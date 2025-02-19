Prince Edward & Sophie are also on vacation this week, they went to St. Moritz

A few weeks ago, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh – aka Edward and Sophie – were undertaking an official royal tour of Nepal. Before they met up in Nepal, Edward was in India for a solo trip, and it was official too (although it got very little attention). The point is, they were working and traveling and getting very little attention, which is the way it’s supposed to work in Windsorville – one must not stand out or get too much attention, one must not have natural charisma or charm. After diligently applying themselves to the Windsor method, it was time for Edward and Sophie to jet off on a vacation as well, same as Prince William and Kate. Only Edward and Sophie went on a ski holiday.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have been pictured enjoying a skiing holiday in St Moritz in Switzerland. The couple, who are annual visitors to the glitzy resort, were joined by their teenage son, James, Earl of Wessex, as they took a break from their royal duties. Prince Edward and Sophie, both 60, were seen with a group of friends as they made their way up the ski slopes to test out their skills. One notable absentee was the couple’s daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, 21, who is currently studying at the University of St Andrews. The Edinburghs recently returned to the UK from a week-long official visit to Nepal, where Edward connected with youngsters participating in The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award and Sophie joined discussions about crucial interventions supporting survivors of sexual exploitation, gender-based violence, and trafficking. Edward and Sophie aren’t the only ones travelling over the February half-term. The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly flown to the Caribbean island of Mustique with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Yeah, it IS Edward and Sophie’s regular thing – they usually go skiing in January or February. I don’t know if they stay in a hotel or borrow someone’s chalet, but they do love to go to St. Moritz. It always makes me wonder – these people are “royalty,” with access to the best homes, hotels and resorts in the world, why do they always go to the same places every year? Also: the more I see of Edward these days, the more struck I am by his noticeable weight loss. Same as Prince William, who has also lost a significant amount of weight in the past eighteen months or so. What’s going around the men of the House of Windsor? And do Edward and Sophie really still ski or are they in Switzerland for the vibes?