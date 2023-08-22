Telegraph: Princess Kate is a ‘true queen in waiting’ & ‘Kate is keen to do more’

Kensington Palace’s staffers are so bored right now. Prince William and Kate have been on vacation for months and there’s nothing to do other than cover up all of the problems in the Wales marriage. That’s why KP staff put their stink on that ridiculous “Americans love William” story, and KP also stage-managed this new piece in the Telegraph: “The year Kate became a true queen in waiting: From accompanying the King and Queen on an official engagement to raising her own profile, the future of the monarchy is in safe hands.” After an exhaustive inventory of Kate’s pitiful accomplishments (Kate wore a repeat, Kate’s queenly jazz hands, Kate’s Early Years busywork, Kate cosplaying a businesswoman), the Telegraph gets to the meat of it: Kate is a 41-year-old woman who is still learning and promising to eventually be keen. Congrats, everyone, we just got keened again.
Kate’s event with Charles & Camilla last year: “It was perhaps a more important moment than people realised at the time,” said one royal source. “It was the first joint engagement they had done in years, and when you look at the way the Princess of Wales has stepped up since then, it takes on even more significance.”
The Keen Template: “It’s quite tricky for William and Kate to know how to fit into this new role,” said one royal source, “but the King really did make a template for them and his encouragement, support and thought for how to do it – not telling them what to do but supporting them – is obvious. He knows how you make a role for yourself when you are not the head of state, and how you fill it sensibly and wisely, and William and Kate are both doing that.”
Camilla is seething: The Queen, too, is more than happy for the Princess to attract the headlines. Camilla has never been one to seek publicity, other than for the sake of the causes she champions, and she has not always found it easy to keep pace with the busy daily schedules that are a way of life for the King. Those close to the Princess say that not only do she and the Queen share a natural affinity as women who have both given up relatively normal lives when they married into the Royal family, but circumstance has often thrown them together, such as when they have ridden together in carriages at formal occasions, which has played a part in nurturing their friendship.
Kate is keen to do more!!! “It’s quite clear that Kate is keen to do more,” said the royal source. “I wouldn’t be surprised if there was another major project that she is intending to launch in the medium term. Obviously she will be consulting the King and Queen before she does that.”
Kate’s Business Taskforce: “This year has been a real milestone year for her,” said a palace source. “She has been focusing particularly on the area of work she is passionate about – early years and young people’s mental health – and the stepping up in that work has led to greater prominence. But the Princess – like the Prince of Wales – is getting on with the job, doing as much as possible to have as much impact as possible within the issues she cares about.”
A life in thirds: “She has devised a life plan based on dividing her time into thirds,” said one. “A third of her time is for parenting, a third is for being a wife – spending time with her husband and supporting him – and a third is for her projects and royal duties. I can’t imagine that will change, though with all three children now at school she will be juggling her time slots around, spending more time on her projects during the day and more time on the children in the evenings.”
It sounds like Kate doesn’t want to travel anymore: The logistics of trying to keep three children in check are rather more complicated. Apart from a week-long trip to the Caribbean in March last year, the couple have restricted foreign trips to a couple of days here and there, and have not carried out a blockbuster tour of any of the major Commonwealth realms – Canada, Australia, New Zealand – since 2016. That may be about to change, with palace sources saying plans for the next overseas tour are in the pipeline. With increasing talk of realms becoming republics, Project Kate will be vital to not only the future of the monarchy, but Britain’s influence on the world stage.
It’s always so amazing to me to read what amounts to William and Kate telling us how they need to be perceived. This is “image-making” in real time, only the Kensington Palace Brain Trust (Jason Knauf, assorted Tory political operatives, broke-ass Carole Middleton and a gopher wearing one of Kate’s wigs) can’t help but show their hand, over and over again. It’s literally all projection with them and every day is Opposite Day. Which means that Kate’s position has never been more tenuous, that she’s been relegated to a tiny separation cottage, that her marriage is in real trouble, that she’s so unimportant that no one will even let her hire a new private secretary (she’s been without one for a YEAR). You know what is also really pointed? The Camilla section – Charles and Camilla have the knives out for Buttons. Camilla wouldn’t even let Kate borrow a tiara for the coronation!
Note by CB: Get the Top 8 stories about Princess Kate’s Early Years Business Initiatives when you sign up for our mailing list! I only send one email a day on weekdays.
