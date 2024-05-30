Prince William has been trying to wear more French labels & look like a Frenchman?

You guys, the Telegraph is talking about Prince William’s “style.” You will not even believe the main thesis of this piece either. If I asked you “what is William known for sartorially?” I think most people would say “unflattering slim-cut trousers” or “moose knuckle” or “looking drab and unmoisturized.” William is not a style icon in any way – he does not wear clothes well, unlike his father and his brother. Don’t @ me, King Charles has had impeccable style for decades. One could argue that Charles’ style was too mature/old when he was a young man, but his double-breasted suits and crisp French-cuff shirts look timeless and sharp today. Prince Harry’s style has evolved so much over the past decade too, and he’s helped out by the fact that he wears clothes well and he has the confidence and charisma to pull off anything. William just looks constipated all the time. Anyway, the Telegraph’s story is about how William is trying to style himself in a more continental way. A FRENCH way.
Pretending not to care (while secretly being very attentive to appearance) is a national sport in France. But even the chicest Parisians have noted that Britain’s Prince William has recently added pieces by French designers to his wardrobe. As we mark the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale, it’s a marriage of English and French style which feels entirely appropriate.
The Prince has been photographed wearing jackets by cult French brand Sézane and knitwear by Cyrillus; the latter is one of the traditional suppliers of elegant French clothes, and has previously featured in the wardrobe of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Prince’s Sézane jacket is particularly “French” because it’s a modern version of the classic worker jacket – the utilitarian item that rose to prominence in uniforms of the 1800s.
Prince William may have been taking pointers from his wife, the Princess of Wales, who has a long-held appreciation for Gallic design; see her Ballon Bleu watch by Cartier, for example. When the Princess came to Marseille to support the English rugby team last year, she could have passed for a well-dressed French woman in her white trouser suit and Chanel handbag. And it’s hard to get more French than the striped Breton top, symbolic of sailors from Brittany or Normandy, which she owns in numerous iterations.
Of course, Prince William certainly doesn’t have to take lessons in dressing well. While his taste might err on the casual side, the heir to the British throne comes from a long line of men in the Windsor family who are rightly regarded as models of elegance. They know how to promote the British style envied and copied throughout the world. It’s a form of sartorial excellence known to the best-dressed French men, who don’t hesitate to cross the Channel to have perfect suits made, whether in days gone by at Henry Poole – Emperor Napoleon III’s official tailor – or today with Jeremy Hackett at 14 Savile Row.
[From The Telegraph]
I’m sure these kinds of puff pieces are coming from Kensington Palace and William’s new dresser/valet. It’s like self-promotion for the valet, who is very bad at his job. The valet can’t even convince William to use a good moisturizer or night cream. The valet can’t even get William out of his slim-cut trousers or end Huevo’s love affair with those creepy knit ties. I realize that while Kate is out of view, it would probably look bad for William to show up in a brand new wardrobe and a whole new style, but “making the heir wear a French cardigan” is merely slapping a band-aid on this whole train wreck.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
CARDIFF, WALES – OCTOBER 03: Prince William, Prince of Wales visits Fitzalan High School as he celebrates the beginning of Black History Month on October 03, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush, the Prince and Princess of Wales will hear from pupils about the work they have been doing around black history.,Image: 810533245, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
William, Prince of Wales departs Kia Oval Cricket Ground, London, England, UK on Friday 8 March, 2024 after meeting 2022 Earthshot Prize Winner and sustainable packaging start-up, Notpla.,Image: 855002298, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William cuts celery as he helps to make a bolognase sauce during a visit to Surplus to Supper, in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, England, Thursday, April 18, 2024. The Prince visited Surplus to Supper, a surplus food redistribution charity, to learn about its work bridging the gap between food waste and food poverty across Surrey and West London.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 865900566, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales (left) and Deputy Lieutenant for the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham Kevin McGrath, during a visit to WEST, the new OnSide charity youth zone in Hammersmith and Fulham, west London, to see the new purpose-built facilities that will soon be available to young people in the area
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Kevin McGrath
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Mar 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales during a visit to WEST, the new OnSide charity youth zone in Hammersmith and Fulham, west London, to see the new purpose-built facilities that will soon be available to young people in the area
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Mar 2024
Credit: Frank Augstein/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Surplus to Supper, a surplus food redistribution charity, at the charity’s headquarters based in Sunbury Cricket Club, in Surrey, to see how surplus food from across the local area is delivered, sorted and re-packaged for delivery to small community organisations
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Surrey, United Kingdom
When: 18 Apr 2024
Credit: Alastair Grant/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales (third right) watches as toiletries are packed during a visit to Surplus to Supper, a surplus food redistribution charity, at the charity’s headquarters based in Sunbury Cricket Club, in Surrey, to see how surplus food from across the local area is delivered, sorted and re-packaged for delivery to small community organisations
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Surrey, United Kingdom
When: 18 Apr 2024
Credit: Alastair Grant/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince William visits St. Michael’s Church of England High School in Sandwell to learn about
the award-winning student-led initiatives available to pupils to support their mental health and
wellbeing.
