Donald Trump plans to revoke the legal status of 240,000 Ukrainian refugees in the US

The Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 led to the largest European refugee crisis since World War II. According to the UNHCR’s data, over 6.3 million Ukrainians are refugees within Europe, mainly in Germany and Poland. More than 560K Ukrainian refugees have gotten out of Europe. Remember, the vast majority of these refugees are women and children – Ukrainian men of all ages have mostly stayed in their country to fight. After the Russian invasion, the Biden administration gave temporary legal status to 240,000 Ukrainian refugees entering America. The Biden administration worked with non-profits, churches and various agencies to bring in as many refugees as possible, as safely as possible. Well, now Donald Trump is going to revoke that legal status from Ukrainian refugees and deport them all. And that’s not all – it’s likely that hundreds of thousands of Afghans, Cubans, Haitians and more will see their legal status revoked as well.
U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is planning to revoke temporary legal status for some 240,000 Ukrainians who fled the conflict with Russia, a senior Trump official and three sources familiar with the matter said, potentially putting them on a fast-track to deportation. The move, expected as soon as April, would be a stunning reversal of the welcome Ukrainians received under President Joe Biden’s administration.
The planned rollback of protections for Ukrainians was underway before Trump publicly feuded with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week. It is part of a broader Trump administration effort to strip legal status from more than 1.8 million migrants allowed to enter the U.S. under temporary humanitarian parole programs launched under the Biden administration, the sources said. U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said the department had no announcements at this time. The White House and Ukrainian embassy did not respond to requests for comment.
A Trump executive order issued on January 20 called for DHS to “terminate all categorical parole programs.” The administration plans to revoke parole for about 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans as soon as this month, the Trump official and one of the sources familiar with the matter said, requesting anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. The plan to revoke parole for those nationalities was first reported by CBS News. Migrants stripped of their parole status could face fast-track deportation proceedings, according to an internal ICE email seen by Reuters.
The Biden programs were part of a broader effort to create temporary legal pathways to deter illegal immigration and provide humanitarian relief. In addition to the 240,000 Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, and the 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans, these programs covered more than 70,000 Afghans escaping the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
Particularly with the Ukrainian refugees, it’s easy to forget that this was an effort across party lines, to ensure that America was pulling its weight when it came to taking in refugees. Churches were asking the Biden administration for help in getting Ukrainian refugees help and support. Then those same churches told their people to vote for Donald Trump. I keep describing everything having to do with the Trump administration as “catastrophic,” but that’s exactly what it is. The cruelty, the bad policy, the complete disregard for human life…it’s catastrophic.
Donald Trump is a dirty fucking slag and a traitor.
I know this is beside the point but he looks like a deranged effin troll doll in that header photo.
A deranged Oompa Loompa
I came on to say eff that man, but you said it better.
Americans voted a Russian Agent 😮 Code name Krasnov 😮
He is 100% a traitor. He surrendered to our enemy, Putin, and is working for him.
I could not have said it better. I eagerly await the news of his passing.
Since Cubans in Florida overwhelmingly voted for 47, I wonder how they explain this to their family members who will now be deported back to that regime?
They thought that only the people eating cats and dogs would be deported 😶 no sympathy here 😳
Rich white Cubans voted for Orangina because he *would* do shit like this. I assure you the Cubans being deported are poor POC and the rich white Cubans are thrilled to send them back to Cuba. The Cubans (my family included) who lost their fortunes in the Revolution and are still super bitter and salty about it because their homes, land and businesses were seized and redistributed to others who had nothing.
They look WAY down on poor, mixed-race, blue-collar Cubans who stayed there under Communism trying to find a way to make the Revolution work.
My mom’s parents and her generation hated and deeply also mistrust Democrats because of the Bay of Pigs debacle. My mom, who was 11 when The Beard took power, was 19 when they left on a humanitarian mission plane in ’69.
On the plane each political refugee received a welcome letter from Eisenhower once the plane reached altitude and left Cuban airspace, literally a letter from the president, welcoming them to the United States, explaining the path to citizenship, and saying that he knew they would be great, productive citizens of our country. We still have this letter, and it still makes my mother cry. But they were wealthy white Cubans, who could leave everything behind and jump on a plane. Her generation still didn’t vote Democrat, and in fact my mom voted Republican until Obama. Now she is a fervent Democrat and she says things in America feel just like Cuba during the Revolution.
Basically this is class war + a grudge that dates back to 1961 and Kennedy’s not keeping his promise. I have 80+ year old married Lesbian Cuban aunties in West Palm who, despite being wed under Obama policies, are flaming MAGA. They own a jewelry business together for almost 50 years, and live in a mansion on the water with servants. They make me sick.
