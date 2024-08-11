Celine Dion isn’t happy about Donald Trump using ‘My Heart Will Go On’ at his rally

President Biden dropped out of his reelection campaign and endorsed Kamala Harris on July 21. Within 48 hours, VP Harris had raised $250 million and locked down enough delegates to become the Democratic nominee. Hilariously, one of the first things the new Harris campaign did was lock down Beyonce’s “Freedom” as their go-to campaign song for rallies and ads. Beyonce personally authorized VP Harris the use of the song and we should absolutely take that as Beyonce endorsing VP Harris. The campaign has also already gotten Bon Iver to perform at a rally, and Tim Walz apparently loves Bruce Springsteen, so his rally song is “Born to Run.” I assume the Boss authorized that as well.

What’s also hilarious is that no artist wants their music played at Donald Trump’s rallies. At all. This was an issue in 2016 and 2020. Even Adele – an artist beloved by Trump – had to come out and say, absolutely not, stop using my music at your rallies. Well, the latest artist to send a cease & desist is Celine Dion. First, please enjoy the Trump campaign using “My Heart Will Go On” at their Montana rally on Friday:

Is Trump’s campaign being trolled from within? Someone on his staff decided to play Celine Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On” from Titanic at his Montana rally. Many consider Titanic a metaphor for Trump’s sinking campaign. pic.twitter.com/dVbNjVylel — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 10, 2024

The Trump Titanic, sinking into the icy waters, hypothermia setting in, with all of the fascists going down with the ship. “My Heart Will Go On” is Celine Dion’s biggest song, it won an Oscar and sold millions. Celine was not happy, and her team released this statement:

Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On” at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign… pic.twitter.com/28CYLFvgER — Celine Dion (@celinedion) August 10, 2024

LMAO. I was going to say “Celine should come to the DNC” but I looked it up and apparently Celine never became a naturalized American citizen. So probably not. She’s just a Canadian horrified by Trump.

Speaking of the DNC and big-name celebrities… there are rumors that Beyonce will attend and perform at the Democratic National Convention. I mean… she performed at President Obama’s inauguration ball. And Beyonce does seem to be big on reclaiming everything Americana these days. The more I think about it… the more I believe that Beyonce might actually do this. Oh, and the Daily Beast claims that John Legend, Kerry Washington and several other celebrities will attend the DNC. I’ve also heard that rumor that Trump is terrified that Taylor Swift will attend some Harris rallies and he’s considering bringing out Kid Rock to combat the Swifties and Beyhive.

