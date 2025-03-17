Princess Kate repeated a green McQueen coat for the St. Patrick’s Day parade

The Princess of Wales showed up today for the Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day parade at Wellington Barracks. This is her first St. Patrick’s Day parade as honorary colonel of the Irish Guards, a patronage she received in 2023. She skipped last year’s parade, obviously, because of her health issues. Today was also the first time – I’m going from memory – in which Kate was solo at the parade. In her previous appearances, her husband was the honorary colonel of the Irish Guards, and she was the plus-one, but she was still expected to show up and hand out shamrocks.

For today’s parade, Kate did a repeat, but thankfully it wasn’t a really obvious one. She previously wore this McQueen coat in Boston, in 2022. Is the hat new? I don’t remember it and it looks different than the hats she’s worn in previous years. But yeah, Kate has really been wearing a lot of repeats lately. From the photos today and the photos of Kate at the Six Nations match over the weekend, it does look like some funds have been reallocated towards her general maintenance too – some fresh injectables are making her look “fresh-faced” all of a sudden. Plus, I think many photo agencies are just committed to air-brushing the crap out of her photos these days. Kate also got to wear the gold shamrock pin, which belongs to the Royal Collection and is lended out to Kate for the day.

Reportedly, Kate has put some money behind the bar for the holiday – as in, she gave some money out so that the men can probably have at least one round on her.