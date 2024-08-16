Donald Trump: I’m ‘very angry’ at Kamala Harris, ‘I think I’m entitled to personal attacks’

Donald Trump held some kind of press conference yesterday at his Bedminster golf club, which, again, is not located in a swing state. Trump has barely campaigned this summer and the Trump-Vance campaign barely has a ground operation. The campaign is taking in money, but they’re not spending it on ad buys or offices in swing states or competency around their campaign events. It’s like Donald Trump expects free media constantly, and he’s getting it… but it’s not hitting the same way it used to. He was always a delusional nutjob ranting about whatever popped into his Adderall-addled brain, but it feels like there’s been a real shift in how Trump is covered. CNN did a surprisingly in-depth analysis of how Trump’s Thursday presser felt different. They described his “ranting” as Trump feeling “bitter, disoriented, and mourning the loss of the old campaign,” which was “laid bare in a self-pitying and raging stream of consciousness.” Oh my! Some highlights from this CNN piece:
LMAO: Almost every Trump event now feels like damage control for a previous one that went off the rails. Thursday’s news conference was a do-over for Wednesday’s trip to North Carolina, when the ex-president mocked his own aides for demanding that he give an “intellectual” speech on the economy and instead went his own way, focusing on insulting his opponent.
The groceries: Trump’s team did their best for him on Thursday. Someone went to a local supermarket and stocked up on groceries, including Cheerios, tubs of coffee and ketchup, and provided Trump with charts showing the high cost of goods in the Biden era. But their boss didn’t even get to the end of his first point before veering into a furious aside while falsely accusing Democrats of acting illegally by replacing Biden with Harris. “It was a coup by people that wanted him out, and they didn’t do it the way, not the way they’re supposed to do it. $129 more on energy, and $241 more. This is all per month on rent,” Trump said, running two thoughts together in his fury.
LMAO Part II: “We have wars breaking out in the Middle East. We have the horrible war going on with Ukraine and Russia. All these things would have never happened if I was president. Would have never, ever happened, and they didn’t happen. Since Harris took office, car insurance is up 55%,” Trump said, in another dizzying shift in direction. As his remarks stretched into a second hour, a squadron of flies assembled, likely attracted by several packs of breakfast sausages sweating in the summer heat. The bizarre spectacle only heightened the incongruity of using Trump’s private golf club as the backdrop for an event meant to illustrate the pain faced by millions of Americans at grocery checkouts.
Trump on his own aides telling him to cool with it the personal attacks: “As far as the personal attacks, I’m very angry at her because of what she’s done to the country. I’m very angry at her that she weaponized the justice system against me and other people —- very angry at her. I think I’m entitled to personal attacks. I don’t have a lot of respect for her. I don’t have a lot of respect for her intelligence, and I think she’ll be a terrible president.”
Republican analysis: “Donald Trump is not the Donald Trump of 2016, he seemed slowed down, he seems meandering, he seems low energy and he really is struggling to make a point,” said former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin, who broke with the ex-president after he refused to accept his defeat in 2020. “He is somebody who is not performing at the caliber he once was and that might have worked when he was up against Joe Biden — the contrast did make him appear at times stronger and more vibrant. It’s not working against Kamala Harris who is the younger candidate and the one with more energy,” she said on CNN’s “AC360.”
A Very Calm Person and a Stable Genius: Trump told reporters “Now you’ll say he ranted and raved … I’m a very calm person, believe it or not.” But proving the opposite, Trump on Thursday dove down multiple rabbit holes — venting about Hillary Clinton’s emails as if he had been transported back to the 2016 election, relating bizarre conversations with people calling him “Sir,” musing about “bird cemeteries” he claims are caused by wind farms, lauding his own “great relationship” with China’s President Xi Jinping and fuming at prosecutors who charged him with seeking to overturn the 2020 election and of hoarding classified documents.
This took me out: “relating bizarre conversations with people calling him “Sir,” musing about “bird cemeteries” he claims are caused by wind farms..” Trump and those damn wind farms, he keeps bringing them up and claiming that wind farms are killing bald eagles and that they’re affecting the fish as well. It’s just one of those things that is stuck in his (senile) brain, like “the late, great Hannibal Lector.” The stuff about the groceries rotting in the sun while Trump rants and raves at his private golf club… *chef’s kiss*.
Two more things – people are theorizing that Trump is having such a tough time finding an attack line against Kamala Harris because he finds her attractive. Honestly, that makes some kind of sense – he called her “beautiful” in his lispy conversation with Elon Musk and it’s clear that he doesn’t actually want to use the same derogatory language on Harris that he’s used on other women. Second thing – the Harris campaign sends out press releases every single time Trump or JD Vance open their mouths and the release after Trump’s presser was a classic:
He is flailing, and I love this for him
What a fricken weirdo loser. He is a complete waste of skin.
