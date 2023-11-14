“Chris Appleton filed for divorce from Lukas Gage after six months” links

Chris Appleton (Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist) filed for divorce from Lukas Gage after only six months of marriage! [Hollywood Life]

That Sydney Sweeney rom-com needed some reshoots, oh no. [LaineyGossip]

Tom Hiddleston was on the Tonight Show?! [Tom & Lorenzo]

Republicans should be terrified of a second Donald Trump term. [Pajiba]

Yeah, it’s a whole ordeal for women to change their names when they get married. It feels like more women are opting out? [Buzzfeed]

The White Lotus Season 3 will start filming soon! [JustJared]

Brie Larson was able to do some last-minute promo for The Marvels. [GFY]

Zodiac signs of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. [Starcasm]

Network comedies are getting back to work! [Seriously OMG]