Angelina Jolie claims ‘I’ve got better work as I’ve got older,’ true or false?

Angelina Jolie has been doing interviews and press junkets for Pablo Larrain’s Maria for months now. I know all of the talking points because Jolie has barely deviated from them, nor has she given in to anyone’s attempts to get her to talk about Brad Pitt and their neverending divorce and litigation. I wonder if that’s why Angelina hasn’t done any major American magazine cover interview too – there would be an expectation that she talk about her personal life, and Jolie is letting her lawyers do all the talking on that front. Anyway, Angelina spoke to the Times of London as part of a recent junket and I have to give it to the Times, they really teased a full profile out of what was probably less than ten minutes in a room with Jolie and Larrain. Some highlights:
She cried in her first singing lesson. “It was the therapy I didn’t realise I needed. Singing opera requires you to be as emotionally open as you possibly can be — it’s not like singing in the car. It’s cathartic. I’ve never pushed myself or opened myself up in that way, that was daunting.”
She’s not chronically lonely like Maria Callas. “I don’t feel that because I have family. Maria didn’t have a family, so her work was everything. My work is not everything. Being a parent is everything.”
Jolie feels like the work has gotten better as she’s aged: “I’ve got better work as I’ve got older. I don’t think about it in terms of roles offered but in terms of life experience you contribute. It’s easier for actors than singers or dancers because your body doesn’t change.”
Divas on divas: What Jolie did relate to was Callas’s “commitment to her work”. Callas was called a diva and Jolie wants to reclaim the word from having negative connotations, especially when used towards women. “I’m a hard worker. And a deeply feeling person. Maria is vulnerable because she feels and isn’t sometimes able to protect herself from the loneliness or emotional pain. Because it’s part of her life and work to be extremely human and live that way. You live through your communication with the audience. For Maria and for me that has always been extremely important.”
Method acting: “As a young actor you say yes to everything. Can you ride horses? Can you speak this language? Then you have to learn.” For Maria she spent seven months doing intense singing lessons, as well as taking Italian classes. The score mixes her voice with Callas’s to impressive effect.
What if Larrain made a bio-pic of Jolie: So what would a Larraín biopic about Jolie be like? That’s when I get full scorn. “That gets the most insane question award,” Jolie says and she and Larraín laugh for slightly too long. “When you’re a public person and you’re playing her, you’re conscious of how you would hate for somebody to interpret your life or think they understand your life, so we tried to be thoughtful. Let’s hope there isn’t one about my life.”
The Times journalist was expressly forbidden from asking personal questions or questions about Brad, but even if the journo had managed it, Angelina would have just given a withering look and stayed silent. It keeps the focus on Maria, which Angelina is obviously very proud of. I’m curious about this statement: “I’ve got better work as I’ve got older.” Eh. That’s not really true. Yes, I don’t know what scripts and projects Angelina has been offered, but we know what she’s said “yes” to and there’s a reason why people forget almost everything she’s acted in for the past decade. There’s a reason why Maria keeps being described as a “comeback” for Jolie, you know? I think Jolie legitimately wanted to work less, stay closer to home and focus on her family in the past eight years. But I also think the roles and the scripts were not there, as they’re not there for many actresses in their 40s.
Saw the movie. She was superb.
The Tourist was in 2010 and she’s only made a few films since then. Not sure what she means by better work but By The Sea and Those Who Wish Me Dead certainly weren’t good roles. Hopefully her next projects are well written and directed. I mean, Nicole Kidman can’t make every movie.
By the seawas far from my favourite BUT the costumes in there changed the way I dress/wanna dress at home.
She certainly couldn’t have meant that Marvel movie, that thing was awful.
She said that she did not mean in it terms of the roles that were offered but in terms of what she could contribute to a role because of life experience.
I enjoyed Maria so much. It’s one of those movies I will easily rewatch several times before I feel I’ve really seen it, maybe that’s just my adhd. Oppenheimer is the last one I felt that way about, like immediately watching several times.
It’s very few women have acting roles get better as they get older. If they are character actors maybe but Angelina is not that. Offhand I think of Helen
Mirren since I only became really aware of her once she did prime suspect and she was close to 50 when she did that.
Absolutely false, who is she trying to delude, us or herself?
The only people who can make that claim are Meryl Streep, Hellen Mirren and Nicole Kidman (although Kidman has had equally great roles before too). Jolie wishes she was one of these people. She’s mostly stayed relevant in the past decade due to her personal drama, let’s be honest.
And claiming that actresses have it easy because their body doesn’t change is crazy BS. What in the world? Of course your body changes after a few decades. All the cosmetic procedures she’s had to maintain her younger looking face (the irony) have gone to her brain.
Just say you don’t like her and be done. Angelina is a stunningly beautiful woman and a talented actress. You have no idea what she’s been offered and turned down when it didn’t suit her schedule and lifestyle with her children. She has always put the welfare of her children first. You have no knowledge or information about what if any cosmetic procedures she has had. Maybe she has and maybe she hasn’t but regardless the camera loves her and her natural beauty. Don’t be so bitter about a woman you don’t know. Angelina does a lot of good works and is a good mother.
Wow. Bitter much? I bet she’d prefer anything than to be relevant for her personal issues🤦🏽🤦🏽
yikes. I hope you aren’t this nasty to the women in your real life
Lordy. None of your points are landing not just bc they’re wrong but bc you sound bitter bitter bitter. She sounded like she was saying she felt more comfortable in the roles and the work as she got older. And arguably a prima ballerina has a lot more wear and tear on the body than most actors. Brad Pitt is that you?
“I don’t think about it in terms of roles offered but in terms of life experience you contribute.”
I agree. She’s been through a lot. If she’s not being mocked, abused, and torn down by Hollywood media and haters (some of which are on this thread), she had to endure physical and emotional abuse from someone she loved. Going forward, any acting role she takes will be an opportunity for her to pull from past experience and make the moment therapeutic for her. You do what you have to do to heal.
It is sad to think when she was with Brad, I remember her saying she eventually wanted to wind down her acting career. She wanted to focus on spending time with kids, humanitarian work, and a few directing gigs now and then. Now, she doesn’t have that choice as she is the sole provider for her family. She has to take on more acting gigs as it does pay. I am happy she got the chance to play Maria. Although, not a big payout for her, at least it she got to work her craft and artistic expression to help her heal. Hope she continues on this path.
Eh… her best roles and performances were when she was younger: Gia; Girl, Interrupted; she was a good Lara Croft….