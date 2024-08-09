Noah Lyles won a bronze medal in the 200-meter, then revealed he has Covid

Noah Lyles is an American track-and-field Olympian. Several days ago, he won the gold medal in the 100-meter at the Paris Olympics. He truly won gold by the smallest of margins in one of the craziest photo-finishes of the games. After winning gold in the 100, Noah then ran the qualifying heats for the 200 meter, and of course he qualified for that as well. On Thursday, he came in third place – a bronze medal – in the 200-meter. Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo won gold, and Lyles’ American teammate Kenny Bednarek won silver. This was already considered an “upset” because Lyles talks a big game, and people expected him to deliver once again, like he did in the 100-meter. Instead, right after securing the bronze medal, Noah congratulated some of the runners with hugs and pats, then he collapsed on the track. He was taken off in a wheelchair. NBC’s reporters on the ground scrambled to find out what happened, which is when Noah’s mother told NBC that Noah tested positive for covid… two days before the race.
Noah Lyles’ sprint double quest came up just short. He finished third in the 200 final, clocking in at 19.70 for the bronze medal. Lyles ran despite testing positive for COVID-19. Following the race, Lyles, who has a history of asthma, received medical attention and collapsed into a wheelchair.
“I woke up early about 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning and I was feeling really horrible. I knew it was more than being sore from the 100,” Lyles said after the race. “Woke up the doctors and we tested and it came back as positive for COVID. My first thought was not to panic. I’m thinking I’ve been in worse situations. I’ve run with worse conditions, I felt, and we just took it day by day, tried to hydrate as much, quarantined. It’s taken its toll for sure, but I’ve never been more proud of myself to be able to come out here and getting a bronze medal.”
Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo led around the curve and sprinted down the home stretch for a surprising comfortable win, running a 19.46. U.S. sprinter Kenny Bednarek captured the silver with a time of 19.62.
Immediately after winning the bronze medal, Lyles needed medical attention. He was taken off the track in a wheelchair and news later broke that he tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the race.
“It definitely affected my performance,” Lyles said after the race, adding that he stayed in an offsite hotel and tried to keep his illness “close to the chest” after testing positive on Tuesday. His teammates and opponents did not know he was sick. Lyles does suffer from asthma, which can make respiratory illnesses worse.
“Why would we give them an edge?” He said when asked about the secrecy, adding they also didn’t want everyone to go into a panic and wanted everyone to be able to compete.
So, it’s really complicated. The Tokyo Olympics were held in the summer of 2021, when the pandemic was still raging and yet vaccines were pretty widely available, especially in Western countries. Instead of instituting a vaccine mandate to get into Tokyo, the IOC spent an insane amount of money testing everyone constantly and enforcing masking and glove protocols. Athletes were supposed to act like they were surrounded by Covid-positive people at all times, and if anyone did test positive, they were basically out of the Olympics. Three years later, none of those covid protocols exist in Paris. It’s a free-for-all and barely anyone is wearing a mask before competitions or within the Olympic Village. I don’t even think anyone is being regularly tested either. I totally understand the “this is an IOC problem, not a Noah Lyles problem” argument. There should have been better protocols in place and that part of it is not on Lyles at all.
That being said, Noah Lyles behaved irresponsibly and that IS on him. While he wore a mask some of the time while he was on site at the Stade de France, he obviously thought it was more important to keep his diagnosis a secret so he could compete, and he thought nothing of possibly infecting other athletes. As I said, after the 200-meter race, Noah was hugging and congratulating some of the other guys. He’s out there, breathing on people. Ugh.
Oof. My gut reaction is thinking about all the people he could have and probably has infected with Covid because of this. I get that it’s the Olympics, maybe a once in a lifetime achievement, but…. Willingly being in close quarters with people while you are contagious with a serious, could be life threatening, disease. That’s not a good decision.
What a complete idiot. He is a braggart. He is not humble when you listen to what he says it is all about how great he is so no he doesn’t think of others around him. I said when he wine his gold medal and he was just bragging that I hoped karma would come for him and it did. Yes he got a medal but not the one he wanted. Will this change his ways? I don’t think so.
That’s reckless behaviour from him but he’s not the first athlete with covid who still competed this year (many swimmers admitted to have covid for example), he didn’t need to go around spreading the germs though, yikes.
