Princess Kate repeated a green McQueen coat for the St. Patrick’s Day parade

The Princess of Wales showed up today for the Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day parade at Wellington Barracks. This is her first St. Patrick’s Day parade as honorary colonel of the Irish Guards, a patronage she received in 2023. She skipped last year’s parade, obviously, because of her health issues. Today was also the first time – I’m going from memory – in which Kate was solo at the parade. In her previous appearances, her husband was the honorary colonel of the Irish Guards, and she was the plus-one, but she was still expected to show up and hand out shamrocks.
For today’s parade, Kate did a repeat, but thankfully it wasn’t a really obvious one. She previously wore this McQueen coat in Boston, in 2022. Is the hat new? I don’t remember it and it looks different than the hats she’s worn in previous years. But yeah, Kate has really been wearing a lot of repeats lately. From the photos today and the photos of Kate at the Six Nations match over the weekend, it does look like some funds have been reallocated towards her general maintenance too – some fresh injectables are making her look “fresh-faced” all of a sudden. Plus, I think many photo agencies are just committed to air-brushing the crap out of her photos these days. Kate also got to wear the gold shamrock pin, which belongs to the Royal Collection and is lended out to Kate for the day.
Reportedly, Kate has put some money behind the bar for the holiday – as in, she gave some money out so that the men can probably have at least one round on her.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Princess of Wales during the 2025 Irish Guards' St. Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks in London.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Princess of Wales during the 2025 Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Wellington Barracks in London.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Princess of Wales during the 2025 Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Wellington Barracks in London.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Princess of Wales during the 2025 Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Wellington Barracks in London.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Princess of Wales during the 2025 Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Wellington Barracks in London.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Princess of Wales during the 2025 Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Wellington Barracks in London.
🥱
“Colonel.”
I’m here for the photos of the irish wolfhound. Gorgeous pup and goodest boy!
I want all of my dos to wear that cape.
We once had a dog that was part Irish Wolfhound. He had the greatest disposition, and he also was very distinguished looking. I love those doggos so much!
The hat is not new. She wore it at the 2019 St. Patrick Day’s Day parade. Honestly, she has so many green coats, she should be just rotating them for this event instead of buying new outfits.
What’s with the cut/stitching (insert sewing term) of her coat? There’s one precisely over her right nipple.
That’s called a “dart”, and it’s used to contour the fabric to the body, especially in the bust area. Most of the time you’ll see side darts, but in heavier fabrics, it’s not unusual to be under the breast area as well.
Probably purposefully tailored that way to give her some “bulk” in the bust area. The square shoulders in her coats are always empty. Imagine how frail she is underneath all that thick fabric.
I like the hat but wish it was the same color green as the coat.
None of her greens match, sorry but that’s all I can see like seeing a crookedly hung frame.. especially when this woman probably owns a dress coat in every shade of green known to man. Those shamrocks make me want to have a salad for lunch full of micro greens, Happy St Patrick’s Day🍀🌈🌞 everyone.
I’m like that, too. My brain automatically goes into ‘what is wrong with this picture’. For me, it’s the three different greens & the pieces of lint on the front of her coat. She’s got assistants, nobody could run a lint roller over her coat really quickly?
Is the hat a forest green?
I can’t make up my mind whether it is dark green or a faded black, but the coat looks blue to me.
The coat is definitely green I think but the hat and coat are two different shades and it stands out. I think a black hat would have been better.
It looks like ‘teal’ to me.
My mother would have described it as “bottle green”.
Dorian Gray looking haggard over here.
Only one picture of Seamus? Glorious, magnificent, good boy Seamus?
WE DEMAND MORE SEAMUS!
Agreed! MORE SEAMUS! GLORIOUS SEAMUS!
Fully supported motion, @LP.
☘️😊☘️
She always pins those shamrocks in the oddest way.
Ok I said she would wear green with lots of buttons but yes she wore green and only two lonely buttons. Big deal she paid for some drinks. Now if she were to go to a food pantry and bring a truckload of food for it that would be a big deal.
Has she ever bought a round for anyone ever before? I see this as a Meghan-inspired micro-step! Given that it seems that she’s been put on a ‘budget’, she might have had to raid the kids’ piggy banks for some coins to cover the round.
