Brenda Song tried to teach her fiance Macaulay Culkin to drive and do laundry



My new favorite celebrity couple is Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin. I know they’ve been together since 2017, but it’s only been over the past few months that they’ve really opened up and let us get to know them as a couple. ICYMI, they did a big spread for Cosmopolitan in February. Brenda is currently co-starring in the new Netflix series, Running Point with Kate Hudson, so she’s been doing the talk show circuit. On The Jennifer Hudson Show she talked about being a working mother, how she’s a die-hard LA Lakers fan, and her relationship, including the times that she attempted to teach the world’s most famous child star how to drive and do his own laundry.

Brenda Song revealed her fiancé, 44, still doesn’t know how to drive a car and didn’t know how to do laundry when they first met. “I always say Mac is a very unique human being the most famous child actor in the world,” Song said during her Thursday appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” “He still doesn’t know how to drive! I took him out to drive in our neighborhood. I was terrified, let me tell you.” The “Suite Life on Deck” star, 36, joked she has to “hire someone” to teach the former child star to do that specific task. As for the laundry, Song explained that Culkin’s unique childhood is to blame. “He lived and grew up in hotels, he had just never really done laundry, and I was shooketh…,” she told Hudson. “I’ve been doing laundry since I was 10 helping my mom,” Song added. “It’s funny, teaching him how to do laundry.” Song and Culkin have kept a relatively low profile throughout their relationship. Though, Song has shared more details of their personal lives in recent months while promoting her latest projects — “The Last Showgirl” and the Netflix series “Running Point.” The parents, who share 3-year-old son Dakota and 2-year-old son Carson, gave fans the first glimpse at their kids when they attended Culkin’s Walk of Fame ceremony in December 2023.

There’s a famous scene in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody where Phil Lewis’ character, Mr. Moseby, is trying to teach Brenda’s character, London Tipton, how to drive, and she refers to the gear shift as “the PRINDL.” It sounds like there was a case of life imitating art here. I think that the older you get, the harder it is to learn how to drive. It’s similar to how it’s tougher to learn a new language as you get older. Mac is rich enough to be able to call a driver and he could have gotten lessons at any other point in his life before now, so I’m sure he doesn’t really feel like he’s missing out. Still, the imagery of him trying to practice left-hand turns in an empty parking lot is sending me. As for the laundry, it makes sense that he never had to learn due to growing up in hotels. It’s also not surprising. Some couples split up household chores and literally never learn how to do the one that isn’t their responsibility.

JHud was stanning Mac pretty hard throughout, so Brenda also talked about how she made her beau watch Home Alone for the first time in over a decade when they first got together. He kept telling her behind-the-scenes trivia and she had to tell him to knock it off because he was “ruining it” for her. Hahaha, amazing. As it turns out, Jennifer is such a fan that she actually tried to buy the Home Alone house when it went up for sale last year! I think that is so cool. Apparently, the people who ended up buying it did so anonymously, but this makes me wonder how many other celebrities also tried to buy it.

Here’s Brenda’s appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. I queued it up to start when she comes on, but just in case, she shows up at 26:54:



