Royalist: How dare they expect Princess Kate to host lunch for hundreds of people!

I wondered if royal reporters and commentators would bother to discuss yesterday’s events in detail. As we covered, Prince William and Kate did not attend the Windsors’ annual pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, and what’s worse is that their office openly briefed the media about their absence. The cherry on top was that William and Kate released their long-awaited Christmas card, timed specifically to coincide with the lunch. It absolutely felt like a weird snub to King Charles and Camilla. It also felt like… William and Kate do not care one bit about the royal family or family traditions. Well, some unnamed royal sources had a lot to say to the Daily Beast’s Royalist:
Prince William and Kate Middleton risked appearing to snub King Charles and Britain’s minor royals Thursday as they skipped the monarch’s traditional pre-Christmas lunch with the extended royal family at Buckingham Palace.
One source, a former courtier, told The Daily Beast: “It is another example of the couple’s growing confidence when it comes to challenging some long-established traditions which they are widely believed to consider tiresome. Charles would have liked them to be there, and the fact that he was either unwilling or unable to insist on it shows his inability to maintain family discipline. You can’t imagine anyone missing it when Prince Philip was around.”
The couple’s spokesperson declined to comment, though a friend of the couple pushed back against the courtier’s characterization of events, saying: “It’s categorically not a snub. They have had a full-on year and I don’t think anyone can expect Catherine to be effectively hosting lunch for hundreds of people.”
An official source said the prince and princess had been through “an incredibly tough year” and that the family simply “wanted to start Christmas in Norfolk earlier than usual.”
Kate was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. She has since said she is “cancer-free.”
What? “I don’t think anyone can expect Catherine to be effectively hosting lunch for hundreds of people.” No one asked Kate to do that? There was simply an expectation that the Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales take their taxpayer-funded personal-use helicopter and fly to London to enjoy a lunch with their extended family. No one asked William or Kate to play host or organize the lunch? What are they talking about? As for this: “the fact that he was either unwilling or unable to insist on it shows his inability to maintain family discipline” – I mean, it’s sort of true? Charles probably did not insist because he honestly didn’t want those two wet blankets there, nor did he want the lunch to become another event in which Kate tried to steal his thunder. We talk a lot about “Will and Kate are supremely lazy” and “Kate is being benched from this or that,” but there’s also a problem of Charles genuinely not wanting Will and Kate around because Charles is so self-centered and he wants all of the attention.
In 2017 (while old Phil was still around), Will missed the Commonwealth Service to go on a ski trip with his buddies (incidentally ditching Kate for the same trip). He has always done what he pleased. Charles & Cam were hosting the event. Why would Kate think she was expected to? Is she delusional and thinks she is Queen?
Yep. That’s the trip where he was getting down in the clurrrb with the Aussie models (hand on waist and everything).
Incredible that the former courtier frames it as almost admirable that they are challenging these supposedly tiresome customs. I thought that was a grave sin? To eschew tradition? Especially when elderly relatives are sick and it could be their last Christmas! (Wasn’t that said of Philip when Harry and Meghan went to North America for Christmas). My my my how times change.
I think William doesn’t care because he knows he can get away with it, what is Charles going to do? Fire him? He’s always been coddled and “specialized” because he’s the future King.
The issue with this is that he doesn’t understand (or believe) that he can’t be held accountable, that it isn’t the 1500s under the rule of a Monarch like Henry VIII creating his own church and doing what he pleased and getting away with it. If he doesn’t want play the role, the taxpayers will eventually stop funding this costly charade.
Yeah, Charles probably didn’t mind that they weren’t there. The rest of the family too.
Baffled by claiming Kate would be hosting when it’s Charles and Camilla who would be. William and Kate are really making known they think they’re the true King and Queen of England.
Narcissistic father, lazy brother, side-piece queen…and the papers think that Meghan and Harry WANT to come to this? I’m pretty sure Harry is glowing with all the proper love, support, and care he’s getting right now from Meghan and Ms. Doria.
The Queen had bone cancer and still did her job,
Yes and she didn’t tell everyone about it and use it as an excuse.
