“Jon Stewart will return as host & executive-producer of ‘The Daily Show'” links

Jon Stewart will return to hosting The Daily Show on Mondays, and a revolving door of comedians will host Tuesday-Thursday. Stewart is also stepping back in as executive producer of TDS (after his AppleTV show was canceled). [Hollywood Life]
Photos from the latest All of Us Strangers premiere. [GFY]
Glenn Close is enjoying Paris Fashion Week! [LaineyGossip]
Review of Return to Seoul. [Pajiba]
This AITA story – I don’t think this woman is wrong. [Buzzfeed]
Sofia Vergara is “limited by her accent” in Hollywood. [JustJared]
Spotlight on male model James Yates. [Socialite Life]
New Khloe Kardashian face just dropped! [Seriously OMG]
More photos from the Argylle premiere. [RCFA]
“Corporate Erin” did a skit for WGN News. [OMG Blog]
Glad to hear about Jon Stewart coming back to TDS, if only for Mondays. I watched him when I was in high school and college, and he really was kind of a voice for Gen X and Xennials/Elder Millennials. I still remember his monologue from 9/11.
Ohmigod, his monologue from 9/11 was just…. yah. I’ve always liked him. I’m a Xennial.
1-So glad to read that about Jon Stewart. I’ve missed him, even if he’s just coming back because he needs the $$ for the animal sanctuary his family runs.
2-Had the same thought when I saw that pic of Khloe K. Totally thought it was Denise Richards.