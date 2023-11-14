“Chris Appleton filed for divorce from Lukas Gage after six months” links

Chris Appleton (Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist) filed for divorce from Lukas Gage after only six months of marriage! [Hollywood Life]
Buzzfeed: my BIL changed his last name and I’m friends with two other couples where this happened. Most women I know don’t change their last names upon marriage UNLESS they have issues with their children having different last names than they do. The amount of American expats whose kids get separated from their mother and grilled upon landing in the US and finding it traumatic if the father isn’t there has caused at least four women I know to take on their husband’s last name.
I didn’t change my name and my surname is my child’s middle name. So that link appears on official documents. my surname worked as a given name I know that’s not the case for everyone
I kept my last name and 2 of my 3 kids have my last name (we went every-other). I have traveled internationally with all 3 kids and have never had a problem. Nor have I ever had a problem with schools, doctors, etc. Maybe I’ve just gotten lucky but my mother kept her last name as well (while we kids had dad’s name), and she, too, had no problem. And my Mom kept her name at a time when it was way less typical.
This in a nutshell is my issue with the fantasy of marriage. As an American, marriage makes life less complicated in terms of finances and healthcare, but it’s a very serious thing. Two people need to be lovers (in whatever form that takes for them), best friends, and business partners for it to work long term. Engagements and weddings are romantic. Marriage is commitment
Changed my name when I got married. It mattered to him; it didn’t really matter to me, going from one somewhat common name to a very common one. Changed it back when I got divorced. Never. Again. And it should have been a red flag in the first place.
I hear you C-No. My ex told me that if I didn’t change my last name, we weren’t getting married. That red flag was flying high and I ignored it.
Sorry about the Lukas Gage break-up. I loved him in White Lotus. I wonder what happened to divorce just 6 months in. I wish them both healing and loving relationships in the future.
Me, too, I really like that kid. The older spouse, a stylist, is my age and seems to’ve talked about their marriage a *lot* more than Gage did — whether because the relationship was not balanced, or because he was enjoying the exposure, I cannot guess. I wish them both well!
I took my husband’s name because at the time it was the thing to do (1997) and also because my maiden name was forever being mispronounced and his name was common and easy. I don’t care what people choose to do, but as an office worker, its people having 3-4 names hyphenated or not hyphenated that is confusing.
I changed my name to my husband’s because I hated my last name, four letters long, but completely unpronounceable. I have no regrets, although if I had gotten married after I established my career, I probably would have kept my maiden name. I have a relative whose husband passed away when their child was young. She remarried and actually used both husband’s names (hyphenated) for a while. That was extremely complicated!
1) I have a very unusual last name that can be traced back to a specific person who altered it for himself, and I like the spirit of that. I don’t plan to ever change it. 2) If my partner asked me to change my name he would be subjected to a series of PowerPoints on Feminism 101 and the history of coverture laws. 3) I do take a very “you do you” approach on an individual level, but I personally do not subscribe to choose your choice feminism and appreciate both that my individual choices have consequences on a societal level AND that I have to work within the system in which I live.
My mother threw a hissy fit when I said I wasn’t changing my name. She asked my now husband what he thought. He shrugged and said it was up to me. I said: that’s right. He has no say. And if he thought he did, I wouldn’t be marrying him. Our kids have my surname as their second middle name. Works for us.
Chinese women don’t change their last/surname even after they are married.
No, but Chinese kids never get their mothers names either, its the fathers family that counts
When I got married, I wanted nothing to do with my last name anymore. It took less than an hour, and like two forms. I was expecting some crazy rigmarole, but it was super easy.
And it wasn’t a slap to feminism or a red flag to change it. I very much wanted to. I wanted to remove myself from my born-last name and make an obvious change. My now husband supported whatever I wanted to do with it.
Same, @oswin. I never liked my last name growing up. I got teased for it. I wanted it gone.
What’s funny to me is my husband’s last name is his mother’s maiden name. He didn’t know his biological father until he was a little boy. By this point he was very close to his stepdad and his name was hyphenated in K-12, but legally it was only ever his mother’s maiden name. So by the time we met he had dropped his stepdad’s surname off because he didn’t want to choose between that or his bio dad’s last name (they were both very sensitive about that so he chose neither). Even funnier is his bio dad changed his last name to his mom’s maiden name as an adult bc he didn’t have a good relationship with his own father.
In short my married name is my mil’s maiden name.
I watched Tom’s interview on the Tonight Show YouTube channel – and he referred to Zawe as his “other half” which was really sweet. He looked SO good too. Tan, fit, and happy
I never changed my name when I got married — I just never wanted to and he didn’t care. Kids have my husband’s last name, and it’s never been a problem for us, even when traveling. That said, I use a pen name for some of my writing, and that is my husband’s last name. He and the kids have been so supportive/proud of me, and it feels like a nice way to honor them.
There is absolutely no way I’d ever change my name. Even if a man had the coolest last name it will never be as cool and as meaningful and as important as mine. (It means “the power” in another language)
Both of my half siblings have married, and both of the women did NOT change their name. Only the MEN changed their names (to a conjunction of both).
So yes, the tides are changing.
What’s interesting is that all of the next, young generation of women in my family have changed their names upon marriage.
A lot of women in my generation have kept their last name for professional reasons. I’m too lazy to change the last name of all my professional licenses.
Agree!
Added my husband’s name as a second middle name. So legally my name is Firstname Middlename Hisname Myname. I like having my kid’s last name on my passport, but I didn’t have to change my name at work. I was adding his name and not losing anything.
I wanted to change my last name when I got married. People always had trouble pronouncing my original surname and I never really cared for it either. My husband didn’t have a say in the matter, lol. I think I would have hung onto it even if I had gotten divorced, to be honest. Changing it again would have been a pain, and given me a different last name to my kids.
I got married in the 90s, as did many of my friends. It seems like people I knew were taking all sorts of approaches. I had one friend who kept her last name (as did her husband), with the agreement that any daughters they had would have hers and any sons his; they had one of each, so their kids have different last names. Another couple combined their last names to create one unique surname and legally changed it.