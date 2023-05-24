‘Legal expert’: Prince Harry will probably lose his royal protection case in the UK

In case you’re still curious about what exactly Prince Harry’s “loss” in court yesterday means, the Telegraph had a somewhat helpful article which included straight reporting on what Harry’s side argued versus what the judge ruled. Basically, this was part of Harry’s larger case about Ravec (the secretive group which decides who gets royal protection) and whether his offer to pay for his own police security while in the UK was even properly presented to Ravec or the Met police. Harry’s argument was that he should have been able to personally make his case to Ravec or make an offer in writing, an offer which should have been properly considered. The judge said no, Harry doesn’t have a right to make a “formal representation” on the issue. Basically, it’s about the bureaucracy of Ravec and the royal protection services and the judge ruled in favor of the bureaucracy. There are still other parts of Harry’s protection case left to be adjudicated. Meanwhile, would you like to read some biased analysis on the case? From the Daily Beast’s Royalist:
A British judge’s ruling Tuesday that Prince Harry cannot legally challenge the British government’s decision not to allow him to pay for police protection while he is in the U.K. augurs badly for his overall argument that, when in the U.K., he should be entitled to automatic, high-level police protection of the kind he had when a working royal, a legal expert said today.
The ruling will come as a fresh blow to Harry and Meghan Markle just days after they were accused of exaggerating security concerns by claiming they were the subject of a “near catastrophic” chase with paparazzi through the streets of Manhattan.
Although the ruling Tuesday does not technically end Harry’s case seeking automatic police protection for him and his family while on British soil, which Harry believes he should retain due to the “inherited risk” of his position, it is being seen by some as a signal that Harry’s entire action is going down the tubes.
“The writing is on the wall for this case now,” Mark Stephens, a media lawyer at Howard Kennedy, told The Daily Beast, saying that he had always believed Harry was unlikely to prevail, and that he now felt more confident in that view.
Stephens said that the state’s essential argument—that it can decide who it wants to protect and to what extent, and that the police force cannot be obliged to hire itself out—had been sustained. The British Home Office argued that were wealthy individuals, such as Harry, to be allowed to buy police protection, it would undermine public confidence in the police and detract from their core duties.
A different hearing previously found, however, that Harry could bring a case arguing his core claim that he should simply be entitled to automatic protection in Britain. That was not ruled on Tuesday, and that case is proceeding.
Personally, I think Harry’s case serves as a larger reminder that British institutions are poorly run and operate without intelligence or integrity. It’s perfectly reasonable for Harry to want and expect high-level police protection whenever he’s in the UK. He is an extremely well-known person and he’s a high-level target for domestic terrorists. The state is arguing that Harry’s security should be determined by his lack of “working royal” status, not the actual threats against him and his family. Harry feels that his police protection (again, solely when he visits the UK) should be automatic, and that he should have the right to simply reimburse the taxpayers for that automatic protection. The fact that Ravec and the police are fighting him about these issues is flat-out bonkers.
The Sun reports that the state has already spent £300,000 in legal fees to fight Harry’s legal actions. The Mail estimated that Harry will spend about £500,000 in legal fees. Again, the point is that Harry is drawing attention to how dysfunctional and backwards these institutions are. He also wants to show the British public that he would love to visit his homeland more often but the “powers that be” refuse to guarantee his safety, and are in fact fighting in the courts to leave him without police protection.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Good King Henry fighting the good fight ✨
Agreed. Fight on Haz! Even if he ultimately loses, I suspect he’ll consider that $500,000 money well spent because his legal team should be able to get all of the Ravec documents on who said what in denying his previous requests for security through discovery, and perhaps even documents on security decisions related to other royals and dignitaries. 🤞🤞🤞
No police protection. No home/Frogmore. Tell me you’re exiling me without telling me you’re exiling me.
In 2020 H&M decided to choose life and actively left the UK. And then the RF decided to actively exile them after the fact. It’s like someone quitting a toxic job and then their ex-boss screaming that they’re fired. Only in H&M’s case, this has nasty consequences.
This!!! If he goes they will terrorize him and his family like they did in NYC. The barf rf and the bm aren’t going to stop til “an accident” occurs. I can’t stand bfr and bm!
