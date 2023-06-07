DHS has one week to decide if they will release Prince Harry’s visa application

The Heritage Foundation has been trying to get their dirty fascist hands on Prince Harry’s American visa application for months now. Heritage is in active collaboration with several British newspapers, including the Telegraph and the Times, and the right-wing think-tank is seemingly doing all of this to create stories for the “niche” British publications. Heritage’s entire argument hinges on “if.” As in, they’re going on a massive fishing expedition through the American court system to release one man’s visa application simply on the argument that IF Harry lied about taking drugs, then his visa should have been rejected. Last week, Heritage was granted a court hearing over their attempts to compel the Department of Homeland Security to release Harry’s records. The hearing went down yesterday. The judge made some kind of ruling…
A federal judge has given the Department of Homeland Security until next Tuesday to decide how it will handle a conservative think tank’s request for Prince Harry’s US immigration records.
The Heritage Foundation has asked the US government via the Freedom of Information Act to see his visa application, citing his admission of past recreational drug use in his memoir. The group is questioning whether immigration officials properly granted Prince Harry’s application, since admission of past drug use can be grounds to reject a visa application.
At a hearing Tuesday in Washington, DC, federal judge Carl Nichols gave DHS until June 13 to determine whether or not it will expedite or respond to a request for the records. Several agencies within the department, including US Border Patrol, have denied the FOIA requests, but the agency’s headquarters has not yet made a determination.
In court filings, DHS has noted that the US Customs and Border Protection agency originally denied the requests from Heritage because the group did not have Prince Harry’s authorization or consent to release the information.
“A person’s visa … is confidential,” DHS attorney John Bardo said in court Tuesday.
DHS attorneys have also said that an injunction to expedite the FOIA requests is not appropriate in the case since Heritage has, among other things, not shown how they will suffer irreparable harm if the information is not quickly released.
When asked about the privacy aspect of their records request, attorney Samuel Dewey, who represents Heritage, said Prince Harry’s privacy on the issue of past drug use has been “extraordinarily diminished” given his public remarks on the subject.
“We’re only focused on the specific issue that’s drawn all the press attention: the drug use,” Dewey said. “He’s talked about, he’s written about it extensively. He has waved any privacy interest he has in his drug use. He has bragged about it (in his memoir) and sold that.”
I’ll admit, I don’t really understand this “ruling.” The judge basically told DHS that they have a week to decide whether or not to release Harry’s records… and then what? If DHS comes back a week from now and says “we studied the issue and we decided no, we won’t release the records,” what then? The judge seemingly kicked it back to DHS, to do whatever they feel is necessary in this situation. Considering DHS is fighting Heritage’s FOIA request in court, I think we know their answer.
Something else to think about: when Harry applied for a visa and filled out all of these DHS forms, it was 2020. That’s when the Sussexes moved to California – late March 2020. The last year of the Trump administration. IF (Heritage’s favorite word) Harry’s visa application “should” have been rejected, surely the Trump-era DHS was to blame?
DHS will not and cannot allow this or it sets precedent for people to do fishing expeditions on individual Visas. That’s a can of worms that would be disastrous if opened.
Also, the whole fishing expedition is based on a faulty premise. Harry wouldn’t even have needed to lie. There’s apparently no questions that would have required he mention minor drug experimentation. The visa app only asks about convictions/addictions.
@ Rapunzel, that is EXACTLY what is happening!!! The DHS will not, in any circumstance, release his VISA application!! I am just thrilled that THIS is the hill that the HF is willing to die on!!
You know that the HF is fuming right now!!! How is on the “hook” for the legal fees???? It certainly won’t be the Britshidmedia that will pay up!! Someone must have made this “worth” their while…..
Can’t wait for DHS to slap their faces, in court, over this ludicrous merry-go-round!!!
Sorry, as I have been awake for 26 hours as I deal with my chronic pain, the bastard.
I meant to say the core base of HF is none too pleased with this issue as someone HAS to pay all of these legal fees. Hhmmm, I wonder who is on the hook for this stinker!!
I meant to imply that the core staff, shareholders, of the HF is simply losing their minds!!!! How delightful as Orange Cheeto-lini was influential with Harry’s accepted and granted the necessary approval.
