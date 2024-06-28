Sun: It will be awkward for Prince Harry to meet Travis Kelce at the ESPYs

One week ago, Prince William took two of his kids backstage before Taylor Swift’s Eras concert. We’ve been talking about this all week, and I swear, more ink might have been spilled over this than the Princess of Wales’s grand return after a six-month absence. While backstage, William and the kids took a selfie with Taylor. They also met Travis and Jason Kelce, although Kensington Palace didn’t include the Kelces in the photo they posted. The Kelces didn’t care – they declared William to be “the coolest motherf–ker,” and praised “superstar” Princess Charlotte. It was wild to see Jason Kelce go from “f–k kings” to “I love royals” within a matter of days. Well, it’s more than likely that the Kelce brothers will also attend the ESPYs in two weeks. Prince Harry will be there to pick up the Pat Tillman Award for Service. So… that’s the angle the Sun is going with, “will it be awkward for the newly royalist Kelces to meet Prince Harry??” LMAO.
Prince Harry is set to come face to face with Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce – after the NFL star hit it off with his estranged brother William. The Duke of Sussex will be honoured with the Pat Tillman Award for Service for his Invictus Games work at the glittering ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 11. The ESPYs, the Oscars of American sport, are likely to set up an interesting moment with Kelce, who sources say has been invited to the ceremony. Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs are nominated for best team of the year and his pal and quarterback Patrick Mahomes is up for best male athlete.
Kelce described William as “the coolest motherf**ker” after posing for a selfie with him, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Swift’s gig at Wembley last weekend. He also said that “no other Prince” is doing it like William, which some took to be a subtle dig at Harry.
Swift has history with the Sussexes too after she declined to appear on Meghan’s Archetypes podcast last year. Meghan is expected to join Harry at the star-studded event, hosted by the couple’s close friend and tennis ace Serena Williams.
A source said Harry will likely be “just feet away” from Kelce, adding: “It could be interesting given how much Travis hit it off with William. Travis is like the most sociable, happy go lucky, kind person in any room and is sure to want to say hello to the Prince and interact with the Sussexes. That is his style, and honestly he is one of the biggest names in US sport. For Harry it could be a potentially awkward encounter given that Travis spoke so warmly about and praised William. This will make headlines no matter what happens. If Harry ducks Travis that would look weird and if they chat the question will be whether they discussed William.”
They think that Travis saying nice things about William means that he’s “taken a side” in the Windsors’ blood feud against the Sussexes, and that Harry would avoid the Kelces? They literally think everyone is as dumb and petty as William, don’t they? If Travis goes to the ESPYs (he likely will, the Chiefs won the Super Bowl after all), he will probably be happy to meet the Sussexes and H&M will be happy to meet him too. Because none of that Salt Island sh-t actually matters. And William wishes he was the topic of conversation, just as William wishes that an American football player would take “his side.”
LOL Sun! It’s going to be awkward for you when Travis Kelce is just as excited to meet Harry (dare I say more so?!) and glows about him just as much as he did Will!
The windsors and the British Media are grasping at straws 😯😯 CONGRATS HARRY, A WELL DESERVE AWARD 😍😍
Right?! Harry and Travis are two of the most outgoing and charismatic people on the planet, and they’re both huggers, and they are going to be surrounded by multiple cameras.
Enjoy your 2 week long delusion that Travis wants to be William’s BFF, England.
Travis will be excited to see Harry cause he loves Jason he wouldn’t think William hates his own brother
This is such an excellent point. This will be like the chef in Vancouver who was excited to tell Harry that he had cooked for W too.
THIS is what I came here to say when I saw the headline.
Nice point. Also, Travis is an American citizen. He will not get into some Royal drama. He will likely be ecstatic to be there and honor people working to promote sport and make it more accessible. If anything, he may hug it out with Harry.
They have no shame.
In America we understand about not burning bridges… never know when you may be aligned on a project and need heavy hitters to invest their money and time in your passion.
Ha, William’s only passion project is resenting the Sussexes.
This type of stuff sells papers to the elderly royalist in Britain. Modern people with things to don’t really care if these guys are friendly. William and his team want us to care, lol.
These writers are just so dumb and out of touch, but it to pays the rent.
Such a silly sad piece of “journalism”.
