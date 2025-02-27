Duchess Meghan posted behind-the-scenes footage from ‘With Love, Meghan’

I really love the Duchess of Sussex’s Instagram. I’m sure her return to IG was timed specifically around the launch of With Love, Meghan, but her IG serves so many purposes all at once. It is the embodiment of “I’m not listening to what the haters say, I’m just over here, doing my own thing.” Meghan’s haters loathe that, that she’s in control of her own narrative, that every IG post or video serves as a reminder that she’s not focused on them and their BS. Anyway, we’re just days away from the release of With Love, Meghan, and Meghan posted this behind-the-scenes video on her IG.

Random thoughts… her dance in the kitchen is so dorky and almost “cringe” as the kids would say. I always forget how tall Harry is until he’s standing beside Meghan or normal-sized people. Harry looks really trim and healthy too. Loved seeing one of the dogs – is that Guy or Mamma Mia? I can already tell that we’ll be talking about her outfits in WLM too – did she wear anything but jeans, creams and beiges??

I wonder if this is all we’re going to get for WLM promotion too – just social media stuff? Do you think she’ll give an interview or two? Or make any special appearances? Speaking of, the Daily Mail is running their annual “will the Sussexes go to the Oscars” story. They’ve been writing the same story for four or five years. I used to wonder if Meghan and Harry would go to the Vanity Fair Oscar party, but after that recent VF hit job on the Sussexes, I suspect they’re done with Vanity Fair.