It’s kind of insane from the organising committee to have just put all of the athletes together and expect nobody to catch covid. Between that and athletes getting sick because we made them swim in the Seine it’s just bizarre that we don’t mind our Olympics being remembered as the ones where most of the athletes got sick one way or another.
He’s an idiot, not just for infecting so many other people but also disregarding the damage he could do to himself long term. I have severe asthma and I’ve been so paranoid and careful since Covid started. Luckily due to masking and diligence around getting vaccines, I’ve only had it once and it was a pretty mild case. However, even with it being mild it’s still affecting my asthma ten months later. I use my inhalers and nebulizer a lot more frequently, I’ve had to be put on a daily pill, and it’s pretty common to wake up wheezing in the middle of the night. I get that the Olympics is special but he already had a medal. Your life and that of others around you is more important than a second.
Yikes. Disrespectful to the other competitors to put them at risk when he was ill.
Also, before the race the way Noah came out, jumping up and down and taking way more time to hype the crowd and using that physical energy before the race was certainly a choice.
I hope this doesn’t take away from the beautiful race run by Letsile Tebogo. What a moment for him.
Not just other athletes, but all those officials, volunteers, technical crew, families, coaches. So irresponsible.
He knew he had covid and went around other athletes that is wrong! I don’t care how you try to debate the ins and outs of the rules he put other athletes health at risk and that is just not right.
This entire Olympic Games we’ve seen so much sportsmanship and this and what the girls are doing with the floor is just going against that.
I’m truly disappointed he’d risk his teammates safety and health for his own glory not to mention other countries.
I agree with all you said. While this lays squarely at the IOC’s feet for not having better protocol – shame on him for jeopardizing all the other athletes. Selfish and unsportsmanlike behavior. That says a lot about his character. I am wondering why he even took the COVID test – if he was hoping to show he placed despite the fact he had COVID, it’s overshadowed with his selfish behavior.
While I agree they need better protocols and rules it doesn’t lie solely on them he has personal responsibility. There is right and wrong and he chose to risk the health and well being of his team mates, other countries and that is unjustifiable.
So yes it’s wrong and inexcusable for the IOC not to have rules and protocols, he should have done the right thing.
And I do get that would be hard because this is a once in a life time experience but it is for all the other people too, and some are from countries that might not get a chance to come again. Also not we are talking about this and not Letsile’s incredible win.
These days the whole 🌎 is like, “Covid? What’s Covid?” These athletes, for the most part, are all trained to be this way. The sport and their performance is all that matters. So, of course, many of them are super entitled narcissists. It’s why I give very little thought, much less time, to things like the Olympics. Happy for the winners, but exposing numerous people to what remains a serious illness (and possibly deadly for some) is just not cool.
🎯
We don’t have Covid protocols. If that’s the case, then it doesn’t look like he broke any rules. A lot has changed in two years. Even if you have Covid, workplaces don’t give you time to get rid of it anymore. They expect you to come in. I think there’s been a cultural shift with Covid once the vaccines rolled out. Everyone is treating Covid like it’s the cold. With vaccine rollouts, no one fears it anymore. Whether that’s right or wrong I have no idea as I am not a doctor . But his position would have been unethical in 2021, but not so much in 2024.
Honestly I’m surprised they even gave him a Covid test. I had really bad allergies this spring – which, some years I do, some years I don’t. I asked my doctor if it was allergies or a cold or if I needed a Covid test and she said “we are going to treat your allergy symptoms as that is most likely what it is, the pollen is really bad this year, and I am not going to test you because it won’t effect how I’d treat you either way, but it will effect your life more. To be clear, I don’t think you have Covid, but you should sleep in a separate bedroom from your husband and avoid crowds for 5 days.” I work from home so that wasn’t a factor.
So, I’ll never know if I had Covid. My husband never got sick so I believe my doctor was correct that it was indeed just allergies. The medicine quickly worked. But then again, I’m double vaccinated and boosted and so is he. So who knows.
I don’t think anyone is getting tested anymore and it’s not being suggested. It’s possible I could have had Covid after the vaccination rollouts, but wouldn’t know it. I am vaccinated and don’t experience symptoms.