Photos courtesy Avalon Red, Backgrid, Buckingham Palace, Cover Images.
Keen to do what? Buy more crap outfits? Buy more buttons to put on said crap outfits? Do more mean girling? Keen doesn’t want to more no matter how many fluff stories are put out about her (I see you Carole). She and her cheating husband are lazy and that’s the nicest thing I can say about them.
She’s keen to be keen. How keen is that? It’s the keenest of keens!
The future K(u)een.
Do more of what exactly. Pretend to play the piano . Kate and Camilla did not lead normal lives. Camilla was of the gentry and in royal circles. She never had to work to support herself. Kate was supported by her parents waited ten years for william to decide and had a part time job with very flexible hours for less than a year.
This lazy woman is keen to do nothing and Together: Lazy-ass and her Lazy Prince Are LAZY…and racists.
Kkkate, you in danger girl! These embiggening stories are getting slapped down every time she releases them. Camilla hates her as does Chuck. Her being the savior pisses off the born royals bc she is middle class kkkate and who does she think she is? Lolol I can’t wait for the next story about her family grift.
I doubt Camilla was ever jealous of Kate
She probably looks down. On her. She knows imo Kate us a lightweight.
But but but – they are such good friends because they have ridden in a carriage together at official events!!!!!
LMAO.
Right? Riding in a carriage makes them…friends and supporters? These people really, really despise each other.
That just made me laugh! Riding in a carriage once a year makes for great bonding opportunities! Who knew?
Kate looks dreadful in the tinfoil tiara and what is with those eyebrows.
Yes!!!! The tinfoil tiara! That is basically what kate is. A Cheap and ornamental. Like a christmas tree ornament.
Trying, and utterly failing, to get another iconic Chris Jackson shot like the Prince Philip funeral car shot. Twisting her head around to find the camera. Pathetic.
She’s literally voguing in that photo, looking like Cruella devilled.
(Sorry, Lorelei. I didn’t see your comment below.)
She literally looks like a Disney villain in that picture. Cruella’s cousin or something. It’s so creepy.
At this point, Kate is the evil queen from Snow White. Does that make meghan Snow White? Except Meghan’s not that passive. Innocent though, yes. And technically, the villains are always more interesting and Kate is not that interesting. Except for when she makes her true self known. Like that menacing walk up towards Meghan during the walkabout. It was interesting sure but it was mostly evil af.
It’s the black eye shadow.
(She literally looks like a Disney villain in that picture. Cruella’s cousin or something. It’s so creepy.)
Huh, is this prep for the “Royal summit”? Like “I’m not the lazy one, he is. Please don’t divorce me, you need me.”
Love the bit about how Camilla and Kate have bonded through occasional rides in a royal coach. Yes, indeed. That’s where you make lasting friendships. Also love how Kate might have a new project coming up in “the medium term” – as in, not now, but sometime.
15 minute carriage rides a few times a year. Basis of a deep and lasting friendship.
That’s what gets me. These people barely talk and spend time with each other. 15m carriage rides lol. And oh wow Kate once did a solo engagement a year ago with the king and queen and it was sooooo significant. This stuff is hilarious. No wonder they need to call a summit.
That new ‘short term’ project is in response to the story yesterday about Meghan and a new surprise project.
Cut and pasting again!!
@Eurydice I lmao at “in the medium term” — that translates to “we’re never hearing about this make-believe mystery project ever again”
Khate already does nothing, so she must be interested in doing more nothing. Lazy and greedy by any standards, she has achieved nothing other than stalking William for 10 years to be the last one standing after everyone else rejected him .
The only thing that Keen worked at was getting W to propose and down the aisle of matrimony. Keen, in her eyes with the birth of 3 children, has done her “job”. Keen is perfectly content with what “work” she had to do to get W.
Every thing else is just noise…..empty noise at that!
At this point, I think a backlash against William and Kate from the media is more than guaranteed at this point. It’s like the press are trying to sell them and they aren’t doing their part for people and even the press to believe it. There is nothing interesting, hardworking and charismatic about them. The palace and press are trying to manifest a reality that doesn’t exist. It’s clinically insane at this point.
Exactly!! They keep spewing the same propaganda over and over hoping that it will change the narrative. But alas, it hasn’t and the more that they print this garbage, the angrier that the plebs will become.