Hosting that Christmas lunch is part of the job Kate married into, and William is expected to carry on that tradition. I think it speaks on the House of Windsor is more fractured that is let on. QE2 was the glue that held everything together and when she passed it began unraveling. Briefing wars between monarch and heir are more prevalent. The monarch’s younger son and his family are in the States. A brother/uncle is under suspicion for concluding with the enemy. The truth about the heir and his wife may fall out. The House of Windsor is a mess.
And let’s face it–a royal “hosting” an event is not really difficult. Does she have to cook, clean, send invites, chase down RSVPs, and then clean up after? No? She just has to show up and smile.
Camilla is Queen so she is the host anyway. This former courtier sounds like Knauf. Few of them would pretend that the king and queen are not hosting this dinner.
Charles has cancer and Side-Piece has pneumonia, but they’re the ones hosting the lunch, not Kate.
It’s a snub. William and Kate obviously don’t support Charles, who is not cancer-free himself. Perhaps they don’t care about appearing insensitive or perhaps William is throwing his weight around, more confident because he knows something. That something might be that Charles is nearing the end. My gawd peg must hate his father.
Yes, KC is kind of sending out “possible last Christmas” vibes, and WanK couldn’t be bothered. On the other hand CRex and Camzilla don’t appear to want K in a tiara nor did they show for her Christmas Carole event. I’m curious as to what has led to this level of pettiness between UpChuck and WillNot.
Yeah, I was wondering this yesterday. I get that they’ve always clashed but this is kind of next level. It’s not like Charles has evicted William and his kids from their only safe home in the uk. That would be what he did to Harry. So what in the heck did he do to William this past year? William is briefing about his dad’s demise to the DB and not giving a f-ck as to whether he’s being seen as snubbing his father who has serious cancer.
ML:
In one word: Diana.
Neither William nor Charles ever went to therapy and everything that started in 1981 to 1997 is still just under the surface.
@Blubb – Exactly. I think William has always resented Charles and hated Camilla. But, unlike Harry, William is stuck in that family and we see how much he holds grudges. Now that he has the Duchy of Cornwall money he can show his disrespect openly.
This “friend” of the Wales sounds willfully delusional – why would Kate be stepping in to host this lunch? That’s one of the stupidest things I have heard all year.
It was thrown by Charles and Camilla and involved much of the extended Parker-Bowles relatives – would Kate have had anything to say to them? She’s not exactly known for her sparkling wit, y’know?
We can (and will continue to) joke about C and C, but hosting this kind of event is probably what they do best. They get to impress and play benefactor, being seen as generous with their stolen wealth. I imagine that the Wales think it’s beneath them – they have duchy money now, they don’t have to come at the beck and call of the monarch anymore.
They are making it out like Kate was cooking lunch for hundreds of people. All she had to do was show up. That was the bare minimum and she can’t even do that.
The press was constantly saying how close Kate and Charles have become during their health battles but neither are showing up for each other during the holiday season.
This is such an indictment of these two lazy louts. Going to a free lunch is not remotely onerous for most people.
A free lunch WITH FAMILY, in private, no photos. It’s not like they’d be making small talk with diplomats and foreign dignitaries.
Granted, a lot of people would categorise a bit family meal as ‘work’ but come on!
I wish a random ‘minor’ royal would ‘accidentally’ mention that they haven’t been to this thing in years.
Technically all their lunches are free😂. They just didn’t want a free lunch at BP. They wanted it at anmer.
Kate and William should have attended to thank the royals who do far more engagements than they did despite being decades older. Some of these people who did the work won’t get the Sandringham invite.
Duty means sometimes doing things you don’t feel like doing. It is really disgraceful that they keep skipping this event. And we all know they can use the chopper to fly there as they have definitely done many times before.
Hosting! is it her turn to host? I imagine Camila would have been in talks with the Chef on what was going to be served and the head maid as to what silver and dishes were going to be used, so basically she didn’t have to do anything. But Charles missed a trick by not inviting the middletons, that would have got them there lickety split. I reckon the conversation centered around what to do about Willy and his antics this year. i do wonder what charles was thinking its come to this where non of his offspring were around him
Traditionally if the host is single through divorce or being a widower the daughter in law would play hostess.but c and c are king and queen consort so he would not need Kate to play hostess
Keener couldn’t run two coherent sentences together before she had “cancer” and has managed to get shocked looks from people ranging from little kids to the First Lady at her all around awkwardness and ineffectiveness. She could only function somewhat effectively at events that required her to pose (not speak) for carefully selected photographers that would airbrush her images to hell and back. Has she ever actually hosted any event solo like a brunch that required her to talk to people and not only pose? Has she ever actually hosted an event that required her to eat a full meal in public? Most people look large when wearing layers/coats. To look so tiny in the red coat at the Christmas concert is telling that she needs out of the public eye and her issues aren’t just cancer treatment.
