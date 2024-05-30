Prince William has been trying to wear more French labels & look like a Frenchman?

You guys, the Telegraph is talking about Prince William’s “style.” You will not even believe the main thesis of this piece either. If I asked you “what is William known for sartorially?” I think most people would say “unflattering slim-cut trousers” or “moose knuckle” or “looking drab and unmoisturized.” William is not a style icon in any way – he does not wear clothes well, unlike his father and his brother. Don’t @ me, King Charles has had impeccable style for decades. One could argue that Charles’ style was too mature/old when he was a young man, but his double-breasted suits and crisp French-cuff shirts look timeless and sharp today. Prince Harry’s style has evolved so much over the past decade too, and he’s helped out by the fact that he wears clothes well and he has the confidence and charisma to pull off anything. William just looks constipated all the time. Anyway, the Telegraph’s story is about how William is trying to style himself in a more continental way. A FRENCH way.

Pretending not to care (while secretly being very attentive to appearance) is a national sport in France. But even the chicest Parisians have noted that Britain’s Prince William has recently added pieces by French designers to his wardrobe. As we mark the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale, it’s a marriage of English and French style which feels entirely appropriate.

The Prince has been photographed wearing jackets by cult French brand Sézane and knitwear by Cyrillus; the latter is one of the traditional suppliers of elegant French clothes, and has previously featured in the wardrobe of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Prince’s Sézane jacket is particularly “French” because it’s a modern version of the classic worker jacket – the utilitarian item that rose to prominence in uniforms of the 1800s.

Prince William may have been taking pointers from his wife, the Princess of Wales, who has a long-held appreciation for Gallic design; see her Ballon Bleu watch by Cartier, for example. When the Princess came to Marseille to support the English rugby team last year, she could have passed for a well-dressed French woman in her white trouser suit and Chanel handbag. And it’s hard to get more French than the striped Breton top, symbolic of sailors from Brittany or Normandy, which she owns in numerous iterations.

Of course, Prince William certainly doesn’t have to take lessons in dressing well. While his taste might err on the casual side, the heir to the British throne comes from a long line of men in the Windsor family who are rightly regarded as models of elegance. They know how to promote the British style envied and copied throughout the world. It’s a form of sartorial excellence known to the best-dressed French men, who don’t hesitate to cross the Channel to have perfect suits made, whether in days gone by at Henry Poole – Emperor Napoleon III’s official tailor – or today with Jeremy Hackett at 14 Savile Row.

[From The Telegraph]

I’m sure these kinds of puff pieces are coming from Kensington Palace and William’s new dresser/valet. It’s like self-promotion for the valet, who is very bad at his job. The valet can’t even convince William to use a good moisturizer or night cream. The valet can’t even get William out of his slim-cut trousers or end Huevo’s love affair with those creepy knit ties. I realize that while Kate is out of view, it would probably look bad for William to show up in a brand new wardrobe and a whole new style, but “making the heir wear a French cardigan” is merely slapping a band-aid on this whole train wreck.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

86 Responses to “Prince William has been trying to wear more French labels & look like a Frenchman?”

  1. Elizabeth says:
    May 30, 2024 at 7:29 am

    I guess that proves William’s affair was actually with David Rocksavage, not Rose. We all know Rocksavage is REALLY into the French.

    Reply
  2. Carmen says:
    May 30, 2024 at 7:30 am

    It doesn’t matter what he puts on, he always looks like he needs a double dose of Ex-Lax. I can’t stand to look at him.

    Reply
    • Susan Collins says:
      May 30, 2024 at 8:24 am

      Ok he wants to look French but that will never happen. I know a few for real French men and they have some charm and charisma to back it up. My mother had a saying in German that roughly translated to he tried but he couldn’t. That’s Peg.

      Reply
  3. seaflower says:
    May 30, 2024 at 7:31 am

    It’s his poor posture. I can see Harry wearing that cardigan and it would look relaxed and sexy. On William its just a lump of wool, just like William is just a lump.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      May 30, 2024 at 7:59 am

      Poor posture can be stylish, like a confident slouch. But William’s posture looks old and concave and unsure, like someone who’s not physically fit – and he carries his head forward instead of up, which makes him look like a tortoise.

      Reply
      • TigerMcQueen says:
        May 30, 2024 at 9:22 am

        I think Huevo keeps telling himself he has a James Dean slouch, when instead he’s much more like Mr. Burns.

      • Eurydice says:
        May 30, 2024 at 9:40 am

        @TigerMcQueen – lol, these fantasies are so powerful. I had a friend who used to wear the most disreputable jacket imaginable. He said it made him look like a German film director. I said he looked like he’d been sleeping in a kennel.

    • Snaggletooth says:
      May 30, 2024 at 8:41 am

      Yep. Harry has quite a bit of muscle and I assume is eating and drinking healthfully. I doubt Wills has ever lifted a barbell, as he refuses to do anything slightly bothersome to him and thinks the world will owe him anyway.

      Reply
      • seaflower says:
        May 30, 2024 at 9:41 am

        Reminds me of the video to EWF “September” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j1zM54UqWD8

      • harpervalleypta says:
        May 30, 2024 at 9:52 am

        While Harry was doing that obstacle course with James Corden, he managed to do the mud crawl under the wires without getting a speck of mud on his white shirt.

        Harry has that incredible core muscle strength plus wide shoulders and narrow waist. Clothes just look so good on him.

  4. equality says:
    May 30, 2024 at 7:32 am

    “They know how to promote the British style envied and copied throughout the world.” Um, isn’t the rest of the article about how PW is copying the French style? And isn’t the big PR for their existence that they promote the UK?

    Reply
    • ML says:
      May 30, 2024 at 7:42 am

      Haven’t the British followed French fashions for 100s of years? Like the Empire-style dresses of the Jane Austen period? I mean, in that case, W fits in…

      Reply
    • L84Tea says:
      May 30, 2024 at 7:43 am

      What the heck does “British style” even look like anyway?? Newsboy caps, hunting boots, and tweeds?

      Reply
      • OliviaOne says:
        May 30, 2024 at 8:47 am

        I think that is uncalled for.. tweeds and boots are about upper class middle age + living in the country.
        the UK has a lot of history and a lot offered to fashion from Mod, to Punk, to brit-pop, to finance suit tight (what Sunak wannabe) . I can only go back as I remember myself, but when I worked for fashion, the London shows were the only true place to get the latest trends (NY coming up after, then Tokyo, and now Seoul) because Paris and Milan was about the establishment.

    • Shawna says:
      May 30, 2024 at 7:50 am

      Good catch! I’m taking away from this that William doesn’t have what it takes to do traditional British style well.

      Reply
    • Couch Potato says:
      May 30, 2024 at 8:03 am

      I laught when I read that:-) Contradictions are their usual M.O. when it comes to puff stories about Keen and TOB. The part about parisians noticing Willnot’s style must be his and or his valet’s wet dream. I bet most chic parisians wouldn’t even recognise him. And don’t get me started on the british style being envied and copied. By who?

      That jacket is something my late grand uncle would wear. He was a lot of things, but elegant and chic he was not, and neither is TOB. It reminds me of the differences between finance people and Jehowa’s whitnesses I sometimes spot in my closest city. Although dressed in suits the JW stand out like a fish on land because they always look like they’re wearing ill fit hand-me downs from their grandfathers. Just like Willnot.

      Reply
    • Snaggletooth says:
      May 30, 2024 at 8:43 am

      Erm. Don’t all of Kate’s favorite brands go belly-up? Didn’t we just read about Julian McDonald last week? Wasn’t the Burberry bag just the laughing stock of the world after it caught a stray on Succession?

      This Brits had McQueen and Westwood, I’ll give them that.

      Reply
      • Nanea says:
        May 30, 2024 at 10:21 am

        *The* designer for men’s fashion for a time used to be Ozwald Boateng, who dressed everyone from Keanu to Idris, and who is still quite influential.

        William doesn’t have*it* though, so he’d never work with OB to have him developing a look for The Statesman™️.

    • Water Lilly says:
      May 30, 2024 at 9:01 am

      This reads more like an advert for Jeremy Hackett at 14 Savile Row 🤣

      Reply
  5. Nubia says:
    May 30, 2024 at 7:34 am

    He just does not look polished enough for a future King. He has no charisma,no swag,nothing. So awkward for someone who should have all the confidence.

    Reply
  6. Miranda says:
    May 30, 2024 at 7:35 am

    Really? REALLY?

    How do you say “bless their hearts” in British?

    Reply
  7. Brassy Rebel says:
    May 30, 2024 at 7:36 am

    No matter what he wears, he just looks like an 🍆 with fringe.

    Reply
  8. Cassie says:
    May 30, 2024 at 7:36 am

    They are mocking him surely 😂

    Reply
  9. The Hench says:
    May 30, 2024 at 7:38 am

    “The Prince’s Sézane jacket is particularly “French” because it’s a modern version of the classic worker jacket”

    Oh, the irony!! A worker jacket for the hardly working royal heir from the country that executed all its aristocracy. Surely someone is taking the p*ss, non?

    Reply
  10. ML says:
    May 30, 2024 at 7:39 am

    I agree that (until he became ill) KC was well dressed for someone his age. And of course I 100% agree about Harry!
    I think one of the best “fails” of how William (doesn’t) wear clothes (well at all) is that recent garden party at BP. Peter Phillips, his cousin, wore a similar outfit and wore it well; W looked like a hunched-over funeral usher in his seemingly untailored suit.
    This French clothing blather is how KP is trying to kiss up to the French, no? Now that W -is- attending D-Day, after dithering about it, he needs to show his “global *cough* statesman credentials.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      May 30, 2024 at 8:15 am

      In a weird way I don’t think William has a lot of confidence. I think he’s entitled and arrogant, but there is a big difference in how he enters a room vs. Harry, even before Harry left the UK (so its not just about Harry being free.)

      I don’t usually like his clothes as a threshold matter (those blue chinos paired with either a blue or brown sweater or blazer have to go) but even his most casual clothes seem to wear him, not the other way around.

      Reply
      • The Hench says:
        May 30, 2024 at 8:35 am

        I agree with your point about William’s lack of confidence. So many of his character traits seem rooted in insecurity. He may be the heir, the special one but deep down (VERY) deep down, he knows he is not the best looking, the most successful, the best liked, the most loved, the bravest, sportiest or cleverest one in his family.

      • Sarah says:
        May 30, 2024 at 9:07 am

        I agree with you, Becks1 and Hench. I think it must be impossible to know whether people are complimenting/praising you legitimately when you are the heir, and that would mess with one’s confidence. Yet another reason why Huevo needs a good therapist, not that he’d ever do it!

      • Eurydice says:
        May 30, 2024 at 9:17 am

        Perhaps he wouldn’t be so unsure if he weren’t so unprepared.

  11. Lady Esther says:
    May 30, 2024 at 7:39 am

    I snort-laughed at all of the plaudits for Kate’s supposed French “style.” A Cartier watch or a Chanel purse (which literally anyone can and does own) and a Breton top, which no self-respecting French person would be caught dead in? It’s like the British version of what French style is about…what next, they’ll be praising William for wearing a beret with a baguette under his arm as he bicycles along to his next event?

    Kate’s supposed “style” is about the least French I can think of, but that’s for another article…

    and the kicker at the end: after the grudging acknowledgement of some timeless French cliches, it’s ACTUALLY the case that all French men go over the Channel to get their suits done, because something something British Empire! LOL

    Reply
    • AMTC says:
      May 30, 2024 at 7:43 am

      Perfect summation @Lady Esther

      Reply
    • Miranda says:
      May 30, 2024 at 7:48 am

      You forgot the string of onions around the neck!

      Reply
      • Tennyson says:
        May 30, 2024 at 8:24 am

        I laughed because Cyrillus was started by an airstewardess, supposedly in her back kitchen once she became a mum. 40 years ago it was to produce English- looking upper class clothes for kids, with a French touch.
        It’s more modern looking nowadays but remains a brand that comes with a brand that marks you as did Brooks Brothers for men in the USA.

    • Shawna says:
      May 30, 2024 at 7:52 am

      Re: Kate’s Breton tops and William’s French “worker” jacket

      At least Kate is more of a sailor than William is a worker.

      Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      May 30, 2024 at 8:26 am

      Omg, I can just see it – William, a beret perched on the tippy top of his shiny head, struggling with the baguette and weaving on his bicycle, while his security guards trot along side in case he tips over.

      Reply
    • rosa mwemaid says:
      May 30, 2024 at 8:27 am

      In my corner of Brittany the French don’t wear berets. Don’t even sell them in shops, the cyclists are all dressed in Lycra but the baguettes really are lovely. Pity you can’t buy real ones in Britain, whatever they may call them.

