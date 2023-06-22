Prince William & Kate ‘can get on with their lives’ now that the Sussex drama is over

Prince William turned 41 years old on Wednesday with little fanfare. William and his wife tend to tell rather than show, and they like to use their birthdays to explain how the coming year in their lives will be much different, that they have big plans, that they are amazing people who are perfect in every way. That didn’t happen this year on Kate’s birthday – we were spared the birthday keenery because Prince Harry released Spare that week. I wondered if we get something, anything from William – well, it looks like Peg got his office to brief Katie Nicholl for a Vanity Fair exclusive. Some highlights:
No big birthday plans: While there is no big birthday celebration planned – sources close to William say there will be a low-key birthday tea at the family’s home in Windsor — the next year promises to be anything but quiet for the royal.
William’s adjustment: According to those close to him, the prince has adjusted “exceptionally well” to his new role as Prince of Wales, comfortably stepping into his father’s shoes whilst eager to map out his own agenda. His conservation initiative, The Earthshot Prize, has so far been a great success and last weekend plans for a new five-year plan to tackle homelessness in Britain were revealed.
He’ll spend more time in Wales now that he’s PoW: William is also looking forward to spending more time in Wales, according to those close to him, as he is keen to forge an even closer connection with the country. The couple… plan to visit Wales frequently. According to one palace source, the prince is keen to forge a close relationship with the country, pointing out: “The prince has focused on Wales since becoming Prince of Wales. Expect to see regular visits as he and the princess are keen to visit more regularly.”
His home life is very settled: “There’s a sense that right now his life is both settled but about to take an exciting turn,” said a family friend. “His 41st year will mark his first full year as Prince of Wales and he’s already laying down the markers for what that will look like. His home life is very established and settled. He and Catherine really feel they have the balance just right between their public roles and being a family unit. They love living a less visible life in Windsor, and after a pretty momentous year William is looking forward to putting the drama of the past behind him and new beginnings.”
How William feels about Harry: “There’s relief that the drama is over and done with and now he and Catherine can get on with their lives doing what they are passionate about without any distractions,” added the family friend.
His keenery: His new [homelessness] venture will be launched in conjunction with the Royal Foundation, his and Kate’s charitable forum. William who has inherited the Duchy of Cornwall land also said he plans to allow social housing to be built on parts of the royal estate for the first time. This coupled with his continued work around mental health awareness and the Earthshot Prize will form the cornerstones of his work as Prince of Wales along with supporting his father at home and overseas. It is expected that William and Kate will carry out an overseas tour later this year although Kensington Palace has yet to announce plans.
Oh, an overseas tour? Probably the trip to Singapore for Earthshot, I would imagine. They’ll tack on another country and they’ll go scuba diving and day-drinking and call it a “royal tour.” Their trip to Boston last year was supposed to be a royal tour, sort of, only it was a flop, just like their Caribbean tour last year too. As for visiting Wales… these royal sources keep emphasizing that it’s only NOW that William is committed to spending time in Wales, now that he’s Prince of Wales. Like, did he not expect to inherit the title or something? He was literally waiting to be PoW for forty years, he didn’t think to start building up relationships within Wales before now?
“His home life is very established and settled. He and Catherine really feel they have the balance just right between their public roles and being a family unit.” I kind of believe this, in that William has found a situation which works for him: Kate takes care of the kids, he visits and gets them some weekends, and he has ample time and privacy to get up to God knows what. He gets to keep his image as a devoted family man and he gets to trim rose bushes whenever he wants.
As for the “relief” that the Sussex “distraction” is “over and done with” – yeah, William is the one who has openly briefed the press for years about his incandescent rage over every little thing the Sussexes do. Let’s see if William can even go one full month without some “source close to William” rage-shrieking about Harry.
Will and keen are obsessed with harry and Meghan. And it won’t stop imo. I doubt prince keen will spend more time in Wales. The two stayed lazy despite their promotion
Maybe Pegs will set up his mistress(es) there so he can pretend frequent visits are for getting to know Wales “work.”
