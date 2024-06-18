Gwyneth Paltrow was happy to see Princess Kate, which means Goop hates the Sussexes!

Last summer, there was a “silly season” where the British media convinced themselves that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were on the verge of divorce and that no one in Hollywood liked them. And something something about how the Sussexes were on the verge of being poor as well. It was a weird time and one which might get repeated this year. There seems to be another effort to claim (out of nowhere) that American celebrities are “dropping” the Sussexes from their elite circles. Please. The Sussexes are fine and they still have plenty of celebrity friends, they just understand that advertising those friendships is pretty tacky. I bring all of this up because Gwyneth Paltrow was happy to see that the Princess of Wales was doing well enough to attend Trooping, and people have turned that into “Gwyneth hates the Sussexes” and from there… well, you get the idea.

Millions watched as Kate Middleton joined the royal family at Trooping the Colour on Saturday – and even Gwyneth Paltrow weighed in on her triumphant return. The Iron Man actress commented on an official photo of the Princess of Wales on Instagram saying “So happy to see you looking so happy and well.” The unexpected message showed support for the Princess of Wales and could show she is “taking sides” with the royal family, according to a royal author. Previously, Goop-creator Gwyneth appeared to be getting close to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as they were spotted leaving a Michelin-star sushi restaurant in Montecito in May 2023. However, the relationship appears to have cooled off, according to Closer Magazine. They claimed: “The actress-turned-entrepreneur [Meghan] was excluded from the intimate Goop dinner – held at her Montecito home last month.” Royal author Phil Dampier told Fabulous: “Gwyneth Paltrow is the latest celebrity who seems to be taking sides in the Wales v Sussex standoff. Meghan is said to have based her new lifestyle project American Riviera Orchard on the actress’s own products and she admires her greatly so this will hurt. Gwyneth didn’t have to make any comment about Kate being at Trooping the Colour but the fact she has means she fully supports her, and like the rest of us, wants her to make a speedy recovery.” Phil added: “It comes after other well known people like David Beckham, who was once friendly with Harry and Meghan, have very much pinned their colours to the royal mast.”

Gwyneth has actually always rolled in royal and royal-adjacent circles. I still remember that time she partied with Prince Philip. There were rumors, more than twenty years ago, that she dated then-Prince Felipe of Spain. In addition to all of that, Gwyneth lost her father to cancer. Isn’t it far more likely that a woman who lost a beloved family member to cancer is simply happy to see a “princess with cancer” doing well? Isn’t it possible that Gwyneth can wish Kate well and still be friendly with her Montecito neighbors, the Sussexes? All that being said, I am starting to believe that the Firm told David Beckham that he would never get his knighthood if he remained friends with Prince Harry, and so David ended the friendship, all because they dangled that honor in front of him.