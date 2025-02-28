Women told to get additional breast cancer screenings are often stuck with the bill

Last year, I got my first mammogram. The initial finding that I have dense breast tissue was not surprising because both my mom and aunt have it. When the technician recommended I come back to get an ultrasound so they could get a better look, she warned me that my insurance may not cover anything beyond the standard mammography. I called them with the diagnosis and billing codes the office had given me and thankfully, it was still covered. Unfortunately, this isn’t the case for many women. Despite the FDA requiring providers to let women with dense breast tissue know that they could need further testing in order to detect cancer, some insurances are not covering these diagnostic screenings.
A familiar story: When Molly Smith went for her first mammogram in 2021, she had reason to be wary. Her grandmother, mother, sister and another family member have all been diagnosed with breast cancer. The mammogram detected abnormal tissue — said Smith, 46, a mother of two from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina — and more testing was necessary. To her great relief, Smith received a clean report following an ultrasound, MRI and biopsy. But she incurred bills of more than $1,000 that her insurance didn’t cover.
Why additional screenings may be necessary: Smith is one of millions of American women who are at high risk for breast cancer but whose insurance does not cover the costs of follow-on screenings needed to detect the disease. Breast cancer can be hidden in mammograms for many women, so doctors recommend additional screenings, which include ultrasounds, MRIs and tomosynthesis, a kind of 3D mammogram. “With ultrasounds you find cancers that are not evident on mammograms,” said Dr. Madhavi Raghu, a radiation oncologist in western Connecticut. “If tomosynthesis is normal and the ultrasound is normal, the likelihood a patient has underlying cancer is quite low.”
Dense breast tissue is common, but some women have to pay OOP anyway: Women with dense breast tissue, a condition affecting roughly half of women over 40, are at special risk for breast cancer, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The condition makes it harder to spot cancer on a mammogram, so last year the FDA began requiring mammogram providers to notify women with dense breast tissue that they could need further evaluation and screenings to rule out cancer. But such screenings cost money, out of pocket, for most women. While one mammogram per year is typically covered by private health insurance plans, they don’t generally reimburse fully for additional screenings.
The Medicare Issue: And last year, doctors in Connecticut, New York, North Carolina and Texas say Medicare stopped reimbursing for the same breast cancer ultrasound screenings it had reimbursed for in 2023. Raghu provided NBC News with several redacted patient records showing Medicare declining reimbursements in 2024 for ultrasound breast screenings it reimbursed in 2023. The lack of coverage puts women with Medicare and those with private insurance in a terrible bind. “You know you need to go back,” said Smith, who has private insurance, “and there’s always that looming question: Am I a ticking time bomb, and what is it going to cost me?”
A spokeswoman for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said in a statement that ultrasound or MRI scans are only covered by Medicare when provided as a diagnostic test. “If the scans were provided as a screening test, then Medicare is unable to cover those by law,” she said. Screening is considered a routine form of testing for patients with no symptoms, while diagnostic testing investigates symptoms or abnormalities found during a screening. The CMS spokeswoman said the agency’s “coverage policy” had not changed.
This sounds sketchy: Ultrasound screenings for women with dense breast tissue, under the CMS interpretation, would not be investigating symptoms. Physicians question this explanation because there is only one reimbursement code for a breast ultrasound, regardless of whether it is proposed as a screening or a diagnostic test. The recent denials by Medicare appear to place all breast ultrasounds into the category that is not covered.
Private healthcare companies follow Medicare’s lead: Physicians say there is another problem with Medicare not reimbursing for ultrasound and other screenings: Private insurers often follow CMS’ lead on reimbursement decisions. Limiting reimbursement for cancer screenings translates to higher out-of-pocket costs for women who need them.
The healthcare version of the trolley problem: Unreimbursed expenses are rising, research published in the journal Radiology shows, as more women sign up for high-deductible insurance plans to reduce their health care costs. The study also confirms a fear many doctors express: Faced with additional costs for necessary screenings, many women just won’t get them. Some 21% of the women surveyed for the Radiology study said they would decline additional screenings if they had to pay for them.
