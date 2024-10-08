VP Kamala Harris: ‘I have a Glock, and I’ve had it for quite some time’

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz sat down for separate interviews with 60 Minutes’ election special, which aired last night. Notably, Donald Trump and JD Vance were originally scheduled to give interviews too, but they pulled out last week. 60 Minutes’ Scott Pelley read them for filth at the top of the show too.

Pelley: Both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump agreed to be interviewed on 60 Minutes. Then, a week ago, Trump backed out. The Trump campaign offered shifting explanations. First, it complained that we would fact check the interview. We fact check every story. Later, Trump said he… pic.twitter.com/hWHJPfxuQ0 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 8, 2024

So, the 60 Minutes special went ahead and of course VP Harris made news. She was asked again about her gun ownership. VP Harris said, during the debate, that she and Tim Walz are both gun owners, and then Oprah asked her about it again during the Michigan town hall last month. Harris told Oprah: “If somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot.” Bill Whitaker asked her what kind of gun she has and whether she’s actually shot it:

Vice President Kamala Harris has a Glock. And she has taken it to the shooting range. In a wide-ranging interview that ran on Monday night during a “60 Minutes” election special on CBS News, Ms. Harris revealed more details about her firearm, which she had teased last month in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. “I have a Glock, and I’ve had it for quite some time,” she told her “60 Minutes” interviewer, Bill Whitaker. “Look, Bill, my background is in law enforcement, so there you go.” When he asked if she had fired it, Ms. Harris laughed. “Of course I have,” she said. “At a shooting range. Yes, of course I have.”

This is why “Glockmala” is trending on social media, lmao. They’re going to turn her into Pam Grier in Foxy Brown by Election Day. The rest of the interview was fine – I mean, it is what it is, a staid interview with a network.

Q: What kind of gun do you own? Vice President Harris: I have a Glock. And I've had it for quite some time. My background is in law enforcement Q: Have you ever fired it? Vice President Harris: Of course, at a shooting range pic.twitter.com/6IY2gs1kMT — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 8, 2024

This was so jarring. The man has said racist and inflammatory things and it’s for the woman of color to bridge the gap with people who can’t admit they want to vote for a racist? I see why she avoided these interviews. Reactionary garbage questions. https://t.co/m9QdRxQIXH — Leslie Gray Streeter (@LeslieStreeter) October 8, 2024