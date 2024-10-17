Liam Payne has died at 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina

Liam Payne, one of the five former members of One Direction, has passed away at the young age of 31. Liam died after falling from the third story window of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He’d been in Argentina for at least two weeks, having made his last public appearance at former bandmate Niall Horan’s October 2 concert. His girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, reportedly left the country on October 14. Liam released a solo album LP1 in 2019 and most recently, the single “Teardrops” in March 2024. He leaves behind his son with Cheryl Cole, Bear, who was born in 2017, as well as his parents and two older sisters. As of writing this, there isn’t a lot of information available because it’s still an ongoing investigation.
Liam Payne, a former member of boyband One Direction, has died after falling from the window of a hotel in Buenos Aires, according to police there. He was 31. Payne’s death occurred Wednesday at a hotel on Costa Rica Street in the Palermo neighborhood, according to a statement from police provided to CNN.
Buenos Aires police said that personnel from the 14B Police Station went to the hotel on Wednesday afternoon after receiving a 911 call about an aggressive man who was possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The police’s statement did not identify that person as Payne. Payne was seen in Argentina attending his former bandmate Niall Horan’s concert on October 2, according to videos posted to social media from the show.
Payne was best known as a member of the famed British boyband One Direction. The band, which also included Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Horan, first formed in 2010 after each member appeared on the UK version of reality competition show “The X Factor.”
CNN has reached out to representatives for Payne as well as his former One Direction bandmates for comment.
“I do love being on stage,” Payne said of performing and songwriting with the group in a 2015 interview with Entertainment Weekly. He said he was most proud of co-writing their song, “What a Feeling.”
“That was a big one that me and Louis sat and wrote together,” Payne recalled. “It just kinda came together. It was inspired by a Fleetwood Mac sound. It’s just a nice driving jam — imagine driving down the coast.”
One Direction announced they were taking a hiatus in 2015. Payne later released his debut solo album in 2019 titled “LP1.” In May 2023, Payne announced that he was working on a new album that he was “really excited” about, and shared that he was planning a tour.
The tour was set to kick off in South America in September 2023, but Payne had to postpone the scheduled dates after suffering a kidney infection. In March of this year, Payne released the song “Teardrops.”
Payne had a son, born in 2017, who he shared with former Girls Aloud singing group member Cheryl Cole. In a video shared on YouTube in 2023, Payne talked about the love and affection he felt for his son, Bear.
“He’s awesome. He’s growing up far too quickly,” Payne shared at the time. “He’s far more smart than I think I’ll ever be. He’s a wonder.”
This is really sad, especially because he leaves behind a seven-year-old son. My heart breaks for Bear, now having to grow up without his father. It’s just really sad. Liam had a gorgeous voice and a lot of talent. Our thoughts go out to Bear and the rest of Liam’s family and loved ones.
Liam Payne sings his verse in #OneDirection's "More Than This" – RIP 💔 pic.twitter.com/RIefy11ks8
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 16, 2024
Photos via Instagram/Kate Cassidy/Liam Payne and credit: James/Smart Pictures/Avalon, Olivier Huitel/Avalon, James Shaw/Avalon, Robin Pope/Avalon, Mike Gray/Avalon, Best Image/Backgrid
When is TMZ gonna be deplatformed? They were horrible when Perry died, now mere minutes/hours after Liam died, they had pictures of his body posted in their website. That site is full of scum and trash.
I couldn’t believe it, I don’t give them any clicks, but people describing the photos were enough for me. How is that anyway legal?
They are also the reason Vanessa Bryant found out that her husband and child died from a Google alert. I think she won some millions of dollars from LA county about that. They’re ghouls. There’s no need to be the first to release information to the extent that you are showing dead bodies and asking for photos of crash sites.
I called their tip line yesterday to berate them about posting death photos. Such vultures
I hope more folks call in. They are freaks for posting pictures of people who just died. No shame.
Condolences to the loved ones. 31 is no age to go. Liam’s poor son..
I couldn’t believe the news when I read it. I actually cried and I’m not a One Direction fan at all. I just cried for the loss of such a young life. People really liked to pile on him when he would mess up and I know he had some issues with a girlfriend but man — 31 years old and dead? Heartbreaking.
The issue with his ex-fiancé was, he was harassing her. She talked about the abuse she went through with him and he never stopped harassing her and her family even after they broke up. People now started going after her for speaking out. It is all a mess. That is why women stay silent.
31 is so young.
His young son now Fatherless..
Tragic.
TMZ are ghouls and those pics should be banned!
Wow. I was never a big one directioner, but as someone who used to be in the music industry myself and left, it awlays makes me sad when I see young people who’ve so clearly been struggling for a long time. The industry eats people up and spits them out, and many of these stars come from working class families who have no idea how to handle the fame rollercoaster/ money/ hangers on/ drugs etc. Bieber et al come to mind as well. I doubt Simon Cowel gave a shit about these boys after he made his money off of them. A lot of very broken people in that industry.
I’m 55 but I loved one D!
Your point is exactly! Cowell and his ilk spit them out. Zayn suffered. Liam seemed OK. But the ex who wrote a ‘fiction’ book saying he physically abused her, and did a TT outing him. Everyone believes it and was trashing him. Then he falls.
Remember what Cowell did to that Susan woman? She had major mental health issues. These people are ghouls.
I’m delighted that Harry became the amazing success that he is, cross genres, seems smart and adjusted.
RIP Liam. Bear has lost his dad. Liam’s family lost a brother and a son.
Not my generation so not a fan, but I’ve been watching various social media videos of him from the last few years and he looks like he was very, very drugged out.
He and the rest of 1D were put through the wringer from 2010-2015. 5 albums, over 500 concert dates plus countless media appearances. Simon Cowell and co made them his cashcows. He has a lot to answer for.
Liam Payne had a lot of demons, and while he made a lot of questionable choices, I do hope that he’s at peace and his family one day will be too. A damn shame and a loss of what I believe to have been a lot of unrealized talent and potential to addiction and mental health issues.
First off my condolences to his loved ones. 31 years old and an accidental death is awful for everyone involved!
Next, we’ve gotten a bit wiser about the effects of fame, especially at a young age. In retrospect, children and teenagers need much more protection and guidance than entertainment is willing to provide.
RIP Liam. My heart goes out to his son. And leave his ex alone.