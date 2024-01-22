Princess Kate ‘will work from bed’ while convalescing at Adelaide Cottage

Roya Nikkhah at the Times of London got a full briefing from Kensington Palace, if not Prince William himself. It seems that there is some awareness in KP that their squirrelly non-disclosures about the Princess of Wales’s vague abdominal surgery and extended convalescence have not gone down the way they were expecting. That’s why so many friends-of-Bill have been called on to write overwrought columns about how William is Kate’s rock and he would move heaven and earth to protect her (and yet he refuses to visit her daily). It definitely feels like there’s been pushback on William in particular for his suggestion that he should also free his schedule entirely for the next three months. So William did what he always does: he pushed it all back on Kate. Per Nikkhah’s new piece, “Kate will work from bed while William does the school run.”
It is understood the King, who will have a “corrective procedure” in hospital this week for an enlarged prostate and will also be out of action with public duties for a few weeks, is fully supportive of William’s decision to prioritise family over monarchy while his wife recovers.
Unless they are on engagements or working overseas, William or Catherine always do the school drop-off and pick-up every day at Lambrook, in Berkshire. William, who visited Catherine in hospital on Thursday morning and over the weekend, is now doing both drop-off and pick-up for their three children, helped at home by their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who has been with them since 2014 but does not live-in.
Weekends are usually spent at Adelaide Cottage because of the children’s sporting commitments, and they tend to visit Anmer Hall, their Norfolk home, only during the school holidays. Catherine’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who are attentive grandparents living in nearby Bucklebury and “regulars” at Lambrook for sports matches and school events, will also be on hand to help.
Once home in Windsor, Catherine’s diary will be cleared and replaced with rest — something the active princess may find a bit of an adjustment. Until her hospital admission last week, Kate’s days were usually filled with school runs, meetings and calls in Windsor or Kensington Palace with her private office, Royal Foundation team and charities and patronages, official engagements (she undertook 134 last year, William 175, the Duchess of Edinburgh 179, and Princess Anne, with 410, came second only to the King) and usually, some form of exercise. The exception is the children’s school holidays, typically about 19 weeks a year, when the Waleses fiercely guard their family time and aides are loath to disturb them.
Last week, Kensington Palace contacted Catherine’s 30 charities and patronages to confirm postponing and rescheduling engagements. She has been without a private secretary for more than a year, but her assistant private secretary, Natalie Burrows, who has stepped up in the interim, will continue to hold the fort alongside William’s private secretary, Jean-Christophe Gray, a Whitehall mandarin who will return to government in the spring. Kensington Palace is expected to announce a new “chief executive” to lead their team.
While Catherine is unlikely to be in action until after Easter, aides insist her work will not stall. Last January, she launched a campaign, Shaping Us, to raise public awareness around the importance of the first five years of a child’s life. Building on the work from the Royal Foundation’s Centre for Early Childhood which Catherine founded in 2021, the campaign will continue to be her primary focus this year, and work driven by her will be continuing behind the scenes.
Those close to her say that while she will be out of sight for much of the next few months, her interest in her work will be undimmed and she is unlikely to be able to clear the decks completely. An aide said: “Knowing her, I don’t envisage that will be the case. Her passion for the early years is clear, there will be a huge continuation of that campaign and she will be keen to be out continuing that conversation with the nation as soon as possible.”
The Italians, who were set to welcome William and Catherine on an official visit in March, will need to be patient while that tour is rescheduled depending on the princess’s recovery and there will be a short wait for Catherine’s charities until she is back out championing their causes.
In addition to name-checking Shaping Us, Katie Keen’s Business Taskforce also got a mention, especially since they had a meeting at Windsor Castle last Monday, a meeting which Kate did not attend. They’re also fluffing up Kate’s Keen Early Years Center, which is funding some more pie charts and busywork studies. I appreciate how dramatic Nikkhah tries to make it sound, like Kate’s charities are used to being in constant contact with her and Kate’s absence will reverberate throughout Britain’s charitable scene. It’s also interesting that this medical situation happened when Kate has been without a private secretary for (by my count) fifteen months. Incidentally, KP still hasn’t hired a CEO either. Jeez. Quite disorganized over there, which might explain the briefings around Kate’s hospitalization. Hopefully she will be OK.
Ah yes those goddamn school runs take up so much time each day .
No wonder they don’t have time for anything else poor over worked darlings.
