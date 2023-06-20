Princess Kate wore a Self Portrait suit to the National Portrait Gallery reopening

Can someone please help this poor overworked sausage? Poor Princess Kate has done three events in four days! She’s working her wiglet to the nub. The Princess of Wales stepped out today for the grand reopening of the National Portrait Gallery. Kate is the patron of the NPG, and the renovation/refurbishment of the gallery was costly and time-consuming. Apparently, the actual building hadn’t been “redeveloped” since 1896. The refurbishment also means that the gallery has put a notable portrait of Prince Harry and Prince William in storage, so as to not offend Kate’s delicate sensibilities. She is not even capable of looking at a portrait of her brother-in-law!
For this grand reopening – Kate was only there for about an hour – Kate wore a new £450 Self Portrait dress. It’s giving knockoff Chanel, right? There’s also something about it which feels… I don’t know, like she’s going so hard on the Diana cosplay these days whenever we see her. Something’s up. Hilariously, Kate also wore her Aquazurra heels, the same ones she wore a day before the coronation. The same ones she saw the Duchess of Sussex wear repeatedly. Meghan loved wearing her Aquazzura heels, so of course Kate had to run out and buy the exact same style. Honest to God, I halfway expected Kate to step out today in Dior, to tie herself to the rumors that Meghan will sign with Dior. I bet she’s mad that she missed her chance.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Wait is that a dress? Or is it a dress under a jacket? Each thing separately is fine, but together? No, child. No. The fabrics and styles don’t mesh. This is another blunder.
It’s a dress – and it looks just as fusty dusty on the Self-Portrait website.
So 80s. Not loving points exactly at nipples as if saying, adjust knobs
Yeah, the structured blazer + billowing skirt combo is what I wore as a teen in the mid-’90s when I needed to look professional. I called it my “Elaine Benes” look
Would’ve been better with black pants with Meghan 👠. This is the Chanel look just in white but a skirt and not 👖. Is her stylist still working 😧 for her?
The top is to busy with the belt and the design with 🔘. Just one will do copycat since you are doing the monochromatic look 😅. All of a sudden. If just 🔘 only then it will sophisticate the look. The designs only will give it a classic look. All this together is 🤡
She’s on a Diana and harry 🔙 down memory lane 😭 tour. The 🖤 and 🤍 theme is to much and she looks dated. Then 🤔 wonders why no designer outside of her go to’s will let her wear their clothes. Even A. Rich 😎 shaded her stating that Catherine isn’t her favorite 👀 but she won’t digress. 😁
How does she always gets it wrong? I would love the blazer and the skirt as individual pices, but together it looks so dowdy. The skirt needs a less heavy top or the blazer a solid skirt or pants.
The two fabrics clash, horribly as well
This is my constant complaint with her wardrobe . Her separates often clash. She needs to hire a real stylist.
Well they are great shoes! I can’t blame her for that!
I think my favorite part is the little pineapples on the soles! I never knew about that detail.
The shoes are fabulous. It’s a bummer to waste them on this stuffy, confusing outfit, but I don’t blame her one bit for owning them.
Her heels need work. How it is that she won’t get proper pedicure. Gross!!
Those shoes are gorgeous but all I can think is how much they would hurt to walk in – and also that I would immediately turn my ankle and topple over if I tried to walk in them. And especially with the ladies of the royal family, they are always walking cobblestoned streets in these kinds of shoes! Kate does it regularly, and Meghan did too – I remember seeing Meghan walking over an uneven surface in super-thin stilettos that I’m sure were five inches high. I just visited the UK for the first time and went to St. Paul’s and Westminster Abbey, and in both places I had to really watch my step because the floors are uneven and the lighting is dim. And I was wearing sneakers! I don’t know how they manage it.
Those shoes make my right foot, my left Achilles Tendon, my right knee and my back hurt just looking at them. If I risked wearing such shoes, I’d end up in the emergency room.
