“The trailer for ‘Materialists’ has such an old-school rom-drama feel” links

Here’s the trailer for Materialists. This is Celine Song’s second film after her directorial debut Past Lives, and I love that she went super-mainstream romance/drama. Pedro Pascal, Dakota Johnson & Chris Evans star in it! [OMG Blog]

George Clooney looks like a jackass with a bad dye job. [LaineyGossip]

Thoughts on the impending constitutional crisis. [Pajiba]

Leslie Bibb looked cute in NYC. [Go Fug Yourself]

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco stepped out in NYC. [Just Jared]

Gigi Hadid wore Rabanne for her perfume launch. [RCFA]

The trailer for Big Freaking Rat. [Seriously OMG]

More Mormon drama on Sister Wives. [Starcasm]

Who will perform at Lollapalooza this year? [Hollywood Life]

I’ve never seen photos of Ian McKellen in his 20s. [Buzzfeed]

An interview with actor & artist Fernando. [Socialite Life]