Duchess Meghan’s first As Ever product line has been revealed: crepe mix & tea!

On Tuesday, March 4, the Duchess of Sussex’s cooking/lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, began streaming on Netflix. Something else happened too: Meghan’s As Ever site was updated with some products which will be available for order in the “Spring.” So we have a list of what As Ever-branded products will be on offer: Raspberry Spread in Keepsake Packaging; Limited Edition Wildflower Honey; Flower Sprinkles; Herbal Hibiscus Tea; Herbal Peppermint Tea; Herbal Lemon Ginger Tea; Crepe Mix and Shortbread Cookie Mix.
As I’ve been watching With Love, Meghan, and I’m so into how she just throws things together and makes it look effortless. I was once again SHOOK by how quickly she put together a ginger-lemon tea for her makeup artist Daniel, and I clocked how often she adds “flower sprinkles” to her food. It’s great cross-promotion. Now we need an As Ever cookbook, dishware, teapots and candles! Anyway, in addition to the photos of the new merch, Meghan also sent out the first As Ever newsletter:
On March 4, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, sent out the newsletter with the subject line “Welcome to As ever,” sharing the message under the header “Welcome to the Joy.” The note — sent on the day her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan premiered on Netflix — was topped by a new photo of Meghan wearing a white dress and holding a mug before a field of lavender. She began the newsletter with “Dear friend.”
“I am so happy to have you join me on this adventure. Some of you will remember receiving newsletters similar to this one back in 2014, when I founded The Tig,” the Duchess of Sussex wrote, referring to the original lifestyle blog she ran from 2014 to 2017.
“Though much has changed since then, so much has stayed the same. I still dance in my kitchen, experiment with recipes, get my hands dirty in the garden, laugh with friends over too many glasses of wine, and pivot from going out in a date night worthy dress to being cozy at home in sweats and a baseball cap. And on that note — it’s not lost on me that I’ve worn a lot of hats in my life (pun intended) but as with the ethos of this brand name, I know that in so many ways, I, like all of us, remain ‘as we’ve always been,’ ” she said.
“With As ever, I trust you’ll feel this in every beat of what we’ve created. It is a line of products designed to make your everyday moments memories, to turn a basic breakfast into a beautiful snapshot of your life and to be kind to yourself and create a space for grace when it doesn’t all go according to plan,” she said in the newsletter. “For me, it all started with jars of preserves I was canning with fruit I picked from my garden. It began, quite literally, with something sweet – and through every twist and turn as a founder, it has become something even sweeter.”
“They say you have to break a lot of eggs to make an omelette — and that is true. Sometimes they fall, sometimes they crack, and sometimes you don’t have enough eggs at all — but I will tell you this much: no matter how many eggs break in the process, you can still end up with a pretty great omelette,” she wrote. “Sometimes even better than you expected. There is so much more coming, and I can’t wait to share it with you.”
“Follow along @AsEverOfficial & @Meghan,” she wrote in close, linking to Instagram. “As ever, Meghan.”
I’m glad that As Ever is close to being launched and I hope she rides this all the way through with no stumbles from here. It’s a big help that Netflix has come on as her partner in As Ever, and I genuinely hope that a second season of WLM is being greenlighted as we speak. My minor note, if WLM does get a second season (it should, it is relatively cheap to produce and it’s got big buzz): focus more on cooking and baking? I love the lifestyle stuff, absolutely, but I’m amazed by how quickly she’s throwing together meals or tea or frittata, and she could spend a bit more time explaining what she’s doing and how.
I need flower sprinkles in my life.
Watched a few episodes, very cool. But I dont care really for the guests lol
I just wanna see the things that are being made lol sorry friends.
Yes, I came away with a lust for flower sprinkles. I particularly liked the guests who offered instruction, like the chefs and the skin care person.
The skincare person is Vicky Tsai, co founder of Tatcha.
I’m liking it a lot so far. Regarding flower sprinkles, last fall in Florence we ate at a restaurant called La Buchetta. They sprinkled flowers and flower petals over absolutely every dish on the menu and it was amazing. Now, Meghan has me thinking about flowers in my food again!
