Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez are headed for divorce after a two-year marriage

My gossip radar pinged on Sunday, when Ariana Grande turned up at the Wimbledon men’s final, looking blonde, single and ringless. I just didn’t think we would get this announcement right away! So, just before the pandemic hit, Ariana started dating Dalton Gomez. They basically went into lockdown together and their love blossomed. They got engaged by the end of 2020 and they were married in May 2021. Two years later, they’re headed for a divorce.
Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez have been separated since January, and they are heading toward divorce … sources connected to the couple tell TMZ. As we reported, Ariana was not wearing her wedding ring at Wimbledon over the weekend … in fact, she’s been ringless a lot these days.
We’re told a few months back the 2 tried a reconciliation, but it failed.
One source with direct knowledge told TMZ, their relationship “is heading for divorce.”
Ariana and Dalton have been thousands of miles apart since December, when she started filming “Wicked.” Our sources say they were having problems even before that. We’re told they remain friends and still talk on the phone regularly, but, according to sources, the marriage is kaput.
People Magazine had a confirmation of the news too, with a source telling the magazine that Ari and Dalton separated earlier this year and “have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship.” Ariana has been in London for months and Dalton did NOT join her (although he reportedly flew in for one last-ditch effort to win her back). Now the Wicked production has been halted because of the SAG-AFTRA strike… and she’s still in London. Anyway, I think this was a pandemic romance which ran its course. I also believe “I need to be married by such-and-such an age” played a part.
At Wimbledon, she was sitting in between Andrew Garfield and Jonathan Bailey. Bailey is a gay man, so on that level, of course Ariana would dump her husband and then go drink Pimms at Wimbledon with her gay BFF. But so few people are talking about the fact that she was sitting next to Andrew too. Andrew is single, last time I checked. Something to keep your eye on.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Getty and Ari’s IG.
