Queen Camilla wore the Burmese Ruby Tiara for the Japanese state dinner

Here are some photos from Tuesday, the first day of Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako’s state visit to the UK. This was on the schedule before Rishi Sunak called for a general election, and reportedly, the palace made some adjustments to ensure that this state visit wouldn’t look like a Tory convention (too late). Queen Camilla and King Charles did the formal greeting at Buckingham Palace, with the Emperor and the King doing a troop inspection and there were some carriage rides and more. For the carriage ride, Empress Masako wore a face mask, because she’s allergic to horses. No comment on whether she was worried about the horse-drawn carriage or her neighing carriage companion.

Tuesday night, Camilla and Charles rolled out the red carpet for a state dinner, also at Buckingham Palace. For the dinner, Camilla wore a baggy white gown and the Burmese Ruby Tiara. She wore the same tiara last November, for the state dinner for South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeo. I wonder why she’s now chosen the same ruby-and-diamond tiara for state dinners with Asian heads of state. Perhaps it was just as simple as “Japan’s flag is red and white, I know, I’ll wear the ruby tiara!” I wonder if the Royal Collection includes any big jewelry pieces with a chrysanthemum theme, because that would have been perfect here. Speaking of, Empress Masako wore the Imperial Chrysanthemum Tiara, which can only be worn by the empress of Japan.

Additionally, Camilla debuted her new Family Order. She received QEII’s Family Order brooch/honor in 2007, but they’ve made new ones with little portraits of King Charles. Camilla is the first person to wear KCIII’s Family Order badge.