Meandering is true. But I’d go further and say incoherent and nonsensical. Clear cognitive decline. Vote Harris💙
He looks like a giant toddler standing there staring with his mouth gaping open and his tummy pushed out wearing a cap that’s too big for him
He’s forgetting how his own party operates: Trump is only viable to them if he can win because their only goal is to accrue political power at any cost, morality be damned.
And it’s fun watching all the RWNJ talking heads turn on him. They’re so frustrated that Dementia Don cannot stay on message. They’re sick of his rambling, incoherent speeches. Even as Trump defaults to his greatest hits with the angry rants and perpetual tossing of red meat to his most rabid fans. This was always going to be an issue with him because he’s a narcissist who truly believes that only HE has the best political instincts. He cannot be restrained and he has no discipline.
Remember that this is a man who’s run THREE times in a row for POTUS and if he loses this round, I think his popularity finally wanes– the dam is breached. The GOP will still be The Party of Hate and Division but they won’t be The Trump Party anymore. Who knows which knuckle-dragging cretin will step into his tiny lifts but I shudder at the thought.
Why would he even feel the need to say this? He’s made it abundantly clear he’s feels entitled to literally everything all of his gold-plated tacky-ass life.
I also think it is clear that the entire republicant party think they are entitled to attack women, label women, decide for women, judge women, have a say about women should be, how they should act, when they should speak, if and how they should have children. His VP candicate even thinks he gets to decide that women need to stay in abusive marriages. They don’t care if we die so long as they get to decide how.
There is an infection among these men, and dump is only one of many who continues to spread it.
When does he NOT feel entitled to personal attacks? It’s his signature move.
Trump and his misogynistic sidekick are toast!
The best part of Trump or Vance speaking is the immediate press releases done by our next President and Vice Presidents campaign team.. I love them for a lot of reasons, but taking control away from the extremely biased media coverage that pretends to be news was a brilliant strategy. I look forward them, I probably enjoy them far too much 🤗.. sorry but cnn and every other outlet should have been reported this from the beginning, not deflecting everything on to President Biden. I am keeping my fingers crossed that all their ratings tank.
I am giddy at the thought of what is going on behind the scenes in the Republican party. The gnashing of teeth and the shitting of pants must be an epidemic. Welcome to the shitshow you reap what you sow.
Me too, and I hope this has a massive effect on down ballot races too. If we can get the House and Senate, we might actually get stuff done!
I was about to say…if y’all don’t hurry up and fix that typo!
He’s been like this for ages, and it’s so incredibly refreshing to see that at least some of the MSM is finally — f–king FIIIIINALLY! — calling it out. He was not a smart man to begin with, but his mental decline was evident all throughout his time in office, accellerated by his loss in 2020, exacerbated by his numerous criminal charges and convictions, and now that the Democrats have flipped the script and even an assassination attempt wasn’t enough to draw attention to him, he’s just totally gone. And it’s f–king GLORIOUS.
I am ready for him to go away. When he was in office all we had to listen to every day was a stupid Trump text. I love how Kamala election team handles him. It’s a thing of beauty!
The thing that’s killing me now is that he’s out here calling minorities rapist yet, he got convicted of rape. Let’s see what happens to his sentencing next month
I think he can’t figure out a line of attack for TWO reasons: One – yes he may be attracted to her. But the BIGGER reason: He doesn’t know how to attack a Black woman. He can’t rattle her in the same way. It’s the same reason why he could never rattle Omarosa. He doesn’t KNOW any Black women or understand us – so he has no real way to attack other than old tired tropes – that don’t work.
I believe that. He’s not very good at attacking women in general, other than insulting their looks. Come to think of it, all of his insults to men or women are pretty mild and generic. “Horse-face,” “Crooked,” “Sleepy.” Dump is too self-involved to really see another person, which is essential if you really want to cut into someone.
He does see that she is “a beautiful woman” and that alone is making him nuts. He’s all shook up!
I can’t find this right now, but at this “press conference,” a fly landed on Trump’s face. Purportedly, it was sweltering and the food attracted flies during his verbal diarrhea. Remember the fly on Pence’s white hair?
The Republican Party is clearly trying to get Trump to keep quiet about his real thoughts until after the election and keep him on-message with props. Here, food. Somewhere else Tic Tacs. I think they’ve also had slogans on background screens when he speaks so that photos will give people a different impression than the content of his words.
It’s important to point this out! This man was told to talk about how groceries are expensive in front of a mansion. He spews half-formed ideas when he doesn’t attack VP Harris’s ethnicity or background. He’s not trying to hide that he wants to be a dictator and destroy the rule of law.