Yes!! I need these flower sprinkles in my life too. Such a lovely touch to dishes and I can’t think of any other mainstream versions of this. A real gem in the lineup!
I had time yesterday and binge watched the whole series! She does use those flower sprinkles a lot lol. I thought the shows were great and she does whip things up quickly! She is big on tea. I liked the sun tea she made with the hibiscus in it and it looked good.
I loved how she would whip up custom tea bags for her guests. I never thought of doing that.
I, too, watched the whole series yesterday and absolutely loved everything about it. I’m already recommending it, and I think I’ll be watching it all again soon. She is awesome in how easily and quickly she puts things together, but I was so enchanted, I didn’t catch everything flying by.
I loved the music, I loved the scenery, I am in awe of her garden!!! Netflix had *better* greenlight a second season!
I am keeping my fingers crossed for a second season.. I was fascinated with her cooking and the organization of everything.. organization is not my strong suit so I really love seeing how organized people live lol. The entire show everything just looked gorgeous and it filmed beautifully. From the location to the host it was all a joy to watch. I’m making the one pan spaghetti tonight can’t wait..
I was also mostly interested in the spaghetti, because it looked so easy to make 😭😭 She is making everything she does look so easy, but I know if I do it, it won’t look the same. I can do the spaghetti one though. It looked delicious too.
I think its just a gift some people have. One of my mom’s best friends is just this effortless host – she can put very simple things together in a very elegant way, and then she includes some fancier elements as well. Hosting doesn’t stress her out, she loves it, and everything always comes together elegantly and classy but also seems low stress. Compare this to my mother who is a great cook and a good hostess but it takes a lot of effort and stress on her part. Meghan seems like the former.
@becks
Yes. Some people just love doing stuff like that. Like Meghan said, it’s their love language. One of my favorite YouTubers, Remi Cruz, does similar things, in her own way of course. She loves cooking for her friends and family. She loves hosting parties. She’s constantly making care packages and gift bags. For example, if a friend gets sick, she’ll make them some chicken soup and puts together a little self care package. She truly enjoys it.
Variety’s critique of the show is not kind. Anyone read it? Thoughts?
Variety is talking sh*t about Meghan for sometime now, so not surprised. I don’t like to give them clicks.
Variety has always been against her. I don’t even read them. Same with The Hollywood Reporter
I’ve only recently started reading them, I did not know they’ve been at it for a while! Good to know.
I took a quick tour through the review headlines yesterday and decided I don’t want to read any of them. I like what I like.
Since Variety, the Hollywood Reporter (and maybe Deadline?) are all owned by Murdoch, I wouldn’t expect anything less than criticism. I hope that their new Chief of Communications having spent time at Hulu will have some muscle to flex, so that Hollywood trades don’t have an all-out nonstop hate bias with anything Meghan, like the British tabs…
They are not owned by Murdoch. Some of them are owned by Penske. None of them are owners by Murdoch. The hate and tearing apart of Meghan stretches way past Murdoch and into the nasty entertainment press that despises any sincerity or will to succeed.
Ever since Dlisted left us, there’s been a gossip hole I’ve been unable to fill…which is why I’ve been lashing out the last year, reading different sites, getting disappointed…
I thought it’s been discussed here that Penske Media has roots to Murdoch? My bad, I must have not remembered correctly
I did and what I generally pulled from the article was she’s fake and a narcissist because her friends like her and have kind things to say about her? I think for some people they genuinely just don’t know very kind people, and so they see artifice in everything. It just can’t be genuine that her friends thinks she’s kind and like telling her that it’s because she’s a narcissist who has to hear it.
I went to high school with seriously the nicest person to this day that I have ever met in my life. To the point that my friend group from high school someone will still say how nice is that person? And we’ll answer well they are no, xxxxxxxx. Some people are just kind, dorky, and get along with their friends well and I think from a celebrity they think it has to be an act.
I scrolled past their article with no intention to read. Meghan’s show is amazing and it all starts with the host. She is that “it” girl and has it in spades. Her authenticity shines bright and you can tell by the comments of her guest, she goes above and beyond for them when hosting and socializing . The show is a bright spot which I have watched multiples times. I am so happy she has reclaimed her life and is such a multifaceted human. She deserves to be happy after her traumatic interactions with Harry’s birth family.