Yep Kate is safely out of the way in adelaide cottage with the kids and her wiglet room, William has his special home For lots of time with his roses. But no, William did NOT step into his father’s shoes, he trampled all over his bloody feet to make him seem the more important Royal, and puleese William and Kate are the ones causing all the drama with their behind the scenes press briefings. Christ they must think people are thick to swallow this GUFF
Did I miss something? Harry and Meghan are still alive. they have only closed the door on spotify its not the end of the world.
I would love nothing more for WanK to focus all their energy on their “work” and kids, stop their smear campaign against Harry and Meghan, stop being so reactionary to everything the Sussexes do, and just keep their names out of their damn mouths.
But I won’t hold my breath.
I wanted to add, that Will is definitely thrilled with his Duchy of Cornwall money and real estate portfolio. Not only because it means he’s no longer financially under Charles’s thumb, but he is theoretically now richer than Harry so he can go back to feeling superior again. And he’s probably telling himself Harry must be jealous of his position. I mean, Harry clearly couldn’t give a fuck, but let William believe that if it gets him to back off.
I agree having the duchy makes William feel superior, which is hilarious because I think Harry has made it clear he would rather live free and have to work for his money than have the wealth of the duchy (or monarch) and have to live in the royal institution.
And yeah, I’m not holding my breath either. If the Waleses had just shut up about the Sussexes years ago, things would have played out very differently. They can’t help themselves, bitching about the Sussexes is the only thing the Waleses have to keep the press off their backs.
Will probably will be pushing for more mansions he can add to his collection.
He can view Zillow like the rest of us and go buy anything he wants on the market…
I’m so happy to see that Diana is still snatching her looks back. In the red jacket profile picture, William looks so much like Charles.
“If you’re going to act like your father you can look like your father.”
—Diana’s ghost, probably
Didn’t all the royals advise H&M to ignore bad press that everyone had to go through it? So why couldn’t PW have been getting along with his life all this time? Maybe previously Wales “belonged” to Charles, like PW thought Africa was “his thing”.
Waiting for their divorce sooner or later. Otherwise, truly bland, mean people with no credentials. It’s like those couples that post on social media all sorts of love declarations, hearts etc, and then they get a divorce. They could do so much, but are too dumb and lazy to even try. Coulda woulda shoulda, as Samantha would say :))
The Sussex not being front and center will mean more stories should come from the BRF. The last paper on Prince Pegging and homelessness is NOT a good look and can’t be genuine but a dig in disguise. Prepare the popcorn because it’s going to be a nice road ahead. I too see a divorce looming.
…but as of just a day or two ago, William was still simmering over the Sussexes! How are we supposed to believe anything these folks say if they can’t stick to a consistent story about themselves?
“According to those close to him, the prince has adjusted “exceptionally well” to his new role as Prince of Wales, comfortably stepping into his father’s shoes whilst eager to map out his own agenda.”
Translation: Wills is happy to get the Duchy money and is very comfortable using it for it his own aims.
“There’s a sense that right now his life is both settled but about to take an exciting turn,” “His home life is very established and settled.”
Translation: his home life is not very settled or we wouldn’t have to say that twice. There’s a sense his life will take an exciting turn…. into divorce?
“There’s relief that the drama is over and done with and now he and Catherine can get on with their lives doing what they are passionate about without any distractions,”
Translation: he can now rose garden without worry. Enough time has passed from the Sussexit scandal that he can now get on with…. divorcing Kate? This would fit the theory that Sussexit pissed him off because it delayed any end to the Wales marriage.
“ There’s a sense that right now his life is both settled but about to take an exciting turn,” “His home life is very established and settled.”
Translation: his home life is not very settled or we wouldn’t have to say that twice. There’s a sense his life will take an exciting turn…. into divorce?”
Good catch. I’ll add. He and Kate have worked out a divorce settlement that both are happy with and an announcement will be in due course.
Oh… you may be right about “settled”
We’ve heard the contradictory stories re: Adelaide. Was that them settling in the press?
Yeah, they CAN get on with their lives. But they won’t. They’re boring, bitter people who can’t hold their own in the news cycle, who can only draw interest by baiting with headlines relating how much they hate the Sussexes.
A five year plan to end homelessness? Who knew it was so easy? What have we all been doing for the past centuries without Burger King to guide us?
