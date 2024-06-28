Sun: It will be awkward for Prince Harry to meet Travis Kelce at the ESPYs

One week ago, Prince William took two of his kids backstage before Taylor Swift’s Eras concert. We’ve been talking about this all week, and I swear, more ink might have been spilled over this than the Princess of Wales’s grand return after a six-month absence. While backstage, William and the kids took a selfie with Taylor. They also met Travis and Jason Kelce, although Kensington Palace didn’t include the Kelces in the photo they posted. The Kelces didn’t care – they declared William to be “the coolest motherf–ker,” and praised “superstar” Princess Charlotte. It was wild to see Jason Kelce go from “f–k kings” to “I love royals” within a matter of days. Well, it’s more than likely that the Kelce brothers will also attend the ESPYs in two weeks. Prince Harry will be there to pick up the Pat Tillman Award for Service. So… that’s the angle the Sun is going with, “will it be awkward for the newly royalist Kelces to meet Prince Harry??” LMAO.

Prince Harry is set to come face to face with Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce – after the NFL star hit it off with his estranged brother William. The Duke of Sussex will be honoured with the Pat Tillman Award for Service for his Invictus Games work at the glittering ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 11. The ESPYs, the Oscars of American sport, are likely to set up an interesting moment with Kelce, who sources say has been invited to the ceremony. Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs are nominated for best team of the year and his pal and quarterback Patrick Mahomes is up for best male athlete. Kelce described William as “the coolest motherf**ker” after posing for a selfie with him, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Swift’s gig at Wembley last weekend. He also said that “no other Prince” is doing it like William, which some took to be a subtle dig at Harry. Swift has history with the Sussexes too after she declined to appear on Meghan’s Archetypes podcast last year. Meghan is expected to join Harry at the star-studded event, hosted by the couple’s close friend and tennis ace Serena Williams. A source said Harry will likely be “just feet away” from Kelce, adding: “It could be interesting given how much Travis hit it off with William. Travis is like the most sociable, happy go lucky, kind person in any room and is sure to want to say hello to the Prince and interact with the Sussexes. That is his style, and honestly he is one of the biggest names in US sport. For Harry it could be a potentially awkward encounter given that Travis spoke so warmly about and praised William. This will make headlines no matter what happens. If Harry ducks Travis that would look weird and if they chat the question will be whether they discussed William.”

[From The Sun]

They think that Travis saying nice things about William means that he’s “taken a side” in the Windsors’ blood feud against the Sussexes, and that Harry would avoid the Kelces? They literally think everyone is as dumb and petty as William, don’t they? If Travis goes to the ESPYs (he likely will, the Chiefs won the Super Bowl after all), he will probably be happy to meet the Sussexes and H&M will be happy to meet him too. Because none of that Salt Island sh-t actually matters. And William wishes he was the topic of conversation, just as William wishes that an American football player would take “his side.”