Tiffani Thiessen hasn’t had Botox: I don’t want my daughter to see that I changed my face



This is blowing my mind a little bit but Tiffani Thiessen turns 50 in January. Tiffani’s always been one of those lowkey celebs who stays out of the tabloids. She’s been married to Brady Smith since 2005 and has two children, Harper, 13, and Holt, eight. Tiffani is currently promoting her second cookbook, called “Here We Go Again: Recipes and Inspiration to Level Up Your Leftovers.” The book is full of ideas and recipes for leftovers. It seems like a really cool concept.

In lieu of turning 50 soon, Tiffani has been talking a lot about that milestone in the press lately. In August, she talked about how her mental health and self-confidence has really blossomed as she’s aged. In a recent interview, she talked to Page Six about the more physical side of aging, claiming that she’s never had any “work” done and doesn’t plan on ever doing so.

Tiffani Thiessen is turning the big 5-0 next January and unlike many in Hollywood claims to never have had any work done and isn’t planning on it either. “I like my laugh lines,” she told Page Six Style exclusively in a recent interview. “And I call them laugh lines and happy lines because that’s what they are, you know? And I also cried a lot, too. So they probably were created for that, too. But that’s life.” She added, “And I earned them.” The “Saved by the Bell” alum also noted that her children, daughter, Harper, 13, and son, Holt, 8, are a big reason why she’s not had fillers or Botox. “I want to lead by example,” she explained. “I have a teenage daughter, I don’t want her to see that I’m scared [about] turning 50 and that I need to change my face or anything.” That’s not to say that Thiessen hasn’t felt any pressure to go under a scalpel. “Of course I did,” she exclaimed. “And I still do sometimes. I mean I look at [myself] in Zoom and I’m like, ‘Oh boy!’ But that’s part of it, right? Like there’s days [where you] feel better than others and there’s days that I don’t care so much.”

I have no idea if she’s telling the truth or not, but I choose to believe Tiffani. Hey, good for her for making that decision and sticking with it. She’s a beautiful woman. Who needs fillers when you can always touch up with Photoshop apps and filters? And if she changes her mind someday down the line, then good for her as well! Do I think Botox, fillers and plastic surgery always look good? Of course not! We’ve all seen some ill-advised cosmetic enhancements, just as we’ve all seen good ones too. But, I’m also a huge believer that we’re all on a quest to feel good about ourselves and if that’s a stop on your journey, then do it up. Thanks to genetics, I have bags and dark circles under my eyes no matter much sleep I get and I would love to get rid of them. I feel badly for the Khloe Kardashians and Kate Middletons of the world who were naturally pretty beforehand and are clearly chasing something that surgery, Botox, and fillers will never fulfill.

