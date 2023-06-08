“Chris Licht is out at CNN after trying to appeal to right-wing fascists” links
  • June 08, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

CNN’s CEO Chris Licht is out after a damning exposé in the Atlantic about his big scheme to make CNN more palatable to Nazis & insurrectionists. [CNN]
The trailer for Bottoms is here. [OMG Blog]
Gisele Bundchen is in Brazil & fronting a Louis Vuitton campaign. [LaineyGossip]
Elle Fanning lost a role when she was 16 and it was for a disgusting reason. [Dlisted]
Guess who this teenager grew up to be (I didn’t get it). [Seriously OMG]
What the Ted Lasso finale got right. [Pajiba]
Jodie Comer left the Broadway stage because of the bad air in NYC. [Jezebel]
Khloe Kardashian talks about whether she would get back with Tristan Thompson (something tells me they’re already back together). [JustJared]
Justin Hartley & his wife shop at Candle Delirium. [GFY]
These bridezilla stories are really something. [Buzzfeed]
I’ll admit, there were some amazing parts of the original SATC. [Towleroad]
Ophelia Lovibond looks amazing. [RCFA]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

16 Responses to ““Chris Licht is out at CNN after trying to appeal to right-wing fascists” links”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    June 8, 2023 at 12:38 pm

    Too little too late. They have gone to the dark side.

    Reply
    • zazzoo says:
      June 8, 2023 at 1:38 pm

      I won’t even click their site any more, not after the rapist town hall. FK YOU CNN!

      Reply
    • phlyfiremama says:
      June 8, 2023 at 3:13 pm

      Yep. PARTICULARLY after they sent Anderson Cooper out to literally harangue CNN viewers for calling the town hall fiasco what it was. WAY too little, WAY too late: we see who you really are, CNN.

      Reply
    • Whyforthelovel says:
      June 8, 2023 at 4:12 pm

      Absolutely! I won’t read or watch anything from them ever again. See ya Chris! Don’t let the door hit ya where the good lord split ya

      Reply
  2. girl_ninja says:
    June 8, 2023 at 12:55 pm

    That Licht guy is f!cking trash. And the way that the anchors on CNN appeared to get behind him was disgusting. I don’t care how they were talking about how they didn’t like the direction of what was going down behind the scenes. The Jake Tapper’s and Anderson Cooper’s are responsible for bringing that shit to the public. Trash.

    That Gisele Bundchen LV advert is quite good. She looks hella sexy in it.

    Khloe is a clown 🤡

    Reply
  3. j.ferber says:
    June 8, 2023 at 1:03 pm

    They took out the trash. Good.

    Reply
  4. FHMom says:
    June 8, 2023 at 1:20 pm

    CNN has been awful for a while. I wonder if they are going to be able to fix it.

    Reply
  5. lisa says:
    June 8, 2023 at 1:44 pm

    I dont know who Chris licht is but is he melting?

    Reply
    • VoominVava says:
      June 8, 2023 at 2:21 pm

      He lost a lot of weight and his skin is now stretched a bit. (Even if the way he lost it is supposedly not how he said it was, this sort of thing happens to a lot of people past their 40’s who lose weight)

      Reply
  6. @poppedbubble says:
    June 8, 2023 at 2:34 pm

    LOVE the headline. hahahaha!
    Everyone should read that Atlantic article.

    Reply
  7. AC says:
    June 8, 2023 at 2:50 pm

    Love the headline too. Interesting because the Atlantic had an article last week on Chris and his fallout because of it. They also did a story on Mandela’s granddaughter a few months ago confirming that the British/Australian tabloids twist her words to go against HM. I’m so glad the Atlantic is still around! Love them.

    Reply
  8. tamsin says:
    June 8, 2023 at 4:36 pm

    I questioned CNN’s direction around the time of George Bush’s first term and the aftermath of 9/11. It seemed to make a distinct turn to the right then, and it was absolutely disgraceful how they treated Arab guests. I can’t see how it can recover its reputation as a world class news channel. It started hiring anchors with a right wing bent some time ago. btw, does anyone know whatever happened to Aaron Brown?

    Reply
  9. Saucy&Sassy says:
    June 8, 2023 at 5:05 pm

    When I heard they were having a Trump Townhall on CNN, I decided to boycott them. When the Townhall was really a rally? They doubled down and I couldn’t believe it. This guy might be gone, but until CNN can report the news and give as much coverage to the Dems that they give the GOP, I will continue to boycott them.

    They chose this. Let’s remember this guy didn’t do all of this in a vacuum. He wasn’t the only one hoping they could get the fascists watching.

    Reply
  10. JM says:
    June 8, 2023 at 8:28 pm

    Just a reminder that CNN was bought by a conservative billionaire about a year ago. Licht is a symptom, not the root

    Reply
  11. Dulcinea says:
    June 9, 2023 at 12:03 am

    I was so surprised by him once CNN went to the no return zone. He used to run the Colbert show. How could he go from that to being awful so fast?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment