Quinn: King Charles is sending a message to Harry about coming back to Frogmore

It’s still completely wild to watch the Windsors and the royalist press twist themselves in knots over bullsh-t rules THEY MADE UP. The “working royal” situation is something invented specifically to snub and punish the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. QEII never really gave a sh-t, and she welcomed the whole family to family events and even allowed for various “non-working royals” to step in and do some vague royal work. King Charles is different though. Even by the accounts of royal experts on Charles’s side, his “working royal” rules make zero sense. According to Tom Quinn, Charles is currently sending Prince Harry a “message” that Harry will never be allowed to live in Frogmore Cottage again, because royal residences are only for working royals. Except Charles wants to force Prince Andrew – who is no longer a working royal – to live in Frogmore. Nevermind all of the non-working royals who also live in royal residences.
King Charles has seemingly sent a message to his son Prince Harry “that he will never be allowed back to Frogmore Cottage”, according to a royal expert. A year after the Duke of Sussex, the King’s son, was evicted from Frogmore Cottage, the monarch is sending him a stark message, according to royal author and expert Tom Quinn.
The expert spoke exclusively to The Mirror, revealing: “For King Charles, forcing Andrew to move to Frogmore solves several problems at once – it sends a message to Harry that, as a private citizen and no longer a working royal, he will never be allowed back to Frogmore.”
Quinn added: “It sends [a] message to Andrew that having disgraced himself, he can no longer expect to live in the grand style. And, finally, it means that a suitably grand residence can be made ready for the royals who really matter – William and Kate. Charles is determined that Royal Lodge is the only residence on the royal estate at Windsor that is big enough and regal enough for his heir.”
They keep going on and on about how unimportant Andrew is, but then why does Charles want Andrew to live in Frogmore Cottage, a home which seems to be designated solely for working royals, huh? As I’ve said before, so much of what Charles and William do and say is for an audience of one: Prince Harry. They’re consumed with hatred, jealousy, fear about Harry and they’re publicly twisting themselves in knots to “show” Harry. It’s an insane way to live if you’re the goddamn king. Also: Quinn is saying it plainly, that this is all about getting William into Royal Lodge. This has been consuming William for years, his desire for his uncle’s mansion.
I don’t get William’s obsession with the Royal Lodge – he’s gonna be King soon and have several, much larger residences to choose from.
Right? Apparently it needs a ton of renovations – why would he want to move into that mess?
The messaging that Royal Lodge is falling apart only appeared when William decided he wants it to cover for the millions of tax funds he wants to redo it, after spending tens of millions to refurbish his “forever home” at KP.
If there’s anything we know, Charles does not give a 💩 about ensuring the comfort and care of his children in appropriately regal settings. Even fans of Charles (Camilla?) know this last sentence is a blatant lie. William’s obsession with getting Royal lodge is getting both boring and deranged.
I wouldn’t want to live where Andrew lived unless it was gutted and well fumigated. Ugh
He’s always wanted what others have.
He wants it because someone else has it. That seems to be his driving motivation for most things. He’s the heir and if it looks like you’re enjoying it then he should get it and how dare you put up any fuss. Just tragically behaves like a 2-year-old for the past 40 years.
He’s feeling middle class poor with only 4 homes?
Solving homelessness one home at a time.
Well according to this, its about CHARLES wanting RL for the heir, not william, no no, william is perfectly content at Adelaide with his wife and children, this is all CHARLES.
The reality is that I don’t think charles gives an eff where William lives and probably thinks that William has enough houses as it is.
All of your stories are well written but sometimes I just look at the pictures! These rule.
Wow… just.. wow and SMH and pity
A once Royal Family and monarchy is disintegrating rapidly in front of our eyes .
It’s happening so fast now, I can barely believe it. I never particularly cared for QE2 or Phil, but now I see that they both offered balance and stability and a bit of media savvy. They kept the royal train on the tracks and running on time, no matter what was happening behind the scenes. But this is just the ugliest mess now, with no way out. Each remaining “working” royal is petulant, immature, racist, and they all look terrible in photos. I just can’t believe this is their strategy
Quinn again. This guy is just making up stories.
Making up stories that make no sense. Like Kaiser said, Andrew is not a working royal either. So how can he live in FC if it’s about no working royals living in royal residences. King Petty and the Prince of Petty. Their brand is petty and vindictive and jealous. Such babies.
I keep going back to 2 things
1) that prince harrys very existence as a successful man outside of the royal fold is an existential threat to the royal family.
2) what harry said about William being jealous. Always wanting what harry had. In spare he wrote about some situation – William ways married, had a kid, a big royal residence and harry was doing something (possibly Africa related) and William was like – no you can’t – that’s mine. And harry wrote / you’ve won, you have everything.
But everything isn’t enough for that man in search of something to make him feel whole. He wants anything that is deemed a prize, deemed the best, the grandest.
Bless his heart. None of it will make him happy.
Harry escape this hell. When I look at the way King Charles treat his brother , i understand Why Harry left. And why William is angry by Harry’s escape! William wanted his little scapegoat puppet. It’s sick
(Hear me, I dont like Andrew)
I think they keep saying “Harry is not allowed back” to drown out the silence of Harry not asking to.
They’re running out of BS to write.