It is time for all government agencies to thoroughly investigate the fascist Heritage Foundation and its stink tank. They smell like a criminal organization. Use up their time and some of their unlimited resources and make them squirm for a change. Publish the names of the people within the organization who make requests such as this recent one regarding Harry. Take away their anonymity. They are the new KKK hiding beneath a big white sheet called the Heritage Foundation.
@Cara — I Wish! I’m also concerned that so many Justices and judges already embedded in our justice system have been vetted by the HF. It really is in the public interest to be transparent about the extent of their influence, as well as details re: their funding sources.
@Cara — for sure. Ginni Thomas is involved with the Heritage Foundation. She worked for them from 2003 to 2007, and made close to $700K which Clarence Thomas coincidentally neglected to report on his bogus financial statements. They’ve also given her a ton of money for a start-up *Conservative* think-tank she’s running. She’s currently being investigated for her involvement with the Jan. 6th insurrection. The HF is as right-wing as you can get and they’re only pulling this stunt on Harry to garner attention.
If they do, Melania and family is game.
It sounded to me like the judge thought that this was more of a procedural thing that he couldn’t rule on that they had to make a determination of no we will not release it, before he could decide whether or not that decision raised itself to the legal challenge. I’m not a lawyer though, so I could be wrong but that’s how I read it.
You are right this is just procedural, there is no teeth. Unfortunately, in America any idiot can inact our courts by filing something, anything like Scamantha against Meghan, and the courts have to follow through procedurally. But, it will be thrown out, because just like medical records, ones immigrant status has to be revealed or shared by the subject, Prince Harry at will. So this is a nothing burger. The Heritage foundation better worry about the criminality of a former orange socalled president they once backed and praised. Maybe those in the heritage foundation should be brought up on charges of treason against the US?
“Maybe those in the heritage foundation should be brought up on charges of treason against the US?” Yup, like Ginni Thomas.
The DHS already said no and will continue to say no. Case closed.
Does Heritage think Harry didn’t have a first class immigration lawyer? They act like he filled out the visa application on the plane.
These folks are dumb and think everyone is as dumb as them.
This stinks to high heaven. Why is the DHS even considering this, it’s not in public interest,, Harry hasn’t been charged for any drug offences in any country! Maybe they should ask the heritage foundation who is paying for this and why THEY are acting on behalf of the British press and why they expect the DHS to do the same. Or are we going to see a long line of request for people like McCartney, Ed sheeran, Harry styles, one direction, the Osborne kids, Melania trump, her family, David Bowie and 99.9 %, of anyone performing in the US who are not us citizens, or how about asking Courtney Cox where the mushrooms came from. Harry earns money and pays his taxes so why are they fishing for the great white in a sea of minnows
Mary, I consider this whole thing abuse of process by this fascist Heritage Foundation. And the judge is just playing along so they don’t start harassing him too. The frivolous suit should have been dismissed immediately when DHS refused the demand for Harry’s visa application. They have already explained that they don’t work like that. Harry is a private citizen not a public official who must comply with FOIA requests. This is all so dumb and so is this judge.
@brassyrebel, you are so right. It’s an abuse of the system and an abuse of Harry. Who is paying the piper, it must be brought into the light of day so people can see how spurious this is.
This is America, land of the frivolous lawsuit. Everyone gets their day in court. Their just going through the process because they have to.
@Mary Pester
“ Why is the DHS even considering this”
I can help answer this. I worked at a government agency for 26 years. All American government agencies have a legal obligation to respond to information requests. Most of the time the requests are denied due to lack of standing by the requestor. But a review and response is still required. And yes, it’s often a huge waste of time, however, it helps ensure protection of sensitive information as well as providing some amount of transparency from our government agencies.
The waste of time comes from people frivolously requesting information *they know* they have no right to. The worst offenders are attorneys who do the request even though they know their client does not have standing to receive the info (like in this case). The attorneys make the request because 1. it creates billable hours and 2. they can keep their asshole clients happy. They know the request will be denied which makes their actions even more egregious than the average frivolous request.
@Blue Nails Betty — thanks for the clear explanation. This is exactly what Trump’s lawyers are doing with all of the pending indictments — filing baseless request after request to try and forestall the inevitable, that Trump’s orange butt will be thrown in jail.
DHS has to respond to FOIA requests, as they’re a federal agency & FOIA is a federal law. However, they can and apparently already have said no, they’re not releasing the visa app. I didn’t realize it was so easy to get a hearing in FOIA requests, but again, DHS is just doing what it is legally required to do, show up at this hearing.
Sorry, I see BNB just above me answered this more thoroughly than I did.
My thoughts exactly!!
Condolences on your loss. Also, very sorry that you are not able to be present to lay your brother to rest.
Get well wishes to you as well.
There is a lot more information in a visa application than drug use. Harry didn’t waive those rights. I wonder what the group will do if Harry did say he was a recreational user what the group will do. Also I think the question on the form is if you are an addict/abuser. Recreational is different.
He didn’t waive any privacy rights whatsoever in writing a memoir. This is another instance of the haters saying, you said x,y, and z, therefore you can’t claim any privacy rights anymore.
Complete bullshit. Sounds to me like the Judge is leaving this up to DHS and will agree to what they decide.
I guess if the DHS denies their request again the Heritage group will appeal? But it seems like this judge is very much saying that it’s up the the DHS
The judge has issued this order based on procedure; DHS has to make a determination about how they’ll handle the request. They can decide whether they can release the information, expedite the request, or deny it. If they deny it, Heritage can then sue (they aren’t appealing anything because the judge’s current decision only has to do with process, not merit).
@kristen yup and I expect they will sue because this is about getting headlines for Telegraph and publicity for Nils at the expense of Harry. The intl side of heritage also gets more press out of this.
I don’t expect it to be successful but they will continue to be a nuisance.
In the meantime I would love for Harry to have already gotten his green card lol.
@Kel. Harry has his green card. A foreigner cannot work in the US without a green card. Harry has been actively working in the US.
this is really dangerous to be speculating about – it’s not gossip, it has implications for millions of people and should not be debated this way. they should have been shut down right away, not just by dhs, but by actual journalists who can see the impacts of all of this.
They should have been shut down by the judge and have told the heritage foundation that their case has no merit.
Chloe, this lawsuit is because DHS Likely sent a letter in response to their FOIA that said something in the nature of, “due to the number of FOIAs we have received, we will be responding to your request within the next 3 (or 6 or 9) months. The Heritage Foundation is suing to make them expedite their response.
The Judge is allowing DHS the opportunity of 1) responding to the request; or 2) saying, we won’t be putting this request in the front of the line. That’s all that this lawsuit is about. If DHS responds to the request, this case is done. If DHS still won’t put the request in the front of the line, that’s when I assume the Judge will have to decide whether DHS should respond quickly or not. The case is then done but COULD be appealed if DHS is allowed time to respond.
I’m not an attorney, so if I’ve misstated something, please correct me.
The public interest argument is nonsense. The only interest it has to the public is a bit of juicy voyeuristic gossip. The interest it has to the Telegraph is cash for clicks. And for Harry it is to further destabilise his life and safety in the USA and to make a joke of his privacy as a human right
*Cough Cough* Melania Trump’s Einstein visa application *Cough Cough*
😂😂😂
IOW- this judge isn’t stupid. He already knows the outcome and could have ordered an immediate answer. He just doesn’t want to alienate the GOP/his handlers (bc let’s face it, this case shouldn’t have even gotten this far). And as a federal judge (regardless of political affiliation), he definitely doesn’t want to p*ss off DHS, the govt agency whose secrets have secrets and the agency itself has unusually large and democratically questionable latitude and power in how it operates. The HF should tread lightly. The fact that DHS is responding and showing up when nothing outside of protecting this country is their main priority, should worry them. There are some enemies you don’t want to make, esp enemies/agencies like this one, who, just like the Dept of Defense, operate with minimal oversight/barely answer to the U.S. Congress and never worry about funding. I’m sure DHS is looking into the source of this extreme bullying tactic.
Federal judges get a lifetime appointment so I don’t know what he would be worried about. Its next to impossible to get rid of them, see corrupt Clarence Thomas’s ass. Unless he’s getting vacations and goodies like Clarence and wants to keep the gravy train rolling. Hopefully this wraps up soon! I saw on Twitter where another Republican called the Heritage Foundation a “nest of kooks” so we can hope this judge has some working brain cells and agrees.
