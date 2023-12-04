A fan threw an object at Florence Pugh’s face at a ‘Dune 2’ event in Brazil

Dune 2’s release date got pushed back because of the SAG-AFTRA strike – it was originally supposed to be released this month, but now it will be released in March. So, the cast’s promotional tour should have been pushed back too, except that they were already scheduled to appear at a Comic Con event in Brazil. Florence Pugh, Timothee Chalamet, Austin Butler and Zendaya all flew down to Brazil this weekend for what was their first major promotional event. Everything seemingly went well until they all stood up to pose together for the fans. That’s when some absolute a–hole threw something at Florence Pugh’s face:

Florence Pugh was hit in the face by a flying object during #CCXP23. pic.twitter.com/vtSe9lGnNr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 3, 2023

This has been happening so often in the past year, mostly with dumbasses throwing things at singers and musicians while they’re on stage. It’s like the pandemic broke everyone’s brain and people forgot how to act with common decency when they were out in public. This object – and I have no idea what it was, it looked maybe pen-sized? – could have done really damage. You can see Florence wince in pain too, and she clearly says “ow.” It could have hit her eye and I guarantee it left a mark. WTF is wrong with these fans? Stop throwing sh-t at people!!!