Quinn: King Charles is sending a message to Harry about coming back to Frogmore

It’s still completely wild to watch the Windsors and the royalist press twist themselves in knots over bullsh-t rules THEY MADE UP. The “working royal” situation is something invented specifically to snub and punish the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. QEII never really gave a sh-t, and she welcomed the whole family to family events and even allowed for various “non-working royals” to step in and do some vague royal work. King Charles is different though. Even by the accounts of royal experts on Charles’s side, his “working royal” rules make zero sense. According to Tom Quinn, Charles is currently sending Prince Harry a “message” that Harry will never be allowed to live in Frogmore Cottage again, because royal residences are only for working royals. Except Charles wants to force Prince Andrew – who is no longer a working royal – to live in Frogmore. Nevermind all of the non-working royals who also live in royal residences.

King Charles has seemingly sent a message to his son Prince Harry “that he will never be allowed back to Frogmore Cottage”, according to a royal expert. A year after the Duke of Sussex, the King’s son, was evicted from Frogmore Cottage, the monarch is sending him a stark message, according to royal author and expert Tom Quinn. The expert spoke exclusively to The Mirror, revealing: “For King Charles, forcing Andrew to move to Frogmore solves several problems at once – it sends a message to Harry that, as a private citizen and no longer a working royal, he will never be allowed back to Frogmore.” Quinn added: “It sends [a] message to Andrew that having disgraced himself, he can no longer expect to live in the grand style. And, finally, it means that a suitably grand residence can be made ready for the royals who really matter – William and Kate. Charles is determined that Royal Lodge is the only residence on the royal estate at Windsor that is big enough and regal enough for his heir.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

They keep going on and on about how unimportant Andrew is, but then why does Charles want Andrew to live in Frogmore Cottage, a home which seems to be designated solely for working royals, huh? As I’ve said before, so much of what Charles and William do and say is for an audience of one: Prince Harry. They’re consumed with hatred, jealousy, fear about Harry and they’re publicly twisting themselves in knots to “show” Harry. It’s an insane way to live if you’re the goddamn king. Also: Quinn is saying it plainly, that this is all about getting William into Royal Lodge. This has been consuming William for years, his desire for his uncle’s mansion.