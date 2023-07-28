The Windsors are ‘massively irritated’ that Prince Harry’s Sun lawsuit will go to trial

The British media can’t decide how to talk about Prince Harry’s lawsuit against the Sun. This week, the judge ruled that Harry’s case can go to trial, but the judge also boxed in Harry’s case by throwing out the part about the palace’s “secret agreement” with News Group Newspapers and the phone-hacking part of the case too. Still, Harry gets to put the Sun on trial and anything can happen. Which is bad news for the Windsors, because they still have all kinds of secret deals and arrangements with NGN and the rest of the British tabloids. So, the Daily Beast’s Royalist column reports that the Windsors are massively irritated by all of it.
King Charles and Prince William and their spouses will be “massively irritated” by the implications of a court judgment Thursday that Prince Harry will return to the High Court witness box, potentially spilling more embarrassing details about his family, a friend of the family told The Daily Beast. However, the friend added that the royals would do their best to avoid being “distracted” by Harry’s legal battles as they launch into a busy two years of global travel to try and shore up the royal brand overseas.
The family friend told The Daily Beast: “Everyone in the family completely accepts that Harry is a private citizen and can do what he likes without reference to the family. That doesn’t mean they have to like it. Of course they are massively irritated by the prospect of more blockbuster Harry trials but they have been expecting it; there is also the defamation case against the Mail don’t forget. Their goal is just to keep plugging away and not get distracted by any of it.”
Another source said that Harry or Meghan making court appearances, publishing further books or making films was now widely considered inevitable, and that the policy of not commenting or reacting had been judged a success by the family and there would be “no change” to the overall strategy.
The royals are thought to be keen to make maximum use of Charles and Camilla’s good health to get them to make frequent overseas trips, especially to farther flung destinations which have not been visited by a reigning monarch since the queen gave up long haul travel in 2013.
A friend of the king’s told The Daily Beast that the king would “not give a second’s thought” to Harry’s litigation timetable when making his plans for overseas travel for the next two years. The trouble is, of course, that the rest of the world, not to mention the global news cycle, might not be quite so blasé.
So… they’re massively irritated while also acknowledging that Harry has every right to sue the media while also insisting that Harry has no right to bring up all of the Windsors’ secret arrangements with the media. AND they’re just going to ignore Harry, because that’s gone so well for them for the past four years. This is hilariously worded: “The royals are thought to be keen to make maximum use of Charles and Camilla’s good health” – sending two septuagenarians out on two years of royal tours to distract from the fact that they choked on the terms of the Sussexit and left a rogue prince out in the world, calling them out on all of their bullsh-t. What could go wrong.
The “family friend” tells a good tale, but the RF doesn’t keep “plugging away.”
I love this for them. Be obsessed by this; you should be.
So they’re mad more attention will be paid to Harry and his impending lawsuit before, during, and after trial, than any of them could manage to drum up in a whole year. Got it.
I love that their response is to get the hell out of the country….For the next 2 years! Yeah, that’s diplomacy from these losers.
And apparently they’re p*ssed that Harry’s going to be getting some press these next two years. This is just astounding arrogance! The king is on tour! Nobody gets to do anything that gets reported on! Media silence on all but the king!! Just too funny!
They’re fearful about what could come out in the trial about their collusion with the press.
I like this strategy for The Windsors because it will fail spectacularly. Charles is going to be forced to answer for this soon. I think that’s why Pegs is giving up on flop tours. He knows he can’t control the media outside of England and he’ll have to answer about Harry, how much of a bribe he took from Murdoch, and what rose bushes he’s tending to.
What rose bushes he’s tending to!! Too funny.
I want Wootton hung round his neck everywhere W goes in New York. If the UK media won’t touch the story with a barge pole I want the international media to need to have to ask why all these “cranks” keep yelling and heckling W about “what does Dan Wootton know? What does Dan Wootton have on you? Were you blackmailed by Dan Wootton?” during his NYC UN o rama. I want that sex pest’s name ringing in W ears the whole time long in America.
Wow the royal cult soap opera continues. Of course they are irritated but they should really be worried about what could come out. Sending Chuckles and Horsilla out on trips isn’t the fix they think it is because they get very little press when they do. I hope all the dirt comes out then we will see who or what gets the coverage.
