Princess Kate stepped out for the second day in a row while Harry is testifying

This is amazing. It’s absolutely hilarious that the palace brain trust decided to use the Princess of Wales as “counterprogramming” for Prince Harry’s court appearances in London. Remember how often the palace brain trust would speak glowingly of themselves, like they were the creme de la creme of international public relations, that they were the best image-makers in the world? And here we have yet another example of how thoroughly they’re in the trenches, how badly they miscalculated everything. They have to send poor, lazy Jazz Hands out there in a ponytail to pose for photos. Poor sausage had to work two days in a row, specifically because Harry is in town.
Kate Middleton is playing with the guys! The Princess of Wales, 41, took part in some rugby training on Wednesday morning before talking to the players about their childhoods as she highlights her ongoing campaign highlighting the importance of the early years in a person’s life. The outing combined her leadership of the Shaping Us initiative to talk about how best to nurture children with her support for the game of rugby, of which she is patron of the Rugby Football Union.
While Princess Kate has spent a lot of time with mothers and carers since launching her campaign in January, the visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club was all about hearing from men. After taking part in the rugby drills on the field while sporting a high ponytail and blue t-shirt featuring a red rose, England rugby’s logo, she went inside to talk about the impact that local sports clubs have for those who are helping to raise children.
Kate was joined by Shaping Us champion Ugo Monye, a former England rugby professional and father of two, and other professional rugby players and representatives from Maidenhead RFC. Also there was Si Trower, the founder of the mental health charity Brave Mind, which works with rugby clubs, universities and schools to provide a platform to help rugby clubs an schools to improve their approach to supporting mental health in their community.
Her visit came as her Early Years Foundation found that men are less likely than women to realize the importance of the first years of a child’s life.
It’s about rugby! No, it’s about Early Years! No, it’s about Shaping Us! It’s about raising awareness! Of what? Something something MEN! Rugby, men, children, sports, ponytails! God help us all. I guess they can’t say “we put her hair in a high pony and told her to run around and flap her hands because we’re scared sh-tless about Prince Harry’s testimony in court.”
They got her to hug someone too. Those pants are unfortunate. Speaking of unfortunate pants, where the hell is Kate’s husband? He just disappears completely for weeks in a row and no one says anything.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
LMAO #PrincessChopChop said look over here !
Body language is everything, especially in the pic of Wiglet hugging that woman–who clearly does not want a hug! Poor Wiglet, it’s obvious she misses Harry and is doing her utmost to get his attention. Get over it, Wiglet–he was never yours.
I laughed at that photo, too. The rugby player does NOT want that hug and it looks like Khate is whispering, “I know it was you, Fredo!” 😂
Where’s Willie you say? I believe he’s out pruning rosebushes. Kate’s the NEW Defacto SPARE, and Willie don’t care. Katie better watch it with the “playing with the MEN” (I can see the headlines now) because Wills is looking for an angle to justifyingly get rid of her as his wife, and the real truth to a spun story be damned.
Wasn’t Kate offended when Meghan hugged her? Didn’t her husband say Brits didn’t do that? Didn’t he imply that was too American ( and Im learning that being American is disease).
They’re so transparent.
After Harry’s court case ends she will take a 2 month holiday.
Why is all the pressure on Kate to feed the press?? I say this would be a great time to toss Camilla out there in front of the cameras. She could stagger down some street naked or something … and perhaps some school children could be on hand to toss some poo in her direction. Be creative!!
Where has she been since the con-a-nation?
Northern Ireland, Chelsea flower show, etc. We’ve seen Camilla. William is the one in the wind.
Well, the Palace’s idea to use Kate as a distraction clearly hasn’t worked. Every news program in the UK is leading with Harry, and takes a good half of the allotted news time. Also, ALL UK newspapers and online articles are of Harry. No other royal is getting the publicity our Harry is.
Agreed.
That ONE time she could have worn leggings..
Yeah. Especially as the other players were also wearing leggings.
Also I don’t understand the no socks thing with running shoes, especially when playing sports.
This! Would’ve been a perfect moment for leggings
Lol. Truth.
At least she didn’t look like a broomstick impersonating a business woman. Sorry, I misspelled: a busy woman.
No one cares about her engagements, yesterday’s outing was hardly noticed by anyone
Yet, there she is…..
Being sporty ….. today.
Not just him, but *any* of the “working” royals? I know Chuck is off in his batcave and Cowmilla at her party den, but the others are dead silent also. I’d like to have one of those jobs!
I think this might be the year Kate outdoes her husband when it comes to engagements. I think i can count the grand total of his solo engagements thus far on 1 hand. It really does have me wondering whether he’s off somewhere on some secret island with one of his mistresses
I dont know for the whole year, but from May 1 to now, William has the slight edge. He’s done 9 engagements, Kate has done 8. She did nothing from April 18 to May 11.
