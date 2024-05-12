DM: If the Sussexes say they need security, why is Nigeria giving them security??

Embed from Getty Images

There’s so much happening in Nigeria with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit, and we only have Getty photos and social media pics. I don’t know if the Sussexes or the Nigeria government blocked the international media from having larger access, but I’m sure it’s something like that. That being said, I’m glad everything seems to be under control around their tour of the country. This isn’t a “royal tour,” so the international media isn’t entitled to access. Still, I wish we had more photos! I’m including some cool pics from the dinner at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Friday, as well as some early pics on Friday, with Meghan in a smart white suit. The suit is from Altuzarra and it’s been in Meghan’s closet for years. The white column dress is from St. Agni.

As for the Sussexes’ security, as I said, it looks like everything is being handled easily and professionally. Next to no presence from the international media means that Nigerian photographers and media can move freely around the Sussexes. From the looks of things, the Sussexes are being taken care of very well but they’re not in some tower. They’re interacting with locals and having a lot of fun. From the way the Mail is complaining about it, you would think that the Nigerian Army has been sent to create a barrier around the Sussexes. Par for the course from a nation which thinks that security should follow rank and not threat.

Prince Harry has flaunted his ‘presidential-style’ four-man security team on his ‘quasi-royal’ trip of Nigeria. Critics have claimed the trip to the ninth most dangerous country in Africa is ‘hypocritical’ and have branded it the ‘Harry and Meghan show’. Former royal protection officer Dai Davies said: ‘Seeing all his presidential style security really does stick in the throat. For a couple who say all they want is privacy to visit one of the most dangerous places in the world and that’s not me saying that, it’s the Foreign office as well, is crazy and you have to wonder why. It would have been much safer and easier if wounded Nigerian soldiers were flown to London instead of having all this security and a vast expense to a country where many are living on less than £1.50 a day. You have to ask yourself is it really all about the charities or is it the Harry and Meghan show.’ For their 72 hours ‘private trip’ Harry and Meghan have their own four-man security team which they have paid for themselves, and Nigeria is providing its own protection at a massive expense. After the visit to General Musa which lasted an hour, the couple met wives of military personnel who had been waiting outside and at one point they were almost overwhelmed by the crowd. Former royal protection officer Ken Wharfe, who accompanied the late Princess of Wales and the King to Nigeria in the early 1990s, told MailOnline that the trip laid bare Harry’s ‘hypocrisy’. He said: ‘I went to Nigeria with Harry’s mother and father and it was pretty lawless back then and so you do have to question why he has gone there if he says the safety of his wife and children is uppermost. If the situation deems that level of protection, then you do have to ask why he is there and for him to say he feels unsafe in London when he has all that security in London does leave you asking does it make sense to go. He’s going to a high-risk country and I’m sure he will be looked after but he is a high level target and one that would certainly in the feather of anyone looking to make him a dramatic impact.’ Harry and Meghan have a four-person security team for their 72-hour visit to Nigeria for which they have paid themselves as well as additional protection provided by the west African country. Their escort comprised ten army vehicles, two ambulances and three Toyota pickups with mounted machine guns.

[From The Daily Mail]

These British security experts are throwing full temper tantrums which consist of “if Harry is so insistent that he needs security, why is he getting security in Nigeria?!?” They cannot fathom how their dumbf–k arguments fail to land. “You mean other countries prioritize the security of visiting VIPs? What do you mean that Harry and Meghan have a high-level security risk and they should be treated as such by governments?” They’re so mad that Britain’s carelessness with the Sussexes’ lives doesn’t extend to America, Nigeria, Germany, The Netherlands, and everywhere else. This is also one of the dumbest and most racist things I’ve ever heard: “It would have been much safer and easier if wounded Nigerian soldiers were flown to London.” That statement was made just days after Harry’s father briefed the Daily Mail about Harry’s schedule and how he had not requested a room at the palace. “Why didn’t the Nigerian government fly a bunch of injured Nigerian veterans to London so that Harry could see them here???” GTFO, my god.