‘Kate is keen to do more’
So do more? Nobody is stopping you
This is pathetic and reeks of desperation. These nonsensical stories just keep piling up which tells me KKKate and her family are spinning out and know her days as the POW are limited. This is a 41 year old woman with no imagination or accomplishments at all despite her elevated status and unlimited access. This whole facade is crumbling at an accelerated rate judging by the frequency at which we’re seeing these stories. I give this union 3 more years, tops.
Keen’s life in thirds: “a third is for being a wife – spending time with her husband and supporting him”… WTF?
The delusion runs deep in this “family” and their mouthpieces.
Right? This is so heavy-handed and ridiculous, it’s obvious they spend no time together. She spends 8 hours per day “supporting her husband”? It’s like the people spreading these lies have no grasp on reality.
Suebarbri33, Absolutely. When the kids are in grade school, how on earth do you spend a third of your time with your children and a further third of your time with your husband in addition to your working third?? At least some of the child-time and husband-time should overlap. This makes no sense.
@ML. “A third for being a wife” – no wonder their marriage is failing. That and the fact that neither of them apparently understand their wedding vows. Special K didn’t look at any goals/responsibilities of royal life beyond getting the ring and providing the heir and spares. I am surprised that even a third of her time is allegedly devoted to the children. No wonder this family is a mess.
Chantal, The person who sent this breakdown of K’s time spent supposedly mothering, wifing, and working (hahaha) totally made this up. And, yes, you’re right on the marriage, the responsibilities and the mess!
That jumped out at me too. What a stupid thing to say, they must be flailing so hard if that’s the best they can say about how she spends her time. A third of the time being a wife, indeed. Sounds like totally normal things to me 🙄. What a bunch of clowns.
I always think that if Diana had lived, no way would the Kate and the Middletons have succeeded in Waitying out William. Diana would have seen right through them and their scheming. Things would have turned out so differently. In so many ways, sigh.
The royals believe that their problems were solved when Diana died. Actually, you can make a strong case that’s when everything began to unravel. It’s certainly when some in the public began questioning everything they were being spoonfed. And it’s when Harry lost the only ally he ever had.
And in recent memory, you could make a case that things really began to unravel when Phillip retired and Christopher Geidt was tossed. This seems to be the moment when Charles and his merry band of grifters and syncophants started calling the shots. Is there one thing that has been handled professionally and appropriately since 2017? Maybe QEII’s funeral?
And the Queen’s funeral had been planned and practised for a long time (morbid, but there it is), so pre-dated the mess.
Correct
“I wouldn’t be surprised if there was another major project that she is intending to launch in the medium term.”
I’ve got a brilliant project for her: go back to university. If she loves that “I’m still learning” excuse so much, she should put her unearned money where her mealy mouth is. Would that not be a PR coup, to announce that, now that her children are all in school, she wants to go back and really educate herself about her supposed pet cause? Hell, none of us here are overly fond of the Middletons in general, but when Pippa got her degree not long ago, even we were all like, “well, fair play to Pippa”.
But I guess classes would probably cut into her “SWF the SIL” time, huh?
How many times are we going to get this story? I guess we should be grateful that Meghan and Harry weren’t mentioned in this latest version.
They actually used the word ‘keen’.
LMAO
Clowns
This is the same article that comes out every August when they’ve been on vacation for two months and they’re trying to distract. The titles have changed, but this is the annual K-hate Is Keening to be Queen Keen (at some vague time in the future you mustn’t RUSH her you unwashed heathens!).
It’s also the same article we get on New Years eve. Always so keen. I will die laughing if I hear Charlotte using it in the future.
So Kate’s keen to do more but only a third of the time??
That’s correct – William needs to be supported for the remaining 8 hours.
That Reynolds aluminum foil tiara pic gets me every time. It’s like something out of your middle school play. The expression on her face. The eyebrows. The vacant stare and whole vapid vibe. If there’s ever a picture that captured her essence, it’s this one.
The Keen Playbook: Talk about how keen you are and how eager you are to learn. Exhibit A: you brought a notebook! You’re learning to learn! Thank goodness you’re there. The future of the monarchy is safe. You love learning and you’re keen to learn so much more! All these decades of you learning, you’re so eager to implement what you’ve learned. Then take 12 years to put out a 5 question survey because you’re such a hands on mum who does the school runs.
Actual action plan: go on vacation and drink crack babies.
