempted h*t job” narrative that’s permeating social media. This “incident” reminded a lot of people of what happened to Princess Diana.
They are guessing Upper East Side based on the direction the car was traveling in when it left the ballroom. They don’t know squat.
Actually, according to a company assisting their security who talked to CNN, it appears H&M went south rather than north when they left the ballroom, then headed north. Could be why they reportedly traveled part of the time on the FDR Drive. And CNN said they were told by the Sussex team the couple were staying at a private residence, while a law enforcement source said the same thing, and that it was on the UES, which the paps might have guessed anyway as the FDR Drive runs along the East River.
I didn’t watch any of this on CNN myself; the info is from NY Magazine’s Intelligencer; see the section on “Where did the car chase take place?”
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/harry-and-meghans-car-chase-everything-we-know.html
Nypd source can also be an ex-officer with no connection to any of this. Or literally someone who just knows a police officer.
Exactly. And whoever this *source* is probably got paid to lie.
Or a food delivery guy who dropped off a food delivery for someone at the police station… and of course he has to be a police officer because he is coming out of a police station… these people are ridiculous.
Tell you what NYPD, let’s have the name of the officer briefing page 666, that way we can ask him how many officers it would have taken one, to change a light bulb, if this is their level of intelligence and two, how many officers would have been needed to make sure every entrance to the hotel was covered, three how much was this “officer”, paid for this non story and four, if anything had happened to Harry and Megan at an hotel, what bullsht would this *officer “have come out with then??
@Mary Pester. He probably is a maga following trump fan. There are some on the force. Just following in his orange idols footsteps.
Argreed, @Mary Pester. It’s time for the NYPD to stand and deliver. Show us the police car cam footage and the public surveillance footage. I’m originally from NYC and it’s well known that the NYPD is an arrogant bunch who would not shy away from deflecting their own missteps and incompetence by victim-blaming.
Agree Mary Pester. The NYPD is almost as bad as some of the DC police who were complicit in the January 6th debacle. One officer in particular had a close friendship with the head of the Oath Keepers and a treasure trove of emails and texts talking about the riot for months before it happened have been discovered. He and his OK BFF will continue their good friendship behind bars for a very long time.
So I thought the paps said they followed the Sussexes because they thought they were going out to dinner? Now here is Page Six claiming they were trying to find where the Sussexes were staying which is an invasion of privacy. And why would the cops be talking to the Carlyle, like the Sussexes are obligated to stay there if they go to NYC? Even if the Carlyle wouldn’t give a “discount” there are a million other hotels that would be happy to do so. Total bullshittery! I think this story is a clue as to who sent those paps and why. Keep talking Murdoch.
There seemed to be some minimal understanding among the paps that they are allowed to follow individuals between public places. So the “We heard they were meeting someone for dinner” fiction was offered. It was barely plausible at 10:00pm after an event where dinner was served. But that excuse had to be abandoned after the paps were still staking out a police station at 11:30pm.
what’s up with NYPD sources is that the NYPD, like all police departments, is racist as hell.
🎯💯
Why would the NYPD know anything about hotel accommodations? That seems completely out of their scope. Sounds like more bullshit to me.
This is the message I’m getting from the UK tabloids
Why didn’t you stay where we expected you to stay and where we have contacts that will tell us everything about your stay?
How dare you respond to our extreme tactics and make our photos worthless! Why can’t you just play along and let us profit off of you like we’ve been doing your entire life!?
Why is your security so good? We were expecting you to stop or go into a garage where we could have cornered you like a wild animal and got the angry, crying pictures we were hoping for!
The message I’m getting from the royals
If you don’t want to be Diana-ed, then you should completely retreat from public life, never walk another red carpet, or do any more good work! We’re engorged with rage that you are happy and thriving and making our lazy, incompetent asses look like shit in comparison!
The UK rags grace a the UK Royals have had everything their way up until now bc of the invisible contract.
Now they’re throwing their toys out of their prams because they don’t have access to hotel staff who will break into hotel rooms, rummage through personal belongings and possibly breach personal data.
This is an insane level of intrusion followed by victim blaming when the victim refuses to be continually abused.
@Snuffles: Everything you said sounds entirely plausible to me. The gutter press is furious because their biggest meal ticket has hauled their puppet masters into court and now they hate the Sussexes. Anyone or anything that interrupts the gigantic flow of cash they make off the royals is obviously fair game, in their eyes. The message from Murdoch via the paps is clear: either cooperate with us or else be subjected to our malicious machinations.