The earlier the catch, the cheaper to treat: “The fact that mammograms are not always a good standard or indicator is a problem we have to raise awareness on,” said Doris Cardwell, a survivor of inflammatory breast cancer in Spearfish, South Dakota. Because inflammatory breast cancer doesn’t typically show up in mammograms, Cardwell has MRIs annually. This year, she said she expects to pay $1,200 out of pocket. “It feels like you shouldn’t have to struggle to get the extra screening you need for early detection. The earlier you catch cancer, the cheaper it is to treat. This should be easy.”
Money is a barrier to staying healthy: “Out-of-pocket cost sharing is a significant barrier for those individuals who need access to multiple early detection services in order to find cancer at an earlier stage when treatment is more effective,” said Lisa Lacasse, president of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. “Removing cost sharing for each intervention in the screening process is a critical step toward ending cancer as we know it, for everyone.”
“I just know there are other women out there not getting the screening because of the cost,” Emslie told NBC News. “You’re going to have people who have a mammogram and need additional screening, but they’re not going to go back in.”
This sucks for a whole host of reasons beyond the obvious question as to why we are even paying for healthcare that denies coverage for potentially life-saving tests and procedures. Isn’t that the entire point of the system? I hate that we get so focused on who “deserves” something like good healthcare. While Republicans are busy trying to cut billions in Medicaid, no one ever stops to consider that perhaps if we all had better access to healthcare, *some* of the issues that end up causing people to need more expensive care or even have to stop working could have been prevented if they only had good, affordable healthcare to begin with. One of the great things about the Affordable Care Act was that it made wellness visits and preventative care free and allowed people with pre-existing conditions to get insurance without having higher premiums. If you really want to make America healthy again, you can start by making healthcare even more accessible to everyone.
Rant over (for now) because there is some “good” news on the breast cancer screening front. There are laws in states like Iowa, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts that require private insurers to cover the cost of additional breast cancer screenings. Similar bills have been introduced in other states like Virginia, Florida, Hawaii, and South Carolina. If you want to know where your state stands on requiring private insurers to cover the cost of additional screenings, this website is a good guide.
As someone who works in oncology research, this is extremely frustrating. It’s completely illogical (and immoral imo) for companies to deny a simple procedure that will save them thousands down the road if the person develops breast cancer. I’ve already had one patient this week express suicidal ideation because of the likely looming Medicaid cuts.
I really worry that, with the current administration, it will get much worse and it’s not just diagnostics for breast cancer that women will need to jump through hoops to get, let alone coverage of cost. I still remember the days when women had to get a referral to OBGYN as a specialist (with higher co-pays) and pre-authorization for routine annual internal & pap smear, and you needed to have to justify prescriptions for contraceptives for them to covered by insurance.
Not surprised. So many in the majority male medical establishment only care about women’s breasts when they’re
young, perky or fake…
I had to have a sonogram one year and it was $200 out of pocket. Fortunately, my health insurance reimbursed me for it. For a 3D Mammogram, I have to pay $40 out of pocket because my insurance (UnitedHealth) doesn’t cover it, but it’s worth it for me since I have dense breasts.
This happens to me every single year but thankfully I eventually end up getting it paid by insurance. I have dense tissue, so the doctor tells me I have to get an ultrasound in addition to the bilateral mammogram. I live in New York State where, by law, breast ultrasound screenings are covered by insurance. And every year my insurance denies the claim. I have to call and fight until they pay it. This year wasn’t so bad but last year I was being threatened to be thrown into collections while I was actively appealing the claim. I had to pay the bill and then it took them 9 months to reimburse me.
Btw, the ultrasound is definitely necessary. It detected cysts in my breasts that the mammogram did not. I have to go for another ultrasound in 6 months now.
As someone who lives in a red state (ugh), I’m very fortunate to have my additional imaging covered by state law, per how my doctor described it when she prescribed my imaging regimen. I’m at very high risk, so I alternate between a mammogram and MRI every 6 months, and the mammogram has been immediately followed by an ultrasound at least once.