Cams ain’t gonna like that – this is Mid PR to combat the bad press Mumbles has been getting lately reminding us how lazy she is. Plus her ‘posh festival’ appearance wasn’t well received as with that grainy shot of her she looked smashed.
Mumbles and Ma still haven’t got the memo that Cams is much better at this game.
they can keep telling us these things until they’re blue in the face, but we can see with our own eyes what’s going on. She’s not planning on traveling anymore, she may be planning a project to launch (without a private secretary), she only spends a third of her time on work and that’s only when the kids are in school, etc.
She’s lazy and entitled and the funny thing is, William’s refusal to attend the World Cup shined a light on her laziness as well as his. It’s not a coincidence that the DM et al are running 10 year old stories about her laziness.
The lack of a private sec and any travelling just confirm that they are separated pending a divorce – she’s being eased out of any big royal work.
As for him – if the stories I’ve read elsewhere about his constant partying are true then it would seem that’s the real reason why he isn’t doing any more; he’s too hung over/high to do his duties.
There is something big about both of them circling the drain.
The annual keen to work this article is getting bolder because she can only commit to working a third of the time and a project might show up medium term.
Kate the commoner, something she constantly ignores. A creature who seems to believe she is superior to everyone, always ignoring her very common council housing family background. Very lazy, she worked as a yacht girl in teeny tiny shorts, and barely attended her short term, part time pretend job at Jigsaw, spent nights trolling clubs getting drunk, wearing no underwear and stalking wealthy men. What an icon ? Her delusions of grandeur are pathetic. A decent person would embrace their background and help as many people as possible, Not Khate. This is the future queen, what an embarrassment. No shame, no empathy, it is all about her and only her.
If she is so keen to do more, why doesn’t she do more!
Or something?
Or anything?
More holidays , more me time, more shopping.
Barf. That’s all I got, sorry.
2/3 of Kate’s jobs are in jeopardy: being a working royal doing stunt events while looking future kweenly, and as wifey.
Notice how William and Kate are always said to only do work that “is important to them”? That means they don’t care about most anything because they do jack squat. They don’t give a flying fig about other people, causes, charities, nothing. Just appearances and getting unearned praise.
They could have just written this article in three words, “Kate is keen”, because Kate is indeed keen. Keen on buttons, Keen on wiglets, keen on jewels, keen on good publicity, keen on copying Megan and keen on the throne! She is so bloody shallow that she couldn’t hold enough water to fill a bloody saucer of water!! Oh and could someone at the telegraph please explain to keen what a third of something is, because she is to thick to understand fractions
Mary Pester, I think the third where she’s being a wife is when she’s asleep at night. Since they’re not living together, that’s all I can figure out. I think you may be on to something with her not understanding fractions. Whoever wrote this has to know that her numbers at the end of the year will clearly show she’s not working on anything.
The rot set in a long time ago. We get glimpses. There were some stories about CarolE being ‘always there’ at Anmer and calling the shots. There’s something dysfunctional and wrong about Karen Keen and her mother. The final nail must have been Prince Philip’s funeral. The audacity! She and her mother are clearly delusional as to their importance. They’re getting no quarter precisely because they are NASTY
Every word of this is a lie, including ‘a’ and ‘the.’ The only passion she ever had was to drag Will to the alter. She was keen to get into Will’s bed and that’s it. Carole and Tominey are at it again. Lying losers.
Lol! I still laugh every time I see the pics of the coronation and her wearing that silly thing in her head 😂
And their best efforts to photoshop her jowls and wrinkles?
Dear Lord, how many times do we have to hear the roll out announcement of “This is Kate’s year! Kate steps up! Kate will save the monarchy!” And every time I hear this, I think, Why is now the time? What has changed? What passion has she shown for her work? Where is the work ethic? And the answer is always the same: non-existent, no where to be found, etc. And what are these articles based on? Kate rolls our her five questions. Kate champions British fashion. Kate plays the piano. Kate wears the gold glitter dress. These holy pronouncements are never based on anything of substance. How can people not see through this?
There’s nothing new to Kate and the Middletons ‘ PR. Kate is all hat and no cattle and they know it. And they also know the Middletons’ status is on shaky ground with the family finances on glaring display (and the royal son in law with Duchy of Cornwall money didn’t bail them out). If there is a divorce Kate and the Middletons are ruined.
I still can’t get over that picture (the first one at the end of the piece). It was taken immediately after the queens’s death and she can’t contain her glee. It’s ghoulish.