The Prince was initially invited to visit the school in a letter posted on X by twelve-year-old Freddie Hadley last October. Whilst unable to visit at the time, His Royal Highness responded to the letter with a message on X on World Mental Health Day, commending Freddie and St. Michael’s School on their work to tackle mental health challenges faced by pupils.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Sandwell, United Kingdom
When: 25 Apr 2024
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
Prince William visits St. Michael’s Church of England High School in Sandwell to learn about
the award-winning student-led initiatives available to pupils to support their mental health and
wellbeing.
The Prince was initially invited to visit the school in a letter posted on X by twelve-year-old Freddie Hadley last October. Whilst unable to visit at the time, His Royal Highness responded to the letter with a message on X on World Mental Health Day, commending Freddie and St. Michael’s School on their work to tackle mental health challenges faced by pupils.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Sandwell, United Kingdom
When: 25 Apr 2024
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Prince of Wales speaks with students of the Matrix Project, during a visit to St Michael’s Church of England High School in Sandwell, West Midlands, to learn about the award-winning student-led initiatives available to pupils to support their mental health and wellbeing
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Sandwell, United Kingdom
When: 25 Apr 2024
Credit: Oli Scarff/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales walks with Founder of James’ Place, Clare Milford Haven during a visit to officially open James’ Place Newcastle, the charity’s new centre which will provide a crucial lifeline to men experiencing suicidal crisis in the region.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Newcastle, United Kingdom
When: 30 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales during a visit to officially open James’ Place Newcastle, the charity’s new centre which will provide a crucial lifeline to men experiencing suicidal crisis in the region
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Newcastle, United Kingdom
When: 30 Apr 2024
Credit: Ian Forsyth/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I guess that proves William’s affair was actually with David Rocksavage, not Rose. We all know Rocksavage is REALLY into the French.
I’m not sure exactly what it implies but my mind also immediately went to “oh this is about Rose and David somehow.”
I can totally see Chuck saying to Peg “I wish you would be like David Rocksavage- all jolly. Why are you always so miserable?”
Been thinking this for a while.
It doesn’t matter what he puts on, he always looks like he needs a double dose of Ex-Lax. I can’t stand to look at him.
Ok he wants to look French but that will never happen. I know a few for real French men and they have some charm and charisma to back it up. My mother had a saying in German that roughly translated to he tried but he couldn’t. That’s Peg.
It’s his poor posture. I can see Harry wearing that cardigan and it would look relaxed and sexy. On William its just a lump of wool, just like William is just a lump.
Poor posture can be stylish, like a confident slouch. But William’s posture looks old and concave and unsure, like someone who’s not physically fit – and he carries his head forward instead of up, which makes him look like a tortoise.
I think Huevo keeps telling himself he has a James Dean slouch, when instead he’s much more like Mr. Burns.
@TigerMcQueen – lol, these fantasies are so powerful. I had a friend who used to wear the most disreputable jacket imaginable. He said it made him look like a German film director. I said he looked like he’d been sleeping in a kennel.
Yep. Harry has quite a bit of muscle and I assume is eating and drinking healthfully. I doubt Wills has ever lifted a barbell, as he refuses to do anything slightly bothersome to him and thinks the world will owe him anyway.
