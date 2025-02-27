Duchess Meghan posted behind-the-scenes footage from ‘With Love, Meghan’

I really love the Duchess of Sussex’s Instagram. I’m sure her return to IG was timed specifically around the launch of With Love, Meghan, but her IG serves so many purposes all at once. It is the embodiment of “I’m not listening to what the haters say, I’m just over here, doing my own thing.” Meghan’s haters loathe that, that she’s in control of her own narrative, that every IG post or video serves as a reminder that she’s not focused on them and their BS. Anyway, we’re just days away from the release of With Love, Meghan, and Meghan posted this behind-the-scenes video on her IG.
Random thoughts… her dance in the kitchen is so dorky and almost “cringe” as the kids would say. I always forget how tall Harry is until he’s standing beside Meghan or normal-sized people. Harry looks really trim and healthy too. Loved seeing one of the dogs – is that Guy or Mamma Mia? I can already tell that we’ll be talking about her outfits in WLM too – did she wear anything but jeans, creams and beiges??
I wonder if this is all we’re going to get for WLM promotion too – just social media stuff? Do you think she’ll give an interview or two? Or make any special appearances? Speaking of, the Daily Mail is running their annual “will the Sussexes go to the Oscars” story. They’ve been writing the same story for four or five years. I used to wonder if Meghan and Harry would go to the Vanity Fair Oscar party, but after that recent VF hit job on the Sussexes, I suspect they’re done with Vanity Fair.
Photos courtesy of Netflix, Meghan’s IG.
Seeing her next to other people I’m sometime struck by how petite she is as well.
Everything looking gorgeous, can’t wait!
Looks like she is having lots of fun with the people behind the scenes. Lots of laughter and hugs (what a bully). Cant wait to watch!
And that is why they trotted JK out talking about the “bullying” allegations. They are death scared that people will now get to know Meghan for who she is and then that would be a smear campaign wasted.
The British tabloids are probably trying to harass people who worked on the show to get them to confess that she has been bullying them.
I am only on instagram to follow her account, and it hasn’t disappointed at all. I am loving her viewing numbers also.
It’s insane. She gets an average of 10+ million views on nearly all of her reels. Crossing my fingers that at least 50% of those people will also tune in for WLM
👍YES👍
Iirc, in Meghan’s tribute video to Guy she said that we’d be seeing a lot of him in her show. So it might be Guy😭. What a cutie. Is there a word for mom dancing? Love seeing Meghan’s silly side, which clearly she has.
Jimmy Fallon once did a whole mom dancing segment with Michelle Obama. That’s what Meghan’s dance in this video reminded me of LOL.
She’s just so vibrant!
Aw I didn’t remember that. In my head, I’ve got moves. Whether anyone else agrees? Idk, lol.
Those boys are truly tall and William(6′ 2) is even taller,than Harry(6′),of course Meghan(5’6) being petite makes a huge difference next to her hubby,where as Kate(5’9) is quite a taller than average woman. These are my official height guesses.
5’6 is an average height for females though isn’t it? It’s definitely not petite. I think that harry might be taller than just 6’
Actually I think 5’2 is average
Average height for women in U.S. is 5’4″, for men in U.S. it’s 5’9″. I agree I think Harry is a little taller than 6′ by an inch or two — or so says the internet.
It’s been thought for a long time Kate is not 5’9″. She wears 3-4 inch stilettos and is still nowhere near William’s nose. If he is 6’3″ and she is 5’9, she should be near his forehead and nose where she wears them. More likely she is 5’6″ and Meghan is smaller imho
I’ve read that Harry is 6’1 and William is 6’3, so the Diana injected a lot of height into the Windsors. I think Diana and Michelle Obama are famous for being 5’11. I think Meghan looks about 5’6 and I assume very slim, as everyone remarks about how tiny she is. Kate is for sure taller than Meghan, and I believe she is 5’9 or 5’8. Letizia of Spain is married to a 6’4 husband and in picture she used to always wear high platform heels until it seems she ruined her feet. However, she is a tall woman to start with-probably about 5’7. Obviously, it’s easier to photograph a couple if they are close to each other in height.
@Neeve … Prince William is 6’3″ and Prince Harry is 6’1″.
