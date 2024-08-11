Celine Dion isn’t happy about Donald Trump using ‘My Heart Will Go On’ at his rally

President Biden dropped out of his reelection campaign and endorsed Kamala Harris on July 21. Within 48 hours, VP Harris had raised $250 million and locked down enough delegates to become the Democratic nominee. Hilariously, one of the first things the new Harris campaign did was lock down Beyonce’s “Freedom” as their go-to campaign song for rallies and ads. Beyonce personally authorized VP Harris the use of the song and we should absolutely take that as Beyonce endorsing VP Harris. The campaign has also already gotten Bon Iver to perform at a rally, and Tim Walz apparently loves Bruce Springsteen, so his rally song is “Born to Run.” I assume the Boss authorized that as well.
What’s also hilarious is that no artist wants their music played at Donald Trump’s rallies. At all. This was an issue in 2016 and 2020. Even Adele – an artist beloved by Trump – had to come out and say, absolutely not, stop using my music at your rallies. Well, the latest artist to send a cease & desist is Celine Dion. First, please enjoy the Trump campaign using “My Heart Will Go On” at their Montana rally on Friday:
Is Trump’s campaign being trolled from within? Someone on his staff decided to play Celine Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On” from Titanic at his Montana rally. Many consider Titanic a metaphor for Trump’s sinking campaign. pic.twitter.com/dVbNjVylel
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 10, 2024
The Trump Titanic, sinking into the icy waters, hypothermia setting in, with all of the fascists going down with the ship. “My Heart Will Go On” is Celine Dion’s biggest song, it won an Oscar and sold millions. Celine was not happy, and her team released this statement:
Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On” at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign… pic.twitter.com/28CYLFvgER
— Celine Dion (@celinedion) August 10, 2024
LMAO. I was going to say “Celine should come to the DNC” but I looked it up and apparently Celine never became a naturalized American citizen. So probably not. She’s just a Canadian horrified by Trump.
Speaking of the DNC and big-name celebrities… there are rumors that Beyonce will attend and perform at the Democratic National Convention. I mean… she performed at President Obama’s inauguration ball. And Beyonce does seem to be big on reclaiming everything Americana these days. The more I think about it… the more I believe that Beyonce might actually do this. Oh, and the Daily Beast claims that John Legend, Kerry Washington and several other celebrities will attend the DNC. I’ve also heard that rumor that Trump is terrified that Taylor Swift will attend some Harris rallies and he’s considering bringing out Kid Rock to combat the Swifties and Beyhive.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.
Very odd choice for Trump using that choice in many ways.
Because of your comment, I also realized there is another reason why this is not a great choice.
I was just thinking about the sinking ship that is his campaign.
It’s not only the sinking ship context, but also that it’s so often used for funerals that makes DonOLD’s campaign using it more than strange.
Let’s all hope that choice of songs is prophetic. I know I do.
Well, if Trump’s campaign sinks, MY heart will still go on.
“…he’s considering bringing out Kid Rock to combat the Swifties and Beyhive.”
Hahaha, Kid Rock to combat Swifties and the Beyhive?!?! Hahahahahahaha!!!
😹 always great to start the day with a good laugh!
As will mine😂😂😂
The delusion runs deep but who else have they got?
Jason Aldean.
Indeed ~ really, Trump? Really??? Hahahahahahahahaha
And tragic
Walz used John Mellencamp’s Small Town yesterday or the day before.
Mellencamp is or at least was a Dem, so I’ll bet he’d approve that.
Walz was seen at the State Fair wearing a Springsteen concert t-shirt (he and his daughter were riding some insane spinning/dropping thing). But Mellencamp’s “Small Town” would be a good choice for him (and probably be OK with Mellencamp}.
Mellencamp is a very vocal and proud Democrat
Bravo Celine!!!! Although his campaign seems to be a sinking ship, unauthorized use of someone’s music is bad form (but not surprising for Trump).
PS I was surprised to learn Celine did not become an American citizen! Most entertainers who leave Canada and relocate to the US have become US citizens – Justin Beiber, Michael J Fox, too many to list!!!!!
Titanic. No explanations necessary.
The comments under that post were a cesspool. The irony of shut up and do what you’re paid for is completely lost on these idiots when in normal use she *would* have been paid for it and they cheated in that as they do all things.
John Legend performed at the 2020 convention. Kerry Washington was a featured speaker at the 2020 DNC convention along with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tracey Ellis-Ross, Eva Longoria, America Ferrara, and Elizabeth Banks. I expect all of them will show up again
The shade – someone is going to start crying again!!! I saw the clip of him looking at the crowd size and his voice squeaking, he was soo trying not to cry.