I will add what I heard. I heard the NYPD are disparaging the Sussexes because they dont want anyone coming in from out of town to think New York is not safe.
There was also a tweet from last night that said there was a bounty on their head. One was 60k if you could get a picture of Harry angry. The pictures posted by the Fail and express were exactly what they asked for.
The NYPD statements makes the force look unprofessional. This incident is an embarrassment to the department. It will be a bigger one if LAPD helps with security for the Gracie Awards tomorrow and do a better job. For the hotel, there is a good chance for staff to snitch to the press for money. So it’s better with some one who is well off that the press can’t buy off.
This wasn’t an official statement, it was an alleged “source” making claims. An we all know tabloid sources are usually complete bullshit and just them making up lies.
And whoever the alleged source is probably got paid to make up this absolutely baseless bullshit.
How would the NYPD know that the Sussexes demanded a huge discount from the Carlyle Hotel? Also, isn’t that the hotel where Meghan had her baby shower, and we saw the pictures of the paparazzi surrounding that hotel when Meghan and her friends were coming and going. Also, the Carlyle wouldn’t have said anything about the Sussexes wanting a deep discount.
The baby shower wasn’t at the Carlyle. But they stayed there on their first visit to NY together.
You are right; it was the Mark Hotel where the baby shower was held, and Meghan was hounded by the paparazzi. Yet another reason why they don’t stay in hotels.
This whole story is a lie. But its a big clue about who ordered those paps to go there and act like that. And isn’t it funny that the Sussexes have never been followed like this on previous trips, even though they have stayed privately before? NYC paps didn’t act like this, only these rogue terrorists that Backgrid hired. And, a NY Post writer claims to have seen video of the chase. How? Who shared that with her? Like Harry said, they always tell on themselves.
Agree. The whole thing reads like bs. Almost as if they want to redirect anger towards the papz to the police. It’s a Murdoch rag and the writer of the article is a Brit that’s worked for Murdoch for at least 2 decades. Emily Smith was once deputy editor of the Sun’s Bizarre column.
Both P*ss Morgan & Sad Little Man of 4 Takes have sung her praises. That’s all I need to know about any veracity to the story.
When the Sussexes stayed at the Carlyle in 2021-the BM headlines were all about the $1,300.00 a night price tag, where’s Megan (someone videoed Harry in Bemelman’s bar without her), and blah blah blah. It wouldn’t be surprising to me if these places would comp the rooms to the Sussexes. It’s good publicity for hotels.
FFS they are not allowed to stay with friends? Is this because Peg and Can’t don’t seem to have any so they must poo poo that they do? Plus they really want to know who the friends are. Just ridiculous.
The last time they stayed at the Carlyle photos were taken of them in the hotel’s restaurant. The NY Post is just angry that they didn’t get to find out where they were staying. The press are not entitled to know the whereabouts of Harry and Meghan at all times.
Stupid logic. The paps didn’t know where H&M were staying – they would have followed them no matter if it was a private residence or a hotel. If the paps had known, they still would have followed them and others would have staked out where H&M were staying.
And then like magic, the price of the room, the Sussexes room service bill, what they ate for breakfast, lunch and dinner and the cost, how much they tipped everyone would have appeared in Page Six the next day.
just really need to not click on or link to anything from a murdoch paper – rage reading them only gives them the attention and money they are looking for and helps further this ridiculous lie campaign.
It feels worth noting that it takes more hours of training/certification to become a barber than a cop in the state of NY. And also that the NYPD is arguably one of the worst white supremacy organizations in America, second only to any cop coming from Strong Island.
The NYPD is as bad as the DC police force, many of whom supported the January 6th riots and are palsy with the Oath Keepers, etc. Sick isn’t it…
The cops can’t keep their stories straight. They’ve gone from saying nothing happened to blaming the Sussexes for not staying at a hotel.
This is such a fabrication because, as with anything to do with travel, hotel stays and flights usually have to be booked in advance. Are we to believe that when Meghan found out in March that she was getting an award in May that the NYPD “source” held onto that information about the alleged discount for 60 days?
This doesn’t pass the smell test.
Sure, stay in a hotel just like Diana did on her fatal night giving the paparazzi a clear blueprint to likely hound and terrorize this couple to their deaths as well.