Reminds me of the video to EWF “September” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j1zM54UqWD8
While Harry was doing that obstacle course with James Corden, he managed to do the mud crawl under the wires without getting a speck of mud on his white shirt.
Harry has that incredible core muscle strength plus wide shoulders and narrow waist. Clothes just look so good on him.
“They know how to promote the British style envied and copied throughout the world.” Um, isn’t the rest of the article about how PW is copying the French style? And isn’t the big PR for their existence that they promote the UK?
Haven’t the British followed French fashions for 100s of years? Like the Empire-style dresses of the Jane Austen period? I mean, in that case, W fits in…
What the heck does “British style” even look like anyway?? Newsboy caps, hunting boots, and tweeds?
I think that is uncalled for.. tweeds and boots are about upper class middle age + living in the country.
the UK has a lot of history and a lot offered to fashion from Mod, to Punk, to brit-pop, to finance suit tight (what Sunak wannabe) . I can only go back as I remember myself, but when I worked for fashion, the London shows were the only true place to get the latest trends (NY coming up after, then Tokyo, and now Seoul) because Paris and Milan was about the establishment.
Good catch! I’m taking away from this that William doesn’t have what it takes to do traditional British style well.
I laught when I read that:-) Contradictions are their usual M.O. when it comes to puff stories about Keen and TOB. The part about parisians noticing Willnot’s style must be his and or his valet’s wet dream. I bet most chic parisians wouldn’t even recognise him. And don’t get me started on the british style being envied and copied. By who?
That jacket is something my late grand uncle would wear. He was a lot of things, but elegant and chic he was not, and neither is TOB. It reminds me of the differences between finance people and Jehowa’s whitnesses I sometimes spot in my closest city. Although dressed in suits the JW stand out like a fish on land because they always look like they’re wearing ill fit hand-me downs from their grandfathers. Just like Willnot.
Erm. Don’t all of Kate’s favorite brands go belly-up? Didn’t we just read about Julian McDonald last week? Wasn’t the Burberry bag just the laughing stock of the world after it caught a stray on Succession?
This Brits had McQueen and Westwood, I’ll give them that.
*The* designer for men’s fashion for a time used to be Ozwald Boateng, who dressed everyone from Keanu to Idris, and who is still quite influential.
William doesn’t have*it* though, so he’d never work with OB to have him developing a look for The Statesman™️.
This reads more like an advert for Jeremy Hackett at 14 Savile Row 🤣
He just does not look polished enough for a future King. He has no charisma,no swag,nothing. So awkward for someone who should have all the confidence.
Really? REALLY?
How do you say “bless their hearts” in British?
No matter what he wears, he just looks like an 🍆 with fringe.
Except his fringe is in the back, like a royal mullet.
They are mocking him surely 😂
“The Prince’s Sézane jacket is particularly “French” because it’s a modern version of the classic worker jacket”
Oh, the irony!! A worker jacket for the hardly working royal heir from the country that executed all its aristocracy. Surely someone is taking the p*ss, non?
😂
LOL:-) They’re clearly trying to say something, but what it is, nobody knows.
Oui.
I agree that (until he became ill) KC was well dressed for someone his age. And of course I 100% agree about Harry!
I think one of the best “fails” of how William (doesn’t) wear clothes (well at all) is that recent garden party at BP. Peter Phillips, his cousin, wore a similar outfit and wore it well; W looked like a hunched-over funeral usher in his seemingly untailored suit.
This French clothing blather is how KP is trying to kiss up to the French, no? Now that W -is- attending D-Day, after dithering about it, he needs to show his “global *cough* statesman credentials.
In a weird way I don’t think William has a lot of confidence. I think he’s entitled and arrogant, but there is a big difference in how he enters a room vs. Harry, even before Harry left the UK (so its not just about Harry being free.)
I don’t usually like his clothes as a threshold matter (those blue chinos paired with either a blue or brown sweater or blazer have to go) but even his most casual clothes seem to wear him, not the other way around.
I agree with your point about William’s lack of confidence. So many of his character traits seem rooted in insecurity. He may be the heir, the special one but deep down (VERY) deep down, he knows he is not the best looking, the most successful, the best liked, the most loved, the bravest, sportiest or cleverest one in his family.
