Justin Trudeau slams Trump’s tariffs again, ‘this is a very dumb thing to do’

On Monday, Donald Trump once again announced a series of massive tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China. I say “once again” because we already went through this a month ago, and Trump backed down like an idiot drama queen. This week’s tariff announcement immediately tanked the stock market, with the Dow dropping 700 points on Tuesday, sending global markets into a tailspin. Hours before Trump’s State of the Union address, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the international media and the American public:
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday called American tariffs “very dumb” and said that U.S. President Donald Trump is appeasing Russia while launching a trade war against Canada. In a blunt news conference during his final days in office, Trudeau said that Canada would plaster retaliatory tariffs on more than $100 billion of American goods in response to Trump’s 25% tariffs.
“Today the United States launched a trade war against Canada, their closest partner and ally, their closest friend. At the same time, they are talking about working positively with Russia, appeasing Vladimir Putin, a lying, murderous dictator. Make that make sense,” a visibly angry Trudeau said.
Trump imposed tariffs against Washington’s three biggest trading partners, drawing immediate retaliation from Mexico, Canada and China and sending financial markets into a tailspin. Just after midnight, Trump put 25% taxes, or tariffs, on Mexican and Canadian imports, though he limited the levy to 10% on Canadian energy.
“What he wants to see is a total collapse of the Canadian economy because that will make it easier to annex us,” Trudeau said. “That is never going to happen. We will never be the 51st state. I want to speak directly to one specific American, Donald. It’s not in my habit to agree with the Wall Street Journal, but Donald, they point out that even though you’re a very smart guy, this is a very dumb thing to do.”
Later Tuesday, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the U.S. would likely meet Canada and Mexico “in the middle,” with an announcement coming as soon as Wednesday.
Lutnick told Fox Business News that the tariffs would not be paused, but that Trump would reach a compromise. “I think he’s going to figure out, you do more, and I’ll meet you in the middle in some way,” Lutnick said.
It’s the immediate backtrack by Lutnick for me – that’s exactly what happened a month ago. Trump announced tariffs, Trudeau and Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo reacted with anger and disgust, and Trump backed down. At the SOTU last night, Trump also promised to do it again next month, to add even more tariffs on April 2nd. Here’s the thing – while it’s great to see average, everyday citizens to protest Trump and the Republicans, the Trump cultists are not going to stop this sh-t until they hear from the business class, their donors and the only political base they care about. Rupert Murdoch is trying to communicate with Trump through the Wall Street Journal, and I have to wonder when the Republican donor class will flat-out demand that Trump quit the theatrics. As for Trudeau… I feel so sorry for all of America’s allies, especially Canada. It’s like they’re just trying to exist and the crackheads who live in the basement keep breaking into their apartment to steal sh-t.
Anyone looking into how much his buddies are making every time he tanks the stock market and then retracts his statements to allow it to recover?
Thanks for this perspective
So Trump thinks starting and stopping the tariffs is some kind of smart strategy. It’s massive uncertainty on steroids every month! The world economy cannot function like this. I am just an old lady in my bathrobe who once took a course in economics. And even I know that uncertainty causes instability in the markets. But our “genius” president presses on.
Canadians are pissed. There is a growing sentiment of “rather die Canadian than live as an American.” Don’t feel sorry for us, do something about the mess.
Elbows up, eh?
Elbows up, buy Canadian as much as possible, cancel memberships to things like Prime, and so on. Heck, I even dropped my trip to the US later this year (I wanted to go to the Grand Canyon) to stay here in Canada instead.
I’m Canadian. People here are as furious as I’ve ever seen them. The one good thing is that our own Trump wannabe is now tanking in the polls and hopefully won’t be elected Prime Minister later this year.
New Yorker here. To our Canadian brothers and sisters, please know the vast majority of Americans harbor no animosity toward Canada, and we certainly don’t support this stupid trade war. Thank you for taking American goods off your shelves; maybe it will get American corporations to rise up against Trump – since the voices of concerned citizens don’t matter anymore. I to I like to imagine that when a less handsome man is elected Canada’s PM, Trump will back off. He’s a jealous, petty narcissist.
I think most Canadians know that most Americans are not on board for this, but the loudest American voices right now are the Fox idiots, and the obnoxious NYT editorialists who treat the annexation of our country like a fun thought experiment.
Canada, we got this. Buy Canadian and buy Mexican.
It’s like Kaiser wrote. We’re just trying to exist and it feels like he wants to crush different people in different ways. I’m so angry, Canadians are so angry. I’ve stopped buying American products. I hope this stops because of the mental stress it’s causing, but I’ll tell you the damage of this will last for years. Even if there are just back and forth with words about tariffs, there’s significant damage done to the trust between Canadians and the American state.
Trudeau’s whole speech plus the Q&A afterwards was good to watch, him directing a very visible but contained anger towards Felon47’s maladministration while explaining the consequences of putting tariffs on goods will have on the US economy, on consumer prices, on jobs *in the US*.
As I already said in a reply to someone on DonOLD’s thread —
Watching Trudeau yesterday made me hopeful, the way he said that Canadians are hurt, insulted and angry, but that they were going to fight *dramatic pause* and win.
Sadly without anyone at the helm who’s nearly as charismatic or quick-witted as him. And yes, I’m aware of his faults, missteps and everything. But his being outspoken will be missed internationally. And him being the rare eye candy among politicians.
Mark Carney is a good egg. Maybe not as charismatic as Trudeau, but has the brains and experience. I hope he wins the party leadership and takes the election. He would be very good for Canada right now.
Yup. Kind of wishing we hadn’t bullied Trudeau out of office right about now.
Yes, sir. We know. But. His supporters are idiots who fell down the conspiracy rabbithole and have no common sense, sense of self-preservation, or morals. He (Russian Q bots) somehow convinced magats that income tax is unfair and that the only fair taxes are identical in amount for everyone regardless of income. (Really talking to a magat is an experience I don’t recommend). Please boycott everything American and fight fake news. Prepare yourselves because he is deliberately going to crash the global economy.
I know that we still have friends in America, but you have to stop appeasing your own lying, criminal, cruel dictator. He is ruining your lives worse than a bad boyfriend.
Canadians are polite and kind – to a point. Read about the war of 1812 to learn how we treat the WH when we’ve been pushed too far.
Donald Duck is about to FAFO. Elbows up.
Hmm.. As a Canadian – I spend pretty much alll of my disposable income in the USA. I love going there for holiday multiple times a years…. But alas not until this boat is righted…..
It makes me so sad.
Canadian Prime Minister (NOT GOVERNOR) Trudeau delivers a masterclass of diplomacy balanced with enough outrage and anger for being betrayed by the U.S. Thank you Sir. BTW, to the Canadians who are booing the American flag when its being displayed, please STOP doing it so quietly. I need to hear those boos all the way down here in Maryland. Please boo loudly en masse when you’re boycotting our products too. And again I want to apologize. I am so sorry our dickweed president troll is doing this to our best friends in the North.