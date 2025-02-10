Duchess Meghan wore a great La Ligne sweater & Victoria Beard jeans at Invictus

The Duchess of Sussex is a California Girl, so she’s used to warm climates and dressing like a Californian. But I’m mad because she does cold-weather fashion so well! She loves a trench coat, she loves a chunky knit, she loves some boots. Thankfully, Meghan is currently in Vancouver and Whistler for the first-ever Winter Invictus Games. Which means she’s brought out all of her coats and sweaters and boots. I love it.
These are photos of Prince Harry and Meghan at the Vancouver Convention Centre for Wheelchair Basketball on Sunday. They made multiple appearances at multiple events, and Meghan had some costume changes throughout the day. We’ve got a lot of great photos, so I’m splitting some of this up by outfit! In these pics, Meghan wore the Marin sweater from La Ligne, one of her go-to labels. In some photos, she paired it with a Doen blazer, which she removed quickly (probably because the sweater is so cute, it needed its own moment). She also wore Victoria Beard jeans and Stuart Weitzman boots. Between these Beard jeans and Kendrick Lamar’s flared denim at the Super Bowl, we are really bringing boot-cuts back, right? That makes me so happy!!! I’m so sick of skinny jeans everywhere, boot-cuts are so flattering.
I’m not going to devote a whole-ass post to this, but the usual suspects are especially triggered by Harry and Meghan looking so loved up and happy in Canada. Soon after Meghan’s speech at the Invictus welcome reception on Friday, the Mail’s Charlotte Griffiths fumed on-camera about Meghan calling Harry “my husband.” They’re literally mad that Meghan and Harry refer to each other as “my husband” and “my wife.”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend wheelchair basketball
at the Vancouver Convention Centre during the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver
Featuring: JJ Chalmers, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 10 Feb 2025
Credit: INSTARimages
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend wheelchair basketball
at the Vancouver Convention Centre during the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver
Featuring: JJ Chalmers, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 10 Feb 2025
Credit: INSTARimages
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend wheelchair basketball
at the Vancouver Convention Centre during the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 10 Feb 2025
Credit: INSTARimages
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend wheelchair basketball
at the Vancouver Convention Centre during the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver
Featuring: JJ Chalmers, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 10 Feb 2025
Credit: INSTARimages
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend wheelchair basketball
at the Vancouver Convention Centre during the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver
Featuring: JJ Chalmers, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 10 Feb 2025
Credit: INSTARimages
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at Wheelchair Basketball in Vancouver Convention Centre during Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 09 Feb 2025
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at Wheelchair Basketball in Vancouver Convention Centre during Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 09 Feb 2025
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at Wheelchair Basketball in Vancouver Convention Centre during Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 09 Feb 2025
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
Didn’t William call kate,his wife . Derangers are desperate
They are married….what the what.
Right?! And could it be that each are so proud of the person who chose to be their husband/wife? When I hear either say wife/husband, I always get the feeling that they say that because they can’t believe that they hit the jackpot! I hope this makes sense 😊
Meghan s outfit is fabulous.
And she looks around 25
I agree! And I’m kinda loving the slightly messy hair, it speaks to me that she’s a busy woman who’s moving between events/meetings so doesn’t have time to fiddle with her hair.
I want to move into her closet . She looked amazing and happy . So did Harry . They both look so good . Meghan husband and Harry wife are wonderful
No lie, I was low-key distracted throughout Kendrick’s performance bc I kept thinking about how comfy and cool his jeans looked. I bet they were hella expensive but Kendrick always finds the coziest fits, like that red hoodie at his last concert. Anyways, loved Meghan’s sweater. Im guessing she’s used to dressing cute in the cold after having lived in Toronto. And yes plz, drag jealous bitter biddies like Charlotte Griffiths for showing themselves. Jealous jealous jealous, my god.
His jeans are CELINE. The hoodies go for $1100 so I’d guess the jeans are double.
Yeah I figured. Celine should be paying this man though bc he makes them look good.
My daughter and I both declared our love for his jeans as soon as we saw them, but I said the same thing, probably too much for my budget. But they looked flattering and comfy as hell.
I tried on men’s Celine jeans a few years ago and they are my GOAT. They would need hemming and cost about $600 but omg they were amazing. I am hoping to find some on the real deal or eBay.
So comfy! I covet.
I feel like bootcuts have been back for a while. I can’t remember the last time I wore skinny jeans, everything I wear is either relaxed/wide leg or bootcut.
I love that sweater. It just looks so cozy and chic.
And I swear she is aging backwards!
I hope the Sussexes had a Covid booster and the Flu vaccine, my goodness being so close to so many people, I would be having panic attacks.
Then there is stomach virus going around. Good luck to them, they’re having a great time with the competitors.
I was thinking that too. All those huge crowds in indoor spaces. I’d be masked and very nervous about covid if I were there.
Do not do not do not touch your face, don’t scratch your nose or rub your eyes, consciously get in the habit of keeping them away. Then sanitize as you leave a venue, wash well before eating etc. If you’re not masking this will help a great deal.
Megyn Build a Face Kelly had a meltdown when Meghan said “my husband” during one of her podcasts a couple of years ago. It was so pathetic and hilarious & I loved seeing her choke on Meghan’s happiness. So seeing these fools cry about the same thing is hilarious. Keep crying those salty tears.
“The Duchess of Sussex is a California Girl, so she’s used to warm climates and dressing like a Californian.”
She’s also used to doing winter fashion, from all those years she lived/filmed in Toronto.
And that includes dressing up the much missed and fondly remembered Guy in his cute little doggie coats.
What I liked seeing here in the photo selection: H&M surrounding themselves with friends and allies — JJ Chalmers and Levi Nelson, the designer of the medals.
Plus sweaters are perfect for windy days at the beach. It isn’t always warm and sunny in Cali, no matter what the songs might say.
She looks great!! What did they want her to call Harry? The man I’m legally married to? The Prince I live with and have children with? These people have big problems because she called Harry her husband. They need to seek help.
Griffiths is so bitter, I guess she wants a deranger fan club.
I love seeing how in sync they are! Look at those matching strides!🥰🥰🥰
This witch is mad Meghan is a wife, a princess and mother of two successors to the British throne, not a discarded fling who is a mother of two out of wedlock kids.
Those hateful Nellie’s might as well get used to the Sussexes referencing each other as husband and wife. They have been doing this since their marriage. They appear to be very proud of each other and by owing their happy marriage, they are willing to share this with the world.Also, you can tell by how in synch they are they are besties too.
Omg, I have 2 of this exact sweater, chocolate brown and white!! I actually found this brand through Meghan, she has several of their sweaters. I just knew that Meghan and are secret besties!!
That sweater is very comfy looking and the colour is great.
One of the criticisms of Meghan by the haters is she makes “it” all about her by changing outfits throughout the day. So for those with more insight into big events, publicity, media etc why do you think she does that? If you are on her team what is the rationale?
The only thing I came up with is she wants to make each event unique / different for the athletes. So pictures with athletes at one event are different than pictures with athletes at another event.
Why wouldn’t a husband/wife refer to their spouse as their wife/husband? It seems my husband and I have been breaking all sorts of protocols too since we’ve been married. Lol
On a separate note, I like this casual outfit on Meghan. She looks great.