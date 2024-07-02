Donald Trump wants to set aside his 34-count felony conviction in New York

In late May, Donald Trump was convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York state. His conviction was about his actions in 2015-16 to cover up his sexual encounter with Stormy Daniels and his affair with Karen McDougal, all of which occurred when he was married to Melania. It was a complicated case, but Trump’s crimes, in this case, happened before he was “president.” Well, guess who is now claiming presidential immunity for his crimes committed before his presidency? That’s right, Donald Trump’s lawyers are already seeking to overturn the verdict, citing the Supreme Court’s decision on presidential immunity.

Donald J. Trump began an effort on Monday to throw out his recent criminal conviction in Manhattan and postpone his upcoming sentencing, citing a new Supreme Court ruling that granted him broad immunity from prosecution for official actions he took as president, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

In a letter to the judge overseeing the case, Mr. Trump’s lawyers sought permission to file a motion to set aside the verdict, doing so just hours after the Supreme Court issued its landmark ruling involving one of Mr. Trump’s other criminal cases. The letter will not be public until Tuesday at the earliest, after which prosecutors will have a chance to respond.

The move from Mr. Trump’s lawyers came 10 days before the judge was set to sentence the former president for his crimes in Manhattan, where a jury convicted him on 34 felony counts related to his cover-up of a sex scandal in the run-up to the 2016 election. Mr. Trump’s lawyers asked the judge, Juan M. Merchan, to postpone the July 11 sentencing while the judge weighs whether the Supreme Court ruling affects the conviction.

The effort to set aside the conviction might be a long shot. The Manhattan case centers on acts Mr. Trump took as a candidate, not a president. Yet his lawyers are likely to argue that prosecutors built their case partly on evidence from his time in the White House. And under the Supreme Court’s new ruling, prosecutors not only may not charge a president for any official acts, but also cannot cite evidence involving official acts to bolster other accusations.

I’m just left flabbergasted by how utterly f–ked we are because of this christofascist Supreme Court. While I don’t think this Trump motion to overturn the verdict will go anywhere, the fact remains that Trump will largely walk away from all of the crimes he committed as president, up to and including inciting an insurrection, trying to have his vice president murdered and stoking violent acts against elected officials. He literally tried to overthrow the government and the Supreme Court is like “yep, that’s an official act!”

27 Responses to “Donald Trump wants to set aside his 34-count felony conviction in New York”

  1. Jais says:
    July 2, 2024 at 9:07 am

    Alright, I’m gonna need a cute puppy post soon…😂
    Sh*t is dark.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      July 2, 2024 at 9:20 am

      Yesterday, I went out and bought a big bottle of premixed pina colada, and I’m not even a big drinker. I may become a late in life alcoholic. All because of Trump.

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        July 2, 2024 at 9:31 am

        Nah. Don’t give that man the power of turning you into a late in life alcoholic. But a few pina coladas and some cute kitten vids never hurt anyone. I’d like to channel my anger into productive good and not fall into despair…but sometimes it ain’t easy. Just remember there’s a lot of people that are working against trump too.

      • ML says:
        July 2, 2024 at 11:29 am

        I understand your despair, but I agree with Jais that you should not let Trump give you the horrible “gift” of alcoholism, Brassy Rebel.
        Beach reads? Crafts? Guilty pleasure music? Something cultural? Some sport which involves hitting an object very, very hard? Travel? Bbq?

      • Brassy Rebel says:
        July 2, 2024 at 11:46 am

        No worries. More than two drinks and I get sick. I’m following your prescription, ML. And I will enjoy no more than two pina coladas at a time. 🍹🍹

    • The Robinson Group says:
      July 2, 2024 at 9:26 am

      Don’t despair, Trump WILL NOT be President again. He will also answer for his crimes because immunity as President means acts of the job. Everything he is being accused of is outside of that purview. Interference of other governmental duties is not the business of the President– so stop running around hair on fire.

      Reply
      • Flamingo says:
        July 2, 2024 at 9:32 am

        I said the same thing in 2016 and that didn’t work out too well. I wouldn’t make absolute statements like this.

        He is a threat to win again, since he knows how to rally people. Biden really needs to wash the floor with him at the next debate.

        Vote like your life depends on it. And encourage others that may be back on the fence. I won’t sleep well until Biden is re-elected.

      • manda says:
        July 2, 2024 at 10:06 am

        Yeah, and precedents are settled law, right? We can’t trust anything that requires integrity or “following the rules.” We are f-cked and it’s really only a matter of time as to when it all comes crumbling down

      • Kitten says:
        July 2, 2024 at 1:36 pm

        This kind of Polly Anna attitude risks generating complacency among voters. I hate to say it but if we cannot be inspired to vote, being scared is probably the second best motivator.

    • BeanieBean says:
      July 2, 2024 at 1:53 pm

      Try the ‘We Rate Dogs’ twitter account. Here’s a link (found it through Kaiser): https://x.com/dog_rates

      I’m not even going to open Kaiser’s other article on this. I can’t. I heard about it on the news yesterday & was so sick at heart.

      Reply
  2. Midnight@theOasis says:
    July 2, 2024 at 9:11 am

    Why doesn’t that Orange 🤡 choke on a f@%king Big Mac and end this nightmare. Netflix has an excellent documentary “Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on trial” that’s worth watching. The parallels between Hitler coming to power and Trump are terrifying.