I have dense breasts, and last year after four mammos with the same result I asked for extra screening. I got the runaround from not only my insurance company but also the hospital/providers, who acted like they didn’t understand why I would want an ultrasound if my mammos were clear. Like … you’ve told me every year that I might need additional screenings? Such bullshit. I did get my ultrasound and they found a few questionable lumps that are likely benign, so now I have to go in for screenings every six months for a couple years so they can monitor the lumps. My insurance does not cover the extra screenings. Sigh. Our healthcare system is trash.
This is so upsetting. Single payer systems do have significant challenges but i couldn’t imagine having to deal with the fear of having a necessary test not covered. This article came up at an interesting time for me.
I just had my first mammogram this week. The Canadian province i live in, lowered the age at which women can easily access screenings without a doctor’s requisition to 40. I wanted to go as early as possible because I had a friend who got diagnosed at 33 and we are seeing cancer in younger people, added to that Black women have significantly worse outcomes if they get it so early detection is key.
I was ordered back for an additional mammogram and an ultrasound and i feel so grateful that I don’t have to worry about having to pay for it when medical tests are already stressful
I have a genetic mutation that causes increased risk of breast cancer – that link it’s newly discovered, the mutation is more often linked to colon and endometrial and uterine cancer etc. But I have a strong family history of breast cancer. My insurances which is like Platinum level, covers 90% I think? The breast MRI I get annually is 20k, so I have to pay $3k or whatever. The mammogram I get annually is cheaper, I want to say $500 out of pocket for me. The colonoscopies and upper endoscopies cost me around 3k. Fortunately that rec changed to every 3 years. My annual vaginal ultrasounds set me back around $500 as well. It ends up being around $5,000 a year, on a good year when no biopsies are needed, on top of my $500/month premiums. All I can tell myself is that it’s cheaper than stage 3 cancer if I don’t get my breasts checked every month. I was told my partial hysterectomy I have to get at 45 will be about $20k even with the best insurance possible. My double mastectomy at 45 around the same cost. I switched insurance companies and now it’s 90% covered. But these are just all really expensive procedures! I can understand the hysterectomy and mastectomy I guess. But do not understand why my breast MRI is 20k. I lay in a metal tube for 30 minutes and a radiologist looks at it for five.
My other issue with all of this is that you just can’t get a screening — it has to be prescribed by a doctor. So you have to schedule an appointment with your doctor (gyno), then schedule the screening appointment. Women should just be able to get a screening and have it sent to the doctor of her choosing — or the screening place have its own doctors.
Yep, I just received a $650 bill, after insurance kicked in a bit, for a diagnostic mammogram and breast ultrasound. It made my heart hurt for those who can’t afford these additional costs, what’s the option just hope that the lump isn’t cancerous?
I also have dense breast tissue so I would get the 3D mammogram and they never told me I needed an ultrasound too. The only time I needed the ultrasound was when a lump was detected and the radiologist did the ultrasound herself and then she found that I needed a biopsy which was found to be cancer. Even three years after I still get the 3D mammogram but unless there is a lump they don’t do the ultrasound. It was all covered under my insurance. It’s weird that they would do the ultrasound if no lump was detected.
My OB’s office would order a mammogram and ultrasound at the same time bc I have dense tissue. It wasn’t bc anything turned up on the mammogram. I opted out of the ultrasound this year.
FYI I feel kinda guilty saying this but for those who can afford it Bedford Breast Cancer center has what’s called a Vera Scan which can detect everything. There are only 4in the US. Arizona has one I believe. Anyway they run about $1700 oop. Fortunately for me my daughter paid or mine as I too am on Medicare
Check it out if you have the funds🙏
Yep, my very first mammogram, I needed additional imagine for one of them. I paid over $500 out of pocket. Everything was fine, but I was incensed I had to pay so much because additional testing to make sure I didn’t have CANCER wasn’t covered.
I live in California and for the past 4-5 years I’ve paid $800+ for an ultrasound bc of my dense breasts. Last year, it cost me $987. This year, I opted out of the screening. I’ve read the NIH research and have decided to decline the ultrasound.
Our country’s medical care very clearly do not support women’s health and well-being.
Same. $842 for ABUS this month. Counts toward my deductible.