My late stepfather in law was Cuban and a diehard republican. He died before trump,but I’ve no doubt he’d be maga. And they act like Cubans weren’t illegal Immigrants. Didn’t they “sneak it”? But they’ve always had protected status.
With this administration and all who voted for it, the cruelty is the point.
Sadly that is so true..
This man doesn’t have the competence to carry out half his threats. I’m being reminded of this, and it is comforting
I hope all those Ukrainians are facing an empty threat of hot air
Omg. I hate him. Truly. My oldest niece’s best friend in her class is a new boy from Ukraine. Not sure but I’m guessing he might have refugee status. He’s been here for about 2 years? I feel so angry.
I know many are saying the media is not covering protests but these actions are pure evil and Americans need to protest in numbers like they did back in 2017. The rest of the world is watching and wondering what is going on.
Ok this might be too long but it needs to be said:
We’re not going to have anything like the Women’s March again. I see a lot of American men wondering why we aren’t replicating the same movement and it’s because 1) Women (especially black women) are TIRED 2) The Women’s March was used as a punch line by so many on both the Right and Left, calling the pink hats “cringe” or mocking soccer moms carrying signs. It was pretty gross TBH. 3) This is a completely different moment in American history. Trump is threatening to withdraw funding to Universities that allow student protests, he’s attempting to ban protestors from wearing face masks so that his administration can identify them, he’s putting a target on the back of every single American who dares to resist his policies. He has vowed to weaponize the American military and law enforcement to go after protestors.
And I get it: if anything these threats are even MORE of a reason to protest but between Americans’ natural complacency and the very real threat that Trump is making against protestors, it’s just not realistic to envision mass protest movements like we had last time.
People have to get used to the fact that dissent won’t look like it did in 2017 which means we’re gonna have to get REAL creative about how we protest. Look for smaller, strategic protests at state and federal agencies, boycotts, Dem town halls with lots of angry people expressing their feelings, etc.
Remember that 50% of the country still supports this guy–it’s not like Resistors have the power of a large majority. People are going to be pickier about what/when they choose to put their bodies on the line and that’s completely understandable.
As a Bostonian, I know my city will show up if Homan, Trump’s border czar, carries out his threats to come to our dear city. Also, thank you to the amazing Mayor Wu for absolutely OWNING the Republicans in the sanctuary cities hearing.
@Kitten
I would like to thank Homan for favorably elevating Wu’s profile nationally and rallying the region against him. We will loudly and happily sing “Oh Canada” in English and French as Rene Rancourt taught us to do. We will maintain our sanctuary city status. They need to banish all thoughts of showing up here next month for the observances of the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Lexington and Concord, unless they want to be hit by a barrage of flying Dunkin Iced on that bridge. In the words of our beloved David Ortiz: “THIS IS OUR F***ING CITY”
The biggest protest we can give is in 2026 and 2028 and VOTE. take control of Congress back then kick his orange ass, or rather his successor, out. Too many stayed home or switched to trump. If kamala has gotten the same number of votes that Biden did she’d be president.
@ LP-
“unless they want to be hit by a barrage of flying Dunkin Iced on that bridge.”
Lmaooo what a great visual.
And when I tell you I cried like a baby through Mayor Wu’s opening remarks..phew. Her description of Boston perfectly matches the one in my heart–the city I’ve loved my whole life. Immigrants–from delivering our babies to cleaning our offices–are what makes Boston such a great city to live in. They are our STRENGTH and an integral part of our city’s identity. A Boston without ethnic diversity is not a Boston I want to live in and I’m so thankful our great mayor understands that. Also, I love how she said “Boston is the safest city in the country” like a dozen times lol. Cannot be stated often enough IMO. Strict gun laws will do that, Mr. Honan.
Thank you for spelling it out Kitten. I know my reply is late and probably won’t be seen by many, but I totally agree with everything you said. The time to start the underground resistance networks in our communities is NOW. It will be much harder to be covert with technology watching and listening to everything, but it CAN be done.
Can I just say to anyone who voted for him because they thought he would only deport undocumented people and criminals, “You are very stupid and I hate you.” What is it about MASS deportation that you don’t understand?
Wow! Trumps evilness knows no bounds. Everyday, I dread to read what he’s going to do next.
We have a very large Ukrainian population where I live. The refugees who managed to get out (it wasn’t easy especially with children) are settled with jobs thanks to their families and the many charitable organizations. This makes no sense except as a perceived punishment to Zelensky and make Putin chuckle.
Let me add, I wouldn’t be surprised if he wanted them gone because he knew he pissed all Ukrainians off and wants to get rid of them so there is even less opposition.
Having Grown up in a country where Coups are the Norm we looked to the west to show and guide the way, this is not a guide, i’m vaguely hoping there are some american military people in a remote part of the world that have ditched their electronic gear and are currently planning ways to take down this govt and restore some semblance of normality. America can no longer claim to be leaders of the free world and go around teaching democracy to anyone anymore
He is a petty, loathsome excuse for a human being.
Needlessly cruel like everything else he does. I recently heard a story about a Muslim woman who converted to Christianity fleeing to the US to avoid persecution in her home country only to be intercepted at the border and sent to Brazil. Just insanely dehumanizing to treat these people like unwanted cargo.
A family friend’s husband is from Poland. One of his siblings lives in Ukraine. At the start of the war, they brought the little Ukrainian nephew here and two nieces from Poland – because Putin isn’t stopping once he finishes Ukraine. They’ve been raising those kids here and now they’re learning they have to send them back. The boy’s home is gone, bombed. Both parents are fighting in the war. Trump doesn’t care.
So the people who voted for him are good with sending people with emergency refugee status back to a war zone and with the US selling citizenship to Russian oligarchs for 5 million? Okay. Good luck to anyone travelling to Europe or Canada this summer. Whether you voted for Trump or not won’t make a difference eventually. He’s destroying any goodwill the rest of the world has for the American people. Of course he and his cronies don’t care, but the whole
“ we love our American cousins” thing is going to eventually lose out to the anger people are feeling around the world ,at this complete and utter shit show of an administration. I feel horrible for everyone who didn’t vote for this clown, but who will none the less suffer because of the stupidity of a third of their fellow citizens who voted him in and the other third who didn’t vote out of protest or apathy. It’s deeply unfair at how many people will suffer because of this evil, psychopath. Both in the US and the rest of the world. I don’t care at this point. I wish him dead. If Karma existed, he’d have gotten his a long time ago, so I think I’m good with saying it out loud.
My (New York born and bred) son is flying to the Netherlands. He’s going to tell people he’s Canadian.
Well he’d better know a lot about Canadian specifics because many Americans try the Maple Leaf on the backpack thing but know next to nothing about Canada and get found out very quickly. I outed a group in Spain who claimed to be from Vancouver but couldn’t answer a single question about where in Vancouver they were from. I wasn’t even trying to expose them or be mean to them. I just asked a few questions as it’s where I was brought up and they seemed to think it was literally attached to Whistler and that no one in western Canada spoke French. It’s unusual to meet a group of Canadians where not one person can even throw out some basic French phrases. Also the Dutch love Canada. He’s from NY which is in pretty close proximity so I’m sure he’s got a better clue than they did.
We’re headed for Europe this summer. If asked I’ll tell them I’m from California. We’re still progressive and our state majority voted for Kamala.
I couldn’t have imagined being more angry and sick to my stomach over him than I was yesterday but 😡🤮😫
My kids go to school with families that fled Ukraine. This is disgusting and I hope he burns in hell.
Oh my god, that he would deport Ukrainian refugees is vile. Maybe they can come to Canada! I hope so. Canada has largest population of Ukrainians outside of Ukraine. They would be so welcome here and I hope so comfortable here.
The GOP are forcing the removal of the Black Lives Matter mural in Washington DC and are pushing for Derek Chauvin to be pardoned? WTF is happening to your country? It gets worse and worse by the minute. Republicans have literally become the party of evil and hatred.
I think The Republican Party is already dead after McCain, Cheney and Romney isn’t there anymore . This is a new MAGA party .
I now call my congressman’s office weekly (Obernolte – weasley Republican – not MAGA per se, but cowardly. He got an earful at his last townhall here)
Have 2 or 3 points in mind and try to stick with them. Be clear. It’s okay to get emotional (I got a little weepy while talking about SSA/Medicare + the care my recently deceased husband received from those agencies)
Don’t get angry. The person who answers the calls has no power. All they can do is relay that you’re a constituent; you called; and what your concerns are.
Today’s call:
(a) SSA/Medicare: the impressive care received from those agencies; relief at not being billed for much of the care; importance of having knowledgeable human beings answering questions at SSA/Medicare and the weaknesses in AI/virtual-chat that everyone has experienced. Etc.
(b) Elon Musk/DOGE: His conflicts of interest would disqualify him for most government jobs. The people working for him are unqualified and don’t understand the agencies they’re dealing with; they are being paid at highest civil-service pay grade usually reserved for those with years of experience and graduate degrees; The importance of having qualified government workers. Etc.
(c) National Parks + Forests: My area is dependent on tourism from one of the popular parks; cuts in staff + services diminish experience for the visitors who may never return to that park because of this; Our park system is the envy of the world + draws many tourists; Industrializing parks with logging/mining would decrease value of the parks; we must preserver for future generations:
Be nice!
PS – SLAVA UKRAINE