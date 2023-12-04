A fan threw an object at Florence Pugh’s face at a ‘Dune 2’ event in Brazil

Dune 2’s release date got pushed back because of the SAG-AFTRA strike – it was originally supposed to be released this month, but now it will be released in March. So, the cast’s promotional tour should have been pushed back too, except that they were already scheduled to appear at a Comic Con event in Brazil. Florence Pugh, Timothee Chalamet, Austin Butler and Zendaya all flew down to Brazil this weekend for what was their first major promotional event. Everything seemingly went well until they all stood up to pose together for the fans. That’s when some absolute a–hole threw something at Florence Pugh’s face:

This has been happening so often in the past year, mostly with dumbasses throwing things at singers and musicians while they’re on stage. It’s like the pandemic broke everyone’s brain and people forgot how to act with common decency when they were out in public. This object – and I have no idea what it was, it looked maybe pen-sized? – could have done really damage. You can see Florence wince in pain too, and she clearly says “ow.” It could have hit her eye and I guarantee it left a mark. WTF is wrong with these fans? Stop throwing sh-t at people!!!

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.

32 Responses to “A fan threw an object at Florence Pugh’s face at a ‘Dune 2’ event in Brazil”

  1. Andy Dufresne says:
    December 4, 2023 at 11:14 am

    This is really infuriating! As a way to stop this, these celebrities should sue! I agree, it’s like people’s brains are broken or something 🤦‍♀️

  2. Tarte au Citron says:
    December 4, 2023 at 11:14 am

    Wtf is wrong with people. This is why the rest of us have to get screened at venues.

  3. Concern Fae says:
    December 4, 2023 at 11:18 am

    There need to be some arrests for assault in these situations.

  4. Macky says:
    December 4, 2023 at 11:21 am

    I hope this was a staged prank. There was too much smiling and laughing from the cast, for me.

    If it wasn’t staged I would be offended if I was Florence.

  5. bisynaptic says:
    December 4, 2023 at 11:22 am

    It’s not just the pandemic, it’s Trump. He’s made it ok for every asshole to let loose. I hope they prosecute whoever did this.

    • Susan Collins says:
      December 4, 2023 at 11:27 am

      🎯🎯🎯

    • Chaine says:
      December 4, 2023 at 11:48 am

      Bingo, and I would not call these people who are throwing things fans. More like trolls.

    • Eurydice says:
      December 4, 2023 at 12:02 pm

      I don’t know about that. Where I live nobody voted for Trump, everybody hates him, they blame him for everything and they still act like assholes. I think it’s social media – people think it’s the real world so it’s ok to act like that toward real people.

    • moi says:
      December 4, 2023 at 2:36 pm

      nope. white people were racist & rude before trump. you didnt notice because it did not affect you. in the 1940s some dumb fan got out of quarantine & infected pregnant gene tierneys unborn baby & ruined both of their lives. this isnt new…..

    • CountessCobbler says:
      December 4, 2023 at 3:54 pm

      Except this was in Brazil… they had their own Trump, with Bolsonaro, but I tend to think Trumpers are a symptom of whatever this broken brain thing is, I think voting Trump is the result, not the cause. People are behaving like this all over the world….

    • Fabiola says:
      December 4, 2023 at 6:01 pm

      This was done in Brazil not USA so what does Trump have to do with it? Are you implying Brazilians are Magas

  6. Scar❤️ says:
    December 4, 2023 at 11:24 am

    How mean spirited.

  7. Digital Unicorn says:
    December 4, 2023 at 11:29 am

    The do it for attention / notoriety – am sure you’ll find that they filmed themselves doing it and uploaded it to TikTok. Its quite scary the amount of video’s on that platform you see of people (children and adults) doing stupid and criminal things for attention and clicks/likes. They claim that its all in the name of a ‘prank’.

    • DK says:
      December 4, 2023 at 11:40 am

      All the more reason to arrest them for assault, and to be very severe with punishments. Especially since they are providing their own evidence!

      Letting this go in the name of a prank just encourages other a-holes to do it too.

      But I suspect little will be done to the actual perpetrator, and instead, events like these will start putting up plexiglass barriers etc. to hinder future acts. So instead of punishing the actual a-holes throwing things, everyone else gets punished.

  8. girl_ninja says:
    December 4, 2023 at 11:29 am

    Where was Olivia Wilde during this event??? I kid. I kid…lololol

    Reply
    December 4, 2023 at 12:10 pm

    It was a pair of gold (or gold colored) bangles that was thrown at her

    Reply
    December 4, 2023 at 12:16 pm

    Yikes! I’m so glad that didn’t hit her eye! It looked like it had some force behind it.

    Reply
    December 4, 2023 at 12:30 pm

    I wish celebrities will start pressing charges. This is just ridiculous now and criminal. She could have been hurt!

    Reply
    December 4, 2023 at 12:30 pm

    Maybe all the stars should bring Cardi B with them for fan events.

    Reply
    December 4, 2023 at 2:07 pm

    I don’t know what dumbass fans think they’re accomplishing when they throw shit at stars. Why do they think their idols appreciate that? And this seems like a thing in Brazil? iirc, Taylor had to deal with people throwing stuff at her during her tour there, and it freaked her out.

    Reply
    December 4, 2023 at 2:58 pm

    That’s really awful. I’m afraid though there’s going to be more copycats.
    Agree the world has become dumber after the pandemic.

  15. J.Ferber says:
    December 4, 2023 at 5:09 pm

    WTF is this trend of throwing things at people on a stage? Why don’t they do that to the Donald?