When Charles wants to, he can summon the Waleses (like demons from Hell, LOL). Remember the surprise Balmoral visit this past summer where both William and Kate were photographed? We all speculated it had to do with the signing and approval of separation negotiations, because it was without the kids….
This suggests that Charles was fine with William and Kate not being at the lunch, as long as they show up to the Christmas church walk (which is much more important from a press and PR perspective from all sides). Charles picks his battles, or Camilla does….
Princess Michael fell at Buckingham Palace and broke both of her wrists, apparently she is just getting over open heart surgery.
Eleven more days before the year ends.
Fake cancer.
Cancer.
Getting kick in the head by a horse.
A beard to hide, alcohol or substance abuse.
Fergie missing the Christmas walk, she was so proud last year.
Wait, what?? Princess Michael fell and broke both of her wrists?? Yesterday at the lunch??
Apparently it was at HER KP home, well before (it’s said she fell down stairs while carrying some coats). She was just photo’d with her wrists in splints going *to* the luncheon.
Guess I’m a horrible person, because btwn her being the unapologetic daughter of a high ranking Nazi, and her racist black-a-moor stunt (just the ones we know of!), I can’t summon up anything but a “so sad, too bad” about her.
Oh no, OfMichael! Anyway, I’m drinking Lady Gray, what kind of tea are you drinking today?
Dont forget the names of her black sheep – Serena and Venus.
Zero sympathy for the racist broach wearing woman, the last few years karma has been working overtime with this family..
Oh those sweet S̶u̶m̶m̶e̶r̶ Winter children that are the courtiers.
Hosting *minor* royals — like the Princess Royal, the Edinburgh-Wessexes or the Gloucesters?
Those who do all the bread and butter work the Lamebridge-Wailses can’t be bothered with?
Poor FakeyKatie and poor Harry’s brother, how will they ever cope with being senior royals eventually — when they won’t even pretend for a few hours?
Substitute “William’s utter contempt and arrogance” for “the couple’s growing confidence” and you have a more truthful reason for them not being there.
As others have mentioned, it’s not a lengthy helicopter ride to and from Norfolk, plus they have a perfectly available apartment at KP for an overnight.
With news reports today that Charles will still be having chemotherapy treatments into the New Year, I don’t think his prognosis is good and it speaks volumes that William couldn’t care less about maintaining the farce of them all being a close family
I think the “space” Harry spoke of between him and William is also between William and Charles (and by extension Camilla). He seems deeply disliked by most of his family who keep him at arms length, and it seems to have increased noticeably since the debacle of last December when whatever nastiness went down between W&K happened, and I don’t think it has anything to do with her so-called cancer.
It just goes to show how deeply myopic and ignorant William and Kate are. The Queen held the lunch to acknowledge their shared ties and shared history and that other than some quirks of history some of them might be on the throne. It’s really just a small family reunion. But the other purpose it serves is to quietly thank them. Thanking them for every time they go through an acrimonious divorce and get doorstepped by the Daily Mail for no other reason than being related. Or every time a business venture fails and The Sun puts it in the paper. Or a child is a treated and the tabloids carry on about their once a year proximity to the royal family. The Queen understood how to keep these people onside. William and Kate can’t be bothered.
Yeah, the Queen recognized that doing a little went a long way. Every time they mention something in an interview or something, it’s always positive.
Will and Kate obviously see themselves as above it and everyone there, and I wonder how long that will play for them. I swear this is the third consecutive year they’ve skipped. I wonder when that will come out?
Nicely said. The Queen was both recognizing and thanking her relatives, and quietly emphasizing the importance of family — in upholding traditions of privilege based on bloodlines. I think Williams future will include a few rude awakenings.
Will should be thanking his extended family for keeping the ship steady when he and Kate are out of action. The fact he takes them for granted or even worse thinks they are mugs for doing bread and butter engagements that are beneath him and his wife, is very on brand for him.