The school run thing is to make them sound like a ‘normal family’, which is the narrative that KP are always pushing. They’re just like us.
They also spend a lot of time working trying to find ways to keep up with Harry and Meghan. And she has to keep up with her Meghan look book somehow. And she needs to do all the “shopping” aka approve outfits and jewelry for the Italian trip. whew..exhausting! (sarcasm)
I still think it’s an ED issue or mental breakdown with the weird way they are being squirrelly about it. they normally would use a diagnosis all for any chance at good PR to one up the Sussexes. Look at Charles.
A mental breakdown is something they would never admit to.
Putting my tinfoil tiara on I’m taking the ‘something the active princess may find a bit of an adjustment’ comment and later reference to exercise as hints being dropped. She’s a compulsive exerciser and the excessive exercise/restricted eating combo has done a number on her mentally and physically and this is the result. I hope she’s getting psychological as well as physical help if this is the case.
I agree. In recent months the pressure’s been building, which could easily trip-up someone with an ED, cutting or mental health issues: her parent’s embarrassing Party Pieces debacle, being named as royal racist, Peg icing her out and refusing to let her go to Singapore, Charles continuing to refuse her better lodgings on the Windsor estate, Peg making George go to rapey hazing Eton rather than Marlborough, the final season of the Crown, whatever has been going on with her injured fingers, and who knows what else. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not fishing for sympathy, but she doesn’t seem as thick-skinned in the way Camila is – I mean, she lost it when Meghan suggested she had ‘baby brain’, lol. All I can say is, if she’s going through something remotely resembling what Meghan went through, then I hope she finally has perspective enough to see she’s reaping what she sows, and has the grace to apologise.
At least Roya pointed out that they have a round the clock nanny.
Who isn’t live-in!! Just next door!
As someone who rode the bus to school, their obsession with the school run is perplexing and obnoxious. Doing the school run twice a day every day doesn’t necessarily make someone perfect parents. It so performative the way they talk about it. The kids are going to be alright if someone else picks them up from school once or twice a week.
Kate never works so this will definitely not be happening.
They always treat Kate with kid gloves like she’s made out of fine porcelain, so the recovery time being half the year doesn’t surprise me. But don’t worry, she’ll be working from her bed. To do what? Kate is a representative only – she doesn’t actually do any physical work herself. She doesn’t have proposals to write or spreadsheets to populate. And she definitely won’t do video calls from bed.
A large part of why she is in this mess is because she has been treated like a child for all these years. They still write about her as if she’s this little girl and not a 42 year old mother of three. No way would the palace allow her to take such lengthy time off if this matter wasn’t serious. The press need her as a weapon to bash Meghan, and the prospect of her being out of action till Easter at the earliest must send alarm bells ringing.
The silence surrounding what exactly is wrong with her is also suspicious. Either the rota pact know exactly what’s up, or KP is mismanaging the truth (which wouldn’t be the first time).
Really loved how the article put her “work” engagements total and the fact that she and Willy take off half the year for school holidays in there. 🙄
The keens are so clueless and arrogant. Virtue signalling from the keens that William does school runs.
Nineteen weeks off a year excused by “the kids are on school break”.
1. I highly, highly doubt she works from her bed. If she can’t be seen working then what’s the point? (in the eyes of the media)
2. Fifteen months without a private secretary feels like they’ve made a point not to hire one.
It’s comical that they think we will believe point number one when she barely works in public. And as for point number two, what happened to the equerry they were floating around late last fall? Wasn’t he just waiting on details to accept? It feels like the same thing with the ” ball buster” from this time last year. They throw names out every few months when they realize that people find it odd that someone that’s framing themselves as a Top CEO, can go for months and months and months without any senior management support to plan and execute their strategic vision.
@s808 – with regards to point 2. I still think her mother is her private secretary in all but name. It would be very interesting to see the books to see where the money for a private secretary and/or a secretary’s assistant is going. In the real world a top CEO’s PA would need an assistant. I’m sure the promoted assistant is doing a good job but, surely they wouldn’t expect her to do both jobs. My guess is there’s not enough work for two BUT, the books will show two salaries are being drawn.
I agree @Laura.. her mother acts as both her private secretary and her stylist.
What’s this obsession with the all-hallowed school run? If Carole took it over for a few weeks it wouldn’t be the end of the world. And working from bed? Hilarious. And 134 events in a year is pathetic.