The dm called will a statesman and there were lots of negative comments from readers.
Even better, a plan for a five year plan.
Well, we all haven’t been sitting on money and property that should have belonged to the people to begin with.
Saying his plans were revealed last weekend is a stretch. No plans were revealed, just that he’s going to do ‘something’. Smoke and mirrors always with these people.
Seriously. The reporter had backed him into a corner, and he used really vague language.
Exactly. Remember last week (week before that?) when a charity told us Kate “wanted to do something/give money” and yet no one ever confirm that Kate actually took action and followed through on that.
These people are all talk and no action.
I think if will has that Investiture he will leak to the press that he does not want harry and Meghan to be there. Will is not going to move on and neither is keen.
If the two couples are in the room together there is no doubt who would be most interesting, charming and sought after. There will never be a “moving on.”
I mean, can they though? Every spare waking thought (and probably dreams too!) by the Wailses (and king chuckles, his mistress queen and every single British reporter) seems to be consumed by Harry and Meghan.
Every article – even when it’s nothing at all to do with them – has to insert Harry and Meghan’s names. Every excuse as to why Pegs and Keen are lazy…Harry and Meghan’s fault. Every of Keen’s and Camzilla’s outfit’s inspiration…Meghan. They are literally obsessed.
I actually don’t think they can get on with their lives or they would have done it years ago when, you know, they literally drove Harry and Meghan out of the country. Or when their security was pulled or their home taken from them. Just move on, you salty leftovers!
Harry, Meghan and their babies are living a quiet life in California and have been gone for FIVE. Years. Move on and get a life Willy and Waity.
Actually three and a half years, but point taken. There’s no reason for Harry, Meghan and their babies to feature prominently in a story about Willy’s supposed intentions in Wales and with Duchy of Cornwall real estate. Unless, of course, Ms Nichols has been instructed to include them, or wrote them in on her own in hopes someone would read her copy.
“His home life is very established and settled.” Does this mean they’ve stopped screaming and throwing things at each other? I wonder which camp authorized this drivel? And established and settled implies things were shaky previously. Hmm?
Ah, but they “settled” on only throwing cushions at each other, right? 😉
Only one brother is out here giving quotes about how the “Sussex drama” has somehow affected his ability to do his job, and it’s not Harry. The Sussexes left that island three years ago, but William is still using them as an excuse. It’s pathetic.
William has already had at least 20 years of being a full-time royal. Why is he only just now starting to think about doing any meaningful work? Or strengthening ties with Wales? Or suddenly taking up a cause? He’s also been married for more than a decade and has three school aged children – why wouldn’t his family life have felt “settled” long ago? You wouldn’t usually keep having children if things felt unsettled, right? Unless they are hinting at some sort of upheaval in his family life that has now been smoothed over?
I saw this documentary the other day about the Queen of Qatar. Her list of accomplishments is long and impressive. She has gotten 2 Masters degrees & her PHD and has a lifetime of humanitarian work. (If you saw the Jordanian royal wedding, the 63 yr old Queen was seated next to our FLOTUS, Dr Jill Biden. Two PHD world leaders.) As I watched all the things this Queen has been doing to bring equality and education for women, and to improve life in positive, constructive ways for her country, I thought, this is what Meghan would have been doing after 20 years on the job if she had been allowed to. Harry would have been right there with her, working. What a loss for Britain, because, if Will & Kate had 1/10 the ambition & drive that Harry & Meghan have, They would already have a list of actual accomplishments. And they don’t. Not a single thing. And how sad is that? Because they are already set in their lazy ways. They will NEVER accomplish anything meaningful. Neither will Chuck and his #EmotionalSupportHorsie
This isn’t the first time this has happened, but your photo selection has me crying with laughter! I love it so much!
I have come to detest the word “keen”.
Hahahahahahahahahaha!!! No, they won’t. W&K will always be mediocre and jealous.
“Expect to see regular visits as he and the princess are keen to visit more regularly “, wtf word salad is this?? Why can’t people associated with W&K ever utter simple, declarative sentences?
Cain and Unable stared the Drama, it’s 3 years since the Sussexes left, and he can’t stop talking about them.