Self Portrait to the National Portrait Gallery?
I see what you did there K…
omg, I didnt even make that connection. 🤦♀️🤦♀️
Great catch, Emma! And it’s a -black and white- Self Portrait that she’s wearing to the National Portrait Gallery…
Remember this https://people.com/royals/kate-middleton-releases-special-portrait-for-her-40th-birthday/
She is always so literal in her theme dressing. It’s childish at this point. At least this isn’t as obvious as the flag dressing.
Her theme dressing drives me up the wall. Does she have to be so literal? It’s like she has a brain of a 5 year old sometimes. The worst part is she thinks she’s coming across as an intellectual when she does this crap.
Yeah,and the last time she wore a similar dress from self portrait was during the hold still reception…it was a project of national portrait gallery, wasn’t it?
“See?!? All of my clothes have meaning. So much meaning. Historical meaning. The meaningest of meaning.”
-Kate, probably
Here’s 200 upvotes for making me belly laugh!
Chelsea come on now!
Yikes, I have to say this is just awful. Worst look on her in a while and that is saying something. And other than the shoes, so aging, from head to toe looks like something a 70+ year old woman would wear.
Her little bit of rebellion seems to be that she’s not wearing tights. What a trailblazer!!!
Her hair looks a mess as usual as does her makeup. Clearly she does not know that rouge is to blended in. The “Meghan” Aquazzura heels are covering her bunion well, so that’s good for her.
What… no mention of the dry, cracked heel skin? They inviscerated Meghan for that.
@Jan90067 I noticed that too 😬 Granted, I’m currently treating my heels with targeted moisturiser but I’m on my feet for hours for most days whereas kitty lives a pampered life. .
The sausages in her hair really stood out to me. She is in desperate need of a haircut and some modernization. Not sure why she is clinging to that hair and to hairpieces.
Her hair here gives very rodeo queen vibes 🤠
Does she really want to cos play Diana so much? Does she not know what happened to Diana? Does she want to continue with this? Doesn’t seem too bright.
Well she is the princess of wales now. I guess she keeps hoping that by dressing like her some of Diana’s glamour will wiff over to her. To be fair to kate, she does seem to really like 80’s inspired clothes.
But is it wise to keep trying to be like Diane with Chuckles and Horsilla who got rid of Diana? That’s the question.
Those shoes look so uncomfortable. I’d be afraid they would slice my Achilles tendon.
She needs a dermatologist to help with her skin. They’re not photoshopping her as much and she looks haggard. Having to do 5 hours of work a week is really draining her
Hi, KFG. I think they’re photoshopping some to the hills and back, particularly at the trooping, and then letting others through that aren’t so touched up. It must be time constraints – get the main ones edited first? The photos from the trooping were jaw dropping – many were like gauzy paintings. You’re totally right – we sometimes get a glimpse of her skin, as here. There is no doubt however that she hasn’t got the best dermatologists on her team. I suppose the basic canvas is just knackered.
I can’t believe there are headlines about her parents being millions in debt and she’s showing up in brand new outfits at every appearance. Even if no one expects her (or william) to foot the bill for her parents’ debts……this is just such bad optics.
Yeah..the worst thing is that these outfits are pretty similar to others she already has…yesterday, the polka dress,similar to the one she wore to Aston last year and today, this one which is similar to the one she wore during the hold still reception last year…it was self portrait too..
And I think the hold still outfit was already similar to another.
She’s gone hog wild since the queen passed and the duchy is covering her expense directly. William doesn’t seem to have curtailed her, but since September she has not worn any significant repeats at all.
And I agree it makes it worse when she wears outfits that greatly resemble precious outfits that she could have worn instead. But then again she was always one to buy multiples of things that look similar but aren’t exactly the same, like the parade of white / cream dresses, one of which she wore to the Sussex wedding.
I’m obsessively wondering whether Carol will show up at Wimbledon—in the Royal Box or wherever else she tends to plop herself. If she does, will the British people care?
