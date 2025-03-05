Duchess Meghan’s first As Ever product line has been revealed: crepe mix & tea!

On Tuesday, March 4, the Duchess of Sussex’s cooking/lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, began streaming on Netflix. Something else happened too: Meghan’s As Ever site was updated with some products which will be available for order in the “Spring.” So we have a list of what As Ever-branded products will be on offer: Raspberry Spread in Keepsake Packaging; Limited Edition Wildflower Honey; Flower Sprinkles; Herbal Hibiscus Tea; Herbal Peppermint Tea; Herbal Lemon Ginger Tea; Crepe Mix and Shortbread Cookie Mix.

As I’ve been watching With Love, Meghan, and I’m so into how she just throws things together and makes it look effortless. I was once again SHOOK by how quickly she put together a ginger-lemon tea for her makeup artist Daniel, and I clocked how often she adds “flower sprinkles” to her food. It’s great cross-promotion. Now we need an As Ever cookbook, dishware, teapots and candles! Anyway, in addition to the photos of the new merch, Meghan also sent out the first As Ever newsletter:

On March 4, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, sent out the newsletter with the subject line “Welcome to As ever,” sharing the message under the header “Welcome to the Joy.” The note — sent on the day her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan premiered on Netflix — was topped by a new photo of Meghan wearing a white dress and holding a mug before a field of lavender. She began the newsletter with “Dear friend.” “I am so happy to have you join me on this adventure. Some of you will remember receiving newsletters similar to this one back in 2014, when I founded The Tig,” the Duchess of Sussex wrote, referring to the original lifestyle blog she ran from 2014 to 2017. “Though much has changed since then, so much has stayed the same. I still dance in my kitchen, experiment with recipes, get my hands dirty in the garden, laugh with friends over too many glasses of wine, and pivot from going out in a date night worthy dress to being cozy at home in sweats and a baseball cap. And on that note — it’s not lost on me that I’ve worn a lot of hats in my life (pun intended) but as with the ethos of this brand name, I know that in so many ways, I, like all of us, remain ‘as we’ve always been,’ ” she said. “With As ever, I trust you’ll feel this in every beat of what we’ve created. It is a line of products designed to make your everyday moments memories, to turn a basic breakfast into a beautiful snapshot of your life and to be kind to yourself and create a space for grace when it doesn’t all go according to plan,” she said in the newsletter. “For me, it all started with jars of preserves I was canning with fruit I picked from my garden. It began, quite literally, with something sweet – and through every twist and turn as a founder, it has become something even sweeter.” “They say you have to break a lot of eggs to make an omelette — and that is true. Sometimes they fall, sometimes they crack, and sometimes you don’t have enough eggs at all — but I will tell you this much: no matter how many eggs break in the process, you can still end up with a pretty great omelette,” she wrote. “Sometimes even better than you expected. There is so much more coming, and I can’t wait to share it with you.” “Follow along @AsEverOfficial & @Meghan,” she wrote in close, linking to Instagram. “As ever, Meghan.”

[From People]

I’m glad that As Ever is close to being launched and I hope she rides this all the way through with no stumbles from here. It’s a big help that Netflix has come on as her partner in As Ever, and I genuinely hope that a second season of WLM is being greenlighted as we speak. My minor note, if WLM does get a second season (it should, it is relatively cheap to produce and it’s got big buzz): focus more on cooking and baking? I love the lifestyle stuff, absolutely, but I’m amazed by how quickly she’s throwing together meals or tea or frittata, and she could spend a bit more time explaining what she’s doing and how.