Of course, a British judge decided that way. Then KC will be “magnaminous” and offer security as long as PH is where he wants him and doing things approved by KC. The RR all need to shut up afterward about how much any of them miss Harry and how KC wants so badly to see his grandchildren. Of course, PH can bring more attention to his causes such as WellChild at a distance by releasing videos than the rest can bring tooling around in person and running over people.
“and running over people”. I’m glad you pointed that out.
While I’m sure Harry would love to win and get his security protection back, I think a major part of this lawsuit is to get everything on the record and expose the institution’s bias. Also, so they can’t use that excuse on him like they did to Diana claiming she wouldn’t have died if she hadn’t denied royal protection.
If Andrew, a non working royal, can get his security paid for out of pocket, then so should Harry when he comes to visit.
Andrew doesn’t have security. He’s a non working royal
Yes he does. Charles is paying for it.
lol. Andrew had taxpayer paid security for years after stepping down. Only this year, Charles started to pay for Andrew from his private budget.
Yes Andrew DOES have Royal protection, but the king is funding it, and that’s a matter of public record
Last week the judge stated that individuals could not hire police whereas large events could have police protection. This distinction bw an individual versus an event is why Kate Moss or Pippa Middleton could hire police but Harry cannot as an individual. That was the judge’s argument anyways🙄. I’d be curious then to know what types of events get police protection vs ones that don’t. So going by this, police protection could be at a well child event but Harry would have no protection going from the event to wherever he is staying, a place he would likely want kept secret.
They do this for non royals all of the time! They have police escorts and assigned officers to all kinds of visiting celebrities! Make no sense.
Such as Tom Cruise. He got police protection in the UK: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10820249/amp/Tom-Cruise-protected-police-mobbed-eager-fans-WALKING-Windsor.html
Working royal or not he’s 5th in line to the throne. We’re only a Romanian apple press accident and private jet crash of the flight to whatever the latest exotic locale the Wails are off to on holiday away from him being king. Unlikely but possible.
Now, whether the establishment wants him to be safe and protected, that’s a whole other matter.
The issue with this decision is that while Ravec was reviewing Harry’s request, the Home Secretary asked them to answer a “question of principle,” which I took to mean (UK lawyers correct me if I’m wrong) that the Home Office asked Ravec to make a policy decision. So going forward, technically NO ONE is allowed to get special police protection based on the fact they can afford it (note this is distinct from threat level).
Also, it’s hilarious to me that people are like “tHe wEaLtHy CaN’t bUy PoLiCe pRoTecTiOn!!!” In the decision written by the judge, there is established case law which explicitly acknowledges that the MPS are allowed to hire out their services at the discretion of the Chief of Police. This matter was specifically about “special” police protection of “highly trained” officers, not police protection in general.
I am, once again, struck by the “gold standard” advisors and their inability to either see or convince their principles to see how this makes Charles look petty as hell. This screams from the rooftops “we don’t want you here ever”…talk about closing your options for PR.
Anyways, it works because they know how utterly stupid their audience is. What a shame.
Sophie’s high speed police protection detail killed an innocent woman! And Sophie wasn’t performing duties as a working royal, she was running personal errands. This tragedy compared to Harry having to go to court to get UK police protection make KC3 and the Firm look like monsters.
There are fans on twitter telling Harry to “get the hint, and stop fighting this losing battle”, but they’re not getting the *in your face* point Harry is actually making with this case. And that is, get everything on record proving that not only did he fight for protection (something the press and palace claims Diana never did), but that even with him willing to pay, he was repeatedly denied protection by both Ravec and the firm.
Harry understands the importance of getting everything on record through the court system. And no matter how hard they try, they can never rewrite his history without getting a legal pushback wtheough paperwork and proof!!
Harry’s smart as hell getting this all laid out by the courts even if he loses. It’s pretty well-claimed by the press and palace that Diana refused royal protection. Does that make it true? Idk. But irregardless of that, wouldn’t Diana have only been provided protection if she was doing work events? I did some digging on this last year and old articles stated she got security for events she worked. As for that rest of the time, when she was just out living her life? No, I’m not sure that was ever even offered. There was nothing to refuse.