Both Travis Kelce and Prince Harry are mature individuals. They are not six-year-olds slinging sand at each other in a sandbox. Oh wait, that would be that “wonderful statesman”, that would-be world power, the incomparable future King. 🤴 😆
Opposite day again! Harry is NOT the one in competition with his rotten egg of a brother. He won’t care that Travis said something nice about Egg. Like Meghan said about bone, you don’t have to hate one to like the other. Also, why would it bother Harry that Travis said something sweet about his niece?? If they meet and they probably will, I expect it to be a lovefest of the best kind. 🙂
If they speak to him they do. If they don’t who cares. I’m sure there will be much bigger names there, including many who have common interests in charity.
When it comes to current football players, they don’t come too much bigger than Travis. And for Harry to be given an award that honors a football player and military man, that’s a big connection. I’m sure Travis and Harry will speak and I’m sure it will very friendly. They have no beef with each other and the event is a celebration.
Football isn’t the only sport in the US. And the BM, as usual, are displaying their lack of knowledge of how large the US is with a wide variety of sports and sports players. Maybe they will be seated near each other and maybe not.
Where did I say that football is the only sport in the US or that Harry and Travis would be seated together? I’m just saying that Travis is an important celebrity in the US sports world and that it would be likely that Harry and Travis would meet sometime during the celebration.
Didn’t say you said anything. My point is there would be lots of people there from many different sports and that maybe PH and TK would meet or maybe not. The point was the BM are the ones ignorant of the numbers. Why so defensive?
Travis also was a producer in the movie “My Dead Friend Zoe” which highlights military veterans. The director is also a veteran. One of the actors in the movies said that he joined as a producer because he wanted to support veterans. Him and Harry have that in common. I would imagine they have much more to talk about than William
I didn’t know that, Koots, but it’s very cool!
I think it’s a pretty safe assumption that they will meet. I don’t think Travis is going to feel at all awkward meeting him despite meeting William for 5 minutes once a week ago. There will be no tension.
Ummm…TS declining to appear on M’s podcast doesn’t mean they “have history;” it means the opposite. They have no history. WTF…
Meghan probably invite many people on her podcast and some declined. I pretty sure Meghan didn’t expect everyone to who was asked to agree to appear. I doubt it’s personal. Many people just don’t want to appear on podcasts. There is no history between them and I’m sure Meghan isn’t sitting at home cut up about something that might or might not have happened in 2022.
Do we know for a fact that Taylor declined to be on Archetypes or is that a “Royal Expert” report? I don’t think it’s been verified.
I agree that even if there was an invite and Taylor declined it, that is completely inconsequential. Meghan would have no beef about it. If Taylor and Meghan were to run into each other at any event no doubt they would both be pleasant and well mannered.
Julia, exactly! And Cali, agreed. We don’t know for a fact if she was invited.
I think the most important question to pose to the Rota is: What grade are you in? This is primary school nonsense, with cliques, and popularity contests, etc. These are adult women!
@Cali, it was one of the Spotify leaks after they left. There were other leaks too about Harry’s meeting with that Spotify guy who called them names. Of course, we don’t know if it is true. But, it wasn’t royal reporters, it came from Spotify. Even if it is true, that is business. It isn’t like Meghan was calling people and inviting them to the podcast personally. She had a team organizing all these guests.
Sevenblue “a Spotify leak” isn’t exactly a confirmation that it actually happened. As I recall the same leak claimed that Harry wanted to discuss American politics or at least about Trump, which doesn’t even align with anything Harry has ever been interested in. One executive who is an obvious *** making claims against two people who refused to stay with his company doesn’t mean that he is telling part or even all of the truth. His biggest gripes were insulting Harry for things that have never aligned with his passions, so the execs words aren’t necessarily credible. Other than Serena and possibly Mellody Hobson, none of the other guests on the podcasts would have been approached by Meghan herself. The other guests were people she had never met before and weren’t friends with her previously so any correspondence would have been through Spotify. The podcast was a huge success and even surpassed other successful podcasts that were there prior to her. So Spotify saying anything outside of being professional is only a reflection of the one executive who spoke.
@Nerd, I stated on my comment that it doesn’t mean the leak was true. But, it wasn’t made up by royal reporters. It came from Spotify, that is why it was on business papers. I agree with what you are saying.
I was listening to an old clip of Meghan discussing the Tig and how she’d get guests and people to profile. She’d cold call, reach out and said a lot of the time they’d say no or not now, and she considered it part of the process. She wasn’t phased by it at all, so anyone thinking her not getting Taylor on her podcast was a big deal don’t know anything.
@Cali, no, we don’t know for a fact. The initial story came from Murdoch owned Wall Street Journal. Saying a representative of TS “reportedly” said this. Around the same time an exec from the agency that represents WSJ made disparaging comments. I’ll always keep in mind that Murdoch owned media will not be favorable to Harry or Meghan, especially when Harry is in lawsuit with Murdoch owned media.
Yeah I doubt there’s beef. Taylor has been recording and re-recording and touring and so much else. She has never been on a podcast to my knowledge. She has done like, one interview in years. I don’t think it’s a snub of Meghan. I think she was just not taking the time for this kind of project when Archetypes was being recorded.
I do however expect her to pop up on New Heights ANY EPISODE NOW. It’s just a matter of time. 🙂
It’s kind of hilarious that they failed to point out that Taylor hasn’t even been on her boyfriend’s podcast.
Popping it to say I love your user name, @AliceB.Tokeless!
I do too. A bit of trivia. When I was in high school in Concord, MA in the 70’s, I was part of a group of students trying to raise money and awareness for Wounded Knee Occupation. We rented a movie called ” We Love you, Alice B. Toklas”. And screened it the auditorium. We also successfully asked for and got a smoking area on a patio outside one of the buildings. times, they are a changing lol.
Is that the Peter Sellers movie with the special brownies? Hilarious.
How is an entire national media so incredibly delusional!!!!
And yes- i realize the corporate run US media is not that far behind in their agenda of serving their corporate overlords and leading with racism and outrage since it generates revenue.
And i am not psychic- but i would bet this is how it goes- one or both of the Kelce brothers chats with Prince Harry- on their next podcast- they talk about how cool he was, how down to earth, and then the talk about Invictus- and how amazing that is. And how they would love to go to that.
The Kelce brothers are not going to get into philosophical discussions on colonizers, racism, unconscious bias, bat sh*t crazy british media.
They are growing their personal brands which are sports related and likability is a big deal. They are not going to do a lot of snark.
They may be like – cool we met multiple royal people!!!! – but that’s about as deep as it will get.
Well said.
This is spot on, Ariel. The media is trying to drag the Kelces into the one sided war between the Windsors and people who have more important things to do so they aren’t available for the battles.
It’s perfectly fine if Travis and/or Jason enjoy meeting Harry. They aren’t required to take sides or to discuss William in any context.
Exactly this, Ariel. Outside of Celebitchy, how many Americans know anything about the drama with the BRF? Or even care? It’s entirely possible that TK has no idea that people might perceive of him “taking a side” because he had polite and positive things to say about a father and his kids that he briefly met because they’re fans of his GF?
I would be shocked if Travis or Jason even knew there were sides.
1000% this is how it’ll go.
My eyes just rolled right the f–k out of my head. If someone finds them, please return them to me.
I am so with you. It’s all absurd.
I’m thinking that Travis is having the summer of his life with Tay Tay and no sides have been taken. Hey, I would take a selfie with William and his kids if I was there.
The Brits are sooooo childish – it’s staggering. Well not all of them of course but plenty for sure. And to have both the present and future King feeding this narrative ought to be alarming. Apparently not. So glad H and M made their Great Escape and are thriving !
I agree with your comment but also think that Kelce is either very ignorant or he was throwing shade when he said ““no other Prince” is doing it like William”
Technically speaking no other prince is doing it like William. He is currently the only prince that smeared his younger brother and his wife in the press to cover up rumors. He’s currently the only prince that allowed his guy Jason Knauf to doctor emails with the sole purpose of making Meghan lose her case against the DM. She won but also had a miscarriage during that time. He’s currently the only prince that had a secret settlement with Murdoch and didn’t tell the public, which would have helped others in cases against the tabloid. People that don’t have the advantages that he did. So yeah, technically, there’s really no one else doing it like William. Arguably, that’s a canny statement bc it could mean anything really lol! Minus the coolest moyherf*cker part anyways😂
@jais, I think you are giving this guy too much credit. Besides, Americans tend to be more direct and not as calculated as the British when dissing someone.
It would be a good one though! It’s like saying yeah that person is really something and leaving it at that.
It does sound like the kind of thing you would say as a throwaway line, when questioned about William by a breathless reporter.
I didn’t hear the entire podcast but that was strange. One thing is to say he was cool (because he probably expected a prince to be more circumspect), but saying “no other prince” sounded deliberate. I like Taylor and I hope she is not taking sides (and influencing Travis who probably doesn’t care about any of this).
@gtwiecz, 💯
Making something out of nothing. Media does this all the time.
