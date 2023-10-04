Tiffani Thiessen hasn’t had Botox: I don’t want my daughter to see that I changed my face

This is blowing my mind a little bit but Tiffani Thiessen turns 50 in January. Tiffani’s always been one of those lowkey celebs who stays out of the tabloids. She’s been married to Brady Smith since 2005 and has two children, Harper, 13, and Holt, eight. Tiffani is currently promoting her second cookbook, called “Here We Go Again: Recipes and Inspiration to Level Up Your Leftovers.” The book is full of ideas and recipes for leftovers. It seems like a really cool concept.
In lieu of turning 50 soon, Tiffani has been talking a lot about that milestone in the press lately. In August, she talked about how her mental health and self-confidence has really blossomed as she’s aged. In a recent interview, she talked to Page Six about the more physical side of aging, claiming that she’s never had any “work” done and doesn’t plan on ever doing so.
Tiffani Thiessen is turning the big 5-0 next January and unlike many in Hollywood claims to never have had any work done and isn’t planning on it either.
“I like my laugh lines,” she told Page Six Style exclusively in a recent interview. “And I call them laugh lines and happy lines because that’s what they are, you know? And I also cried a lot, too. So they probably were created for that, too. But that’s life.”
She added, “And I earned them.”
The “Saved by the Bell” alum also noted that her children, daughter, Harper, 13, and son, Holt, 8, are a big reason why she’s not had fillers or Botox.
“I want to lead by example,” she explained. “I have a teenage daughter, I don’t want her to see that I’m scared [about] turning 50 and that I need to change my face or anything.”
That’s not to say that Thiessen hasn’t felt any pressure to go under a scalpel.
“Of course I did,” she exclaimed. “And I still do sometimes. I mean I look at [myself] in Zoom and I’m like, ‘Oh boy!’ But that’s part of it, right? Like there’s days [where you] feel better than others and there’s days that I don’t care so much.”
I have no idea if she’s telling the truth or not, but I choose to believe Tiffani. Hey, good for her for making that decision and sticking with it. She’s a beautiful woman. Who needs fillers when you can always touch up with Photoshop apps and filters? And if she changes her mind someday down the line, then good for her as well! Do I think Botox, fillers and plastic surgery always look good? Of course not! We’ve all seen some ill-advised cosmetic enhancements, just as we’ve all seen good ones too. But, I’m also a huge believer that we’re all on a quest to feel good about ourselves and if that’s a stop on your journey, then do it up. Thanks to genetics, I have bags and dark circles under my eyes no matter much sleep I get and I would love to get rid of them. I feel badly for the Khloe Kardashians and Kate Middletons of the world who were naturally pretty beforehand and are clearly chasing something that surgery, Botox, and fillers will never fulfill.
What a kind, empathetic response, Rosie, I appreciate this.
Not sure if I believe she’s never had the Tox but I don’t think she’s had anything beyond that. I agree with her about getting older: good days and bad days and days where you just DGAF.
I will always have a soft spot for Kelly Kapowski, even if she did cheat on Zack and even if I have to eyeroll another celebrity cookbook.
However, she has 100% had some Botox upkeep on her forehead — it takes one to know one, and that’s what I do. It looks really good! She still looks like herself, and I don’t see any meaningful difference between tasteful Botox, lasers, retinoids. Let’s not stigmatize or shame — unless one goes full Nicole Kidman and we must stage an intervention.
Look into immunotherapy shots for the dark circles! I didn’t know until I went to an allergist for a tiny, unrelenting cough, but the circles are a telltale sign of chronic allergies! My two year old has them and the pediatrician even pointed out that it’s allergy related. Since starting shots my circles are definitely going away slowly (except in spring and fall peak pollen and leaves)
I’ve had my first botox recently (I am 37) and I am pleasantly surprised that it made me look better in natural way, I don’t think there is anything wrong with using it moderately (like French women, once a year for example). Some botox is not a big deal.
Having always been scared to try, I’m now seriously contemplating giving it a go. I’m 44 and my BFF (39) had her first go earlier this year. She hated her frown lines so decided to try botox. Her face still moves but the lines are barely noticeable now and the biggest difference is that she rarely gets the tension headaches that used to be a regular occurrence.
I highly recommend going to an MD. It’s not always that much more expensive. The MD I get it from charges like $11/unit.