@Jais, and isn’t it funny that the actual WORDING on the laws governing police protection officers say that RPO’s are to be used for visiting royalty, heads of state and members of the Royal family. Excuse me Mr judge, but isn’t PRINCE HARRY, still a member of the Royal family, as the Queen said “Harry and Megan remain much loved members of the Royal family. So maybe tell us who has overridden the late Queen??
I agree that it’s important to create a record of the fact that Harry’s family either wants him dead or doesn’t care if he is.
Big wide world out there. Sussex family should just completely forget ever visiting this chunk of rock. They have the option to go visit and live almost anywhere in the world whereas Chuck and Pegs are stuck forever bound to this crappy island I live on (Brexit shambles). Mind you, Scotland is a hell of a lot better than craphole England.
Harry will lose because King Charles wants to exile him from Britain. He is the one pulling the strings.
That may be, but Charles is also incapable of looking at the bigger picture – all of this, his pettiness, his grudges, his ego, are now on record in court. It’s on record that the 5th in line to the throne cannot personally pay for police protection (that even regular celebrities are able to), despite the high risk to his person. The ultimate loser in this regardless of the legal outcome will be Charles.
Disappointed Harry May lose. But he has done everything he could humanely do to protect his family should they visit the UK. The rest is on his very punitive daily who will regret the day they ostracized him and his family..
Mark Stephens also said that Meghan was going to lose her case.
LOL he’s not a great legal mind, is he?
What is truly fascinating to me is how the British media, and in this case Ravec, seem to focus solely on the “not a “working” royal” aspect and have completely overlooked (hoped no one remembered?) that in addition to being the king’s son Harry is also a goddamn Councillor of State. Harry is one of a handful of people who are allowed to temporarily step in if the king is not available to do official State business.
How on earth is a Councillor of State not on the automatic protection list?
Also, I realize Harry wouldn’t be the first in line to sub for Charles but Harry *is* authorized and that is constantly overlooked by the BRF, BM, and the powers that be.
According to their own guidelines, the Police give RPOs to “visiting royalty” so Harry qualifies on those grounds if none other.
Of course Harry will lose the case. When it comes to the RF, we’ve seen that they can bend the rules however they want. An alternative would be that Charles could pay for H&M’s protection and then Harry could reimburse him. But then that would put H&M back under the RF control.
I read a piece this morning saying that Charles should give in about the security because the RF really needs H&M – a “reverse Megxit.”
What I suspect this court case will show is that RAVEC isn’t actually evaluating threat levels or anything else just rubber stamping the Monarchs decisions on royal security. Which is why Sophie has security even when not attending royal events that just killed a woman. And why Andrew had RAVEC approved security until his mother died.
I bet a large part of Prince Harry’s court case is going to be pointing to Andrews continued security and asking why Harry wasn’t treated the same.
1.Ex PMs get police protection for life. Presumably Liz Truss also get this level of protection. Tony Blair for eg is accompanied by 8 police protection officers when overseas.
2. If you look at the prince of UK as an occupation, then Prince Harry should get security whether he is a working royal or not.
3 Prince Harry has served 2 tours of combat duty in Afghanistan . He and his family received neo Nazi and extremists threats. He definitely needs specialized police protection who have access to UK intelligence information not available to private security personnel.
The tabs are going to a MEDIA LAWYER with no experience on security matters to opine here? He needs to go somewhere and sit down.
He was probably the only one they could find who gave them the ‘legal’ opinion they wanted to hear…
Okay, so I kind of get why he lost the case (and why it means he needs tax payer protection in the UK, even though that’s another thorny issue).
From what I understand, the public ‘can’ hire armed police for specific events that are expected to draw crowds and could become a public nuisance issue (e.g. a footballer’s wedding, etc.). However, they can not hire police for 24/7 type of security…which is what Harry is arguing for….if Harry was arguing for that type of protection for certain events I don’t think it would be an issue.
The problem is IF it’s granted that he can pay for 24/7 security a la that manner, it opens the doors for Russian oligarchs, etc. to do the same. So….it’s an argument for why he needs to be protected by the BRF the old school way.
But isn’t any high-ranking individual automatically given protection when visiting every single country in the world? Including the UK? Harry is the literal son of the current head of state, name me a country on Earth that deems this type of position unworthy of security.
And taking their argument to its logical conclusion, does that mean that other global VIPs may be refused security when visiting the UK? This makes no sense at all.