@Chrissy, I had the exact same thought and I wrote it before I saw your comment!
I think they did this last year – I don’t think either one attended (her or william) or maybe it was just william, but they supposedly paid for a round for the regiment.
I think this look works well for her. That’s all I’ve got.
More good boy and soldiers in uniform. Less lazy, entitled heavily photoshopped horrid bully. Weird she is finally being made to show up to work events without 15k in new outfits/new jewelry per event, but is getting to use the photographers that photoshop her heavily and only publish flattering pics. What goes on behind the scenes with the Wails must be truly mind boggling.
In yesterday’s post, a cb estimated Kate’s wardrobe (a bespoke mcqueen last year coat, boots and new jewellery)for the rugby match at 10000k..I don’t know if it’s true, put it sounds plausible. So, she still makes appearances with new expensive outfits…
The hat is green and the coat is teal. I hate that.
@M, I agree. They clash.
Yes. Blue greens and yellow greens mixed together. I wonder if she can see the difference, because she makes this mistake with other colors as well.
Wow! She’s really been noticeably plumped lately! Not a jowl or eye bag in sight today.
Plumped and photoshopped for sure, but her eyes look pretty puffy. I still maintain she’s on some sort of meds that make her eyes look like she’s been crying.
It’s a nice green coat. I like the flow of it better than the red which comes across as sooooo long. Maybe bc it’s fitted at the waist. Anyways that’s all I got. The dog steals the show, as it should be. What a cute pup.
Some of these photos have insane photoshop because no human has skin that smooth unless they are a baby. She didn’t even look like that on the weekend.
The whole shamrock plant as corsage is not something actual Irish people do on St Patrick’s Day. It often gets forgotten that the Irish Guards were created when the British still ran Ireland and since Ireland is an independent country, this is a remnant of colonialism.
This is why I can’t tell how much work she has had done (or hasn’t had done). the photoshopping is off the charts. She looks so different even in pictures from the same outing depending on how much a picture is touched up.
After 13-14 years of this kind of events she has finally put some money out behind the bar so that the men can probably have at least one round on her. Yeah, not an original thought with those two. This wasn’t their way till Harry and Meghan and they try to keep up…it’s the second time she gives something small (she allegedly gave some music instruments in a school (?), i think) and I notice she was alone both times (without William). Is she trying to gain people’s love? And to become people’s princess so that she would be less disposable? 🤔
The two different greens of the hat and the coat disturb me sooo much.
Same color? Yes
Bigger contrast of tones? OK
This is just so close but not quite and i just can’t…
Agreed, it’s making me batty!
In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, I offer the best description ever of how the Irish really feel about the British monarchy by Irish journalist Patrick Freyne:
“Having a monarchy next door is a little like having a neighbour who’s really into clowns and has daubed their house with clown murals, displays clown dolls in each window and has an insatiable desire to hear about and discuss clown-related news stories. More specifically, for the Irish, it’s like having a neighbour who’s really into clowns and, also, your grandfather was murdered by a clown.”
Happy St. Paddy’s (not Patty’s)!
Whoa! That’s going to take me a while to get over that description.
Lol, is anyone else reminded of TOB’s pub visit to watch his favourite soccer team where he apparently (unconfirmed, mind) bought a round of drinks for his table?
Similarly, Kate “reportedly” put money behind the bar for the Irish Guardsman as “the least she could do”. This is unintentionally hilarious. Girl, you’ve had a twenty years of royal practice doing “the least you can do”!
The bar is in hell, Jay!
“The least I can do” – understatement of the millennium.
Does anybody remember being told last year that due to missing the event Kate had put money behind the bar for the men to have a drink then? Anybody know if it’s traditional for the Honorary Colonel to get a round in?
The pictures are showing Kate with a nice smile, making her look nice and normal.
@Tamsin she seems lot more relaxed at solo events. This event with the lovely dog and the hunky men is just what she likes best.
Waiting for Vogue Willliams to call out wearing two shades of green disgusting.
She wouldn’t dare ruffle royal feathers, she knows what side her bread is buttered on. Proximity to the BRF is all she cares about.