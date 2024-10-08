VP Kamala Harris: ‘I have a Glock, and I’ve had it for quite some time’

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz sat down for separate interviews with 60 Minutes’ election special, which aired last night. Notably, Donald Trump and JD Vance were originally scheduled to give interviews too, but they pulled out last week. 60 Minutes’ Scott Pelley read them for filth at the top of the show too.

So, the 60 Minutes special went ahead and of course VP Harris made news. She was asked again about her gun ownership. VP Harris said, during the debate, that she and Tim Walz are both gun owners, and then Oprah asked her about it again during the Michigan town hall last month. Harris told Oprah: “If somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot.” Bill Whitaker asked her what kind of gun she has and whether she’s actually shot it:

Vice President Kamala Harris has a Glock. And she has taken it to the shooting range. In a wide-ranging interview that ran on Monday night during a “60 Minutes” election special on CBS News, Ms. Harris revealed more details about her firearm, which she had teased last month in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“I have a Glock, and I’ve had it for quite some time,” she told her “60 Minutes” interviewer, Bill Whitaker. “Look, Bill, my background is in law enforcement, so there you go.” When he asked if she had fired it, Ms. Harris laughed. “Of course I have,” she said. “At a shooting range. Yes, of course I have.”

[From The NY Times]

This is why “Glockmala” is trending on social media, lmao. They’re going to turn her into Pam Grier in Foxy Brown by Election Day. The rest of the interview was fine – I mean, it is what it is, a staid interview with a network.

Photo courtesy of 60 Minutes/YT.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

8 Responses to “VP Kamala Harris: ‘I have a Glock, and I’ve had it for quite some time’”

  1. ML says:
    October 8, 2024 at 8:01 am

    Anybody here who thinks Whitaker would ask a male candidate if they had ever fired a gun that they owned?🙄

    FYI, in today’s mail Day received information about REGISTERING to vote from US voters abroad—that is too late for me. Thankfully, I had already received my ballot and voted.
    My Trump relatives complained in the past about early voting and absentee ballots—I’ve been told by my mom that most of them are voting or have voted early: Democrats please, please get your vote in ASAP!

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      October 8, 2024 at 8:13 am

      Had she ever fired the gun was the dumbest question. Does he really think she expected to protect herself with a gun she had never fired?

      Reply
  2. Brassy Rebel says:
    October 8, 2024 at 8:10 am

    Pistol packing prosecutor. If that doesn’t break through to the dudes who think Trump is so tough (hint: he is not), then I don’t know what will. I mean, Trump is afraid of a 60 Minutes interview. He walked off in a huff in 2020.

    Tim Miller at The Bulwark was critical of the question about Trump and his racism too. And he’s a former Republican! Not Kamala’s job to adjudicate the raw and violent rhetoric. She doesn’t need to explain that water is wet. Miller explained that she got the same sh**y kind of question in her veep interview for 60 Minutes in 2020 too. Yeah, these kinds of interviews are all designed to trip up the candidate, not shed light.

    Reply
    • Nanea says:
      October 8, 2024 at 8:33 am

      The MAGAt-leaning public should be reminded constantly that tRump can’t have guns, because he’s a convicted felon.

      And of course any *responsible* gun owner would schedule regular practice sessions at a shooting range.

      The problem: most MAGAts aren’t *responsible* gun owners.

      Reply
  3. girl_ninja says:
    October 8, 2024 at 8:15 am

    I just know that a man wouldn’t be asked “Have you fired it?” Such misogynist from network to network.

    Reply
  4. Agnes says:
    October 8, 2024 at 8:36 am

    I love her “you’re all fucking idiots” face. Cannot wait until she is POTUS!

    Reply
  5. Mab's A'Mabbin says:
    October 8, 2024 at 8:36 am

    I swear. These questions.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment