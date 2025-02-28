Prince William paid tribute to the late Gene Hackman, ‘a true genius of film’

This week, we learned of the passing of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa. Hackman was a towering figure in the film community, a real movie star with an “everyman” quality. Everyone has their favorite Hackman movie, Hackman performance or Hackman story. But I would not have predicted that Prince William would post a tribute to Gene Hackman. He signed his tweet with a “W” so you know it’s from William directly. I guess Kate does not share in William’s sadness over Gene Hackman’s passing.

So sad to hear the news of the death of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy. Hackman was a true genius of film who brought each and every character to life with power, authenticity and star quality. W https://t.co/qcqmMsHs1f — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 27, 2025

Again, I’m not complaining that Hackman had fans around the world, even in Kensington Palace. I just think it’s odd that William (alone) paid tribute to one of the greatest actors ever on social media. It’s a weird precedent to set too, because if William is paying tribute to American actors now… Michelle Trachtenberg also passed away this week. Is William going to do this for every major celebrity now?

I guess you could argue that William made the statement as BAFTA President… but again, he failed to acknowledge Michelle’s passing. And he also skipped the BAFTAs this year because he wanted to be vacationing in Mustique.