This is a mess. Winter on top, summer on the bottom. She’s looking pretty rough. Time for several weeks in the Seychelles to recover from the strain.
Thank you, I’m exhausted and mildly hungover and I couldn’t quite put my finger on what was bothering me (most) about this outfit. It looks like she put on a light summer dress then got chilly.
The jacket looks way too heavy for that skirt. For all the money she spends on clothing, can’t she find a stylist to help her dress more modern?
IMO the jacket looks a little tight and it is squishing her boobs.
No mirrors in the palace, huh?
What the…
Cocktail attire and jewelry in the daytime. I don’t get it.
She’s always done that. Dangly diamonds for breakfast. She’s so clueless and tacky.
She really upped her daytime jewelry when Meghan came on the scene. Including wearing more of Diana’s jewelry during the day.
I swear she had another suit just like this, with the boucle jacket and organza skirt. Those two fabrics just don’t go together! One is fall/winter, and the other is spring/summer. I wish I could just show up at the office for one hour and call it a days work. She might need an employment law lawyer soon if she has to keep up this pace lol
Yea, I thought I was going crazy- I swear she has worn this before because the insane fabric mismatch has stuck in my mind.
She is working overtime! Is she on the Royal version of a PIP or something? Lol
She has! From the same brand. I’ve already written above about it…she wore it during the hold still reception
Omg yes, thank you! I can’t believe she has yet another version of this weird-ass dowdy set she wore once, years ago. So freaking extravagant and wasteful.
Well, I’d rather her cosplay Diana or the queen than Meghan. Although, the aquazurra shoes are still there but honestly she’s prob got to be strategic about shoes that cover her bunion now. The fact that she’s leaning into the Diana cosplay is interesting. Is she referencing years from around 1995 or earlier? Or just in general?
Is this a suit? The bottom definitely does NOT go with the top.
It’s a dress
I’m pretty sure Sigourney Weaver wore this as the villain in “Working Girl.”
“It ain’t even leathah!”
Terrible dress.
This has to be one of the worst looks I’ve ever seen on her. I’m sorry, but I have to be honest. She looks like an ice cream with chocolate swirl, or a block of cold hard ice. A personification that matches her persona entirely.
@Kaiser: You missed the best part! Kate has bare legs! She is not wearing pantyhose! Grab the smelling salts, Kate broke protocol!
Self portrait to the portrait gallery is next level cosplay, even for kopy keen! She looks pretty terrible but that just gave me a late night chuckle.
Life is so easy when all you need to do is show up to an event and say a few words. It’s great never having to justify being in a space or your spending, or buying 3 versions of the same dress.
She get to put her art degree to work finally, right?
Good gravy, she looks just fine. The nit picking and bitterness about what she wears is next level. Say what you will about her work ethic, but Jesus, she looks fine.
The jacket is fine. The skirt is fine. They are wrong together. IDC if it’s a dress, the designer should know better. And so should her stylist, assuming she has one. It’s a mish mash mess.
We criticize Kate’s fashion because she has no fashion sense, yet that’s almost all there is to her. With her resources there’s no excuse to look so poorly put together all the time.
@melissa what are you talking about? What is there to say about her work ethic? She has none. She also has no substance. The only thing to talk about Kate Middleton is her clothes.
She looks fine to YOU. The rest of us can have our own opinion.
I think the jacket looks heavy, like it should be worn in the winter. It doesn’t go with the lightweight pleated skirt that seems appropriate for the time of year.
I agree Melissa. She looks fine here.
I agree, she looks fine. It looks like something Queen Litizia would wear.
Letizia wouldn’t combine those fabrics. She has a far better eye for sustainable and coordinated fashion. Kate wishes she could dress like her. It’s hard to believe Letizia is 10 years older than Kate.
Her nitpicking is next level???
Where have you been?