And thats with counting things like “The Princess of Wales held a Meeting at Windsor Castle.” (yes, a Meeting, that’s how you know its more important than just a meeting.)
Nothing from the coronation is included interestingly enough, maybe that will get added down the road.
Exactly
Chuck was at least seen walking alongside his rotund, Romanian apples press hotties!.
Was the blonde his “Penny?”
Wow did they really think that this would help? My god let’s send athletic Barbie out to play and make sure she hugs someone white. Thank god today is supposed to be Harry’s last day to testify or she will have to work three count them three days in a row!
And that hug is awkward as hell. The body language of the person receiving it, whew chile.
She won’t be parted from that ring no matter the circumstances. Also agreed where is William, where is Camilla? Have either of them done more than one event since the coronation? I don’t care that it’s half term plenty of people work when their kids are on school breaks. They have clearly said I’m doing nothing for the entirety of the summer, while they have old girl out here more than ever singing for her supper.
I don’t think it’s half term. It’s june so i am assuming the summer holidays have probably started.
U.K. summer holidays start mid-July. They get a half-term break after the end of May bank holiday.
This is glorious. She’s never had to work this hard in her life, I kind of want to see if the smile cracks after a week of having to do daily engagements while her hubs relaxes at one of his homes while the nannies chase after the kids.
I think some of this is cover for the Middleton money troubles. The engagement yesterday was last minute and this one was likely organized not much before then.
The Windsors have backed themselves into the corner of having to rely on Kate’s work ethic to save them.
Relying on Khate is about as dependable as a rubber crutch. She does nothing of substance, she just shows up with a pack of photogs, does something performative for a few minutes, then effs off back to whatever palace or estate she’s currently living in, shops, and eats a lettuce leaf.
The ring! She is playing in the ring! Crickets from the press while Meghan can’t walk while wearing Diana’s watch. The can F all the way off these people. Sorry. Triggered. Hahahaha
Interesting hug .. #18 looks like she’s giving her a polite demi-hug only. Like all politesse when someone is breaching a boundary. Left arm is by her side, while Kate is all in, full embrace and leaning into the hug. Good photo op ?
Good catch! Yeah, that woman is definitely not happy about being hugged by Kate.
Yep. Those pants are downright fugly. And she is scary thin. Why won’t someone in the Firm plan an intervention for her? Being this skeleton-thin can’t possibly be healthy.
This is so embarrassing… I know it’s a sporting event (recreational activitiy – paid for by taxpayers…), but how can you dress like that!?! By putting the tshirt in her pants, she looks like a three year old little boy!! And the clothes don’t flatter her masculine physique at all.
Plus, she looks like she took something. I don’t know whether to feel sorry for her or disgusted. Maybe both…
@kaiser please save lots of pictures from that day! They are just hilarious and super awkward.
She DOES have a masculine physique and even the way she walks — like a tall, skinny/lanky dude. It’s always jarring when I see photos of her vs. longer video clips of her walking; even when she’s wearing an evening gown and tiara, she walks like a guy — swinging her arms loosely and random, and an almost restless way of swaying side to side. I wonder if that’s why she’s always carrying a purse or doing the awkward hand clasp in front of her body.
They didn’t intervene for Meg
She deserves same treatment
I for one find the pants appropriate for the occasion. It‘s a Sport event. She can move without us seeing underpants lining. So I am fine with it.
But yes, she is very thin. These pants would make models look round around the midsection…it is very obvious that she is extremely thin.
Not one person in that entire RF cares enough about her to do anything.
She should wear her hair up more. So much better than the ratty extensions, wiglets flopping around her face & shoulders
+1. She looks good with her hair up and the RF should make her focus on sports events only!
Mmmm sorry, Kate has spent a lot of time with mother’s, NO, Kate never spends a lot of time with anyone other than the rep from “wiglets are us” but, on a positive note, knew those jazz hands would come in useful (not) for playing catch. Which is exactly what your trying (and failing)to do with all the headlines dear. And have you posted a missing persons report with the police yet Kate as it appears your husband is AWOL.
By the looks of it, that person seems to have been caught off guard by Kate’s wholehearted performative embrace and she politely puts one arm around Kate in response. More royal propaganda PR management for their target audience and royal sycophants.
Prince Harry is authentic and will continue to be admired and appreciated globally regardless of royal propaganda stunts and spins.
It looks like she runs up to people catches them by surprise and weirds them out each time. All this performative bullshit reminds me of a cymbal banging toy monkey.