I am renovating my home and can’t wait for her inspirations. I reactivate my IG account just for WLM.
That’s not their home, unfortunately. They filmed at another home nearby. If we’re lucky, we might get to see the exteriors of their home, like the garden.
The greater the obstacle, the more glory in overcoming it”. Inspirations come in all forms. From a simple floral arrangements, adding or creating something new to your routine, etc. Inspiration is missed by most people because all they see is just the fruit. Not the color, or the texture, or the size or taste. Leaving one to be content with one’s lot.
It’s not their actual home, @Joan, but it seems inspired by it. From glimpses of their real home in her IG stories, the style appears to resemble Meghan’s taste.
Yeah, even if its not their actual home, I’m sure the aesthetic and decor line up with Meghan’s taste.
I can’t wait for the show! I hope she does at least one interview for the promo.
I would love for Meghan to do some promo for her show but she might be saving it for the release of her As Ever line. The behind the scenes video was cute. I’m happy to see Meghan so happy.
This was meant as a reply to @Jais, but somehow ended up as a standalone comment.
—————
It is Guy, he had a darker coat on his back than Mamma Mia.
This reel was what I needed last night. I loved everything about it, mom dancing included. I love mom dancing, especially if no one else is in the kitchen with me, and I can turn the volume up to drown out the soud of the extractor fan.
Watching the clip put me in a better mood after seeing the results of our elections last Sunday
Things are going downhill fast, with a misogynistic prospective chancellor who doesn’t really “believe ” in climate change.
Thanks on the Guy info @nanea. What a sweetheart he is. It will be bittersweet seeing him in the show. And yes mom dancing, any type of dancing and cute dogs are much needed right now.
@Nanea same!!!
Love seeing so many Germans here! 🤗
I don’t mind the beige, cream and white – and I’m in love with the textured top she’s wearing under the striped cardigan. I think solid neutral colors work best when demonstrating things – no distraction. Ina Garten almost always wears black or blue.
That’s a good point. Wearing solids and neutrals when demonstrating things. Maybe she’ll jazz it up during the entertainment portions. In the trailer she was wearing a cute ship print dress during the kids tea party part with Mindy Kaling. My controversial take is that I wouldn’t mind if she cut her hair some either. It’s gorgeous, no question, and it suits her but a few inches wouldn’t hurt. But that’s just my preference. She can do what she wants. It looks lush and healthy either way.
I am so excited!!! I can’t wait to be inspired by Meghan’s tips and thoughts about entertaining, food and gardening!!
Love how she is trolling the trolls, seeing her having fun dancing around her kitchen will cause the trolls to be incandescent with rage, love her sense of humour, bring on the snide remarks
How does she wear all these light colors and have two young kids and an active outdoor life? I wear white and it’s got stains on it in 10 minutes.
I’m sure she’s got kid and dog and food stains galore when she’s not filming.
It was a fun clip. The show looks like it will definitely be visually worth looking at and the teasers are just giving us enough to want to tune in. I think it’s important to show some of the crew because this is real work with a lot of hours, thought and planning put in. The naysayers sometimes act like Netflix is the Sussexes sovereign grant instead of a partner and distributer for their Archewell production company. I’m really looking forward to this. Love a good food/lifestyle show.
It’s great to have Meghan back on Insta controlling her narrative. I’m always happy when she makes a post ❤
My 13-y/o and I will spontaneously break out into dance and/or singing. It’s cringy and funny but it’s also indicative of our happy moments. That’s what I see in Meghan’s dance…happy little moments.
@Khate’s Mourning Wig
This is NOT cringy and and funny! This is AWESOME!
Especially since young people at this age are starting to stand up to “oldies”. You clearly have a great relationship with your son and a cool son.👍👏
Ah .. RF .. this lovely person, this elf, this talented and fun Being .. this is who you cannot accept, won’t accept.
She not Diana but she IS her own person and beautiful and compassionate and warm and funny. And you’ve kicked her to the curb for years now.
I don’t feel a bit sorry for your crumbling dynasty.
DM has story about how horrible and useless her attempts at being interesting and the show was boring. No one pointed out the show has not been aired yet.
Foxtel put out a promotion , it looks amazing .
The deranged are going to be big mad and I love it .