She does look fine, if a little dowdy. I don’t think she has much fashion sense, but then a lot of people don’t – it’s no crime. I do think it’s interesting that she buys so many clothes that are basically identical, though. I mean, the woman must own a dozen navy blue military-style coats. Why bother? I can see spending a ton of money on clothes if you were fashion-forward and always wanting to try something new, but it makes no sense to just buy the same things over and over. Does she think the public expects her not to re-wear anything, even if that means just buying the same outfit with, like, slightly different buttons? Is she a compulsive spender but doesn’t like to step out of her sartorial comfort zone? (I mean, I think she looks good in tailored coatdresses and those high-necked girly dresses – but surely she could rotate a few dozen and nobody would notice or care that they were repeats.)
Kate has obsessively shopped her entire adult life because she lives a shallow existence and thinks that the shopping will fill up the emptiness.
Knock-off Chanel jacket, but real Chanel clutch. I guess she’s leaving Mulberry & Smythson behind.
Knew it wouldn’t be long till we saw a Chanel handbag after Meghan was spotted with hers back in March 🙄
Skin tight and a belt, ssdd. Zzzzzzzzzzzzzz
This easily makes the list of top five ugliest outfits.
This looks like something someone who was 80 in the 80’s would have worn.
She is consistent with her dress choices – they all are terrible. What a waste.
Love, love the shoes, bet they probably made her bunions hurt like hell.
I will be nice: this silhouette is flattering on her. The belt is in the right spot, the top’s lower hem gives her faux-hips, and the skirt lengthens from there. And she doesn’t have aggressively awful shoulder pads throwing off her proportions. There’s progress.
But it’s still an ugly, dated dress with clashing fabrics not right for late June. And the beauty pageant hair needs to go 10 years ago along with the heavy liner. Let go of your 20s style, Kate. We’ve all been there but it’s time! There’s plenty great about looking 40, I promise.
@Kateee, interesting that you reference the full on beauty pageant hair. Maybe she is thinking the old aphorism “the higher the hair the closer to god” thing? Also I don’t think this is just a wiglet anymore. I reckon it is a full on wig. Note the very tight corkscrew curl dangling down her front. I am sure her overall general health is not that robust now, and her natural hair is suffering because of it.
@anti i think it’s a wiglet today. i saw a video/photo of her from behind and it was obvious some animal died so Kate could look like that. They clearly clipped a mass of curls in the middle of her head to give her that volume.
That outfit is AWFUL!!! She looks very old and dresses like an OLD women. I know women in their 70s and above who dress better than Kate. She has NO style whatsoever.
Ready-to-wear blazers are always too short for her long torso. It looks terrible.
She could spend the same amount per outfit and have a properly fitted blazer by going to a local dressmaker to have them create these boring AF outfits for her.
Crazy thing I would have loved this outfit had she just ditched the jacket and paired this skirt and heels with an expensive looking black cashmere turtleneck (if the temps weren’t too hot). With her there’s always one gaudy accessory too many, there’s always something that doesn’t go. It’s so frustrating – she has no style, and I get that most of the outfits are hideous (the yellow dress in Jamaica), but a handful of these outfits, like here, are a near hit. Like she’s so close but reverts to playing dress up every time. She needs to can her stylist. She always dresses so much older than she is. I keep having to remind myself she is younger than me.
Pleats suit her. It adds some much needed weight to her frame. Personally, I love a pleated skirt and I do like this one. And while those heels look massively uncomfortable, I love them and they actually suit her.
I know everyone hates her hair and I agree with all of you that a shoulder length cut would do wonders for her, but her hair looks better than it has these past few days. She looks better in sausage curls. I much prefer that to when it’s just hanging there limp.The curls help but that’s just my opinion.
I think there are fewer wiglets on today. And yes I agree that she cannot do stick straight hair. It always looks so dry. Usually women by age 40 have accepted that certain styles don’t work for their hair type. Kate still doesn’t seem to understand that. The hair dresser she had early on was probably the best one, but she turfed him when the hair extensions were made public.