Do you have the at home COVID tests where you live? I’m Curious why you didn’t just take one to rule it out instead of isolating. They’re easily available where I am so that’s usually our first step to take an at home test if we have symptoms and (so far) rule it out.
Current thinking on Covid is in this part of Europe – keep going. No need to stay home from work, or isolate yourself or wear a mask etc . Just basic OTC medicine same as for a cold, and carry on as normal. Rules vary all over the world, which is very confusing, but viewed from our situation, he did nothing wrong.
My hospital (in a mid-Atlantic state) has a full census again and lots of patients with COVID are being intubated again. One of our PAs was clearly ill during a surgery last week- she harvested the saphenous vein, left the room for a while, came back and said she tested positive for COVID but they told her to come back and wear a mask all day because she didn’t have a fever. We wear masks in the OR anyway, but we’re talking about somebody with an active infection standing at an OPEN CHEST. That is so wrong, not to mention how much I do not appreciate being trapped in the room with a known COVID infection- known only because she told us! Who knows how many other coworkers are walking around spreading COVID because HR told them to get back to work? It makes me feel unsafe at work.
this is wild!!!
While I think it’s beyond unfortunate that he was put in this situation in the first place, I can support him competing since it was an outdoor event and it wasn’t something that requires touching like basketball (both inadvertently touching each other but more importantly the ball). I support that he moved offsite. I don’t support hugging and the like.
My main thing is that he obviously got it from someone! Like, if we have one publicly confirmed athlete with it, there are, more likely than not, other athletes who currently have Covid as well. And they may not even know it! Or they do know it and are also keeping it quiet.
I am not a doctor, but I find it impossible that Noah and Noah alone is the only athlete with Covid at the moment.
I would have agreed with you, except I got Covid at an outdoor workout bootcamp from a friend who was in my smaller group at the workout.
I was wearing masks in public everywhere indoors at the time and hadn’t been in a social setting other than these outdoor workouts. Later that day he let me know that he’d tested positive. Three days later I tested positive.
So outdoor is definitely less risky. But not fool-proof. And he had to ride on a bus to get there. He was probably eating in dining halls and sharing indoor spaces.
I have Covid right now. The first time since it appeared. I caught it at a friend’s house I visited on Saturday. She had sinus problems and a cough but tested twice negative. On Tuesday I got symptoms. Major sinus problems, headache, sore throat and coughing. She called me that afternoon and told me her husband tested positive for covid. I tested myself and sure enough, I was positive. I was not even physically close to her husband; I was only in the same room. My luck ran out after avoiding getting infected for the last 4 years. I immediately contacted the people I was in contact with on Monday and Tuesday and my doctor. I’m glad I had my vaccines, the last 3 days sucked, and I just can imagine what it would have been like without the vaccine protection.
It was very selfish of him not to notify anybody of his condition. It is one thing if you are careless and get it, but to endanger fellow athletes and other people for your own gratification is not good sportsmanship.
I also have covid right now. Day 4 of symptoms, fever is gone today & awful sinus congestion has replaced it. I’m vaccinated so hopefully it’ll be short lived. I haven’t left the house this week so I don’t expose anyone but I’m well aware not everyone is behaving the same.
Can I just shout out to my local boy Kungfu Kenny getting silver? In person he’s absolutely stunningly gorgeous. There are so many other fantastic sprinters in the US team this year that are not getting the coverage of Lyles but are running so well. I’m really going to miss the Olympics.
I don’t really pay much attention to the track and field portion of the Olympics, so when I first heard about this story, I though that Lyles collapsed after the race and THEN tested positive. Which would’ve been impressive, if unfortunate. I was so sure that that MUST have been the case, because who the f–k would deliberately put their fellow athletes (not to mention any race officials, camera operators, reporters, etc.) at risk like that? I was like, “oh, he must feel terrible for accidentally exposing all those people to the virus!” I was so incredibly angry when my husband clarified it.
(As a sidenote, I’m currently battling COVID for the 6th(!!!) time. I’m vaccinated. I wear a mask. I have access to great healthcare. But my immune system is just shit. So, I really appreciate that so many people here recognize that COVID is NOT over, and that people like me still need you to be vigilant.)