      Reply
    • Lizzie Bathory says:
      May 30, 2024 at 8:34 am

      I’m imagining someone jokingly saying a beret would cover up a bald spot, William’s face lighting up, then the valet begging the Telegraph put out this story while he starts looking for a new job.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      May 30, 2024 at 9:20 am

      The French style is about being chic without looking like you tried that hard to do it. Nothing about Kate screams low effort. It is try hard and over done. And wearing a Breton top doesn’t make her look French. It makes her look like an outsider dressing how and English person thinks a French person should dress.

      Reply
  12. Amy Bee says:
    May 30, 2024 at 7:39 am

    I seem to remember the British press and royalists crying and screaming when Dior tweeted that Harry was wearing their designs for the coronation. Now it’s OK for William to be wearing French designers. As for the valet I’m sure he has a Harry lookbook.

    Reply
    • Truthiness says:
      May 30, 2024 at 7:51 am

      It’s ludicrous how predictable Will is. Harry wears such a great Dior suit that Will is now seeking an entire French wardrobe.

      Reply
    • Proud Mary says:
      May 30, 2024 at 9:32 am

      I love my CB commenters. I came here to say just this and someone else has already done the job. Yep, Will’s entire life now is obsessing over Harry. Sad.

      Reply
  13. Jais says:
    May 30, 2024 at 7:40 am

    Weird article. And what’s the name of his new valet? It’s always weird to me how they made a point to say he got a new valet but have they ever once said a name. Don’t they usually give the names of new hires? He’s going to france soon right? For the d-day thing. Is that why they’re talking about French clothes? Weird.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      May 30, 2024 at 9:52 am

      I tried a brief research and I didn’t see a name, although I didn’t look that hard. What I did see in a Tatler article is that he’s mid-20’s, was in Elizabeth’s inner circle during Covid (whatever that means) and went to work for a sheik for a while after she died. This doesn’t sound like someone with a boatload of experience handling a royal wardrobe. It sounds more like some well-placed aristocrat’s son who needed a job coming out of university – maybe that’s why he hasn’t been named?

      Reply
  14. Truthiness says:
    May 30, 2024 at 7:41 am

    So many signs of mid life crisis, will he get a sport car next?

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      May 30, 2024 at 9:20 am

      He used the sports car for that one visit to the hospital to see Kate.

      Reply
    • Proud Mary says:
      May 30, 2024 at 9:35 am

      Is it midlife crisis, or is it a man who’s needed therapy all his life but never got it? But then again, some character flaws are ingrain, and no amount of therapy will change that.

      Reply
  15. Nanea says:
    May 30, 2024 at 7:45 am

    How much did KP pay* the Torygraph to create this word salad and publish it with a straight face?

    The Prince of Ales is one of the most sloppy dressers out there in his generation.

    I’m sure the French would react in any way to fight this stain on their reputation if they weren’t preoccupied with the EU elections, the Olympics and the war against Russia.

    *We all know KP has a slush fund for buying troll bots, financing pro-KP campaigns on SM and the like, hence series Baldimort ever and the like.

    Reply
  16. Jensa says:
    May 30, 2024 at 7:46 am

    My god, this is truly desperate stuff. Who on earth thinks we will buy PW as a style icon?
    (The same people who think we will buy him as a global statesman, I guess.)

    Reply
    • The Hench says:
      May 30, 2024 at 8:12 am

      And the ones who think we will buy him as the world’s sexiest bald man (third sexiest man overall) ….don’t forget about them.

      Reply
  17. Agnes says:
    May 30, 2024 at 7:48 am

    William will always scare little children and look like Lurch on Ozempic. Thank you for featuring Chef Mario’s eyerolls once again, now there’s a true king.

    Reply
  18. sevenblue says:
    May 30, 2024 at 7:51 am

    They can’t talk about her clothes anymore because she isn’t around, so they are talking about his clothes 😭😭 poor british media..

    Reply
    • BlueNailsBetty says:
      May 30, 2024 at 10:15 am

      Sidenote to that: I kind of feel bad for the woman who runs What Kate Wore. This must be a tough year for her and her business.

      Reply
  19. HappySoul says:
    May 30, 2024 at 7:52 am

    Lol! I’m French and no one talks about William’s style here. The last time we talked about him in the media, it was to make fun of his title of “3rd sexiest man”
    And Cyrillus is a very specific brand in France. It’s for the very conservative and old-fashioned bourgeoisie

    Reply
    • Lau says:
      May 30, 2024 at 10:07 am

      French person here so I second that by saying no thank you.
      Also the brand Sézane is only for really thin people, I tried to find a dress for a wedding (secondhand of course because it’s also crazy expensive), I couldn’t find anything fitting and I’m midsize. Not surprising that William would go around telling everybody that he now wear these brands.