Edit: And they are arguing that these are news conferences explaining policy. They are not.
Found this article with a big picture of Trump wearing a gross fly: https://eu.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2024/08/15/trump-fly-press-conference/74819949007/
Kamala has the power. She waves her hand and says, “Send in the Fly,” and off it buzzes to that big orange dungheap. Having not been activated since the Pence debate. It’s so interesting that biblically flies represent corruption and demonic forces.
Flies are attracted to crap and other smelly things. Mystery solved.
TLDR Trump: “I’m very angry” and “entitled”.
So no change there.
I laughed when I saw the box of Fruit Loops on display behind him. Someone in his entourage is sending out the SOS.
Also, no way he didn’t have an aide grab that bag of Oreos —
The Harris/Walz campaign should put out an ad of Trump saying “I think I’m entitled” over and over. Just those words.
Those four words sum up the entire history of the Republicans.
Baseball, mom and apple pie not Rubles BREADLINES AND VODKA. Hang ten, blue wave coming through!!
I repeat my earlier comment: Kamala isn’t playing here. She will do what the others wouldn’t, which is lob that ball back so fast that it leaves Dumpty’s entire operation with their shrunken heads spinning. Cheung has already dissolved into abusive, obscenity-laced ad homina, because that’s all he has.
Kamala, take it to them mercilessly. Every time that Dumpty yacks about what he’s going to do, lace into him with daggers about why he didn’t do it when he had the chance. While we’re at it, we need more zingers from Tim, which I’m hereby dubbing Timzers. Bring on the nicknames; I’ll start. “Cognitively-impaired Donald”, new Disney character “Donald Sucks”, “Pantless Vance”, “”JD” stands for “Just Don’t””, “Don the Con” and “Don’t Trust DT”. I’ve got a million!
Joe Biden is so savvy. He called him Donald Dump. If anybody is offended, he’ll just use “cognitive impairment” as an excuse.
Dark Brandon is in his “I don’t give a f***” part of his presidential term. He’s probably thinking, “What are they gonna do fire me? hahahaha!”
Get him Dark Brandon, G E T H I M!
I also heard Lady Vance after those pictures in his blonde bangs 😎
The campaign has used the “statement on whatever that was” before and it cracks me up every time.
The DNC may actually send him into a mental institution as speaker after speaker is going to lean hard into the “weird” stuff.
I know exactly why he began going after VP Harris with personal attacks.
Its ever since she began her stump speech, especially the part on her record in criminal justice in which she bullet-points her experience as a prosecutor, DA and AG. And says she specialized in prosecuting fraudsters, cheaters and sexual predators. Then said: “So I know donald trump’s type.” And the crowds roar. Every. Time.
And by GAWD!!! he’s been fuming ever since. Thats why, beyond his first knee-jerk racial attacks on her at the beginning, he’s now attacking her intelligence and calling her nasty…..you know, his usual attacks on women he cant control.
Bird cemeteries! 🤭 And he got at least one thing right, he feels entitled.
Oh man, if you think that press release they sent out after his press conference was good, you need to check out the media advisory they put out before it. It begins:
‘Today at 4:30p, Donald J Trump, loser of the 2020 election by 7 million votes, will hold another public meltdown today in Bedminster, NJ
Place: Not a swing state’
…and it just gets better from there: https://x.com/Jemsinger/status/1824121459775545412
It’s just *chef’s kiss* and I believe very strategic. Her campaign is needling him with things that they know will get under his thin skin. They know that that he won’t be able to help himself from attacking. Keeping him in a rage-filled state where he ignores the guidance of his handlers and instead just sputters out incoherent, racist, misogynistic attacks will continue to alienate a lot of undecided voters and make him look like a dementia-riddled fool on the national stage.
Keep it up, Harris-Walz! We really, really, really need you guys to win this election.
This is why Kamala Harris does not need to interview with mainstream media; it is the same playbook from 2016. They interview him and never question anything he says, even though he says things that make no sense or blatantly lies. Taking her platform to the people is the best route. Mainstream media helped to get him elected in 2016, and they’re trying to do it again.
This! 👆
I wish CNN was as good on-air as they sometimes are on the website. But on-air, they feature the same “both sides, false equivalency panels” which were so terrible in 2016. The right wing panelists lie unchecked by anyone.
And, I must say, Trump needs to at least make his attacks consistent. First, he says KH singlehandedly weaponized the entire justice system against him which would be quite a feat if true. Then, in the next breath, he says she’s stupid. Make it make sense, you 🍊🤡.
I know this is a bad reference but why does he talk like Rick from Rick & Morty ? I’m actually surprised that he doesn’t burp more while speaking but maybe one of these days he will start adding some burps inbetween words, I wouldn’t be surprised.