My goodness, these people really do like involving others into their toxic mess. The Scum and TOB thrive on hate and division but, in the real world most people just want to get along. I’m pretty sure IF Travis and Harry meet they will be polite and cordial towards one another. I would love it if after the ceremony Travis went on his podcast and said something along the lines of “I met Prince Freakin’ Harry!” I’m sure he’s far too diplomatic to do that but, I think cushions would be flying all over KP if he did. 😆
Travis and Jason just seem like positive and friendly people. I’m sure they’ll say nice things about Harry too, but I guess we’ll see!
Are there no adults in the room over there? I seriously doubt Harry is worried about who met whom for a photo op when there will be tons of athletes there and bestie Serena. It’s gonna be a fun night and he’s being honored for his work with Invictus. This is their only angle to connect the other royals with this event. It’s so juvenile and just silly. They always frame everything so negatively because they want there to be a feud and Harry is not into that at all.
Harry is not the one running around bleating to anyone who will listen, how much he hates his brother.
Anyone who has met Harry, outside of those who have marching orders to continually tear him down, have had nothing but nice things to say about him. If / when the Kelces meet him it will be just the same. In fact they will see who is really the coolest guy!
I guess this is what really scare the garbage British media trolls and their royal overlords.
Here the UK media are, yet again, focusing on trivial and irrelevant things because they need to embiggen the leftover royals. William, but most importantly his kids briefly met Taylor before her concert, yet the UK has made this into a never ending series about William and his one sided obsessive fight with Harry and Meghan. They like to insult Americans and celebrities but continue to try and associate with them and talk about them ad nauseam whenever they desperately want to seem relevant or “cool”. The ESPYs and this honor that Harry is receiving is much bigger than some infantile 42 year old and his one sided war with his more successful and accomplished younger brother. NFL is much bigger than TK and the ESPYs focuses on more than just football. This is a huge recognition to not just Harry but more importantly IG which continues to have the potential of reaching and helping more service men and women and their families. Harry is and has always been the “cooler” and more accomplished prince/man because he is genuinely about helping others and not about some stupid immature one sided competition. They care more about royal association than to actually help veterans and their families and that is evident in every article and comment they fail to write focusing on the veterans and their families. As Harry said “This one is for the entire service community”. The world no longer is in a chokehold by the UK royal family. Enough already.
The British media has lost its damn mind! Seriously, they need to consider therapy. What in the who-shot-john is this? These journalists and their readers must have the emotional maturity of grade schoolers. Team William is so delusional, so childish, so unhinged to think that everyone is engaged in Peg’s one-sided rivalry with Harry.
These stories and the journalists who write about the royal family and the tabloids in general, make the entire island look really insecure, hypocritical and petty.
Taylor and the Kelce brothers are going to be sorry they met William because the BM have dragged them into the Windsor family feud. If they don’t say anything mean about the Sussexes they will turn on them.
Surely they all know about Taylor’s fans? I would laugh forever if it did, though.
How did Travis feel when William cut him off from the picture posted on KP’s Twitter account of him, the kids, and Taylor?
It’s hilarious that they cropped Travis out, and the only reason we even know he was there is because Taylor posted a pic. Now William is clout chasing the Kelces.
Sides? Seriously I’m so tired of the immature bullshit that the UK press seems to have normalized. William is 42 years old. Too old to be acting like a 12 year old on a playground.
The media want everyone to believe that Harry is incandescent with rage over William when the truth is that Harry has bigger fish to fry. Also, Harry is not a childish whiner like his father and brother. As for Meghan and Taylor, everybody doesn’t have to be friends with everyone else. It’s fine.
No, Travis. Harry is cool. You are about to meet cool. Hope Travis doesn’t allow himself to get drug into or used by the most childish ridiculous people. If he does……imma write him off. I do think he is fairly new to the fame game, though not a complete newby. Shame someone with wisdom didn’t tell him to tread VERY carefully around Egghead and the royal family. The Royal Family is so dysfunctional, it is like a black hole, you don’t want to get too close to the center of gravity, lest you get sucked in. Hopefully he has some sense. And doesn’t like being used. Because they will use you until there is nothing left.
Seems Travis overcompensated over Jason’s words about royalty. He could have kept it simple: “it was nice to meet Prince William and his adorable kids”. But I think Travis is not the brightest bulb in the room, just a phenomenal football player.
Harry is an adult. I assume Travis is one too. I am sure they will be polite to one another as adults are. Not everyone behaves like the middle school Windsor clan.
Why would Travis Kelce give a flying fig about Willie’s one sided feud with his brother? Why is meeting someone once and saying their cool the sign of a tightly bonded friendship? These people are idiots.
