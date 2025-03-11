The Mail’s ‘Netflix insider’ worries that ‘With Love, Meghan’ is ‘not a runaway success’

Last Friday, we learned that Netflix had already greenlighted and filmed a second season of With Love, Meghan. The second season will come out this fall, but people who want more of Meghan’s lifestyle will get to order her As Ever products soon enough on the website. Remember, Netflix has partnered with Meghan on As Ever as well, and given what we’ve already seen of the product line, I have the sense that they’re starting small to gauge the interest, then they’ll be able to ramp up over the course of a year if the line sells well. Meanwhile, WLM is a hit, quickly making it into Netflix’s top-ten. In the hours and days after the news about the second season, you could feel the wind going out of a lot of hateful sails. They had spent days screaming, crying and throwing up about how WLM was the worst show ever, only to drive more interest and more viewership. So what we’re seeing now is a hell of a lot of COPE, with a dash of SEETHE. The Daily Mail had absolutely no advance knowledge of the second season, and yet they have “sources” newly claiming that the Sussexes’ Netflix deal is still in danger.
Meghan Markle’s bosses at Netflix are ‘worried’ by the grim reviews of her new show and her own excited announcement of season two does not mean the Sussexes’ $100million deal has already been renewed, an insider told MailOnline today. With Love, Meghan has dropped out of the top ten most watched shows globally as well as in the US and UK just six days after its release.
‘It’s not a runaway success’, MailOnline’s insider at Netflix has admitted, adding they understood that season two was filmed ‘back-to-back’ with season one last year.
On Friday, the Duchess showed herself celebrating, with her arms in the air in her garden, as she said the show had been renewed for a second season. She admitted to having made ‘mistakes’ but insisted that she is ‘learning every day’, after her hotly-anticipated Netflix show was widely panned. But one Netflix insider with links to the commercial arm of the streaming giant told MailOnline that the reviews have ‘worried’ the bosses. Meghan’s own father Thomas also gave a withering review yesterday and is upset by her dumping of the Markle surname for Sussex.
And a new season does not mean her Netflix contract has been renewed, MailOnline’s source says.
‘I know they filmed the shows back-to-back so in theory there is no second season, it’s like with lots of Netflix shows it is already in the bag at the same time as the first one. What this does is allow edits to be made to the show from feedback from press and Netflix viewers. It’s clever and cost effective. So no the overall contract hasn’t been renewed yet.’
The source added that bosses were ‘worried’ about the poor reviews – especially as they are a business partner in her lifestyle brand, which will launch in their bricks and mortar stores in the coming months.
‘The industry bibles like The Hollywood Reporter and Variety are not keen on it’, they said. ‘Netflix bosses are all worried now because they have invested a lot in the product line. They don’t know when and how to roll it all out’.
It looks like the Daily Mail also has a cousin whose neighbor works at Netflix, and they got some piping hot tea on whether the Sussexes’ contract will be renewed. It’s like the worst kind of confirmation bias, only in this case, I’m pretty sure the Mail’s “Netflix insider” is just some Sussex-hater with a Netflix account. Given the news about the second season AND given Netflix’s partnership with Meghan on As Ever, I strongly suspect that we’ll get news (at some point) that the Sussexes quietly renewed their Netflix contract with favorable terms. And when that happens, just know that the Daily Mail will shift the goalposts again. It’s only been a week and these are the shifting goals: WLM is trash, everyone will hate it; it’s poorly reviewed across the board, there will never be a second season; it doesn’t matter if it makes the Netflix top-ten, it’s still not #1; sure, WLM got a second season, but will it not get a third; Netflix partnering with Meghan doesn’t mean anything, remember the bad reviews!!
Bless the Daily Fail, always concerned about the Sussexes’ success despite their many attempts to smear them.
Meanwhile NOT MY KING 👑 was all over the Commonwealth Service 😀
LOLOLOL These people are so ridiculous, it’s simply hilarious. I don’t even find it upsetting, it’s so just wtf. I’m sure Netflix was so sad to read Thomas Markle’s review bahahaha
The Daily Fail doesn’t want to pay for Thomas Markle anymore. Wonder how much that interview cost them.
I’m sure Netflix was happy to trash their own product and partner to the Fail. LOL But only because they have an insider hahahha
They drag out Tom who is such an embarrassment. Only derangers think he’s a “good” (LOL) father. Tom lacks shame. His shelf life for DM will expire and he will need money.
Let me translate: “one Netflix insider with links to the commercial arm of the streaming giant”
Means: My American cousin who I talk to every three years subscribes to Netflix and told me what I wanted to hear because they can’t stand it when I whine for the entire call.
Sorry LadyE. I quoted the same ridiculous bit below, but hadn’t seen your post at the time.
That cracked me up. I’m sure Netflix was dying to know what Thomas Markle thought about it.
