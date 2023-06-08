“Chris Licht is out at CNN after trying to appeal to right-wing fascists” links

CNN’s CEO Chris Licht is out after a damning exposé in the Atlantic about his big scheme to make CNN more palatable to Nazis & insurrectionists. [CNN]
The trailer for Bottoms is here. [OMG Blog]
Gisele Bundchen is in Brazil & fronting a Louis Vuitton campaign. [LaineyGossip]
Elle Fanning lost a role when she was 16 and it was for a disgusting reason. [Dlisted]
Guess who this teenager grew up to be (I didn’t get it). [Seriously OMG]
What the Ted Lasso finale got right. [Pajiba]
Jodie Comer left the Broadway stage because of the bad air in NYC. [Jezebel]
Khloe Kardashian talks about whether she would get back with Tristan Thompson (something tells me they’re already back together). [JustJared]
Justin Hartley & his wife shop at Candle Delirium. [GFY]
These bridezilla stories are really something. [Buzzfeed]
I’ll admit, there were some amazing parts of the original SATC. [Towleroad]
Ophelia Lovibond looks amazing. [RCFA]
Too little too late. They have gone to the dark side.
I won’t even click their site any more, not after the rapist town hall. FK YOU CNN!
Yep. PARTICULARLY after they sent Anderson Cooper out to literally harangue CNN viewers for calling the town hall fiasco what it was. WAY too little, WAY too late: we see who you really are, CNN.
Absolutely! I won’t read or watch anything from them ever again. See ya Chris! Don’t let the door hit ya where the good lord split ya
That Licht guy is f!cking trash. And the way that the anchors on CNN appeared to get behind him was disgusting. I don’t care how they were talking about how they didn’t like the direction of what was going down behind the scenes. The Jake Tapper’s and Anderson Cooper’s are responsible for bringing that shit to the public. Trash.
That Gisele Bundchen LV advert is quite good. She looks hella sexy in it.
Khloe is a clown 🤡
Khloe is a klown 🤡
They took out the trash. Good.
CNN has been awful for a while. I wonder if they are going to be able to fix it.
I dont know who Chris licht is but is he melting?
He lost a lot of weight and his skin is now stretched a bit. (Even if the way he lost it is supposedly not how he said it was, this sort of thing happens to a lot of people past their 40’s who lose weight)
LOVE the headline. hahahaha!
Everyone should read that Atlantic article.
Love the headline too. Interesting because the Atlantic had an article last week on Chris and his fallout because of it. They also did a story on Mandela’s granddaughter a few months ago confirming that the British/Australian tabloids twist her words to go against HM. I’m so glad the Atlantic is still around! Love them.
I questioned CNN’s direction around the time of George Bush’s first term and the aftermath of 9/11. It seemed to make a distinct turn to the right then, and it was absolutely disgraceful how they treated Arab guests. I can’t see how it can recover its reputation as a world class news channel. It started hiring anchors with a right wing bent some time ago. btw, does anyone know whatever happened to Aaron Brown?
When I heard they were having a Trump Townhall on CNN, I decided to boycott them. When the Townhall was really a rally? They doubled down and I couldn’t believe it. This guy might be gone, but until CNN can report the news and give as much coverage to the Dems that they give the GOP, I will continue to boycott them.
They chose this. Let’s remember this guy didn’t do all of this in a vacuum. He wasn’t the only one hoping they could get the fascists watching.
Just a reminder that CNN was bought by a conservative billionaire about a year ago. Licht is a symptom, not the root
I was so surprised by him once CNN went to the no return zone. He used to run the Colbert show. How could he go from that to being awful so fast?