Where are the photos of Special K with Ugo, a former rugby professional and Si, who is the founder of Brave Mind, a mental health charity? Not even a group photo or a hug for either of them? Oh right…Never mind.
Wonder if that ball knocked any sense into her…
To me she looks far more at ease than at yesterday’s event with young children. K should purchase a different cut of sports pants and lean in to more athletic events. Not sure why that woman isn’t hugging her back—maybe don’t hug unwillingly people? K needs to stop listening and figure out how she can actually help people. Great that she showed up for rugby. In 365 days, how will this have improved fathers’ relationships with small children? What are her concrete goals? And what was started in terms of taking care of mental health?
Okay this is funny as hell, they’re just throwing everything at the wall now hoping something, anything will stick to make this chick appear interesting enough to distract from the lawsuit! That’s right Kate, dance for your puppet masters while your BIL destroys them in court! 🤣
Oh they’re pulling out the big guns now!! Kate playing sports!!!! They really are desperate and so, so obvious.
“ Her visit came as her Early Years Foundation found that men are less likely than women to realize the importance of the first years of a child’s life.”
This is SO annoying. How is their whole goal awareness of the importance. Not awareness of the steps you can take and what can be done, just plainly awareness that the early years are important. It’s so bloody elementary it’s embarrassing.
And yet nobody is every embarrassed, I don’t get it.
Nobody ever ever ever talks about Will & Kate. The coverage of the Jordan wedding was nothing. If that had been Harry and Meghan coverage would have lasted for weeks. I know they’re duller than dishwater but this is more – there’s obviously an agreement in place but my question is WHY? What are the papers getting out of never talking about Will & Kate? They get nothing. They’d get way more clicks and coverage with even mild criticism.
Yep those pants are unfortunate. They read Giant Tiger circa 1970’s elastic waistband pants. I’m reminded of the 1970’s “house dresses” that so many of our grandmothers used to wear around the house. These are the pants version of those…
“…her Early Years Foundation found that men are less likely than women to realize the importance of the first years of a child’s life.”
Also, water is wet.
At least those pants aren’t skinny jeans, she actually dressed appropriately for the activity for once.
@Murphy… Kate dressed appropriately? Not quite as no REAL athele would wear a ring the size of big blue when playing contact sports. I know it was only a faux practice day (aka photo shoot for Kate) but rugby balls were being thrown and if Kate went for the ball at the same time as someone else then big blue could have ended up smashing into another person’s face?
If she had really wanted to focus on mental health she could be shining a light on the huge pressure placed on these players who compete at national and international level. The pressure to perform day after day after day with little time off. Some of these players would have been picked while still at school as they were that good. It’s a lot to expect. But no Kate’s still on about “people don’t realise the early years are important”. Yes, you can say they are important until you are blue in the face but are you going to follow up this statement with some actions? Or is it really just all about you Kate? And you wanting to show off how skinny you are?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-12168619/Sporty-Kate-dons-tracksuit-bottoms-trainers-meet-rugby-players-Maidenhead.html
Another freeze pose special for Chris Jackson?
All these visits to highlight her ‘work’ have been carried out within a 10 mile radius of her house, hardly the most deprived areas where intervention and highlighting of issues would have an actual impact 🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️
And she is wearing that awful bad luck ring while playing ? Where is the outcry and criticism ? Oh yes, it’s only reserved for Meghan ( the crazy stories of her hiking with jewelry).
Solid point re the ring….
“Speaking of unfortunate pants,…” You got me. Snorted coffee right out my nose.
That hug looks so f-cking awkward. It’s like she just learned how to hug and is still practicing.
If this is what you reaching out and hugging someone Looks like , please do us all a favour and stick to to your ice cream persona. She looks so uncomfortable and stiff. Also yes Kaiser, those pants are unfortunate and i howled with how you worked wank In there 🤣🤣🤣
Her villain arc now includes looking like the evil stepsisters in Cinderella
Everything about this is awkward … and yes, Kate is dangerously thin — you can see the veins in her arms.
She doesn’t need another photo op — she needs an intervention.
Meghan didn’t get one
Let her suffer
For anyone not familiar with UK geography, check out how far it is to Maidenhead from Windsor.
I’m guessing part of the negotiations for getting her to do all this ‘work’ was her drawing a small circle on the map and saying “no further”.
Seriously! Every single solo engagement is in Windsor, Maidenhead, Slough or Reading. It’s like she’s allergic to leaving Berkshire.
Princess Sporto at a rugby phot op, big whoop.
I want to know where the outrage is over her wearing THAT ring while engaging in sports???? When Meghan went hiking, there were story after story about her wearing a watch that once belonged to Princess Diana. Princess Katie-No-Good can do no wrong huh?
A ring like that could also really scratch up someone in a rugby scrum.