Well, considering Thomas Markle said he hasn’t seen Meghan’s show, I’m sure that his opinion means a lot. To everyone. And, once again, since when does a woman taking her husband’s name after marriage constitute “dumping” her maiden name?
How do we even know the contract hasn’t been renewed? It was first signed in 2020, that’s 5 years ago!!
The same Thomas Markle who admits that he hadn’t seen the show, repeated the Fails talking points and chose his trash grifting oldest kids over the one who actually cared for him. Yeah, I agree that Netflix doesn’t care what TM has to say about the show or anything else.
How many shows are there on netflix? Not all are in the top ten, and yet, are still airing. A show that made it to the top ten isn’t likely to be cancelled, especially when Netflix is invested in the products coming from that show. Anybody with any amount of common sense should be able to logic that one out.
Exactly what I’ve been telling people. It doesn’t take a business expert to understand what an easy choice keeping the show is. Even drama shows don’t always have worldwide appeal that reaches 40+ countries. A show like this is low cost to produce because it shoots mostly in one location and doesn’t have to have a large number of actors and staff to pay. It is a lifestyle show that did better than some of their drama shows. Easy money.
But who needs this explained to? Are they unable to think for themselves? Netflix are in this hook line etc. They’re selling product. It’s not short term. Are these people stupid? In which case save your breath.
@Bronco, yesterday, there was a commenter here saying she is working in the industry, so she knows how it goes and claimed that the show getting Season 2 means nothing. The important test is getting Season 3 😂😂😭😭
They do this for everything for the Sussexes, it’s either absolute record-breaking success or total failure no in between. And because a lot of their ventures have been record-breaking successes, they’ve been able to make it seem like anything less than performance like Spare or the docu series means that it was a failure. Which isn’t true at all, in any industry.
There are plenty of movies that don’t make a billion dollars, platinum albums that didn’t debut at number one, and television shows that are never in the top five but have 8 and 10 seasons. There’s no way that Netflix is unhappy that a show that cost significantly less to produce than series like the Night Agent or Witcher is in the Top 10 in 40 countries. It’s a ridiculous argument.
Exactly. I think Virgin River is the longest running Netflix original, and in contrast, WLM has a fraction of the overhead with built in promotion. Anyone with a few functional brain cells can see what a win this is for Netflix.
I’m taking my time watching because it is such a lovely show and I want to stretch it out as long as I can.
Watched my third episode last night and I am more enchanted than ever 💗
Same! I watched 3 yesterday. I’ll watch 4 today. Taking my time to enjoy the beauty.
I’m also slowly watching and savoring. However, I leave the series on while I work (in another room) everyday just to give as much boost to the series as I can.
I’ve said this before, but BINGE-watching is what drives up the ratings and numbers. It’s not a cake which will get smaller and smaller the more you eat it. You can watch all of the episodes over and over and over again. Lizzie has the right idea. “Rationing” and “savouring” will not boost the series. However, keeping it on in the background (smart idea), as magas do with Faux News will keep it in the top 10 and top 5 for a good long time, and even push it to #1 across the board.
I watched 1-2 per day too. It was very enjoyable to watch while having lunch / dinner, because the show makes you hungry.
Yes, anything to keep from reporting on how the senior royals were booed at Commonwealth Day, right Daily Fail? All eyes on Meghan, 5000 miles away.
Netflix does not care about Toxic Dad’s meltdown over his married daughter dropping her maiden name.
They don’t care much about reviews even, well aware of the practice of review bombing. Unless they’re in the awards race, of course, with WLM isn’t.
They care about viewership and return on investment. With Meghan’s name recognition, they save on promo honestly, even when we agree we wish they’d promote more. Meghan comes with a built in audience, and even the hate watching counts. Viewership is viewership.
And my Netflix insider said she doesn’t care or know one way or another, btw lol.
My Netflix insider says the tabloids aren’t WLM’s target market.
The man is supposed to be so “ill” yet he has the energy to go to the media for a tirade. And get a check for it.
Right!! Netflix doesn’t care why you’re watching. They care that you’re watching.
she’s making freaking Le Creusets fly off the shelves. I dont think Netflix is worried about her product line.
This article came out yesterday when WLM was in the top 10 in UK and US but the article said it wasn’t. If they can’t even get that basic detail right you know it’s all lies.
The Netflix insider must have mixed up their spreadsheets.
The Netflix insider doesn’t know how to read spreadsheets.
These people are just so embarrassing at this point. As if they have any sources at Netflix.
Well last I knew it was #4 on Netflix so numbers don’t lie. It’s been top 10 world wide and again numbers don’t lie but the gutter press does lie.
Truth on your last point.
For a week now it’s been in the top ten, at least in the states. This is a lifestyle/cooking show so it already has a smaller audience than a family friendly movie or a drama, so I think this is a huge success. As for Netflix, name the sources because so far all the Netflix executives that have been named were extremely happy with the Sussex’s projects.
And in the Top 10 in UK, Australia and Canada (plus more) as of this morning. Check out FlixPatrol.
Lifestyle shows rarely make the top 10 and it is even more rare to make global top 10s. It’s a niche show and has done really well. It’s also cheap to make so win, win for Netflix
It is very successful for a cooking show. I don’t think this kind of shows make it into top 10 in multiple countries. It is usually globally watched series that get a variety of audience.
It kills me that they don’t realize how they give themselves away when they use Brit slang and expressions in an American person’s quote. No way I believe that a Hollywood insider uses the word “keen”. Just like I didn’t believe that her father would refer to his “mum”. They are so dumb.
I’m expecting a book from Meghan in the near future on What success looks like in maze of negative reviews. I suppose there are many like me who don’t look to reviews before watching and or liking a program we judge for ourselves. the world is her oyster she doesnt need everyone to like her just enough
The fact that she’s living and did not kill herself in the UK is success enough.
She’s thrived and continues to thrive.
Good thing then that Netflix, unlike the Fail, know what they want from the Sussexes — and if they’re worth the money that NF has invested in them.
Too bad the Fail doesn’t have insiders at the palaces — because, if I were a Brit, I’d be more interested in finding out where the annual hundreds of millions £££ of taxpayer money go to fund the local scrounging grifters, aka the Left-Behinds.
First off, no matter what people think of WLM, if tons of people are tuning in and even hate watching this show, Netflix and Archewell benefit from that. If it were truly a failure, then no one would be writing this specific story above. They highlighted a second season! And drummed up interest for people on the fence about WLM. And emphasized that Meghan’s father is oddly complaining about no longer having the same last name as his famous daughter since she’s been married to Harry.
Tom did not “review” it he got a script to read.
Last night when I opened Netflix, her WLM was still in the top 10. 😊
Also folks world wide are posting culinary forays into many recipes from WLM. Le Creuset trended 4 days in a row! Even cheaper enamel cast iron cookery is getting a bump. Netflix HAS TO BE aware of Meghan’s power to push the sellout button!
Nobody posted imitations of KM’s struggle pancake.😂
WLM ain’t in no trouble. I’m sure the Netflix contract WILL BE renewed 😊
💯 That was a true struggle pancake 😮 poor thing had no choice but to expire on the plate 😭 rest in pieces little pancake 🕊️
“Not a runaway success” tell that to Le Creuset. I just ordered my first piece. Lodge cast iron cookware is even on the bandwagon posting cook like a royal for only $89”
Tj maxx and homegoods are selling out of this cookware.
Lodge does the same job. I will never pay for overpriced le creuset. Cast iron is cast iron. Lodge is a fantastic product, it only needs occasional oiling. I’ve cooked in many pans over the years even le creuset.. I always go back to lodge. I’ve been hearing the coating comes off the lc these days. Not what it used to be. At least with straight cast iron you just oil it
Lodge’s post cracked me up. Their social media manager was on point yesterday.
My dutch oven is a lodge but the enamel is chipping on the inside. I usually use plastic or wooden spoons with it so not sure the issue, but it makes me reluctant to spend more money for a Le Creuset.
Williams Sonoma is having a sale which is why I bought one. It’s a stove grill. My old one is warped. I rarely pay full price for anything 🤣
I’ve enjoyed the posts on Threads of people showing off their LC cookware and have gotten some tips on taking care of it so it will last a long time.
They keep talking about ‘the reviews’ being bad knowing full and well that the gutter press has done everything they can to review bomb the show and to flood the system with a bunch of negativity. They were really hoping that Netflix would use those reviews as the metric to judge the success of the show. What they weren’t counting on is fans posting about how much they love the show and posting pictures of them making the recipes from the show. They really truly hoped that Netflix would use their manufactured negativity instead of looking at the number of eyes on the program and gauging the fan response to the show.
The gutter press needs to get over itself. The show has done well in spite of their efforts to tank it.
Netflix CEO said before that they make shows for the audience, not the critics. I don’t think they care about the reviews as long as the numbers are there.
Oh man the shifting goalposts. The show was a massive success. Not only in ratings and social media engagement but showing Netflix that Meghan can move product. Le creuset selling out as well as I’m sure lower costs versions. Anyone who currently makes edible flowers had a great week. Epsolm salts and essential oils likely had a bump. I have no doubt people will buy the jams and stuff that come out from As Ever in the spring. Netflix needs to get their stuff together and have more in production for the fall series. I’m looking for cute fancy glasses, aprons, tablewares and linens.
I’m not an apron-wearing person, but damn I’m tempted by the khaki one Meghan and Vicki Tsai were wearing.
Assuming any of this is remotely true, and not just hater fantasy, all Netflix has to do is take notes and rejigger the third season accordingly. Something like: a tiny bit more Harry, more insight into Meghan herself, more guest chefs showing Meghan things (that was a great episode). Presto, another massive success. What am I missing?
The second season would not be fully edited yet and they can still make adjustments. There was some constructive feedback I have seen that could be integrated. While the rented house is likely not available for reshoots she could reshoot some outside scenes or scenes at other locales. Millions of people watched this and loved it. My social media has been full of people posting their inspired cooking/baking and decorating this weekend and even more people will be inspired to give this show a shot over the coming months. Let’s get real the world is a scary place right now and I’m going to be using this show as a balm against the bad times and I’ll be rewatching .
Sure. The daily mail’s Netflix insider. What a bunch of made-up nonsense.
Sorry, did I miss where the fail wrote articles for weeks about the low viewership of Earthshot or Kate’s Christmas special? No, just Meghan’s top 10 show is just not quite good enough for them. She’s not relatable, unlike William who travels exclusively by helicopter and his show to save the planet. Meghan’s not authentic like Kate prancing around in another duchy paid for ‘coat dress’ and hat and jewelry on loan from the queen.
Talk about inauthentic, PW and his environmental documentary where he took credit for things that Charles and Phil had implemented in royal lodgings. And tried to take credit for the ivory trade being banned because he once mentioned it.
I hope 🙏🏾 for the rest of my life…that I fail like Meghan Sussex has…I wish THAT type of failure for ALL GOOD PEOPLE ❣️
I found the show sweet, dorky, and a bit out of touch in the best way… especially in this hellish time. Derangers and MAGA can’t appreciate life’s small beauties and moments of whimsy, so Meghan infuriates them.
I came of age during Martha Stewart and Ina Garten’s dominance and loved those out of touch betches even as I clipped coupons and watched every penny as a SAHM. But I learned how to “elevate” seemingly ordinary things and found ways to use my limited budget to create a beautiful home and sanctuary for my family. MEGHAN DOES THE SAME THING and they crucify her for it. Let black women live!
Even though I don’t have a desire to rewatch her stuff I’ve decided to turn it on and let it run all day, every day on mute while I’m home this week – just to let my Netflix algorithm know I LOVE MEGHAN!
This is so sad and desperate. How come the “insider” didn’t know that Netflix had filmed a second season? The insider should know that wouldn’t have been announcement of a second season if the first season was a failure as they wished it was.
I’ve been watching with my 8 year old, who loves it and wants to make sun tea and dog treats now.
They keep claiming that Season 2 doesn’t count because it was shot back to back with Season 1, but my understanding is that Season 1 shot last spring while Season 2 shot in January. So…not exactly at the same time. Clearly Netflix got info which made them bullish on the show (probably observed the intense building hype) and decided to go all in. And they were right.
Just because it was filmed doesn’t mean they were obligated to release it. Netflix has shelved finished projects before. Netflix is a business not a charity. Nobody knows the terms of the contract or the renewal date. Tabloids are just making wild guesses.
Sarah Jessica Parker concluded the third season of and just like that a few months ago and it will be shown in the spring. So why the fuss over Meghan s show already being filmed
The IMDB ratings have been purposefully tanked by nutjobs. You can see the breakdown and it’s 99% either 1 star or 10 star ratings. If you have an account, go give it a sane review!
Meghan continues to live rent free in these fools heads, stomach and blood. . They every breath comes out as Meghan, Meghan, Meghan .
It’s a sweet show that gives great ideas for cooking and home entertainment. Netflix has a vested interest in her success with financial ties to As Ever.
It’s one of those shows you can watch over and over to be inspired. That is what Netflix will be looking for long term engagement. Not short term quick numbers. In my opinion.
Who cares what TM thinks about anything but especially not a lifestyle show when fatty lives on takeaways and beer!
Those Duchess Meghan haters better have antacid, heart attack and stroke medications prepared. I’m pretty sure 3 products from As Ever’s first collection will sell out: Raspberry Spread, Wildflower Honey & the Flower Sprinkles. If the teas and crepe & cookie mix also sell out, then Netflix will never let Meghan go.
The reason why many people calls the Daily Mail the Daily Fail.
It’s living up to that reputation lmao.
After watching, I ordered a Mah Jong playing set from Amazon to play with my girlfriends. That is influence.
Apparently Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowls, will give a talk on his Victorian cookbook at the University Club in Washington DC (yes, in the US) on April 5th. Tickets are $150!! To be fair, it does include “wine, beer and canape”
But $150 per person and not even dinner, just some snacks!
Do you think it will sell out?
See flyer on the http://www.finefairs.com website
Save $150 and spend it on an excellent bottle of red and maybe even truffle pasta.
Good luck to those who want to listen to this dreadful bore drone on and on about something or other.
He really must be financially desperate at that price. Wonder if Tina can cover it…