I agree with you Nic919 less wiglets is more. I think she is holding on to that length for dear life because Meghan has long, thick, healthy, lustrous locks. But Kate’s hair isn’t healthy. Her eating issues don’t help her hair at all. I agree the hairdresser she had back in the day was so much better.
Is it just me or are her cheek implants really noticeable here?
From these pics and the ones at Ascot that weren’t photoshopped it’s clear to me that Kate is as lazy with her skin care as she is with working. Her face and heels are rough.
Kate should have brought her mother along. She’s probably looking for something to do since her company went bankrupt.
I think Kate looks good here and the dress and jacket fits nicely on her. I like the contrast in texture of the nubby boucle-like jacket and the softness of the swirly chiffon skirt. It’s a look that is not to everyone’s taste, I guess. The jacket is very much to Kate’s taste with plenty of sparkly buttons, contrasting trim, and faux pockets placed where she seems to like them. Her accessories are tasteful. The shoes are a nice choice. It seems like lots of people like the shoe and bought a pair. They are popular because they are just a beautiful shoe, so I don’t think that is cosplay on a grand scale. I think even Zara has a pair. And most important, she doesn’t make you think that she is a stick under the outfit. I think the proportions are a bit dull. Perhaps a shorter skirt.
HiThe 👠 were from Meghan couture style. Nobody knew about aquazarra until Meghan. Now the rota has the audacity to credit Catherine. Who has a bunion and cracked 👠 yet there’s 🚫 about that when it comes to princess 🧱. Which begs the ❓.
Is it 😊 due to the fact there’s nothing to Catherine. Nothing sexy, not intelligent or interesting. She can’t have a good conversation and still cannot give a coherent speech. She has no IT factor, she can’t keep headlines without including another accomplished woman along with her name. AND her own husband pays her no attention and will only engage if a 📸🤳 is in his face 👀
A question to this fab community: curious…when did not wearing stockings (if a royal) become permissible? Am I correct in recalling how the british media spent inordinate amounts of time on the shade of Meghan Duchess of Sussex’s leg hoisery, and slapping her wrist for not wearing stockings?…
I loathe the black details on the top … but I guess they match her eyeliner.
Even when she doesn’t technically have boob flaps on her jacket, she still manages to look like she has boob flaps. Why are those lines there?
Her hair is so stupid.
Yup. She needs to pick a new body part to showcase, her hair needs a holiday. It’s summer, get a long bob and wear skirts that showcase her legs, giving her hair a break and the sycophants something new to drool over.
I am having a bad day, but “working her wiglet to the nub” made me laugh and cheered me. Thank you for that! 💗
Er, this is the copy keening coming full circle until it implodes, I guess? White with black accents and notorious shoes is a bizarre mish mash of her previous blue Channel jacket knock off of Meghan and Rose’s coronation ensemble. She’s got a suggestion of Di and her own mother hovering over this too. Somehow Kate manages to make all of these components even more ghastly. That’s beyond having the clothes wear her, Kate is walking through her own life like a ghost! Even the button o rama does not seem ‘hers’ anymore. All she needed to complete the trifecta is a ‘Jecca’ brimmed hat!
@Kateee: I really like your comment. It’s fair and balanced. You’re right, the silhouette is good on her.
I think the hair goes with the skirt while the blazer goes with the shoes. All taken together, it makes for an odd combination. And I said so on a different Kate post the other day (so many of those these days!), there must be a way to dress for the weather as well as the occasion.
My first thought was “knockoff Chanel”. I am cackling over your close up on her copycat shoes 🤣
The v shapes design on the jacket look like flying birds. Too fussy looking jacket
Oof, just zoomed in on the shoe shot! Girl, get a pedi, or better a medi-pedi, apply heel balm before bed every night, or just be lazy and wear sheer tights to hide that you don’t look after your feet
I find it distasteful in the extreme that, from the moment the Queen died, Kate immediately bought herself an entirely new wardrobe and is STILL buying new clothes. She must have about a zillion things to wear, but has seemed to be wearing something brand new every time she steps out. If you look back at photos starting from last September, shortly after the Queen’s death, you can see her in all new clothing from her hats to her shoes. I guess the Duchy of Cornwall’s income is there for the taking. Sorry for the rant!