Harry’s Sentebale Polo Fundraiser is in Thailand in August, it was last held there in 2017. I wondered who discovered that and move his earthshit there also in November, he is always playing catch up.
Singapore* But yeah, just like with Boston last year, 🥚 is clearly stalking Sussexes events in a desperate attempt to tie his 🌎 💩 show to them for more exposure.
The Waleses aren’t over the Sussex drama THEY created because it still stings. Kate was busted for Cry gate and the Rage monster stories on William have been confirmed in Spare. The monarchy is still not on a good place judging by the crowd size during this year’s Trooping. The respect for the British Crown died with QEII. Only an proper exposé on the current crop of Windsors in charge would sell.
There would have been no Sussex distraction/drama if he had acted like a mature adult and accepted Harry’s relationship with Meghan. If he had left them alone, Harry and Meghan would have been there to do the work that he and Kate should be doing.
Will is a 41-year old toddler – he’s never going to act like a mature adult. Here he’s POW, one step closer to the throne, in charge of a massive real estate portfolio and he still can’t stop talking about H&M.
They won’t get over the Sussexes. They will always be playing catchup, I think.
William should focus closer to home . For instance , on the first day of Ascot, King Charles and Camilla were in the first carriage and in the second carriage were Princess Anne accompanied by the Parker Bowles and Camilla’s sister. William should have attended the event and be in the second carriage.
But then what would he have to scream about that day and berate Kate about?
Many Narcs constantly set themselves up as victims. Everything is about them even the things they didn’t want or said no to. They wait until it’s too late or already happened to lash out at their “supply” and need soothing and reassurance. But it’s mostly about being able to berate the will to live out of someone and then have them comfort you afterwards.
Regarding Ascot, I’ve seriously been wondering if it’s less that Will & Kate don’t want to go this year and more that C&C are them from going, as further punishment for their various recent thunder-stealing antics.
What a joke! Tell us how you wring your hands, fret and obsess constantly about the Sussexes without telling us you obsess constantly about the Sussexes.
It would be hilarious if it weren’t giving unhinged stalker vibes.
Alright, Michael Sheen, let’s hear your view on William visiting Wales more.
Denial all day long.
The Firm keeps chugging along, too big too fail I suppose, they think anyhow.
No matter how awful the BRF treat each other, The Firm is a huge biz and they will not be made redundant.
Meanwhile the other 99.9% of us keep struggling.
What a cheek to say W has ‘comfortably stepped into his father’s shoes’ as PoW. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Charles was an undoubtedly serious hardworking PoW, who worked five if not six days a week at that job, and built a really creditable Prince’s Trust & Prince’s Foundation
W is a lazy sod, who refused years ago to commit to a working week with either organisation.
Why is he getting away with it?
Agree 100%
Charles and Will are big landlords and with increasing mortgage rates and inflation that might not be the great portfolio they think it is. Public opinion is already a problem for them. Bailiffs for dutchy properties have powers not available to other collections people. One negative story about rough tactics could really hurt the royal family. People are being forcefully put out of homes. Feudalism never left the UK. The same families have paid rent on their homes over multiple generations. Some areas are the poorest in all of Europe. The Windsors need to watch their backs. Being a landlord today in England makes you public enemy no. 1. Harry figured this out long ago. Their business model isn’t sustainable. I doubt Britons will keep calm and carry on whilst being dragged into modern day serfdom.
I hope Harry has battened down those boundaries firmly in place. Love from a distance; important to love – or the Wales’ current state of happiness can be their future.
Pardon the pedantry, but if he’s just turned 41, doesn’t that mean he’s actually in his 42nd year?
Like the Wails just HAD to torment, gaslight, attack (physically and verbally) and drive out the Sussexes because the Sussexes were a “distraction” to the Middleton couple’s “passions.” Their passion WAS to torture the Sussexes. They care about nothing else besides their lush lifestyle and not having to compete against a far more charismatic, worthy and kind brother and sister-in-law. The Middletons only “work” is now finished. They share the stage with only Charles and Camzilla, whom they are now trying to dethrone with their very stupid, boring PR swipes.