This is the problem when you don’t have any work of your own to do – you spend your life on trivialities. Harry has lots of work to occupy him and thinking about William isn’t part of it. Travis has his career and businesses and love life to think about and William isn’t a part of that, either. If William got off his ass and did some real work, he wouldn’t have the time to obsess about Harry so much.
Why would what these two men think matter? Are they the new Ja Rule? Harry is awarded for the excellent work he did with Invictus Games. That is all that matters.
This is pathetic like the bitterest ex spouse declaring that because they are through a horrid divorce then no one else can like or have a friendly interaction with their former partner!
Here’s how the BM thinks the awkward situation will go down.
Harry: aren’t you the football player who paid court to my brother, the future king?
Travis: erm, yeah. He’s the coolest mo@$erf@cker!
Harry: OMG, it’s George Kittle!
This definitely sounds like William’s side attempting to claim dibs on Travis.
“You can’t have the Kelces, Harold! The Kelces are MY thing!”
😂😂😂
LOL! Seriously, he should just lift his leg and pee on them.
Ate these people toddlers?
The Sun has the brothers confused. I’m sure Harry doesn’t care one way or another if someone likes William. William, on the other hand, is full of rage and let’s it be known that he will not associate with anyone who associates with Harry.
If Travis does attend and meets Harry, he will spill about it on his podcast to his brother so we know we’ll get all the insider info from Travis himself. And given Travis is super charismatic and easy going just like Harry, we know they’ll get along like a house on fire. Will Travis address the fact he’s met both brothers and talk about the ongoing family rift? Probably not, he’ll probably just talk about how jazzed he is that he got to meet two members of the British royal family in such close succession. He met William probably for all of ten minutes, I dunno how that makes him William’s BFF lol. He doesn’t care about Harry’s family drama and he didn’t bring it up when he talked about William. He won’t bring it up if he meets Harry and talks about it. Also given none of this has happened yet, I think it’s funny how the British tabs engage in silly hypotheticals.
This is so dumb and embarrassing.
Truly! It is embarrassing and ridiculous!
I want Harry and Meg to star in Taylor’s next video.That would be perfection. Maybe like Dracula and they are escaping Windsor andTay can be Dorothy and Travis can be a golden retriever named Totoe. And thelive happily ever after cause now they are Out of the Woods.
William met Travis for a hot minute because he’s famous and his kids are fans of Travis’ famous gf (who’s way more famous than William is, in the US and anywhere outside the UK).
And Will thinks that fan encounter will somehow one-up Harry, who’s about to get an ESPY award for his actual achievements?
Bless his heart.
Well done!
I just want to tell these creeps to stay out of our business !
they have literally no idea how American pop culture operates
I’m quite sure that Harry is used to people getting along like adults, since he is one. It’s wild how the BP is running with the take that it will be “awkward,” as if Harry has the diplomatic/social skills of a teenager (like his brother).
Travis Kelce is likely a great admirer of Pat Tillman, so if anything, he’ll be genuinely impressed by Harry getting the Tillman Award.
When the Eagles (sob) faced off against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl in 2023, there was a fan clamor for Donna Kelce — Travis’ and Jason’s mom — to do the coin toss, but the NFL chose military members affiliated with the Tillman foundation.
This is what Donna Kelce said in response: “You know the military is more important than I am, and there’s a lot of people who put their blood, sweat and tears out there for the USA! I have not. I’ve been a banker and sat in a cushy chair for most of my career. The NFL is going to honor one of their own / Pat Tillman!!!””
Wow, what Donna said is perfect. Thanks for this, and I agree with you, the Pat Tillman award is a very big deal because of who Pat Tillman was.
I doubt their paths will ever cross. Taylor is still on tour and isn’t he apart of the show 😏 Willy is just so happy to be in close proximity to American celebrity. He appeared to have an out of body experience with the twitching and gyrating in his box 🤭 But hey, he’s working his way to becoming a “Statesman”. He’s building a pretty impressive roster😉
I’d wager that Travis doesn’t even know about the falling out between H and W. I’m sure someone so close to his own brother wouldn’t want to take any proverbial sides in a fight between brothers. Will is a toddler.
That’s not how any of this works. Normal people don’t “choose sides” when meeting other people. I’m sure Travis and Jason Kelce will be just as happy to meet Harry as William. NO ONE CARES.
British media really don’t have much to cover these days without Kate around, do they?
When the articles about Billy Idle and the kids meeting T & K, my response was: So?
We’re talking ESPYs. E.S.P.Y. Perhaps the bm should educate themselves before writing articles that embarrass themselves.
How many heads will explode, when the Harry/Travis selfies come out?