Bahahahah. She’s only had 12+ years Yo dhow her nonexistent work ethic.
These two are so bitter-mall brought on by their own actions. Love to see it.
first time I noticed that she has her hand on William’s ass in that funeral picture
Isn’t this like the 50th time the Telegraph has written this exact same article? Will the vapid fluffery never end?
They will rotate back to her never putting a foot wrong any day now. It’s horrifying that all anyone can say about her is that she’s keen and has good foot placement, rinse, repeat.
The picture of the four of them together just screams Yuck! They look like entitled, lazy, clueless assholes! The charisma, kindness, and authenticity of the Sussexes would have kept the monarchy alive if they were smart enough to embrace them. Instead of being jealous and intimidated. God it’s so obvious. They are pathetic all four of them.
Man, the more time that goes by where it’s apparent no one in the family can stand Kate, the more pathetic that gigantic, homemade, papier mache glitter tiara she wore to the No Tiaras coronation looks.
Is Tominey doing a whole series on Kate. Grasping at straws throughout. I’m amazed so many paragraphs can be spun on a woman of no substance. She has given birth to three lovely healthy children, and people should acknowledge that that is all that monarchy requires of women who marry princes. Don’t women get into trouble when they actually are capable of more? Exhibit A: Diana. Exhibit B: Meghan
Fascinated by the idea that a solid third of her time has to go to her husband as opposed to two-thirds of her time being with her family which includes her husband and children. Fascinated that her time with her children apparently is completely separate from time supporting her husband. How is William’s life divided, I wonder?
The way it is written it sounds like a prison sentence being served, not work life balance.
Granted, rich people have a lot of help, so maybe it would be easier to spend a third of your waking life “supporting” your spouse, whatever that means. But if she and William are spending several hours together each day “supporting” each other, it certainly doesn’t show in their public interactions.
The one third division sounds like a separation agreement drafted up between lawyers.
The gopher wearing one of Kate’s wigs rides again! It’s even funnier the second time. 😂😂😂
That headline alone made me burst out laughing….do more than what, exactly? It is hilarious to watch these Bozos trying to humanize this awful family. They are simply incapable of caring about others, showing compassion or empathy or any interest in anything but themselves.
I love that this article implies that Camilla, too, is lazy: “she has not always found it easy to keep pace with the busy daily schedules that are a way of life for the King.” LOL.
And the friendship formed in carriage rides is so deliriously out of touch and hilarious! Next up: a Netflix series on women’s friendships solidified in gilded carriages.
I hope everyone is seeing through this tabloid “keen to do more BS.” There’s plenty for the royals to do. If she’s so keen, why didn’t she go to Australia for the women’s World Cup finals? Get out there and donate your clothes, jewellery, money to charitable causes. Oh wait, she’s not that keen?
Every time I see a picture of Kate with her giant tin foil tiara, I feel embarrassed on her behalf. However, that is just silly on my part because she obviously thinks she looks regal. So William is his father’s child in more ways than one. Both married lazy mean girls. Except Charles will defend Camilla to the death and William disrespects his wife in public. Both are range monsters, thin-skinned, and jealous. Charles at least works hard. Neither seems to realize that any negativity towards one affects the other and their united briefs against Harry and Meghan makes them both look bad. By briefing against each other, Charles and William are each tarnishing their own legacies, and neither married women who will lift them up instead of dragging them down. It should be noted that Andrew married a woman, who doesn’t life him up, but stands by him through thick and thin, and Edward’s wife does her royal duties in a way that supports the monarchy. In Camilla, Charles had made himself a weak and tawdry character to try to lift her up.
We’ll prob get a new Kate story tomorrow that talks about an exaggerated success . Esp since Suits is ranked number 1 of all online shows today . 😀 You know how they feel about that, just raises their blood pressure.
Know when to fold them, give this angle a rest…
Pointless…..
Why does Kkkhate allow this kind of coverage? Doesn’t she realize this will antagonize Camilla? Is she so dense that she doesn’t fathom that this sort of self aggrandizing puts her in jeopardy? Isn’t she aware of the folly of this type of PR?
Kate’s not-a-tiara-tiara reminds me of the wreath crown of a Julius Caesar. So stupid-looking. They both deserve to be dragged, him especially.
Oh my ,that top photo is just scary .
Evil witch waiting to be evil queen .
She is so awful .
More wiglets and buttons???? Ok