I agree with you, Becks1 and Hench. I think it must be impossible to know whether people are complimenting/praising you legitimately when you are the heir, and that would mess with one’s confidence. Yet another reason why Huevo needs a good therapist, not that he’d ever do it!
Perhaps he wouldn’t be so unsure if he weren’t so unprepared.
I snort-laughed at all of the plaudits for Kate’s supposed French “style.” A Cartier watch or a Chanel purse (which literally anyone can and does own) and a Breton top, which no self-respecting French person would be caught dead in? It’s like the British version of what French style is about…what next, they’ll be praising William for wearing a beret with a baguette under his arm as he bicycles along to his next event?
Kate’s supposed “style” is about the least French I can think of, but that’s for another article…
and the kicker at the end: after the grudging acknowledgement of some timeless French cliches, it’s ACTUALLY the case that all French men go over the Channel to get their suits done, because something something British Empire! LOL
Perfect summation @Lady Esther
You forgot the string of onions around the neck!
I laughed because Cyrillus was started by an airstewardess, supposedly in her back kitchen once she became a mum. 40 years ago it was to produce English- looking upper class clothes for kids, with a French touch.
It’s more modern looking nowadays but remains a brand that comes with a brand that marks you as did Brooks Brothers for men in the USA.
Re: Kate’s Breton tops and William’s French “worker” jacket
At least Kate is more of a sailor than William is a worker.
Omg, I can just see it – William, a beret perched on the tippy top of his shiny head, struggling with the baguette and weaving on his bicycle, while his security guards trot along side in case he tips over.
And shouting bonjour to all bystanders to let them know he speaks French
In my corner of Brittany the French don’t wear berets. Don’t even sell them in shops, the cyclists are all dressed in Lycra but the baguettes really are lovely. Pity you can’t buy real ones in Britain, whatever they may call them.
I’m imagining someone jokingly saying a beret would cover up a bald spot, William’s face lighting up, then the valet begging the Telegraph put out this story while he starts looking for a new job.
The French style is about being chic without looking like you tried that hard to do it. Nothing about Kate screams low effort. It is try hard and over done. And wearing a Breton top doesn’t make her look French. It makes her look like an outsider dressing how and English person thinks a French person should dress.
I seem to remember the British press and royalists crying and screaming when Dior tweeted that Harry was wearing their designs for the coronation. Now it’s OK for William to be wearing French designers. As for the valet I’m sure he has a Harry lookbook.
It’s ludicrous how predictable Will is. Harry wears such a great Dior suit that Will is now seeking an entire French wardrobe.
I love my CB commenters. I came here to say just this and someone else has already done the job. Yep, Will’s entire life now is obsessing over Harry. Sad.
Weird article. And what’s the name of his new valet? It’s always weird to me how they made a point to say he got a new valet but have they ever once said a name. Don’t they usually give the names of new hires? He’s going to france soon right? For the d-day thing. Is that why they’re talking about French clothes? Weird.
I tried a brief research and I didn’t see a name, although I didn’t look that hard. What I did see in a Tatler article is that he’s mid-20’s, was in Elizabeth’s inner circle during Covid (whatever that means) and went to work for a sheik for a while after she died. This doesn’t sound like someone with a boatload of experience handling a royal wardrobe. It sounds more like some well-placed aristocrat’s son who needed a job coming out of university – maybe that’s why he hasn’t been named?
So many signs of mid life crisis, will he get a sport car next?
He used the sports car for that one visit to the hospital to see Kate.
Is it midlife crisis, or is it a man who’s needed therapy all his life but never got it? But then again, some character flaws are ingrain, and no amount of therapy will change that.
How much did KP pay* the Torygraph to create this word salad and publish it with a straight face?
The Prince of Ales is one of the most sloppy dressers out there in his generation.
I’m sure the French would react in any way to fight this stain on their reputation if they weren’t preoccupied with the EU elections, the Olympics and the war against Russia.
*We all know KP has a slush fund for buying troll bots, financing pro-KP campaigns on SM and the like, hence series Baldimort ever and the like.
My god, this is truly desperate stuff. Who on earth thinks we will buy PW as a style icon?
(The same people who think we will buy him as a global statesman, I guess.)