ITA with everything you just said. I am so sorry you have Covid Miranda. Speedy recovery to you. My sister has long Covid and it’s no joke. I really hope you do get better healing vibes to you.
I think I am in my feelings about this because one of my friends got Covid last week and had to take all kinds of meds because she’s immune compromised. Also my neighbors, who I love dearly, got covid last week, and the husband ended up in the hospital for a few days. It’s still such a serious disease for a lot of people. We still need to behave in ways that care for others. Even if it’s inconvenient, we need to be considerate!
He probably got it from another athlete who was not required to disclose. My guess is no one is being asked to disclose and as such they carry on. It sounds like he at least tried to keep a safe distance, but I don’t see anyone doing that anymore in regular, everyday life. Everyone is scrunched together on the local buses and subways.
The viewing public didn’t know his diagnosis, but it wasn’t a secret from the Olympic officials. The Paris Olympic protocol is to to inform the team officials and they decide along with the athlete and medical staff if he can continue to compete. He isolated himself from the Olympic village and wore a mask before and after the heats. There are at least 40 other athletes with Covid that have been competing and they’ve been following the same rules.
This is important information to know, thank you.
Yeah I remember hearing about some of the swimmers having it. It’s obviously going around everywhere.
That’s a good point. I don’t think he was required to disclose to the public, and it seems he followed the IOC rules. If he followed the rules they set, I can’t get worked up about it and if I were competing I’d follow what they told me.
Good info to know, thank you.
I was walking into work a few minutes ago and this dude in front of me just coughed. Didn’t even try to cover it up or move his head or anything so I got a face full of cooties. Yay.
I have a dude down the hall from me and he coughs incessantly. I don’t care what it is he needs to go home or fix it.
Sounds to me he’s trying to make up for his deflated bravado. If this is true, he (or any athlete doing the same) could have given Covid to others. In Lyle’s case, the winner and teammates hugged him in consolation. How irresponsible from him, his doctors, coach etc!
Didn’t we learn our lesson? After what the whole world was put through, OOGG should have made daily Covid tests for competitors mandatory, and a + valid grounds for a no show.
I am so tired.
My feeling exactly.
I am immunocompromised, so I still mask everywhere. But the world has moved on.
This is partly his fault and the IOC’s fault. He shouldn’t have competed and the IOC should have had a rule that anyone who tests positive can’t compete period. Noah is hardly the only athlete to have competed with covid, that’s for sure.
It’s a valid question whether the soft positions on this would be as equivocal if it were an athlete from a different country who did the same thing. I have to wonder whether a person knowingly infected who had potentially affected a US athlete’s chances would be treated so kindly and with such understanding of “the rules”. I suspect that there would be an outpouring of vitriol that the person didn’t do the right thing, instead of falling back on what was allowed per the IOC.
Well, there are at least 40 athletes who did the same thing and it seems they’re being treated more kindly than Noah, at least on social media. And Noah didn’t just spontaneously contract Covid out of nowhere, he had to have gotten it from someone in the Olympic Village or in the venues – so there’s your person who affected a US athlete’s chances. Shall we track that person down to hurl some vitriol?
They interviewed a bunch of athletes about this, and they don’t seem to have a problem. I think they all relate and probably would have done the same thing.
It was an outside event, and he was masking and standing away from people whenever he was indoors. He also quarantined himself when he wasn’t competing. The only thing he did “wrong” was hugging people. I am immune compromised and have to wear an N 95 everywhere I go, and don’t find this that big a deal. I can guarantee pretty much every athlete was exposed to COVID somewhere in the village – there is no way thousands of people traveling from around the world did not bring COVID to the Olympics. I don’t want to downplay how serious COVID still is, but IJS Noah is definitely not the only athlete with COVID out there.
Protocols are very different than they were three years ago for a reason. And again, this is coming from someone who is extremely careful because any URI lays me out for weeks.
The IOC sets the rules. If I were an athlete, I would defer to their rules instead of making up my own judgement about it. When we were required to stay inside 4 years ago, I deferred to authorities. Now that government authorities (and medical teams) are saying we can go outside and do our activities, I’m deferring to their authority again.
Have we all forgotten how djokovic behaved during covid and now he is the big hero again? Pfft.