“Tom Hardy returns for the ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ trailer” links

Tom Hardy returns in the trailer for Venom: The Last Dance. I can’t believe Chiwetel Ejiofor is in this! He deserves a better career. [Socialite Life]
Jodie Turner Smith’s no-pants promotion. [LaineyGossip]
Outlander and the American Revolution. Jamie Fraser threw the first tea bag in Boston! (I’m just kidding, although that would be hilarious.) [Just Jared]
Is anyone still watching Mayor of Kingstown? [Pajiba]
Nicola Coughlan looks amazing! [Go Fug Yourself]
Adam Lambert is working with new producers. [OMG Blog]
Emma D’Arcy has such cool style. [RCFA]
Birds are attacking right-wing media figures. [Seriously OMG]
Kalani Faagata gave birth to a baby girl. [Starcasm]
Sabrina Carpenter’s come-up has been so dramatic, right? [Hollywood Life]
Is Chucky (the doll/horror lead) really a gay icon? [Buzzfeed]

  1. Della says:
    June 5, 2024 at 12:40 pm

    I expected so much more from Tom Hardy.

    • boop says:
      June 5, 2024 at 5:53 pm

      Really? To me it seems that he has exactly the kind of career that he wants. He has been in acclaimed movies and shows. He has starred in blockbusters. He’s doing fine for someone who imo isn’t that interesting as an actor.

  2. Flamingo says:
    June 5, 2024 at 1:28 pm

    Sabrina Carpenter is everywhere now. I had no clue who she was until Espresso was all over Tik Tok.

    Now I can’t get the Espresso song out of my head.

  3. sparrow says:
    June 5, 2024 at 1:37 pm

    I loved him in Locke. I watched it on the come back from a seizure. For some reason, the mounting tension kept me in ‘the now’ and helped my brain reset. I always associate him with making me feel good again.

  4. Chantale says:
    June 5, 2024 at 2:20 pm

    Not my favorite person Tom Hardy. I do not get him at all. To each their own. Something about his energy is unattractive to me.

    • sparrow says:
      June 5, 2024 at 2:45 pm

      I loved Locke. But do you sense a menace somehow? I can see that, despite liking that film.

    • yep says:
      June 5, 2024 at 5:46 pm

      I used to like him, but after the Mad Max bts details came out and everything that happened with Charlize Theron and how he was an asshole and made her feel unsafe? Yeah, no thanks.

      His whole working class bad boy schtick grows old once you realize he comes from a perfectly respectable middle class background and is just cosplaying lol

  5. *captain holt saying vindication dot gif* says:
    June 5, 2024 at 5:40 pm

    “I can’t believe Chiwetel Ejiofor is in this! He deserves a better career.”

    I’ve been saying this for years! What is his agent doing??? Did he piss off the wrong person at a dinner party?

    Now Chiwetel is focusing on directing and writing his own movies, and I’m happy for him, but dear lord it’s so depressing to see such a talented actor have such a weird and in some ways underwhelming career.

    Chiwetel Ejiofor is a Daniel Day Lewis type. He should be getting a second Oscar by now and starring in critically acclaimed indie films and doing more theater work, not waiting for a Marvel movie check. People need to watch him in Kinky Boots. He has such an amazing range. On top that, he seems to be such a nice, intelligent man.

    Ugh, Chiwetel Ejiofor’s career is my Roman Empire.

  6. SamuelWhiskers says:
    June 5, 2024 at 8:23 pm

    “Is Chucky really a gay icon?”

    No, but M3gan is!