It’s all code for massively scared, not massively irritated!! The entire House of Windsor is seeing that the combination of Wootton and Harry’s successful result in a trial is creating fear amongst ALL of them, especially KFCII as he is now king. Then of course we have Pegs exposed for his role in playing ball with the Murdoch Henchmen.
No matter where C&C try to escape to during their massive tour they will be asked again and again!! The Windsors are all in for a nasty surprise as their current MO hasn’t worked and will still be dead in the water.
I wonder how the Dan wooton case dovetails into this, so far every one of the major media out let’s have been quiet, but Dan intersects with Harry’s story in many ways
I’m wondering about this too. Wootton is a friend and admirer of William. Given what is now being revealed and alleged about Wootton there must be some murmurings about what could be revealed about William.
” … the policy of not commenting or reacting had been judged a success by the family and there would be “no change” to the overall strategy.”
Strange definition of success.
I’d have thought their failure to comment on the whole NGN/Wootton/Mirror/DMGT complex shows the RF are in over their heads, and that the BM will continue to keep them all on a short leash that the media is occasionally yanking when things get rough.
It’s going to be massive fun watching this, especially when the Derangers’ screams will get louder, and that includes people like Liemily Andrews, #CamillaTomineyisaliar, Richard “Maureen” Eden, Palmolive, the vile Angela, Apartheid Barbie, Tom Bowel, the Moron, Sarah “Westminster WAG” and “Lady” C
I don’t know most of those codenames. Normally I would investigate but the ones I do know is so desperate and over the top, I don’t want to know the rest. Lady Colin just likes a crowd. Colin says whatever for views and money. I saw it in her eyes.
“Massively irritated” is likely an understatement😂
Probably, but Willie owns incandescent so what can they do?
The trial will involve the PIs who brought receipts of payments from tabloids . The tabloids will rat out KP and BP if it looks like they are for the dock.
I hope so.
“… as they launch into a busy two years of global travel to try and shore up the royal brand overseas”.
ROTFL. That’s like trying to shore up ‘trump’s brand’, cigarette companies, epstein’s. There is no fixing them. And worse they think sending out two profoundly unattractive (physical and moral) old people (no disrespect meant to senior citizens, the Q could rock a tour just based on her dignity and clothes). And if they live in constant fear of H&M, good; now they get only a minor taste of the stress these two lived through. All they had to do was leave his wife alone. Oh well.
“… no disrespect meant to senior citizens, the Q could rock a tour just based on her dignity and clothes.”
SO TRUE. Toward the ends of their lives, QEII and Prince Philip were both increasingly frail, yet always presented a show of dignified serenity. The Queen in particular was adept at being coolly regal, no matter what the occasion, the cut/color of her clothes, or her age.
Chucky Boy and Seabiscuit almost always look hunched over, as if anticipating a blow. Chucky in particular has always looked hangdog — like, all his life — but after his clowning, seems to be particularly bent over. No compassion or pity for those two. They’re finding out that the thing you want most is often the thing you should never get, for your own good. Or, in other words: “F around and find out.”
Well, we just had an article about how BP’s plans for a 2-year global tour are being stymied by the UK government. C&C aren’t going anywhere unless the government wants them to.
Harry and Meghan getting evicted from Frogmore Cottage was a response to Harry’s book being published. So the Royals have not been silent or reacting to what Harry or Meghan says. Heck Charles leaked knowledge of a letter he wrote to Meghan because she refused to go to the coronation. Kate went on a hugging spree because Meghan said she was very cold and formal when they met.
This is what I don’t understand about them. How many times will it take for Harry and Meghan to react in the way different than what they anticipated for them to get the point? In the beginning I can understand them listening to the courtiers and their own delusions of grandeur making them think that Harry and Meghan would be begging to come back, or begging to mention them all the time, or basically trying to stay inside the sphere. But that’s clearly not the case now and regardless of how many yes people you have around you if you think someone’s going to do a and they do b 70 times, when do you get the point?
These people are so funny. I’m pretty sure Charles and Camilla were in Canada last year and no one cared. Really going to be interesting to see how these busy two years of global travel are going to turn out.
No one went to see them when they visited Canada, but many people were offended by Camilla laughing at a pair of Inuit throat singers. The goal of throat singing is to make your partner laugh and break concentration, and so laughing along with throat singing is fine, but it was clear that she was making fun of them (like a classist and racist bully) not playing along. Many Canadians noticed the disrespect, and were not impressed.
