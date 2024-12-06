Elon Musk spent a quarter of a billion dollars to get Donald Trump elected

My theory is that MAGAland is actually disappointed with how half of the country responded to the election. They thought Democrats would do their own insurrection, or failing that, they believed they would be drinking lib tears. Our attitude of “fine, whatever, the leopards will eat your ugly faces too” isn’t satisfying to them. I don’t even feel particularly afraid, even though I know it’s going to be a total f–king sh-tshow. Now, I cannot wait for leopards to eat Elon Musk’s face. Everyone knows that Musk and Donald Trump will have a spectacular falling out at some point, and I will laugh my ass off if it happens during the transition. Speaking of, new FEC filings reveal that Musk spent a quarter of a billion dollars just to get his orange daddy the presidency.

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, spent over a quarter of a billion dollars in the final months of this year’s election to help Donald J. Trump win the presidency, federal filings revealed on Thursday. The sum is a fraction of Mr. Musk’s wealth. But it is nonetheless a staggering amount from a single donor, who poured the cash into allied groups and is now playing a role in helping shape the next administration. One of Mr. Musk’s most brazen moves — which emerged only on Thursday — was spending $20 million to prop up a super PAC that was named after Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the late liberal Supreme Court justice, but that sought to help Mr. Trump by softening his anti-abortion positions. Mr. Musk put the lion’s share of the money he donated toward his main super PAC, America PAC, cutting three checks for $25 million each in the final weeks of the race, according to the new filings with the Federal Election Commission. Mr. Musk also spent $40.5 million on legally controversial checks to voters in swing states who signed a petition in support of the Constitution. Over the course of the race, he gave America PAC a staggering $239 million in both cash and in-kind contributions.

[From The NY Times]

The Times’ framing here is predictably stupid: “to prop up a super PAC that was named after Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the late liberal Supreme Court justice, but that sought to help Mr. Trump by softening his anti-abortion positions.” The RBG PAC was blatantly lying to low-information voters about Trump’s positions on abortion and reproductive rights. As for the money Musk spent… he’s up to his hairplugs in criminality. Musk did the math that if he spent $250 million to get an orange fascist elected, Musk could “run” Trump and mold him into the white nationalist leader he wants.

Also: Musk was on the Hill this week and he told reporters that he thinks the government should abandon the $7500 tax credit for electric vehicles. He said: “I think we should get rid of all credits. Take away the subsidies. It will only help Tesla. Also, remove subsidies from all industries!” He has a childlike understanding of government AND he spent a quarter-billion to get a fascist reality star into the White House. As it turns out, no sci-fi writer could have come up with this idiotic reality.

When the Musk-Trump alliance goes down, “YMCA” will be playing.

Why does this feel actually like an incredibly fascinating 19 seconds into Trump’s psyche pic.twitter.com/DolgTenQFW — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) November 29, 2024