Thanks for featuring the royal package pic. 😉
Naughty, naughty…HAHAHHHAAA… And nosey me scrolled back up to see…
‘A New York City law enforcement source’
That phrasing makes it sound like it’s NOT NYPD. Not sticking up for them but that language means nothing. The could have spoken to any random. And they’re careful not to say NYPD. I find that very interesting. Anyway, Murdoch rag so, grain of salt.
Yes, I’m side eyeing this as well.
Exactly. They’re trying to make it sound like it came from the NYPD. This is not the type of information NYPD would e privy to. I’m not saying the NYPD are unimpeachable, but so far they’ve only made one official statement citing minimal details.
The tabloids word things in such a way that allows people to jump to conclusions based on their personal bias. People in here are also jumping to conclusions.
“According to law enforcement sources, bosses at the Carlyle refused the hefty discount, so the embattled pair instead stayed at a friend’s house on the Upper East Side.”
Really?
How did LES know?
Did the Carlyle call them up and say, “Oh, they tried to bargain us down on our prices, and we don’t do that.”
Did someone on the Sussex team say, “Oh we could have stayed at the Carlyle, but they wouldn’t budge on the price.”
That detail seems random and improbably.
One thing long time establishments do not want is someone bringing to light how they address things (NYPD) or reform how they operate (media). H may be suing The Sun but the sun owner also owns the times uk and page six or the post if I’m not mistaken. Point is media oligarchs are few but their reach is wide and anyone who goes up against them is public enemy No. 1. The oligarchs are rallying around each other bc they don’t want ppl to see what they do and how they operate.
Sadly sections of the US press will now involve themselves in this witch hunt as they’re infiltrated by the UK contagion of greed that comes with the entitled ownership of H&M.
At some point someone has to address the complete lack of humanity afforded to these two. Both their parents have literally called the attack dogs on them because they refused to be used as black sheep for everyone else’s comfort.
Sometimes I have to step back because the levels of ownership everyone from Scamantha to Murdoch feel over these two is INSANE.
I’d want to get back to my good friends/family home where I was staying too in that kind of situation, to a familiar and safe location.
Too cheap. I cannot. Too smart to get trapped, more likely.
Cheap people always have 14 bathrooms in their mansions and take up polo as a hobby. Polo is the new hee haw. I hear the Sweeney family’s next party is at a polo match.
There’s this disturbing sense of ownership of actual people that rears its ugly head in this narrative. They should have pulled into a garage! Stayed at a hotel! Not smiled! No one gets to dictate what they do and then blame them for not following the exact course of action THEY would have taken. They being people who are not international icons/celebrities/royalty/high level targets with an experienced security team directing their movements.
As a Black woman I find all of this so triggering. The way these colonizers police Meghan omg how dare she close her car door! How dare she call her husband her husband!!! It’s reminding me of my experiences with badly aging Karens in the South. How dare i exist in THEIR space (public places).
People hate Black excellence. They hate biracial people because they represent everything bigots are against (inter racial marriage or unions) and they hate beauty in all its forms. They hate Black intelligence (Obama anyone?) they hate when excellent Black people outshine mediocrity.
Growing up I never saw commercials in Canada with families that looked like mine. i mean ever. But now when I watch TV it’s all these mixed race couples in commercials. Many are Black women with White men. The world is changing and it’s causing widespread panic. The narrative that Black women are unwanted unloved undesirable is going away and many WW need that narrative to continue to thrive.
Meghan has become a litmus test for me. i stay clear of people who hate Meghan because it’s an indicator of how they feel about me. Lucky for me, bigots are not very good at hiding their feelings for her. And when they say anything derogatory insulting etc that’s my cue to walk away. We’re at a kids sporting event and you can’t even shut your trap about your hatred for Meghan. These Karens will never recover. They are not okay seriously. They’re unraveling. It’s like reality is hitting them all at once. Been told their whole lives they are superior and the best. They’ve been worshipped and called supermodels even if they had potato faces and one day boom enter Meghan. They are not ok.
Yes! It is a litmus test.
I asked my husband what he knew about Harry and Meghan. For context, he’s completely uninterested in anything gossip or celebrity related. Like probably more than uninterested. Just bored/ hates it.
But he read on Reddit that they wanted privacy. And he repeated that when I asked what he knew – I read somewhere that they wanted privacy and it seems strange that they would be doing all these things where their picture is taken.
I broke down for him – much to his pain – that they never said they wanted privacy and would that selecting where to go to use their fake to highlight causes is not the same as pursuing celebrity.
He works in an incredible field where the work he does saves tens of thousands of lives. I asked if he was famous for reasons beyond his control- would he (a very private person) attend events that helped people?
And he was like fuck yes I would. If I could just show up and help people I would …. Oh.
I also told him to never talk badly about them at work – even if he doesn’t personally like them. Cuz the women he works with would insinuate things from that. He hasn’t ever spoken about them but was shocked. He knows women need to assess people for their safety but has never thought it went to celebrities.
Over all. Interesting
Thank you Moxy Lady for challenging your hubby on this! When I used to ask people why they hate Meghan, they’d give me crazy answers like “she’s just everywhere I am sick of her” (my response: she hasn’t made an appearance in ___ months) or my favorite, she’s “uppity” (translation Black women are not supposed to have nice things or expect people who work for them to do their jobs!) it’s depressing sometimes, that no one can see what’s at the heart of their real problem with Meghan.
Thank you for writing this, Side Eye. I hear you. As a sister Black woman, it’s deeply triggering to see how we are devalued. Sometimes these painful, ongoing realities aren’t even allowed to be discussed or commented on. Many thanks for your comment.
I always love your posts Beverley and I learn a lot reading them! Thank you. It really is triggering and all I can say is thank goodness for this site that elevates our voices and allows us to discuss our shared experiences. This is so much more than a celebrity gossip site. It’s a safe space and I am really grateful for it!
@ Side Eye says, I had to screenshot your comment to share with my friends it is so brilliant. Meghan is in their blood, WW can’t breath without mentioning her. TEAM MEGHAN 😍
@side eyes, the litmus test is so accurate and these people are telling on themselves
Thank you Swaz! You’re awesome. Team Meghan and I hope her haters choked on their own spit looking at that perfection of a dress. She was a vision in it! @Eggbert you are so right. The jealousy/hate towards Meghan is completely unhinged/deranged.
Side Eye (and Beverly), I just wanted to drop a line and say I am sorry for your experiences of racism and thank you for speaking about them. I am a white woman and learn every time a POC speaks openly about their experiences. And also, I love and admire Black excellence, beauty, and intelligence! Shine bright, sisters!
Thank you @Lkz for being an awesome ally! We appreciate you and thank you for your kind words!
The tabloids are big mad they still don’t know where the Sussexes stay in NYC . They have 37 stories planned about how eXp3n$ivE it is and how many amenities are available and how stuck up Meghan is to make Harry stay there when he used to vacation in a tent and what they ordered for room service when they could have paid 75% less if they walked down the street and got it themselves but they’re too good for that and where are THE CHILDREN. How rude of Harry & Meghan to deprive the tabloids of so much content.
Oh and it definitely has nothing to do with Harry’s current lawsuit. It’s not like there’s been retaliation against anyone else involved. Oh wait …
The question we should be asking is why do they want to know where they were staying so badly? Why would Law enforcement know anything about the Sussexes demands?
The NYPD investigation is going to be messy.
I can sort of believe this of Harry. Wasn’t he famously cheap? made Cressida pay for her own flights? don’t know why I know this, may be rubbish.
I bet the whole RF are cheap tbh
Harry himself has said he had no dang money. How was he paying for flights? Meghan paid for their furniture, renovations, and for things for office staff.
He had 20 – 30 million from inheritances
The inheritance from Diana? Not sure we know the exact amount of that. All we know is it helped them pay for their house, as Harry said in the Oprah interview.
CHILLINGINDC That was over 4 years ago
They did that chase just to create news and spin 30 stories about a non story.
Too cheap? Their credit card alone can pay the annual salary of the supposed law enforcement official. Why didn’t he just hush.
It tells me that they don’t understand that here in the USA the RR doesn’t get sources from law enforcement and if they did it wouldn’t be this this gossipy dribble. They are in the wrong country with that made up mess. Sad to see though that in the UK this flies as truth sometimes. Its lazy writing and really really pathetic to ever have this published.
They are dying for H&M content dying I tell you.
What, a hotel would be too dodgey with their security concerns???, Billionaires and AAA stars manage it all the time.
Isn’t Page 6 part of the Ny post . Their editor in chief came from the Daily Mail. I remembered reading an article a few years ago how a variety of their staff quit as it wasn’t the same news outlet it used to be and they didn’t like the direction that it’s becoming like a British tabloid rag. One journalist also quit as she was ordered to write a fake story of Kamala Harris. I wouldn’t be surprised the NY city law enforcement source is MAGA .