LOL, there wouldn’t be embarrassing details if they hadn’t done embarrassing things. And a major point of these law suits is that they were leaking embarrassing details about Harry to the tabloids.
CRex has wanted a streamlined monarchy for years. He’s been king since September of last year, so this statement, “The royals are thought to be keen to make maximum use of Charles and Camilla’s good health,” makes little sense. Usually we go after WanK for this, but seriously, if C&C really wanted to make maximum use of their good health, they would have and could have been out their doing much more. Especially Camzilla! This is what KC3 wanted. Fine. Now prove that you are capable of doing the job, don’t babble about what you want. Show us.
“Everyone in the family completely accepts that Harry is a private citizen and can do what he likes without reference to the family. ”
Do they though? Because their “complete acceptance” seems laced with resentment.
Bye Charlie, bye cam, bye bullyam, bye botox, and don’t let the door hit you on the ass on your way out
Your all running scared. IF Harry’s court case didn’t bother you and IF you weren’t such a bunch of shallow two faced hypocrites you wouldn’t have needed to run would you? YES you are worried, the fact that you evicted Harry and Megan from their PAID FOR home, the FACT that you keep briefing the press about how “your not bothered and are maintaining your silence” shows, yes you are. You are worried sick. We all know how the judge has tried to knee cap Harry with his case, by saying he couldn’t go forward with the phone hacking part because it’s to late! To late?, so why did wank get a pay out 3 years ago ORRRR is that tied into Wooton, because if it wasn’t, then the judge has hedged your bets for you. Then you blithering idiots, you let the judge say there is no secret contract and then THIS statement is given out by who? Today. The LAW MUST CHANGE. it cannot be allowed to stand that people are allowed to speak on the Royal family’s behalf but names are not given. So Harry, go to court with your head held high. Your British family members are cowards, and are showing themselves to be. Just PLEASE stay safe
Good, I love this for them. And Kate? Burn those dollar-store earrings.
What part is a lie and what part is true. The press said Camilla isn’t going on overseas trips. Just a few months back.
Did they say that to get her to respond. Are they now lying about her doing foreign trips. I feel that Camilla wants to travel and be acknowledged, but they don’t know how she will be received as queen consort. They can’t blame h&m because a lot of the commonwealth didn’t want her as princess consort. I think these press bits are to gauge the public response.
Camilla would cut the tours short and leave them earlier.
What really irritates the Windsors… is that they don’t try very hard and they are not all that beloved internationally. Invictus is going to blow any event any Windsor does out of the water — no matter what they schedule – its going to look sad and pathetic because they have created nothing on the scale that Harry has with Invictus. They are jealous that Harry did something the world gets excited about and mad that their tawdry showing up doesn’t made the masses scream with adoration. Somehow this is all Harry and Megan’s fault. Right.
What really irritates the Windsor’s is that Harry is successful and not begging to come back.
Windsors are “massively irritated” that Harry is fighting against an outfit accused of hiring private investigators to dig up dirt about him and others? What kind of human beings are the royal family? They sound like pathetic cowards. Who wouldn’t be outraged at an institution that runs roughshod over people’s rights to privacy, all in the pursuit of the almighty coin? Unless the royals have something to gain as well.
If they had done nothing to be embarrassed about Charles Camilla Kate and will would have nothing to worry about.
If Charles and the queen beginning in 2016 had made a statement to the media telling them to stop slamming harry and Meghan he and protected them this never would have happened.
That would be awkward since it was them leaking to the press in the first place. From the late Queen’s right-hand woman to both Charles and Will’s offices.
I think in addition to being irritated, the Windsors are completely befuddled — they truly don’t understand why Prince Harry would take a risk for the benefit of others and for the greater good.
They’re so accustomed to looking after their own interests, even when it means pandering to the rota. Harry’s courage must be a complete mystery to them.
@QuiteContrary, I agree 💯. Everything about Harry confounds the Windsors – his work ethic, his charisma & integrity, his love for a woman they consider racially inferior, and his staunch devotion to his children (whom the royals wish were never born). But nothing baffles them more than Harry’s rejection of palace life and his refusal to play the game with the rota.
Good. Let them squirm and scream and have endless sleepless nights!