I was able to get baby Botox (14 units) from her. Just for those two lines in the center. If I scrape it together for some kybella under the chin, I’m definitely going to her.
The prior round was done at one of these nurse / strip mall spa set ups and the tarted out 20 something proactively recommended 50-60 units, which is definitely frozen face territory.
She has that face shape that takes a long time to show age. Beautiful. I envy that.
All the girls that hated their round faces when they were young, will appreciate them when they get older.
You’re so right. I have a very round face just like Tiffani (and Ginnifer Goodwin) and I hated it so much when I was younger. I thought it made me look fat and ugly (lot of internalized body shame in my teen years). My mother told me I’d be grateful for it when I got older, but I didn’t believe her.
Anyway, fast forward to my mid-30s and my views have completely changed—there’s more self-love, body acceptance, etc. But also, the round face has aged really well, just like my mother said it would. Don’t mean to sound arrogant, but I regularly get mistaken for mid- to late 20s, and I know the round baby face is a big reason for it.
I actually do believe Tiffani here that she hasn’t had any work done. Folks have asked me if I’ve done Botox (when they find out how old I really am) and I haven’t; always just attribute it to having a naturally round baby face and wearing lots of sunscreen my whole life. Also, Tiffani looks more or less as beautiful as she always did, just a bit older, so that makes me believe her too. And I love everything she says here—no shame on anyone, but I think there is a lot of grace and elegance in aging naturally, and a lot of beauty in it too.
It’s true. As someone from the round face club, I really appreciate it now that I’m in my 40’s.
Count me in as another round face haver that hated it growing up and literally up until only a few years ago. I will always remember in 8th grade when we got our school pictures back and everyone was showing each other, one boy asking me why my cheeks were so big. I was also really thin growing up so I just thought life was so unfair that I had such a round face that I couldn’t get rid of. I have almost the same shape as Tiffani with the big cheeks and pointy chin too. My daughters have it as well but I’m hoping they will embrace it more than I did by dealing with body image in the opposite way my mother did.
Exactly, it definitely helps that she’s always had a youthful face!
Same @Rosie – I have those too. My Mom had them, and her Mom had them (and I don’t have allergies). Bigger picture, I worry about the “haves” getting Botox, fillers, etc and the “have nots” aging naturally and how that will translate over time in our society. Will looking your age at some point signal “I don’t have money for that?” and hurt chances for jobs, promotions, etc? The only people I personally know that get Botox have some $ to spare and aren’t worrying about groceries. I just turned 50, and I can tell you I FEEL the prejudice against my age all the time now even though I don’t dress old and I understand all the tech that any other generation uses…even in the small things like cars not stopping for me to cross the road anymore (they’ll screech to a halt if a 25 year old is waiting beside me though).
Her daughter looks quite a bit like her! I’m not sure I believe she’s not had anything done to her face tho.
You can use Botox and filler to drastically change your face, or you can use it for maintenance. Same with make up- you can create a more natural look, or you can alter your face with cherry red lips.
I haven’t seen her in anything lately which is a shame. She was so good in White Collar, and really added depth to her character, even though she was only supposed to be “wife of”. She is such a good actress. She also looks beautiful, at any age.
Yes to White Collar! She was really great in that.
If a celebrity claims they don’t use Botox yet have no forehead wrinkles when they speak, they’re lying. They use Dysport or Xeomin or some other neurotoxin instead. I wish these celebrities were asked if they use neurotoxins instead of the brand of neurotoxin. And there’s nothing wrong with neurotoxins, I’ve been using them for 25 years.
I beg to differ. I am 69, have never done any botox or fillers (Or any neurotoxins). I don’t have forehead lines and my skin looks great.
When I was 50 I looked as good as Tiffany. The only difference now is my hair is silver.
Rosie, I love your take on this post. It is insightful, non-judgmental and gives grace to everyone to make their own choices. How refreshing!
She looks lovely but I’m not sure I believe her. To my amateur eye, it certainly looks like she’s had some filler. Either way, it’s subtle!
I saw her on a kids’ show my daughter was watching the other day, and she definitely didn’t seem tweaked on screen. Like, I noticed that she looked more or less like a pretty woman in her age bracket and was surprised because that’s so rare for an actress. I don’t actually have any objections to filler, Botox, etc. (and have a bit of filler for anti-aging myself), but I appreciate that she still looks like herself in any case. (I try not to overdo the filler and joke that my budget doesn’t really permit me to do so.)