She’s worn it sailing, ziplining, making dough with the Scouts. My opinion is she was given a copy. Maybe she knows it isn’t the “Diana” ring; maybe she doesn’t. I wouldn’t put it past William to hide the real ring somewhere safe. It would make the nonchalance over the ring’s safety make sense. Also agree that cursed rock could tear up someone’s arm or face.
It gets her more attention. No respect whatsoever, buy another, repair it, she does not seem to care, its all about publicity and photos of her.
The only nice thing I can say is the high pony tail looked good on her. Why not make THAT a campaign? I don’t know what the particulars could be, but I don’t know the particulars of any of her “real” work (nor does anyone else). She did look like a toddler in that sports outfit. Who knew they even made those pants for adults? Next Will should do something with sports in it. But I think he’ll keep the pressure on Kate to do things, as someone upthread said, “dancing for her supper.” After all, he IS the future king. No work for him! And she could so easily be replaced, as she well knows.
The pants look weird. Is it the fabric or are they airbrushing her to look fuller.
The pants look very weird. I’m convinced that, for whatever reason, she wears Spanx underneath a lot of her clothes from the telltale bunching they cause on the thighs.
But padding to give her shape as well? Wouldn’t put anything past her.
I don’t blame the woman for not getting into that hug, I wouldn’t like it if someone just came up to me unexpectedly to do that considering we still have to worry about Covid or anything else that’s transmittable nowadays. I personally am super cautious about that.
Also, please do check out the 🌹 emblem on Kate’s T-shirt.
It’s funny that KCIII doesn’t want Kate to take attention from him, but they trot her out when they want her to take attention away from Harry.
Look out for a new embiggening piece, “Kate is the Royal Family’s secret weapon”. It’s clear that the Palace sent her out to distract from Harry’s court case. Plus why didn’t she leave her engagement ring home for this visit?
Question: does she not have a wedding BAND?!? She could wear a simple band on these occasions if she’s scared anyone will forget she’s married 🙄
She has her wedding band made from Welsh gold. You can see it on her finger along with a diamond band. So there’s no reason why she can’t wear it alone during these activities.
At least they are trying to bring some coherence to her work. In the past, it seems that all her events were a bit scattershot with nothing tying together to create a body of work.
Don’t know why she wore the shirt tucked in- most people would wear the shirt out and it would have looked good. Wondering why there are no photos of her actually catching the ball, or touching the ball.
My guess is that the next time we see much of anything from the firm is Trooping. Wonder if Charles will patronize Ascot they way his mother did. After that it will be about three months holiday all around?
There are a number of photos showing that.
You know what would have been a great distraction? If Big Blue (IMO a replica) flew off of Kate’s too skinny finger and got “lost” in the grass. Everyone would be down on their knees looking for it. Headline: Big Blue in Peril. Everyone would think it was IBM (also known as Big Blue). Stock market crashes, thanks to Kate.
Their PR screams Desperation. What do any of us expect from a team that’s always been Amateurish(sorry if I keep repeating this 😀). Didn’t they know all cameras and journalists in the UK are outside the court wanting to take photos of Prince Harry. Kate must be fuming she didn’t get any attention yesterday lol..and yes that’s such a fake hug, she should practice better next time 😀
This will be an unpopular opinion, but I think she is less “scary thin” appearing when she wears clothes like this. Her arms look toned, not bony. One would think it would be the opposite – long sleeves and longer hemlines would provide some camouflage for a very thin person. In Kate’s case, though, I think sporty short-sleeved outfits make her look good and not emaciated.
Looks like she’s playing touch (rugby) with women? At least she got to sit down yesterday. She’s gonna need a month off after this. Like her FiL who’s hiding in Romania. I still can’t get over him disappearing to Romania.
I see her out and about as the royal family saying they’re not going to hide away while Harry is in town (Although that’s exactly what William and Charles are doing, the cowards). So she does some quick visits and gets a few photos just to convey business as usual. Nobody is fooled by this. Someone had to show their face and I guess she’s the least senior. Sophie and Edward didn’t even factor into the calculations
It’s possible William is not well or can’t be trusted to be seen lately. It’s been a very stressful few months/years for him too for completely separate reasons. As Harry is rising to this occasion perhaps William is cracking.
Sarah, the woman being hugged had been telling Kate how her rugby playing daughter had committed suicide just weeks before. In other photos both her arms are around Kate.
Only an attention seeker with no class whatsoever, would wear their engagement ring to play sport. If she was actually playing rugby, a close contact sport, others would be scratched and injured by the ring or maybe she just didnt care. No respect whatsoever for the value of big blue. I guess its just another “look at me” photo opportunity ,and yet another vacant appearance, achieving nothing.