Kid Rock barely draws a crowd in his home state of Michigan.. I have had the great misfortune of having to be at events and social gatherings with him he is even worse in real life. He is perfect for the gop, raised in suburbs by wealthy parents and crying about being the victim seems to be the foundation of the GOP. I still have questions about the death on his property in Tennessee of his assistant. Trump can keep him. I think our side wins the singing competition especially with the fan bases.
This is what Kid Rock said about Bey and black women in general:
“Kid Rock incurred the wrath of the infamous and relentless BeyHive after the 90s rocker-rapper went off on an unprovoked vulgar tirade against Beyonce in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine. In the latest issue, the singer explains why he’s “flabbergasted” by Beyoncé’s vast international fandom.
“Beyoncé, to me, doesn’t have a f—— ‘Purple Rain,’ but she’s the biggest thing on Earth,” he said. “How can you be that big without at least one ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ or ‘Old Time Rock & Roll’?” That was dastardly enough, to fire shots on an unsuspecting target without provocation or sound rationale. But then Kid Rock went all perverted on us and told Rolling Stone that he doesn’t find “Dangerously in Love” singer, or any black woman for that matter, attractive. Of course, Rock was linked to a number of black women during his heyday 20 years ago, but we won’t go there.
“People are like, ‘Beyoncé’s hot. Got a nice f—— a–.’ I’m like ‘Cool, I like skinny white chicks with big tits.’ Doesn’t really f—— do much for me.”
SMH in utter disgust.
One of the Sisters must have dumped him, hard.
Why doesn’t Drumpf use Kid Rock songs? (Goes and googles titles of Kid Rock songs.). BWA-HAHAHAHHHAA. OK, that’s why.
He could use “Cowboy”.
Ah yes… bringing out Kid Rock to combat the popularity of Beyoncé and Taylor Swift. Even if this was the year 2000, I think this would be a struggle.
“and really, that song?” Haha, Celine and her team being savage, I love it.
He’s such a creep!
Every single time Kamala Harris walks out to Beyoncé’s Freedom, I get chills. Every time. The song fits perfectly.
I do too, it is the perfect choice for MVP.
If anyone has not yet seen Bon Iver’s performance of “The Battle Cry of Freedom” at the Wisconsin rally, I highly recommend. It’s available on YouTube. And it’s amazingly relevant to our current situation even though it was written in 1862. Talk about chills!
Kid Rock? More like Grandpa Gravel. Sure, add some to the sinking ship.
Grandpa Gravel needs to become his new name every where now🤣👏🏼.. thank you for that.
I’m praying that Beyoncé and Taylor Swift attend the convention. Not only would that help lock up a huge portion of the younger vote, but it might cause a certain orange one to implode.
That’s weird he can’t even get the Dlisters who worship him online to show up at his rallies. I’m sure they’re big names who are Trumpers but they would never admit publicly, like known animal abuser Chris Pratt.
(This is just a first pass, but this whole scenario is just BEGGING for a parody …)
🎼 Every day on my screen
I see you, I hear you
That is how I know you go on🎵
No matter how much distance
And space I put between us
You still want to show you go on🎶
Near, far, wherever you are
I believe that the shitstorm goes on
West, South, you open that mouth
And I sigh, roll my eyes,
And your raging goes on and on ..,
🎶Grift can touch us one time
And last for a lifetime
And never let go ’til he’s gone
🎵Children locked in cages,
Their families separated
In their lives the trauma goes on
Near, far, wherever you are
I believe that the shitstorm goes on
West, South, you open that mouth
And I sigh, roll my eyes,
And your raging goes on and on …
🎶 Still here, but less now to fear
And I know that the rage will go on
He’ll stay forever that way
But there’s hope in my heart
Harris-Walz will go on and on …
BKIne, OMG–that’s hilarious. Thanks for the morning laugh.
Wonderful! 🎶 I believe the shitstorm goes on 🎶 😂😂😂
I don’t understand why he does this. He has Kid Rock and Ted Nugent on board, why not use their songs?
Does he have a compulsive need for rejection?
… Because he’s sinking like Titanic?
Not sure if I can post a link, but check out mermaidmamamaggie. She has a hilarious take on this and all things Trump. I especially like the one where she is a Secret Service agent warning Harris about someone with code name Maybeline 860 approaching her plane.