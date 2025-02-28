Prince William paid tribute to the late Gene Hackman, ‘a true genius of film’

This week, we learned of the passing of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa. Hackman was a towering figure in the film community, a real movie star with an “everyman” quality. Everyone has their favorite Hackman movie, Hackman performance or Hackman story. But I would not have predicted that Prince William would post a tribute to Gene Hackman. He signed his tweet with a “W” so you know it’s from William directly. I guess Kate does not share in William’s sadness over Gene Hackman’s passing.
Again, I’m not complaining that Hackman had fans around the world, even in Kensington Palace. I just think it’s odd that William (alone) paid tribute to one of the greatest actors ever on social media. It’s a weird precedent to set too, because if William is paying tribute to American actors now… Michelle Trachtenberg also passed away this week. Is William going to do this for every major celebrity now?
I guess you could argue that William made the statement as BAFTA President… but again, he failed to acknowledge Michelle’s passing. And he also skipped the BAFTAs this year because he wanted to be vacationing in Mustique.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Very odd. The king should have been the one to send the tribute.
It is a preparation for trump. I read the news, this year may be in few months trump will be visiting UK. BP have already sent an invitation to white House. Hope to see Bulliam and KC belly dancing to solve Middle East war.
Speaking of the king, has anyone seen or heard anything about Charles lately. It’s been eerily quiet. Or have I missed something
@Denis
Don’t worry, this time Karol and Kamila didn’t disappoint either:)) They’re doing the same thing as WK, sabotaging Meghan and following in her footsteps:) They met with the chef and mixed dishes in pots at Darjeeling Express on Carnaby Street in London. Notice that the place is run by women., you know that Meghan works with such companies, maybe she even knows this place.
He needs to stop trying to appeal to Americans. It’s pathetic and weird.
It is, and it comes across as insincere. My initial thought was, I bet he would not have made that post unless Meghan’s show was coming out. Timing wise I also have to wonder if he posted this after Prince Harry’s speech hit social media yesterday. It was sad about the Hackmans but there have been many great actors who passed suddenly or tragically in the past so I find myself asking “why now?”. Pretty sure we can all figure out the answer to that.
This is exactly what his transparent attempt is. He and/or his PR people rightly figured that Gene Hackman’s passing – and especially the surrounding mystery – would receive widespread attention, hence this tweet. He is no doubt hoping that his name will be mentioned in reports about the deaths on the news in “Overseas”. Cloutchasing a famous actor’s death is unspeakably tawdry, but this is Prince William and his minions at Kensington Palace. I expect nothing better.
William’s statement also reveals a strange set of priorities, since his own country’s veterans were just competing in Canada quite recently and he ignored them. Strange man. Strange desperate man.
I wonder how many of his films huevo actually saw.
Seriously. He doesn’t even watch the BAFTA films that are nominated which is his job as the president. Besides, it’s been reported that he only watches superhero movies and boxed sets. I doubt he’s even seen a Gene Hackman film.
I have zero doubt he’s doing this for attention and to try and one-up his brother and SIL in this creepy one-sided competition.
But to the point about Hackman, if he only watches superhero films it’s entirely possible he’s at least seen the original Superman. Gene Hackman was Lex Luthor. I doubt he has seen it, though. This is just as performative as everything else he does.
My first thought exactly – I’ll eat my hat if William has seen a single one of Gene Hackman’s movies….they’re not his style at all
TBF he might have seen the Replacements?
This just reminds me of Ryan from the Office falling for a hoax that Smokey Robinson had passed away: “Oh, did you “like” that he changed the course of American music like 2 or 3 times? I’m completely devastated, Jim!” “Name ONE other song, Ryan”.
Super weird since it doesn’t even say “it was wonderful to meet him” or that he supported a particular charity that William does or anything like that. (Though do we really believe this C and W stuff with their tweets? If you can’t trust their photos, why do we think we can trust that?)
Either they have a new social person who doesn’t realize how dumb this is (will every major death be “snubbed” now if he doesn’t tweet it, a la TMZ?) or they must be counting tweets as engagements now and this is all they have to distract from the new Meghan video.
Kinda odd? I could see a post for a head of state or a global figure like the Pope but an American actor is a bit strange. No disrespect to Hackman as an incredible actor I just don’t see the connection. Hasn’t the UK lost a few acting greats lately…did William post for them? I don’t follow them so maybe they have and it just wasn’t covered here.
It does feel random.
Did he pay tribute to maggie Smith or joan plowright . Seems odd that he ignores british actors and actresses. I don’t recall his sending out statements
RIIGHT??? Why not Smith and Plowright, both legends and made Dames by QE2?
And this is why it’s such a bad idea to do it – now that the expectation is set, if the KP account doesn’t pay tribute or pays tribute late or whatever, it will raise more questions that they did do it once for one American actor.
A Squaddie saw that the KP account retweetet that BAFTA message.
Then she noticed the KP retweet had been taken down and replaced with the same message, with a *W* added. Looks like a lackey was asleep at the command center.
The whole thing is strange, why a retweet, when it really wouldn’t have been more work to write something personal, like what was W’s favorite film, and why no C?
My favorite GH story of course involves Keanu, who deferred parts of his salary, so GH could be in the Replacements with him, that football movie where they are a bunch of scabs.
Hmm… paid tribute to an American actor but skipped the BAFTA’s. Is he thinking he should get ahead of Harry to acknowledge Genes death? Peg is an odd duck.
Global Statesman Peg is trying to be relevant it seems.
It’s not strange or random, just totally typical. BAFTA put out a statement, so William piggybacked on it to remind everyone that he’s president. If BAFTA had said something about Michelle , Will would have repeated that, too. It’s all part of him taking credit for other people’s work.
This might end up coming back to haunt “W” – it makes sense for the BAFTA account to tweet about notable actor deaths, but the KP account? Especially when there doesn’t seem to be a connection between Hackman and the palace. And once you have done it one, you set up an expectation to pay tribute for all future celebrity deaths, don’t you?
I wonder if the KP account just wanted a little social media engagement, attaching themselves to a trending topic ahead of the Oscars/ Meghan’s show, and this was the way they came up with to get it.
If so, it’s pathetic any way you look at it!
“…you set up an expectation…”
Nah. It’s the Wales. Not fulfilling expectations is how they roll. I’m actually serious. Remember back a few years with Kate blanking the Irish Guards event, so people wouldn’t expect her to appear at the event every year? They do what they want at the moment and really don’t care what people think, or they’d do a lot of things differently – like the president of BAFTA routinely showing up for their signature annual event.
Just because I don’t show up doesn’t mean BAFTA isn’t MINE!
I can’t tell if this tribute is to appease BAFTA for ducking out on their awards or part of the Conquer America plan.
Shockingly Peg did not pen any tribute to Roberta Flack.
Has he got his genes mixed up? Perhaps he thinks Gene Wilder who played Willy Wonka just died?
“I guess Kate does not share in William’s sadness over Gene Hackman’s passing.”
😭😭 Why are they so bad at this?
Eugenie posted a tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg and I had no idea that they usd to hang out, wild.
William is just being weird as usual, I don’t think that he’s about to start posting tributes about every actors who passes away, he probably just wanted the attention and a cookie from the tabloids.