I think it’s just so matronly, again, I’m older than she is and I wouldn’t wear that. She dresses like her Mom. The shoes are nod to Megan’s style, but Aquazarra just wants their shoes worn and publicity, not a biggie.
Her skirt looks too delicate for the blazer. Love the high heels. When does she start to dress for her role? She would look wonderful working with a better stylist. Why can’t she take advice from anyone? Successful people learn from the best.
That dress just screams “clearance rack”.
Maybe she’s dressing up like Diana to piss off Camilla,since those four seem to have gone to the mattresses mob style.😆
Is she really that thick-waisted, or is something else going on here?
Wouldn’t surprise me if she used padding as she does with the heavily padded bras.
Well she looks good to me as always, not particularly newsworthy
So the standard now is to photoshoppe her bigger. You see her waist. The material makes her look bigger and then they stretch it. She may even have a fuller slip on underneath. Wouldn’t it be easier to gain a few pounds? I mean we know what she looks like. Not only does she talk jibberish but she doesn’t look like her pictures at all. Her waist is like a double or triple zero and she’s 5’10. That’s a sight in person. I’m surprised she is so active. There was a video where her butt pads or whatever was kinda visibly and she was still small. She lost all that weight just to fit in kinda designer clothes.
Cute shoes!
Has no one ever told Catherine or her personal stylist “Less is more?”
Either buttons OR decor OR fabric flaps not all 3 PLUS jewels.
Less details, better tailoring, wear the royal jewelry Woman!
Big Blue, Dianas’ jewels, Queen Mary, Queen Mums, bring it all out.
I’m serious.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, should be wearing lots of the BRF jewels, with all the traditional royal history mentioned at all her public appearances.
Those jewels are part of the Monarchy. Use them. Granted the really gorgeous pieces are nighttime formal jewelry but get it out!
Gorgeous gems are meant to be worn by beautiful women, not Camilla that turd.
Liz Taylor had the right idea! 👍
Aren’t those Diana’s earrings? The same ones she wore to the garter thing and the same she wore to Archie’s baptism instead of being gracious and offering them to Meghan since Diana wore them to Harry’s baptism.
It’s rare for me to dislike someone that I don’t know, never met, but this woman has such a mean streak in her.
Khate has a straight up and down shape, bordering on masculine. She seems to desperately try to copy women who have feminine curves. She needs a stylist who will dress her for her body type and definitely dump the wiglets. Khate needs to be dragged kicking and screaming into the 21st century. None of the women she cosplays have a body type like her, she seems to have no idea of fashion or elegance. Khates style is 12 inch heels, belts and buttons which accentuate her lack of a waist, over the top wiglets and wearing too much bling. Less is more does not apply to her, her motto is overkill, over dress and copy others with absolutely no concept that style is personal. You either have it or you dont, Khate is clueless. Her 1970’s beauty pageant dressing should stay in the 70’s, constantly copying Princess Diana is warped and does not endear her to anyone. It screams therapy needed.
I’m happy to report that Kate’s left heel looks dried out. Ordinarily I wouldn’t mention it, but a tabloid had the feet of Meghan and Kate side by side in photos to rip Meghan for dry heels. I kid you not. Also, what grown woman wears wiglet banana curls?
It’s the skirt. I think she could have gotten away with a midi black skirt that’s just a bit heavier and that goes a little bit bohemian with a high-low hem… not tiered horizontal but some floaty diagonal business that could pull the black V jigs that are on her top into the design. It would ground her look better, I think. But that sounds like a Rose outfit.