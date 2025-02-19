Prince Edward & Sophie are also on vacation this week, they went to St. Moritz

A few weeks ago, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh – aka Edward and Sophie – were undertaking an official royal tour of Nepal. Before they met up in Nepal, Edward was in India for a solo trip, and it was official too (although it got very little attention). The point is, they were working and traveling and getting very little attention, which is the way it’s supposed to work in Windsorville – one must not stand out or get too much attention, one must not have natural charisma or charm. After diligently applying themselves to the Windsor method, it was time for Edward and Sophie to jet off on a vacation as well, same as Prince William and Kate. Only Edward and Sophie went on a ski holiday.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have been pictured enjoying a skiing holiday in St Moritz in Switzerland. The couple, who are annual visitors to the glitzy resort, were joined by their teenage son, James, Earl of Wessex, as they took a break from their royal duties.
Prince Edward and Sophie, both 60, were seen with a group of friends as they made their way up the ski slopes to test out their skills. One notable absentee was the couple’s daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, 21, who is currently studying at the University of St Andrews.
The Edinburghs recently returned to the UK from a week-long official visit to Nepal, where Edward connected with youngsters participating in The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award and Sophie joined discussions about crucial interventions supporting survivors of sexual exploitation, gender-based violence, and trafficking.
Edward and Sophie aren’t the only ones travelling over the February half-term. The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly flown to the Caribbean island of Mustique with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Yeah, it IS Edward and Sophie’s regular thing – they usually go skiing in January or February. I don’t know if they stay in a hotel or borrow someone’s chalet, but they do love to go to St. Moritz. It always makes me wonder – these people are “royalty,” with access to the best homes, hotels and resorts in the world, why do they always go to the same places every year? Also: the more I see of Edward these days, the more struck I am by his noticeable weight loss. Same as Prince William, who has also lost a significant amount of weight in the past eighteen months or so. What’s going around the men of the House of Windsor? And do Edward and Sophie really still ski or are they in Switzerland for the vibes?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
If I’m not mistaken last year they travelled by private jet to St. Moritz. It would seem the only royal couple that the press didn’t like going on holiday was Meghan and Harry. I wonder why?
They probably still ski? But I’m sure they’re there for the vibes too.
Edward and Peg look closer in age than they should, and yes whatever is going on they both look extremely unhealthy makes you wonder if they are hiding other illnesses the family members are suffering from besides the two with mystery cancers.
Their supposed “job” is to bring attention to the countries they represent, but they don’t vacation in any of those countries?
Royalty or not it’s not unusual in Europe to go to the same location year after year. I know some of families that go to the South of France every year. And that is even more so when people go on winter sports. St. Moritz is infamous for facilitating the rich and famous so i guess they just found their spot
I wonder if some places can provide security and/or discretion, in the case of the royals. Honestly the money might be nice but it sounds really boring to be in the BRF.
I have a cousin who is insanely wealthy and she could literally go anywhere on her jet but she goes to the same resort in Courchevel, France every year for her holidays. She just loves skiing there, the staff know her now, so it works for her and her family.
@Danbury … Your cousin and her family have probably made close friends with other people/families who also ski there year after year as well. 🙂
In the US, it’s the Hamptons, or Palm Beach or Palm Springs or Martha’s Vineyard. . . I think it’s about hanging out with your “community” rather than seeing new places. I didn’t grow up with money, but we flew to the same Caribbean island for our vacation. My parents simply went back home for our family vacations. My auntie, who worked for an airline, realized that at retirement, she had used her flight privileges to go to only two locations in the world, both to visit family.
I used to visit new places, but now I do the same thing. I’m at the point in my career where I want to rest and relax on vacation (not run around and sightsee), so I go to the same spot every year for one of my holidays.
It makes perfect sense that members of an ossified aristocracy would go to the same places over and over and over again.
On my last trip to Greece, I met an elderly, aristocracy-adjacent couple who was taking their annual 1-month holiday in Greece. Every year, for 40 years, they would go to the same island and stay at the same hotel, in the same room. Their suitcases were sagging under the weight of gin bottles and tins of their favorite food because they didn’t trust the native cuisine. They would never leave the hotel and never learned a word of Greek, but would return home and tell everyone they’d visited Greece. It was really like something out of a movie.
This is so bizarre!
The media complains about taking private jets only when it applies to harry and Meghan
These two really are those trees in the forest that no one hears falls . I am always forgetting about the two of them .
Edward looks absolutely terrible yuck
I last saw Edward at the charity I volunteer for in October 2019. He’s the patron. I don’t recognise him. He’s completely depleted.
BTW, since I’ve had a few interactions with both of them, I can confirm that they are thick as planks, ignorant, arrogant, and full of themselves. Knowing how most people consider them innocuous, I’ve wondered how the others are.
I’m sorry to hear this but I don’t doubt you. And there was me thinking there were at least some regular people in that family. Well at least they keep working, unlike the others.
But their working is what most of us would consider vacations. Going to visit other countries. Being shown around and things closing down so we can see them better. Other than having to get up and get dressed. Which we all have to do what exactly is taxing in their “work”.
I’ve seen their arrogance and rudeness in live action. We all have.
The royals have perpetrated such a scam — living off the public dime, while claiming huge swaths of land and lording it over everyone else. It’s bizarre.
Interesting that the press seems to be focusing on royal vacations more this winter than in past years. I think we do usually get a little story about Sophie and Edward but at least they work somewhat regularly. the issue with the Waleses isn’t the idea of a vacation in general, its the idea of a vacation when you don’t work anyway.
but now we know that the Waleses went skiing in December/January and are in Mustique. That may be a normal schedule for them but interesting that the press is really making a point about it.
I think they are covering this ski trip to try to deflect from the lazy Wales and all their holidays. Normally they wouldn’t care about something these two do annually with their kids. Edward and Sophie have done engagements this past year that aren’t just one thing a week or in Kate’s case every few months.
That said I also saw fairly close photos of them minus Louise who isn’t there so maybe Edward and Sophie wanted some media attention.
There’s one thing that the rich like to hold over the working classes is their ability to stay trim and fit. Just trim, if you can’t be fit. I bet Willy and Eddie have some help in keeping trim with the latest drugs.
Yes it’s really a status symbol of being disciplined and self controlled. I think it was Wallis Simpson who would only eat boiled eggs to she put on any extra weight.
Vacation from what exactly?
People who “summer” or “winter” always go back to the same place to see and be seen, be known by the staff, etc. One you’re part of the “set” that’s that. They don’t consider these vacations – this is simply ski season and it’s what’s done, dahling. The time for new exotic places isn’t for ski season or cruise season or the social season.