I wish Kate well. I would like her to take her time recovering from whatever ails her.
They should just stop with the working from her bed thing…ridiculous…
I think the original press release spoke to William only cutting back while Kate is in hospital and that is understandable. He needs to be a presence for the children. However, there is a difference between cutting back and totally not working. All the children are at school. Drop offs take how long?
You drop off and go and take care of your responsibilities …this is what normal people do and they are always trying to convince us that they are ‘just like us’.
What is he going to be doing while the children are at school?
I have no idea how far Lambrook is from their house, but school drop offs can take a big chunk out of your day. I had kids at a camp that was 30 mins away from our house and it took 2 hours out of my day. It is not a pleasant hour with kids in the car either because they are usually fighting for some portion of the commute. This just seems like a lame excuse for William’s laziness. Any other parent with a high profile job would have a nanny do this.
If this is supposed to generate sympathy and make them sound like everyday commoners worrying about the school run and their children, I don’t see it happening. “Normal” families have to rely on grandparents, carpooling and juggling schedules to make school runs. “Normal” families also don’t get so much free time when their children are out of school with bosses and co-workers “reluctant” to call on them. When it is well known that they have a nanny and they are putting out that the grandparents are available and the children are in school during the day, why can’t PW “work”?
Exactly, this whole article is shady in places? Reminding everyone they have a nanny and the grandparents around to help, NINETEEN weeks of holiday (that they acknowledge), and explicitly numbering Kate and William’s work numbers in comparison to several older royals?? If it’s possible to be sycophantic and shady at the same time, this is it!
They think they are normal. Because the only people they hang around are all wealthy. And the school run is their entire lives. William doesn’t know that actual normal people take care of their kids and have full time jobs. Because he has never seen that. Charles or William have no clue what normal is. And they hope they never have to.
Do they have any idea how ridiculous they sound going on about the school run so much? This doesn’t make them sound relatable, instead it’s made them sound more out of touch than ever and tone deaf
Most parents do the school run and then go to work – shocking, I know!
IKR? Dropping the kids at school is the start art of the work day/commute for the rest of us. Taking a leave of absence is the most entitled thing I’ve heard of. They are the opposite of relatable.
She barely worked before when she could physically do things. She’s not going to work now when she’s genuinely in the hospital and can’t leave it.
The usual about Kate working behind the scenes. She still gives no credit to real experts in real childhood. The school r in spin gets tedious
Experts in early childhood
I agree. It is truly insulting to genuine academics and professionals who’ve been working in this field for decades. She’s latched onto something with no other experience than being a mother, plus an art history degree. Being a mum is helpful in terms of understanding kids at some level, but motherhood alone, and no other qualification, makes a mockery of the overall subject. If it were that simple, a high percentage of the global population could call themselves experts in early years without ever stepping foot inside a relevant university or children’s educational setting. How she sits in meetings with specialists is beyond me.
My guess is she won’t be doing any work from her bed.
Hidden in that article is another ridiculous statement: The Wales’ take 19 WEEKS A YEAR off with the children on ‘school holidays’. NINETEEN WEEKS? Is that a mis-print?
I don’t have kids myself yet, but I know from colleagues who do that it’s around 13 weeks. I don’t know where 19 came from!🤷♀️
I have no idea about the UK, but in our US district it’s 11 week summer break, 2 weeks winter, and another week in the spring, so 14 total. There are also at least 4 teacher workdays, so I guess that could be counted as another week off spread throughout the year, and then holidays like thanksgiving, MLK, President”s Day, Memorial Day would be another “week”. So I guess you could say they are off for 16 weeks per year, just not always in full week chunks. Our state mandates a minimum number of school days (which I think most do?) And 19 weeks off would no way fit into that! But I’m sure Kate and Will have to take a few days off before break to prepare for break and then recover for a day or two after, so their time off could easily go up to 19 weeks even if the kids are not off that long!
I think the Wales get 8 weeks off for summer break (maybe more?), two weeks off for fall break, I think another 2 weeks for winter break (maybe 3?) and then another two weeks off around Easter. And there may be another extended break or two that I am forgetting. So that’s 14 weeks right off the bat but I’m sure I’m forgetting some so the 19 adds up fast I guess?
But, if its not 19, then its funny that Roya is giving them more vacation time than they actually “use” lol.