And the ones who think we will buy him as the world’s sexiest bald man (third sexiest man overall) ….don’t forget about them.
William will always scare little children and look like Lurch on Ozempic. Thank you for featuring Chef Mario’s eyerolls once again, now there’s a true king.
He’s too jowly to be on Ozempic.
They can’t talk about her clothes anymore because she isn’t around, so they are talking about his clothes 😭😭 poor british media..
Sidenote to that: I kind of feel bad for the woman who runs What Kate Wore. This must be a tough year for her and her business.
Lol! I’m French and no one talks about William’s style here. The last time we talked about him in the media, it was to make fun of his title of “3rd sexiest man”
And Cyrillus is a very specific brand in France. It’s for the very conservative and old-fashioned bourgeoisie
French person here so I second that by saying no thank you.
Also the brand Sézane is only for really thin people, I tried to find a dress for a wedding (secondhand of course because it’s also crazy expensive), I couldn’t find anything fitting and I’m midsize. Not surprising that William would go around telling everybody that he now wear these brands.
What a load of merde.
William’s suits were fresh, youthful, and fashionable 15 years ago. Now, they’re stale. Note that Harry used to wear similar suits back then but has moved on. At least the early style Charles stuck to was classic enough to last.
I will never understand how a son of Princess Diana has just zero charisma. Just nothing and its getting more obvious as he ages so badly. Charles actually can be quite charming (still a dogshit person though) but William just has nothing. Nada.
So true. And at this point he’s stepping into negative territory.
A charming man would apply the charm to his own family. Icing out the sussexes is not charming.
He is the heir to the throne, that attracted at least one woman.
“Creepy knit ties” actually made me laugh out loud. Thank you for that one.
He’s dressing like Harry. Harry regularly ditches the tie with his suits, wears cardigans and sneakers. The BM is trying to steer the public’s opinion away from the obvious.
He may have since dropped them, but I’d say his – previous – style is leftover from the influence of the ghastly Middletons.
If he’s wearing French clothing now suggests to me he’s being dressed by a new lady in his life. Let’s see how it progresses…….
I was thinking the same thing. Kate does not pick out his clothes a new lady in his life does.
I wonder if he’s getting fashion advice from a woman whose husband spends most of his time in France with his grifter boyfriend. 🌹
The guy in the last pic, with the hairnet, I know EXACTLY what he is thinking! HAHAHAH, a picture is worth a thousand words.
I love that photo so much. As usual the photo selections for stories on this site is A+.
Poor George since William takes only him on outings George will have to dress in the same style as huevo
Bit of a joke in Brittany, you can tell who are the tourists by their breton tops.
Surprise, surprise! He’s taking his style a little more modern. Once again, jealous of his brother and trying to emulate. Harry has been looking so, so good in his slim cut suits and updated style. They are trying to slowly turn William in that direction. Same thing happened with Kate. When Meghan came on the scene, she got a style update. No more stacked, patent leather pumps in every color for her. Stilettos and pantsuits became her “look”.
Haha, I don’t think we’ve seen a coat dress since H&M’ s wedding!
I love those kitchen photos. Chef totally looks like he’s concerned that Willie is going to chop off his own hand!
Something Nice: this is a great charity to hilight. the amount of food waste – while people are literally going hungry – is appalling. go, Surplus to Supper!
as to Willie’s “style” uh, yeah, no. it’s lacking. (but he has airplanes on his slippers!) Tom Cruise, loathsome scientology shill and Much Too Rich Person that he is, would never. Tom is not terribly stylish but he runs rings around Willie, and even graciously escorted Willie’s wife down the stairs, while Willie pranced about about in his little aeroplane shoes.
I’m just glad that Harry doesn’t have to wear those suede shoes with the holes in the soles anymore. which probably came from TK Maxx. I bet it felt good to throw them away!
This reminds me of that iconic scene in Fleabag when Claire is spiraling from her haircut – which looks hideous – and the only thing that makes her feel better is telling her that it looks French.
His “style” is awful. He dresses like Rick Santorum circa 2011.
Hello, 9-1-1, I’d like to report a murder. ☠️
I haven’t seen a tie that narrow since the first waves days back in the late 70s/ early 80s. Fashion isn’t *that* cyclical, huevo.