    Reply
    • Blithe says:
      July 2, 2024 at 9:32 am

      I have two long-standing political fantasies. One is funding a group of retirees in Air Stream campers to temporarily relocate to Red states in numbers sufficient to shift their Electoral College votes to Blue. The other is funding mass deliveries of greasy super-processed highly salted junk food to Mar a Lago and wherever the Orange one might happen to be — and hope that greed, gluttony, and nature take their expected course.

      Who’s with me?

      Reply
  3. wolfmamma says:
    July 2, 2024 at 9:12 am

    After reading Heather Cox Richardson earlier today about the Supreme Court decision, it occurred to me that this July 4 may well be the last that we celebrate as it was meant to be by the leaders of this new country long ago.
    Vote for who you want this November but consider this: it may very well be the last time you are able to based on your choice.

    Reply
  4. Chantal1 says:
    July 2, 2024 at 9:14 am

    I don’t think he’ll have much success overturning all 34 counts either. Clarence Thomas basically drew a road map for the Florida judge to dismiss his Florida case in his part of the decision yesterday. This MAGA led Court is gambling on Trump returning to power but they better hope they haven’t and never will do anything to upset the US king of petty and vindictiveness. They better hope they don’t sneeze wrong. Hopefully, that nightmare scenario will never happen and sane voters and big business are still turned off enough to not support/vote for him.. Interestingly enough, MSM hasn’t mentioned that last week after one of his pep rallies, Trump’s jet was parked on the tarmac directly next to one of Putin’s jets.

    Anyhoo, VOTE BLUE!!

    Reply
  5. Digital Unicorn says:
    July 2, 2024 at 9:14 am

    He’s already acting like he’s President – threatening congress and the senate about doing things before he gets into office. They have made no secret of the fact that they are going to steal the election, people need to be concerned about the security of the voting machines and counting stations. I remember seeing those images and videos of his supporters trying to force their way into counting stations with guns.

    Reply
    • Giddy says:
      July 2, 2024 at 9:36 am

      I am terrified. If he gets re-elected he will spend his time taking revenge on his enemies, and reworking our government into his MAGA dreamscape. The only thing we can do is get out the vote! I’m going to be doing my part my volunteering at Biden’s headquarters and driving voters to the polls. We have to do everything possible to keep this nightmare from happening.

      Reply
  6. Maida says:
    July 2, 2024 at 9:25 am

    The fact that the Supreme Court ruled that official acts are under immunity regardless of the motive and that no evidence of official acts can be used to prosecute are what is especially egregious. Doesn’t matter if Trump was talking to Pence about subverting the election — if he was talking to his VP that’s under immunity. And no evidence that involves “official acts” can be referenced in any trial. Conveniently, the SC didn’t clarify the line between “official” and “unofficial” acts.

    And Republicans have already proven — twice! — that they will never impeach and remove a Republican president, no matter what he does.

    Too many people are sleepwalking into this election with a “But her emails” 2.0 attitude. There will be NO guardrails if Trump becomes president. Project 2025 will be implemented, count on it. And the media is stuck on the horse race “will Biden drop out?” narrative. If we don’t vote straight D this November we will be living in an autocracy next year.

    Reply
  7. PunkyMomma says:
    July 2, 2024 at 9:39 am

    He’s already overthrown the government. It’s been a rolling coup since the 2020 election, and it’s just too late. So many in congress, as well as the court are compromised. Recall when the Russians hacked the DNC, many Republicans began to kiss Mango Mussolini’s ring.

    The demise of our democracy began in earnest with Reagan’s cut to social safety nets and the firing of air traffic controllers, and it was fully in place when W seated Alito and Roberts on SCOTUS.

    The republicans have been playing the long game and they have prevailed.

    I feel the same gut punch I felt watching the election results that night in 2016, realizing 🍊🤡 had been elected.

    Reply
    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      July 2, 2024 at 9:46 am

      THIS. All the more reason we have to get all our friends and family out to vote Democratic at all levels this Fall. Remind everyone you know, 3 more justices could need to retire in the next 4 years.

      Reply
  8. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    July 2, 2024 at 9:44 am

    As we New Yorkers say, F U Tr*mp! The great State of New York’s cases had nothing to do with bogus ‘official acts’ done while he was in office. Excelsior!

    Reply
  9. CL says:
    July 2, 2024 at 10:14 am

    I’ve signed up to write postcards to swing states, and every time I see something upsetting on the news, I go write a few. It’s small, but it makes me feel like I’m doing something helpful.

    Reply
    • BellsTheWell says:
      July 2, 2024 at 1:01 pm

      …but his crimes happened before he was president? Why on earth would he have immunity for anything that didn’t happen why he was in office? That’s just nonsense. Zero chance he succeeds with this.

      The evidence may have been found when he was in office, but it was created before he got there.

      Reply
  10. MsIam says:
    July 2, 2024 at 10:21 am

    Very sad but not shocking unfortunately. Thomas already believes he has no accountability basically taking bribes from his rich “friends” so not surprising he and his fellow “patriots” on the Unsupreme Court believe Orange Chump or any president is above the law.

    Reply
  11. Maggie says:
    July 2, 2024 at 10:32 am

    Maybe if we all will him to die he’lol kick the bucket sooner. Does anyone know a good curse that would work?

    Reply
  12. pottymouth pup says:
    July 2, 2024 at 11:14 am

    the RWNJs have been trying to argue that all the rights granted to POTUS also be granted to candidates (my guess is, that at some point, SCOTUS will find a way to make that happen with the caveat that it’s retroactive to the winning candidate only if/when Trump wins or without the caveat if Trump doesn’t win)

    Reply