I didn’t expect to see many kind reviews. Certainly not from Penske media. But even beyond that, I figured there’d be a lot of comments around fake and contrived and whatnot. But I found it cute and fun and beautifully produced with the colors and the details and the music. I’m gonna guess others felt the same. It won’t be for everyone but I think it will still draw people in.
Limited edition wildflower honey for me. 🍯
Give me all the flower sprinkles!!!
I want, want, want her aprons from the show. Plain linen, whatever color (but I’d LOVE one in navy, my credit card would be in flames with how fast I’d whip it out), I don’t care, I want to buy a few for myself and a few for Christmas/birthday gifts for friends!
Also hoping for lots of gardening tools because I’m an old and have recently discovered gardening…Help me look stylish while I’m up to my elbows in potting soil, Meghan!
Yes, to the aprons – but I also want those mini gardening tools. I only have a window sill “garden” and I’ve just been using and old spoon and fork.
I definitely want the flower sprinkles! I started a garden last year and made a lot of drinks with my mint, lemon balm, and basil and when she put them in the ice cubes I saw 20 drinks that I was going to make for the deck this summer. Also I hope she gets a second season too.
I still have about three episodes to watch but so far my favorites have been when she has the professional chefs come in and show her how to make things, because they make it seem super easy too. I’d like to see her in the second season maybe go to her friend’s houses ( if they’d let them film) and help them set up for parties. Mindy seemed into it even though she has a party planner, and Tracy joked about just serving them beer for their mahjong nights and how impressed she was that they were getting curated drinks.
I want the teapot she used to make tea! Any know the brand? She should sell that!
I know so many Squaddies who are sad that As Ever won’t be shipping internationally.
At the same time everyone watching the show will have been happy to find out that we’re getting all recipes for free on the NF site — instead of just something special plum jam special something…
Here’s the link to the recipes and just scroll down 😋
https://www.netflix.com/tudum/articles/with-love-meghan-season-1-recipes-crafts
Thanks so much!
Thanks for adding the link! 💐🥂
I meant to, but…
You’re a hero, thanks for the link to the recipe. I had no idea.
Enjoyed episode 7 and kept pausing to write down the recipe for the face mask. Brilliant stuff!
I’m sure that they will expand their offerings eventually. This is just the first round and they’re gauging interest by asking people to sign up for their mailing list.
I was hoping they would start with selling aprons. I loved all the ones she wore during the show. I want that honey though! I need to know the prices for everything before I even consider buying it.
I’m starting to get spring fever now! I just started watching, absolutely love it. The wildflower honey sounds delicious.
I will definitely be purchasing a tea and jam and a then some. She’s in her element and is doing her thing and I’m happy that she’s sharing it with the world. I’m a big fan of skillet lasagna so her spaghetti dish is in my wheelhouse.
I’ll take some honey and the peppermint tea! Oh, and the flower sprinkles. Gotta have those.
The food and drink parts are probably my favorite so far. I’m up to episode 5. I didn’t know Roy Choi before this and now I love him. He has great energy and a new cookbook coming out next month! . Mostly I just love all the little details. The one thing I will not be doing is a balloon arch. That’s a no from me. But my sister just did one for my niece’s birthday and it was cute?
I’m waiting for the balloon arch outrage from the Daily Fail a la terrorism avocado toast.
How can Meghan the wildlife vandal promote balloon arches that destroy the environment with plastic waste? 🙄
You read it here first.
I started watching yesterday, I looooved the pasta dish, I think I’m going to try it. I need to know where she gets her aprons, they’re lovely. There were somethings that I was like girl bye (balloon arch, candle making), but there is something for everyone.
Actually, I like the format as it is. I expect they will provide recipes from the show on the site where they sell AE products and probably a cookbook as well. A great way to direct viewers to the sales site.
To be honest, I’m a little disappointed by the offerings. I was hoping there would be more home goods, like her amazing aprons and those waffle-weave dish towels. I hope she branches out. That being said, I really enjoy the show so far. I’m on episode four.