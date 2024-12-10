Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour sold $2.077 billion in tickets & gave out $197 million in bonuses

For decades, ever since the birth of pop music really, it’s generally acknowledged that music stars are not making bank from selling their music, but rather from touring. Music sales are complicated and everyone gets a cut, especially nowadays in the Spotify/streaming era. An artist can be streamed tens of millions of times and they’re only making a small fraction of what they should earn. Tours are much more profitable and straightforward, organized by the artist and their team. Profitable not just from ticket sales, but from the ultra-lucrative merchandising. Well, I don’t know the exact breakdown, but Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour blew every record to smithereens, from ticket sales to merchandising.
For the last 21 months, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been the biggest thing in music — a phenomenon that has engulfed pop culture, dominated news coverage and boosted local economies around the world. Now we know exactly how big.
Through its 149th and final show, which took place in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sunday, Swift’s tour sold a total of $2,077,618,725 in tickets. That’s two billion and change — double the gross ticket sales of any other concert tour in history and an extraordinary new benchmark for a white-hot international concert business.
Those figures were confirmed to The New York Times for the first time by Taylor Swift Touring, the singer’s production company. While the financial details of the Eras Tour have been a subject of constant industry speculation since tickets were first offered more than two years ago — through a presale so in-demand it crashed Ticketmaster’s system — Swift has never authorized disclosure of the tour’s numbers until now.
The official results are not far from the estimates that trade journalists and industry analysts have been crunching for months. But they solidify the enormous scale of Swift’s accomplishment. Just a few months ago, Billboard magazine reported that Coldplay had set an industry record with $1 billion in ticket sales for its 156-date Music of the Spheres World Tour — a figure that is just half of Swift’s total for a similar stretch of shows in stadiums and arenas.
According to Swift’s touring company, a total of 10,168,008 people attended the concerts, which means that, on average, each seat went for about $204. That is well above the industry average of $131 for the top 100 tours around the world in 2023, according to Pollstar, a trade publication. The biggest single night’s attendance was in Melbourne, Australia, on Feb. 16, 2024, with 96,006. And Swift’s eight nights at Wembley Stadium in London, which she played more than any other venue, drew 753,112 people — about as many as live in Seattle.
As gigantic as they are, the figures revealed by Swift’s company are only part of the overall business that has surrounded the tour. They exclude her extraordinary merchandise sales, for example, a product line so in demand that Swift opened stadium sales booths a day early in some markets to sell T-shirts, hoodies and Christmas ornaments to fans, ticketed or not.
“Phenomenon” gets thrown around a lot, but holy sh-t, the Eras Tour was a phenomenon, as is Taylor herself. Think about how she did this too – she dropped Midnights as her relationship with Joe Alwyn was coming to a close, she announced the tour and the sales went through the roof, and she just committed nearly two full years of her life to all of this. AND she released another album in the middle of it, not to mention cycling through Matt Healy and starting up with Travis Kelce. It’s also amazing that Taylor had a great team around her and there were zero catastrophes. I mean, yeah, there was a terrorism threat in Europe and there were climate issues, but none of that was her fault or her team’s fault. Over $2 billion in ticket sales alone. Probably that much in merch sales too. Seriously, congrats to Taylor and her team.
Additionally, People Magazine had an exclusive about the bonuses Taylor hands out to her tour crew. It looks like Taylor’s touring production company decided to confirm a lot of news after her last Eras concert, right? People Mag says that Taylor “gave out $197 million in bonuses to everyone working on her tour — including truck drivers, caterers, instrument techs, merch team, lighting, sound, production staff and assistants, carpenters, dancers, band, security, choreographers, pyrotechnics, riggers, hair, make-up, wardrobe, physical therapists and video team.” So, she gave out bonuses which were just shy of 10% of the total ticket sales. Say there were 1000 people working to ensure the tour ran smoothly – that’s roughly $200K per person just in bonuses, in addition to their salaries.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Well done, Taylor.
Also, big respect for supporting Harris and encouraging others to vote.
People were screaming tax cuts,I’m not a CPA but if her staff and crew really get that ammount then how is it a cut?And honestly good for her, she certainly didnt have to.
Again, the scale of this it’s astonishing. The years of commitment and dedication from everyone involved is on a level that’s stunning. Her whole team deserves recognition and their bonuses. I hope everyone takes a looong break. My ass would be on a beach for a month or two. It’s good to see women in power creating on a massive scale.
One of my earliest memories of her is when she gagged Letterman when she told him her band has health insurance. And she was only 20 by then. She’s always known how to take care of her people, which explains why a lot of her team has been with her since she started.
Not a swiftie, but I have a lot of respect for how well she treats those who work for her. Seems to donate significantly to charities too.
An actual, living example of trickle down.
Same here, I respect that everyone involved benefits from the success, and that she’s financially very generous. That’s how it should be.
Cool.
Impressive.
I don’t think billionaires should exist at all but female billionaires (Swift, Makenzie Bezos) really are much more generous and less evil.
Taylor doesn’t have a billion in a bank account though. Most of it is tied to the (potential) worth of her recent music catalog, which she won’t sell.
Not saying she’s poor lol. But she has actually earned her money by working and she seems inclined to generosity and sharing with those around her, charity projects, food banks while touring and so on.
I agree she doesn’t have $1 billion in actual cash. That’s what makes these male billionaires seem even more worthless — a self-made woman who isn’t worth multiple billions manages to not exploit the people working for her, to remain generous and still be successful.
I remember that US truck drivers bonus story from the end of the original US tour- life changing money. Love that everybody got a big check.
I hope Tree Paine gets millions- and the longest vacation of her life.
Because that woman WORKS.
All those people- 2 years of your life is a HUGE commitment. I mean, Taylor built in substantial breaks (and even delayed the start so her long time guitarist could be home with his new baby).
But i love that not only was it an amazing experience- that took a lot of work and talent from everyone involved- but now, they not only got paid- they got PAID.
Music you love is simply an emotional (or sometimes physical) reaction to a piece of music that you hear. I would suggest anyone *should* like any particular music.
But people who come for Ms. Swift as an “ethical billionaire”, or as a smart business woman- that’s something possibly they need to discuss with their therapist.
No, she’s not perfect- anyone who makes you think they are- are hiding deep, dark stuff-
Ms. Swift can be PETTY and annoying probably and she is such a type A personality.
But- she is incredibly talented, smart, and generous.
And showing generations of women what is possible in their personal and professional lives.
Long live.
I love how all of this positive is so public. Putting it out there – ALL of it .
A woman taking charge of her narrative and showing her work.
Such a great counterpoint to all the negative out there – the creepy creepy men who are violating our space with their d**k posturing and agendas.
Well done, Taylor. Now , find yourself a style icon who has style, please. Smooch.
Taylor is an incredibly savvy businesswoman, as has been said so many times before. She does the right thing, but she also keeps people on her side and encourages people to be incredibly loyal to her, including her fans. You see so many people absolutely implode with just a fraction of her fame and I really don’t know how she does it. She’s emotionally a bit messy but truly the most consummate professional.
Considering she’s out there since she was 17 she is incredibly grounded, mature, a great work ethic., with zero problematic behavior ( don’t come at me with her relationships /feuds that’s just reaching).
I think having a very supportive family definitely helped.
Great role model.
I really admire her for literally putting her money where her mouth is. I have absolutely no problem with capitalism, but there comes a point with wealth that you have the opportunity to truly make an impact on an individual level as well as a collective level. Comparing her mindset to, ugh, Musk or Bezos as the two most obvious billionaires, and their focus on the world could not be more different.
Exactly. If someone excels in a field or invents something popular or whatever, I’m on board with being rewarded financially for the success, but there’s a point where you have more money than you could spend in a lifetime. And long before you get to that point, you should be helping others and giving back. There’s a lot of wealthy people who do that, but the loudest ones in our society do not, and it’s gross.
This is amazing. Great job, Taylor.