The more expensive the school the longer the holidays. There is a big difference between state and private schools here.
UK private kids get longer holidays than state, which we know to our (slightly) bitter experience! Don’t get me wrong, it’s truly lovely having them home, but their extra weeks off impacted on our working and childcare when they were at prep in particular. This is something of course that Kate doesn’t have to worry about. AT ALL. Apart from this blessed school run they bang on about. What is it with the school run!
“For 19 weeks out of every year they guard their private time so ferociously that aides are loath to contact them” is some primo, primo shade.
Basically saying their own office can’t get in touch with them for a full five months out of every year
Yes, and you can bet William explodes if any of their staff go against that rule.
In the UK we usually have: 6 weeks summer holiday, 2 weeks Christmas, 2 weeks Easter break, and then three ‘half term’ breaks which are 1 week each. So that makes 13. Not sure where the other 6 additional weeks are coming from.
Exactly. My kid may get those weeks off, doesn’t mean I do. Most parents have to figure out camps, babysitting, etc when their kids have holidays – they don’t get the privilege of joining them nor do they get the unbelievable privilege of cutting themselves off completely from work or even contact during said holidays.
Disney world and other family vacation resorts have gone way up in price. Some families can’t afford them or scrimp and save all year to pay for the vacation. Money is no object for the keens they get luxury trips at ten thousand a night or more. That family is so out touch. Keens have lots of time and money and don’t contribute much
And she will still ‘fiercely guard’ the remaining 19 weeks vacation in2024. What a joke. Let the Edinburghs fill in all 52 weeks, nobody cares.
The bigger issue here, beyond the RF shenanigans or work shy Will and Kate, is the expectation that women must constantly be working, even from a sick bed. I’m surprised that the message hasn’t received criticism. Women are constantly expected to put themselves aside in service of their partners, children, families, work, society etc etc, even if it risks their health. This is a bigger issue than Kate and deserves critique for the message it sends to all women and society’s expectation of us.
There is sick leave where workers in the real world get time off and leaves of absence where they are not required to work then.Kate working from the bed is so ridiculous. She barely works anyway and is a privileged royal. So patronizing to people in the real world. Kate never had a career nor supported herself and has no clue.
She has a nanny and staff so no not the same thing at all. And she barely works anyway. Nobody is expecting her to do anything.
Agree with this. If she needs to heal, let her heal. No one cares if she’s doing work from her bed. She doesn’t need to act a martyr. If she’s sick, the early years will still be there when she recovers. It’d be better just to say she looks forward to catching up on her work after she recovers. Not from the sick bed.
From the gossip site Deuxmoi’s newsletter: “Worldwide well wishes for a speedy recovery are being sent to the Princess of Wales. Earlier this week, media outlets reported that Kate Middleton was to undergo abdominal surgery. As expected, people began to question why. An exclusive source filled us in on the details.
The source shared, “She’s been dealing with stomach related issues for most of her adult life.
So, she’s having a medical procedure done where they’re going to remove parts of her colon/bowl that are cause for concern. Press statements are frustrating because they’re vague, which lends itself to people trying to fill in the blanks with everything from a tummy tuck to hysterectomy. Both of which are not true.” Princess Kate has a long road of rest ahead of her. We hope she can resume her royal duties sooner than later!”
So…. 19 weeks of kids vacation, that almost 5 months vacation time. Most of us get 2-3 weeks a year. That doesn’t count all the empty time before, during and after all those show up and grin and gesture at props (oops, I mean bemused and startled usually black kids) maniacally.
Couples in the real world get a week or two vacation time going on family vacations with the children not 19 weeks.
People get 5 weeks vacation time in Denmark – but 5 months is almost half the year! It is absolutely insane that this is simply just dropped in there without question or comment!!!
The Walses “fiercely guard their family time” NINETEEN WEEKS A YEAR while the taxpayers are paying for them, and they freely admit to it! Over a third of the year! What kind of actual job gives you NINETEEN WEEKS vacation?
These articles are not helping.
I visited Deranger Land over the weekend on Reddit and Insta and discovered several conversation where Kate’s fans are claiming she’s in a coma. That’s just really wild and interesting.
I think Kate is a lazy woman. However, if she’s had major surgery and has been told she mustn’t work for 3 months then she mustn’t. Why are they now trying to tell us the laziest senior royal is going to go against medical advice to break an habit of a lifetime and start working? Talk about over-egging it; working from her bed my foot. If anything she would be encouraged to get out of bed ASAP and to try to walk very short distances. She would also have to do very gentle physio. The truth is “they” weren’t expecting the backlash about the amount of sick leave she was given and are once again back-pedalling from their original statements.
This article is shady but is also going into overdrive to convince us that Kate is super busy on a regular basis, she sometimes exercises but her days are so busy with meetings and engagements and work!! Her absence will have a significant impact bc she WORKS SO HARD!!!!
no one believes that. No one believes she’s going to be working from her bed. The royals and RRs are just scrambling bc the overwhelming response to the news about her taking off from work is “so?” or “she works?”
and yes, this article is both pushing the St Kate, hardest working royal ever “behind the scenes” and being shady, with reminding us of how few engagements she did last year, and that she takes 19 weeks of vacation every year (19!!!)
I don’t know if it is sarcasm or not when they claim she will be working from bed.
I’m not sure it’s sarcasm. I genuinely think KP or William thought briefing that detail would make them look good. She cares so much that she’ll work from bed.
So she’ll continue doing nothing, but from bed instead of outdoors with photo ops.
This article was blasted by DM readers and rightly so. I haven’t kept up to date with William’s side of things, having had an emergency of our own over Christmas. I thought, well, yes, it’s brilliant he’s taking off a week or so. But seriously he’s off until Easter! Of all the families in the UK, Kate’s is primed to handle this with more ease than probably any other, what with its nannies, staff, clinicians on call, all kids at school. This whole charade shows just how lazy they are. There is no gap in family at this point; this is William’s time to step up, Mr King in Waiting. And there was also a Telegraph article about how Kate is irreplaceable. Very strange. Almost “we love you, Kate”. Is there something deeper going on, in that she needs a shout of support? Because the fact is she is not irreplaceable – this absence will show and has already started to prove that she is largely unnoticeable. She shows up for an hour, gurns, goes home. And the other point of the article was how beautiful she is across international monarchy. She isn’t. There are far more attractive royal women out there. It was almost insulting.
So KCIII has no problem with his son and heir prioritizing his wife’s health, but when it came to his second son and his wife, he had no compassion for what Meghan went through.
So whatever ails Kate is so serious she has to spend two weeks in the actual hospital and isn’t expected to return to her duties in public at all until April, 2+ months from now. Yet at the same time whatever ails Kate is mild enough that she can “work” from her hospital bed, which would imply to me that she’s not on any serious pain meds and can at least sit up. This does nothing to clear up the absolute swirl of uncertainty around what is actually wrong with her. It’s like Schrödinger’s abdominal surgery, it’s neither serious nor unserious. Madness!
So does this explain the ‘light duties’ she’s been on for a couple of years? I don’t want to downplay her issues if she has inflammatory bowel disease as it’s just awful and killed someone I knew. Just a bit of advice love. Stop eating those horrible kale smoothies every day. Really not good.
Yes, I have a feeling this is genuinely “abdominal” and related perhaps to extreme dieting methods. If correct, I imagine she feels a measure of ‘shame’ (rightly or wrongly) in that she has potentially done this to herself and also because it relates to her bowels, which feel extremely private. She may also feel bowel problems age her. I say all of this because my dieting has given me, I am sure, IBS. I feel hugely self critical, as if I have let myself down. This is how I would interpret her washed-out physical appearance, which has gone on for years; her missed engagements or delays to arrival; and her low number of work commitments (although this paltry total seems to be shared by her husband).
What a weird article. It sounds like KP wanted to put some explanation out there, but The Times wasn’t buying it. So, we get this seesaw of “Kate will be working,” “No, she’s lazy, “Really, she’s so very keen,” “No, she isn’t and here are all the reasons why.” Peculiar.
On which weekend day did Kate dearly devoted husband visit her bedside? I mean we got pictures from last Thursday visit so if there aren’t any weekend hospital visits pictures, then I say husband of the century did not visit. Kate not working now is no different to her regular days . Little exercise my ass.
What they mean is she exercises more than she works . That’s what she will miss the most, exercising. Work was fitted around her workout routine. Also I am so sick of these people boldly stating that while they are being supported by the tax payers, they think it’s okay not to work for so long meanwhile the regular joes can’t do this , no work , no pay to buy food and pay rent or morgage to support their families. The British media and William and Kate are the definition of entitled asses.