It is shameful that they keep pretending that middle aged adults need confidence. They aren’t confident just arrogant. Also when your grandmas first cousin and his wife are doing more than you despite being over a dozen spots from the crown, you should be thanking them in person.
What exactly does Kate do on any given day, anyway. Work? No. eat? No spend time with her husband ? No.
Maybe it’s daily whines with Mom?
I can picture her spending hours on the treadmill either on the phone with CarolE or watching tv.
At some point of every day, I’m sure she shopping, with or without her mother in tow. Oh, and beauty treatments- hair, facials etc.
Isn’t Camilla the first lady of the land not kate.
It’s pretty bizarre. Will William just end this luncheon when he’s king or let it go on without attending? Bc it’s not a snub to Charles who could probably care less if they attend but a snub to the rest of the family. Wanting to head up to Norfolk early is a pretty lame reason to give. But it’s not like they’ve gone the past few years either so I doubt they were even expected to actually show.
Like any business, there are “soft skills” necessary to keep the BRF “firm” working. QEII understood this, Charles just keeps doing what his mother did and the Waleses couldn’t care less. WanK is in for a rude awakening when it all falls apart because they can’t bother to show up at the office holiday lunch.
I’m confused, thought she was cancer free in summer?
Not joining your cancer-striken father for his family luncheon is one thing, especially if you have a helicopter at your disposal and it might be his last luncheon. Upstaging him by releasing your Christmas card during the event is a whole other level.
I can’t help remembering the bored look on William’s face.
Everytime anyone say that WK dont want to follow outdated tradition, I lol-ed like they called themself princes and princess. That institution is outdated. If you dont want to follow “tradition” then abolish it.
They just lazy. They want the money and status but dont want to work
You make an excellent point Zappy! For all the talk about WandK “modernizing” the royal family, they are very old fashioned in how they “work”, dress and act most of the time.
But also why would hosting a family lunch for Christmas be an out-dated tradition? That’s not antiquated. That’s just kind.
They want all the outdated tradition except for the part that involves work.
It sounds like the question about Kate essentially hosting this lunch really hit a nerve with that friend of the couple, no? So defensive! Also, W & K usually blow off this lunch anyway. Seems like the Daily Beast believes that W&K will not continue this tradition when it’s their turn to host.
I think there are a few things here. I think they didn’t go because they are lazy and didn’t want to. I imagine they are not especially well liked by the extended family, especially the older generation – can you see the Gloucesters having anything to say to someone as lazy as William or Kate?
I dont think they went the last two years so I wonder if this year they were ticked that it was moved back to BP because the press couldn’t just “assume” they attended.
I also wonder how much of this circles back to *whatever* is going on with Kate. Like if we take away the tiara aspects, she was benched from two large government social events – the state dinner and the diplomatic reception. Is that because she can’t really make the kind of small talk required at those events anymore? Is that because, as some have speculated, she is not trusted to be around large groups and to talk about whatever may pop into her head?
Is she really that incapable at this point of being in these kinds of social settings? Remember her strange behavior at the welcome ceremony for the Emir and his wife – how she looked fairly sedated, how her curtsy was completely ignored by Charles, how she and William looked lost inside at the exhibit event?
Maybe this is a combination of the Waleses skipping because they didnt want to go and something else.
The something else is probably Camilla. A while ago BP let it be known that while they would love to have Kate on Christmas they would understand if her health prevented her from attending. Now she is supposed to attend and do the church walk. But I think the feeling is mutual, Camilla doesn’t want them, and they cannot stand her.
I can see Kate being kept away but William not going is not a good look when he is future head of the family and likely sooner than later. Charles never undercut his mother this way.
Also the last minute Christmas card sent right when they skipped this lunch seems like more is going on here.
I highly doubt Kate has the ability or knowledge to put together any sort of luncheon even for a small gathering let alone a large one. She is that lazy and ignorant.
Kate could always reference Pippa’s party book for party hosting tips!
How to say there’s a fallout between them without saying there’s been a fallout, like I said yesterday. They have not been supporting each other’s causes recently and Willie and Katie have been trying to pull a Harry this whole year: meaning doing their own thing (i.e. for them it’s doing nothing). Charles is the short reign king and Camilla is absolutely ot respected in anyway despite her new title. Who gives 2 shts about their pre-xmas lunch?