I know he won’t lose his job unless he’s impeached but there’s other ways to mess with him in addition to withholding perks, vacations, and extra money. Like pointing the IRS in his direction. Also any family members could be fair game/targeted by the GOP. But I was talking more about the stupidity of the HF to try to go up against DHS/the federal govt.
Absolute waste of time and money.
HF is fuming the judge gave DHS a week to decide how to handle this foolishness. I think the judge knows it opens the can for every non US public figure who openly acknowledged drug use (usually white) to have their visas open for scrutiny.
Here’s the thing: to receive information via a FOIA request you have to have a legitimate reason for the request and you must be a party of interest to the information you are requesting. Random FOIA requests are not approved.
For example: if I request information about the FBI file on Brad Pitt’s actions on the plane in 2016 it’s getting denied. I’m a private citizen who has no connection to that event. I am not a party of interest to it and have no standing to receive that information.
If the Heritage Foundation request that info they would be denied because they are not a party of interest to that event.
If Angelina, or her attorneys, request the file she will receive it because she is related to the event and is a party of interest to the event.
The same thing goes with visa information. Random people are not allowed access to that information. In order to receive that info the entity requesting it must show good cause for requesting it.
Example of good cause for visa info: if an immigrant commits a crime, the person(s) affected by that crime may (probably) have good cause to receive the information on that person’s visa.
Example of not good cause: random group (like the HF) requesting the info on an immigrant because think he may have lied on the visa application. They have no proof of a lie. He has committed no crime. There is no evidence whatsoever the immigrant is committing a crime. So the HF’s request isn’t based on adding evidence to a case, it is based on trying to get evidence to start a case. That is not considered good cause to receive the visa info.
If Harry committed a crime and there was firm evidence of it then a FOIA request might be allowed because it could *add* evidence to an already created case. However, since Harry has not committed a crime there is no actual case that has been established. You can’t add to something that doesn’t exist.
Lastly, the fools behind this debacle are not paying attention to the current trial Harry is going through. He can, and there’s a strong chance he will, sue the ever loving shit out of the people who are behind the FOIA request because what they are doing is a form of harassment. And babies, they have provided the evidence his legal team needs to create a case and to FOIA all of them into the ground.
You see, when you file a lawsuit of any kind you open yourself up to a legal scrutiny called “discovery”. You have to have clear evidence to back up the lawsuit otherwise the other party can counter sue which opens up your actions and background to a microscope and no one wants that.
This is why people like Trump blather about suing but then don’t follow up on it. It would open him up to discovery and he doesn’t want people looking into him or his life.
The Heritage Foundation lawyers know they don’t have standing to request the information about Harry’s visa. They know the request will get shut down. This is all for show…unless they keep filing appeals to the DHS decisions. If they do they risk Harry suing them and them being investigated under the terms of discovery.
Also, yes, the judge punted it back to DHS instead of issuing a summary judgment ruling HF has no standing for the visa info because the judge doesn’t want gun toting magats threatening him/his family.
@Betty, can I audit your classes? If you aren’t a professor, you really should consider a career change. I have a feeling I would enjoy the hell out of earning a law degree from you. My honorary degree from Law and Order University is somewhat lacking in certain areas.
@Dara Haha, I am not a teacher or attorney although I often get asked that so hmmm. 😁 I worked in a legal department of a government agency for 26 years (from envelop stuffer to administrative law judge) and learned a lot from some seriously brilliant people.
However, thank you for the compliments!
@Blue Nails Betty, I’m also applauding your marvelously clear explanations.
Not that it’s in any way his responsibility, but I’m loving the idea that after reforming the British tabloids, Good King Harry might put a few dents in the inappropriately powerful influences of the Heritage Foundation. “ Immigrants — they get the job done!”
An amazingly clear explainer. Thank you!
The purpose of the court case wasn’t to decide IF the DHS should release it. It was to move up the processing time of the request itself. Which the Judge did. So he is basically saying y’all have a week…to tell them no. LOL
Exactly.
If I’m reading this correctly, Heritage Foundation FOIA’d US Customs & Border Control first, and when that didn’t work, they kicked it up to the department level & FOIA’d Homeland Security. I don’t understand yesterday’s court appearance at all, but the judge giving DHS a week to decide I think is more just a matter of establishing timelines. There’s always going to be timelines. And then DHS will say no.
