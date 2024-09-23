Prince William hosted an event at a venue linked to a notorious cocaine dealer

Prince William was in Aberdeen late last week to check in on his big Homewards program. Homewards is basically the Royal Foundation handing out money to various homeless shelters, only instead of just highlighting the work of those shelters, William wants credit for being the savior of homeless people and he spent months centering himself in the issue. Homewards was launched in June 2023, and William’s visit last week was supposed to be a “one year later” check-in (only it was 15 months later). While he was in town, William hosted a Homewards event at a controversial venue. How controversial? Well, the headlines have “Prince William” and “cocaine” together.
Prince William has been slammed after hosting an event at a Scottish venue with close ties to a well-known convicted drug dealer. The heir to the throne held talks at the Union Kirk in Aberdeen city centre as part of a promotional push for his anti-homelessness project Homewards – despite the venue’s links with cocaine dealer Paul Clarkson.
Clarkson is the son of Portugal-based publican Stuart Clarkson, who owns a number of boozers in the granite city, including the Union Kirk. Paul Clarkson was in April this year ordered to pay back the £65,000 he was accused of making in profit from pushing the Class A drug, of which the courts said he had paid back £40,000.
In December 2021, he was sentenced to eight months in prison after being caught with more than £1600 worth of cocaine – which he claimed to have been selling to fund his own habit – at a lockdown-busting party at one of his dad’s venues, the Draft Project. Documents show Aberdeen City Council received scores of complaints about the venue, with the Clarkson family blamed for encouraging lockdown breaches when Covid was still rife.
One furious Aberdeen local told the Sunday National he thought it was “absolutely disgusting” William had visited the Union Kirk last week, owing to its ownership by the Clarkson family.
He said: “Even the local bobbies were disgusted. Terrible message to send to people.”
Graham Smith (below), head of the anti-monarchy campaign group Republic, said the visit called into question Prince William’s judgement. He said: “Prince William’s homeless project has been all show and little substance from the start. So it doesn’t surprise me that he hasn’t bothered to do some due diligence on who he’s working with. This obviously raises questions as to what money was paid for the use of the facilities and what kind of operation William is backing when the people involved have less than stellar reputations. There must be lots of other venues and charities that could have hosted the event. Why did he choose that one?”
Another Aberdeen resident quipped: “With Charlie being his dad, it makes perfect sense for Prince William to visit.”
I found this slightly confusing – from what I gather, Stuart Clarkson (the father) is the one who owns the pubs and venues, and Stuart Clarkson’s son Paul Clarkson is the one who went to prison for dealing coke. Stuart Clarkson is also being accused of allowing his pubs and venues to be used during the pandemic to flout social-distancing and lockdown rules, and Paul was caught in one of his father’s pubs with all of that cocaine. It sounds like the dad owns the pubs and lets his son deal out of them. Wonder how these establishments got on William’s radar, huh? I mean, I could very easily come up with explanations for why William shouldn’t catch a lot of heat for this, but think about what the British media would do if Harry and Meghan hosted an event at a venue owned and operated by a coke dealer and his dad.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
KP should be getting all of the heat for this. What an incompetent clown show. There’s just zero reason to hold an event in a controversial venue, and why would you hold a homelessness event in a pub anyway? Alcohol is an issue for many of the unhoused and it’s just not appropriate.
He supposedly has professionals on his staff, right? Or is it just a bunch of fools who can’t do the bare minimum of due diligence? KP continues to embarrass and William is too lazy and uninvolved to initiate a shakeup of his support (?) staff. At some stage will the government try to stop the hemorrhage of good will and good sense that accompanies William?
This is a type of connection that wouldn’t normally be highlighted in media when it concerns PW. Is this some sort of hint about PW’s appearance? A sign that he has angered some of the BM and so they are doing the sort of linking usually reserved for H&M?
I just posted something similar below. I think this is exactly it. They know why he was barely able to stand up at that investiture ceremony and what’s really going on behind the scenes. It’s a shot across the bow.
Could be. But the story is from a Scottish paper, and the Scottish press aren’t as in thrall to the royal family as the English press, so it could just be that.
Well Peg does what Peg wants so him having the event there was his choice. Peg is not a smart person and his yes men will do whatever Peg wants them to do including scheduling an event at a place that has apparently a bad reputation. He doesn’t care. I’m surprised that his gutter press bedmates even wrote about this because it puts Peg in a bad light.
He looks worse at each new event. What is wrong with him. The beard looks like dirt, he looks unkempt and unprofessional but more importantly he looks gaunt and unhealthy. Sallow, sunken eyes etc
The British media is coming for you Willy.
Maybe linking William+cocaine is some sort of hint about him having been in drug rehab, like a lot of us speculated. And the press is letting him know they want more content. I wonder if we’ll see him papped with his kids this week.
Yeah, the fact that this is a Harry/Meghan type story directed at William is interesting.
I think wank choose the venue owned , operated and frequent by folks most like things he looks like he aligns with . Birds of a feather and all that jazz
Willy is falling apart bigtime and taking the Monarchy with him .
Team PR William has ONE job. One.
Nobody wants to work anymore, not even at the palace.
How did no one catch this before hand?
Team Liz and Phil did not have stuff like this happen, IIRC.
Willy and his raggedy beard hanging with a coke dealer and his dad while Harry and his perfect beard was with Kevin Costner at the One805Live!’s Fall Charity concert supporting first responders. What a difference.
Paging Camilla Tominey. She made a huge story about Meghan’s cookbook being connected to freaking terrorism so this type of story should be right up her alley. Oh wait. What’s that? Crickets. Yeah, that’s what I thought.
Sounds on brand.
The Scottish press DGAF about Peggy (or really the RF in general except Anne) so of course they were gonna point this out – love it for him. I think this is also a subtle dig at the rumours about him and his habits – he’s certainly starting to look like someone who has a history of those types of habits.
What strikes me about these pictures is a comparison to the times Kate used very similar hand gestures while William looked on in thinly-veiled disdain.