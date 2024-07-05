Keir Starmer is Britain’s new prime minister after a historic defeat for the Tory Party

Britain’s general election was held on the Fourth of July, and British people came out in droves to declare their independence from the Tory Party’s chokehold on Britain for the past thirteen years and five prime ministers. The Tories oversaw Brexit, a significantly faltering economy, a diminished standing in European politics and global politics and, let’s not forget, Sussexit happened on the Tories’ watch. Rishi Sunak has offered his resignation and accepted responsibility for the Conservative Party’s historic defeat. I’m not a Sunak apologist or anything, but it wasn’t entirely his fault, right? This was a backlash against the party writ large, not Sunak specifically. If anything, it feels like people are still mad as hell at Boris Johnson.
Britain’s new prime minister is Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who can be seen in these photos with his wife Victoria. He will meet with King Charles today and do the ring-kiss thing and then he has to form a government. But first, let’s talk about Labour’s historic landslide:
An earthquake in British politics. With far-right politics ascendant across the English Channel in France, the United Kingdom has swung in the opposite direction. Official election results Friday showed a landslide victory for the country’s center-left Labour Party — its first victory in 19 years, since under the leadership of Tony Blair.
Incoming Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailed his win as historic, saying early Friday: “Change begins now.”
“We can look forward again. Walk into the morning,” Starmer told supporters before dawn. “The sunlight of hope, pale at first, but getting stronger through the day.”
For the Conservatives — the party of Margaret Thatcher, Boris Johnson and the incumbent Prime Minister Rishi Sunak — it was the worst defeat in their party’s nearly 200-year history. Prominent lawmakers including former Prime Minister Liz Truss, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Penny Mordaunt lost their seats in the U.K. parliament. Sunak retained his seat but resigned Friday as Conservative Party leader, and apologized to the country.
“I am sorry. I have given this job my all but you have sent a clear signal, that the government of the United Kingdom must change,” Sunak told reporters as he and his wife left the prime minister’s residence at 10 Downing Street for the last time. “I have heard your anger, your disappointment and I take responsibility for this loss.”
After 14 years in power, the Conservatives were punished at the polls for all the tumult that occurred on their watch: Brexit, which most Britons now regret; Johnson’s Partygate scandal, in which the then-prime minister threw parties while the country was under COVID-19 lockdown and lied about them; and the disastrous 2022 budget of Johnson’s successor Liz Truss, which sent shockwaves through financial markets. Britain now has more children in poverty than any other wealthy country, according to the United Nations. Without London, it’s poorer than Mississippi.
This election also upended the U.K’s two-party system, with surging support for smaller parties. The environmentalist Green Party had its most successful election night ever, winning a record four seats — up from one in the previous parliamentary session. The centrist Liberal Democrats multiplied their representation in Parliament. And the far-right, anti-immigrant Reform UK Party will enter Parliament for the first time, with four seats — among them, one for its leader, Brexiteer Nigel Farage, who ran and lost seven times previously.
In Scotland, the once-hegemonic Scottish National Party — which has lobbied for Scottish independence from Britain — was decimated, with Labour taking most of the SNP’s seats. In Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K, the nationalist Sinn Fein party — which wants Northern Ireland to gain independence from Britain and join the Republic of Ireland to its south — won the most seats, becoming the region’s biggest party in the U.K. Parliament.
The Scottish part is interesting, but I don’t completely understand what it means. Is the dream of Scexit over? Because it honestly felt like Scottish support for independence was growing every year? Or was the Labour support less about independence and more about throwing out all of the Tories in general? Anyway, congrats to all of the British peeps who came together to throw out those Tory a–holes. There’s a scary rise of right-wing ideology happening in many European countries, but British people said no, we want a more progressive government. Good for you guys.
Update: Starmer arrived at Buckingham Palace an hour ago and here’s the photo of Starmer meeting King Charles.
King Charles III welcomes Sir Keir Starmer during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London, where he invited the leader of the Labour Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government following the landslide General Election victory for the Labour Party.
I’ll start by saying I am happy that the Tories were so roundly defeated so there is no chance that they can claim otherwise. And I’m very glad the Liberal Democrats who are centre-left have their highest ever number of seats, my constituency went from Tory to LD as did many places. Less good that public sh*tstain Nigel Farage and his Reform party have weasled their way into the Commons on their anti-immigration bile. But it’s difficult to feel too happy about the good news yet because so much has gone wrong and so many times that it feels like we’re getting out of an abusive relationship and have finally stepped into the light in a way.
I think the feeling across the country is more that it was about getting rid of the Tories, not wanting Labour in power. It’s nuanced. There was probably a heavy dose of not wanting to believe that a good thing like Labour coming back into power after 14 years could happen because there has been letdown after letdown when it comes to politics for so long. It makes me think of the Brexit vote or Trump’s win, where there was such a massive shock when the result came in because we didn’t think it would happen, so this time we were protecting ourselves by not being too hopeful. So now it’s worked out, it will probably take time to let the shock wear off because it doesn’t seem real yet that things might start to get better.
It’s also important to note that voter turnout was extremely low this election.
Yes. I think this speaks to voter apathy and disillusionment with the political system in general. I also am interested to see how the introduction of required voter ID affected turnout/ability to vote. The forms of ID required were also potentially disproportionately impacting younger voters who may not have a driving license or passport but only a travel card, which was not accepted whereas an older person’s (post pension age) bus pass was accepted.
Congratulations UK celebitchy peeps. I am glad you got out from the Tory party and can begin to move forward.
I just watched his acceptance speech and it was maddening.
He claims Rishi Sunak must have had a hard time as the first Asian British PM?
The same Rishi who claimed Britain had no racism problem as he dismissed Jeremy Clarkson’s racist and misogynist screed against Meghan?
The same Starmer who abused Diane Abbott?
I am so angry at this nonsense.
Liz Truss lost her seat! Wonderful news all around except for the bit about Nigel Farage. Better keep an eye on him. I’m feeling a bit envious this morning considering what is going on here in the States. Nevertheless, congratulations to all the British people this morning. Well done! 👏 🥂
I’m at work having pulled an all nighter, festooned with tinsel from party poppers, wearing a giant hat & badge & slightly drunk on “no-alcohol” prosecco (actually 0.5% which after necking a bottle takes its toll). Today it feels a tiny bit hopeful, like decent people are once again in charge. Let’s hope so as they have a giant mountain to climb.
& where was this gracious Sunak over the past couple of years – if he’d displayed a bit more of that the country might not be such a dumpster fire now. So much hate & division. & Jeremy Hunt was extremely gracious too – democracy is SO important which is why I’ve lectured some many people about the importance of voting. Don’t care for whom (although obvs not Reform. Or Tories!) but just vote. VOTE. We are so lucky to be able to do it.
Go Labour. I for one am deliriously happy & a little bit hopeful.
Now go France – do the right thing (not the Right thing) on Sunday.