“The trailer for ‘Materialists’ has such an old-school rom-drama feel” links

Here’s the trailer for Materialists. This is Celine Song’s second film after her directorial debut Past Lives, and I love that she went super-mainstream romance/drama. Pedro Pascal, Dakota Johnson & Chris Evans star in it! [OMG Blog]
George Clooney looks like a jackass with a bad dye job. [LaineyGossip]
Thoughts on the impending constitutional crisis. [Pajiba]
Leslie Bibb looked cute in NYC. [Go Fug Yourself]
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco stepped out in NYC. [Just Jared]
Gigi Hadid wore Rabanne for her perfume launch. [RCFA]
The trailer for Big Freaking Rat. [Seriously OMG]
More Mormon drama on Sister Wives. [Starcasm]
Who will perform at Lollapalooza this year? [Hollywood Life]
I’ve never seen photos of Ian McKellen in his 20s. [Buzzfeed]
An interview with actor & artist Fernando. [Socialite Life]
Clooney is playing Edward R. Murrow, who had very dark, slicked back hair. Not sure why it’s a problem for Clooney to dye his hair for a role – actors do it all the time.
Did Colbert ask Clooney about the showboating op-ed he bought in the NYT’s to disparage President Biden? Probably not, since Stephen asked President Joe to step aside as well. Birds of a middle age rich white men flock together.
I 😍 Dakota in rom-coms…”How to be single” is a fave…that supporting cast in that one is…SUPERB! I can’t WAIT to see this one❣️
“Good Night Good Luck” is one of my favorite historical biopics…WHAT HAPPENED TO THAT GEORGE CLOONEY! 😒
The constitutional crisis is not impending. This IS a constitutional crisis. Trump is not a wannabe dictator. He IS a dictator. It’s here. It’s happening now. Let’s get organized and fight that loser.
Put Pedro Pascal in ALL the rom coms, please and thank you.