      Reply
  20. twoz says:
    May 30, 2024 at 7:53 am

    What a load of merde.

    Reply
  21. Shawna says:
    May 30, 2024 at 7:53 am

    William’s suits were fresh, youthful, and fashionable 15 years ago. Now, they’re stale. Note that Harry used to wear similar suits back then but has moved on. At least the early style Charles stuck to was classic enough to last.

    Reply
  22. Tina says:
    May 30, 2024 at 7:55 am

    I will never understand how a son of Princess Diana has just zero charisma. Just nothing and its getting more obvious as he ages so badly. Charles actually can be quite charming (still a dogshit person though) but William just has nothing. Nada.

    Reply
  23. Amber says:
    May 30, 2024 at 7:59 am

    “Creepy knit ties” actually made me laugh out loud. Thank you for that one.

    Reply
  24. Aurora says:
    May 30, 2024 at 8:01 am

    He’s dressing like Harry. Harry regularly ditches the tie with his suits, wears cardigans and sneakers. The BM is trying to steer the public’s opinion away from the obvious.

    Reply
  25. Unblinkered says:
    May 30, 2024 at 8:08 am

    He may have since dropped them, but I’d say his – previous – style is leftover from the influence of the ghastly Middletons.
    If he’s wearing French clothing now suggests to me he’s being dressed by a new lady in his life. Let’s see how it progresses…….

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      May 30, 2024 at 8:16 am

      I was thinking the same thing. Kate does not pick out his clothes a new lady in his life does.

      Reply
    • BlueNailsBetty says:
      May 30, 2024 at 10:19 am

      I wonder if he’s getting fashion advice from a woman whose husband spends most of his time in France with his grifter boyfriend. 🌹

      Reply
  26. Seraphina says:
    May 30, 2024 at 8:10 am

    The guy in the last pic, with the hairnet, I know EXACTLY what he is thinking! HAHAHAH, a picture is worth a thousand words.

    Reply
  27. Tessa says:
    May 30, 2024 at 8:12 am

    Poor George since William takes only him on outings George will have to dress in the same style as huevo

    Reply
  28. rosa mwemaid says:
    May 30, 2024 at 8:18 am

    Bit of a joke in Brittany, you can tell who are the tourists by their breton tops.

    Reply
  29. Joantastic says:
    May 30, 2024 at 8:22 am

    Surprise, surprise! He’s taking his style a little more modern. Once again, jealous of his brother and trying to emulate. Harry has been looking so, so good in his slim cut suits and updated style. They are trying to slowly turn William in that direction. Same thing happened with Kate. When Meghan came on the scene, she got a style update. No more stacked, patent leather pumps in every color for her. Stilettos and pantsuits became her “look”.

    Reply
  30. CatMum says:
    May 30, 2024 at 8:25 am

    I love those kitchen photos. Chef totally looks like he’s concerned that Willie is going to chop off his own hand!

    Something Nice: this is a great charity to hilight. the amount of food waste – while people are literally going hungry – is appalling. go, Surplus to Supper!

    as to Willie’s “style” uh, yeah, no. it’s lacking. (but he has airplanes on his slippers!) Tom Cruise, loathsome scientology shill and Much Too Rich Person that he is, would never. Tom is not terribly stylish but he runs rings around Willie, and even graciously escorted Willie’s wife down the stairs, while Willie pranced about about in his little aeroplane shoes.

    I’m just glad that Harry doesn’t have to wear those suede shoes with the holes in the soles anymore. which probably came from TK Maxx. I bet it felt good to throw them away!

    Reply
  31. Sunday says:
    May 30, 2024 at 9:10 am

    This reminds me of that iconic scene in Fleabag when Claire is spiraling from her haircut – which looks hideous – and the only thing that makes her feel better is telling her that it looks French.

    Reply
  32. Chaine says:
    May 30, 2024 at 9:41 am

    His “style” is awful. He dresses like Rick Santorum circa 2011.

    Reply
  33. NotSoSocialB says:
    May 30, 2024 at 9:46 am

    I haven’t seen a tie that narrow since the first waves days back in the late 70s/ early 80s. Fashion isn’t *that* cyclical, huevo.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment